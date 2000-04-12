New England Clam Chowder II

221 Ratings
  • 5 156
  • 4 45
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Minced clams with potatoes and onion simmered in a broth of clam juice and half-and-half. A great, hearty soup to start a meal off with, or can even be a meal in itself.

By chief2

Gallery

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium high heat, fry the bacon until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels, reserving the bacon fat in the pan, crumble and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In the same saucepan with the bacon fat, saute the onion and potatoes for 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the flour and stir well to coat.

  • Pour in the clam juice, bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

  • Add the half-and-half and minced clams and season with salt and pepper to taste. Finally, whisk in the heavy cream, if desired. Allow to heat through, about 5 minutes. Garnish with the parsley and crumbled bacon. (Note: Do not boil if adding cream.)

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 98mg; sodium 763mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022