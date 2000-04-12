New England Clam Chowder II

I doubled this recipe but I used a whole 5 pound bag of potatoes. I adapted this recipe to the crockpot. I just cubed the raw potatoes and covered them with the clam juice and the four cans of minced clams (also with the juice that was in the can with the clams) and one can of organic chicken broth. That cooked on low all day until I came home from work and finished it. I did a quick mash with an old fashioned potato mashed for a chunky soup, then added in the bacon, sauteed onion (along with fresh garlic and chopped fresh carrots.) I didn't have any cream on hand, I used one can of fat free evaporated milk instead. After tasting it, I added a little red pepper flake. This was good but I wish it was more clammy. I was quite impressed I could make this in the crockpot and now that I know I can, I don't know what's stopping me from doing that from now on. Next time, I'll make this the same way only I'll add even more minced clams and clam juice.