New England Clam Chowder II

This is a great recipe for when you're craving clam chowder, and don't want to wait. Here in Rhode Island, we have an abundance of clams, so I make this one often, using quahogs that my boys dig up. My one issue with this recipe, as-is, is that you have to make sure that the flour is adequately cooked, or you get that raw-flour taste. In order to do this with the sautee-the-flour-with-the-potatoes method, you run the risk of making the potatoes a bit mushy. If you have a bit more time, make a roux by melting a 1/2 stick of butter and cooking the flour in it for about 5 minutes. Wisk the roux in with the dairy before proceeding with step 4. You'll have a creamy and nicely thickened chowder with no lumps!
For clam chowder this gets 3 stars. I followed this recipe exactly as is - it's a very good potato soup, but there isn't much clam chowder to it at all. My son and husband both liked it, but both were disappointed when they came to the table and there was no clam chowder as promised. I'm going to keep looking for a decent clam chowder recipe.
This soup is outstanding. I was able to cut a lot of fat from the recipe with the following changes, and no loss of flavor: drain most of the bacon fat, there is still enough in the pan to cook the potato and onion. Use 2 cups of clam broth, and equal parts cream and skim milk until you get your desired thickness. I usually use more skim milk than cream. This may make the soup a little thinner, but I like it that way :) and its much healthier, so you can eat more and not feel guilty! Go ahead, have the 2nd bowl!
Really good recipe. Only reason I didn't give it 5 is I will make a couple of changes next time. I will add celery when cooking the onions & potatoes. Also I will not drain the clams and maybe add some more. I did thicken at the end with a corn starch mixture as we like our chowder thick. Thanks for the post.
This is probably one of the best clam chowders i have had - if not the best. I always make a double batch as my family loves it just as much as I do. I did make some alterations, however. I found that the recipe called for too many potatoes for my taste, so I used half the amount called for. I also doubled the flour (I like it to be a bit thicker). The recipe doesn't say if we are supposed to use the juice from the canned clams, so I discard the juice from one can and use the other. and the final change that i like the best is that I put a half tsp of dried thyme in before I add the clam juice to the potatoes. My accolades to the cook, a very well done recipe, and definitely a keeper!
I saved the crumbled bacon and added it to the soup just before serving--this recipe was wonderful. I used 3 cups of half and half and instead of canned clams, used the crab from the foil packets they sell now. This recipe was so well received, everyone went back for second helpings (and I have two finicky eaters.) Another trick I've learned with other soups is to take a bit over half of the potatoes and dry mash them and add them to the soup to help thicken it.
This was very easy and quick to make, and really delicious! I didnt' drain the clams, though (no instructions to do so) so the soup got a little thin, and I had to thicken it. Next time, I'll drain them. I did add some of the crumbled bacon back to the soup, and it was very good. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2001
Also great with other varieties of seafood such as oysters, crab meat, and scallops.
Delicious and comforting, especially on the days when winter swirls about us here. I don't care for the flavor of canned clams as I feel I can taste the tinniness, but we are fortunate enough to be able to buy them freshly frozen, and that to me makes the difference. I live in the hills now, but with a steamy slice of corn bread slathered with honey butter and a ton of clams just winking at me, I'm young again and back on the Cape Cod dunes in the wintertime!
This was pretty good. I do prefer my chowder much thicker and this turned out more like soup. Will use more flour next time. I need to keep looking for a good brand of canned clams. Tried two so far and neither was very good. Hubby loved this, but agreed it should be thicker.
I doubled this recipe but I used a whole 5 pound bag of potatoes. I adapted this recipe to the crockpot. I just cubed the raw potatoes and covered them with the clam juice and the four cans of minced clams (also with the juice that was in the can with the clams) and one can of organic chicken broth. That cooked on low all day until I came home from work and finished it. I did a quick mash with an old fashioned potato mashed for a chunky soup, then added in the bacon, sauteed onion (along with fresh garlic and chopped fresh carrots.) I didn't have any cream on hand, I used one can of fat free evaporated milk instead. After tasting it, I added a little red pepper flake. This was good but I wish it was more clammy. I was quite impressed I could make this in the crockpot and now that I know I can, I don't know what's stopping me from doing that from now on. Next time, I'll make this the same way only I'll add even more minced clams and clam juice.
My wife and I prepared this delicious soup in our cabin in the woods of Nantucket. Here are a few pointers we'd love to share with you: Start by cooking the diced ham alone on high for 5 minutes. Add a random splash of canola oil after the ham starts to burn to the bottom of the pot. You'll get a real agreeable smoked flavor that way. Next, boil the onions, clam juice, and potatoes for no less than 20 minutes. I also added 3 tablespoons of flour and strictly heavy creme to give it a consistent consistency that will not soon be forgotten. DELISH! PS, although this slight spin is eternally scrumptious, I must ask, did anyone else's soup taste like cigarettes?
Have made this several times and found that more flour coating for the potatoes will help with the thickening of the chowder, or mix a little cornstarch afterward until desired consistancy. I also put in 1 tbl. of red wine vinegar and it gave it that final touch. Thanks for the recipe.
Having traveled extensively through New England and living on Long Island, NY, I've had my share of New England Clam Chowder and can honestly say that this came out excellent. I made one minor change, namely adding some thinly sliced celery with the potatoes and onions. I also didn't drain the clams (the recipe didn't specify whether to drain or not, so I won't call this a change) because at first the mixture seemed a little thick. After adding the Half & Half I decided to reduce the liquid by letting it simmer a little longer, which turned out to be an excellent idea. The clam flavor remained while the water evaporated. It didn't do the potatoes much harm either, they stayed quite chunky. Served with some crusty Ciabatta bread, this made for a quick and wonderfully warming winter meal.
My husband loved this soup. It was really easy/quick to make, so I love it too ;). The only change I made was to use a little extra bacon and add it directly to the soup instead of uing it for the top. Fast, Easy & Good = 5 stars!
Great, easy to follow recipe! Thank you. Other than making a larger quantity, I really didn't change much. Next time I might use more milk and less potatoes. But it's great just the way it is. My wife loved it and the 5 star is her rating.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2005
The flavor of this recipe was good; however, it reminded me more of a potato soup than of a clam chowder. My husband, who is a great fan of clam chowder, was not impressed by this recipe. He said it tasted like a potato soup to him as well.
This was a test recipe for our monthly gourmet club. We just had this with our neighbors to test it out and we all agreed that this recipe is the best New England Clam Chowder we have ever had. No modifications were needed. Thanks for the recipe.
My family are big chowder hounds, but they did not like this one. It did not have the creaminess or thickness we were looking for, and the clam juice made it taste too fishy. Also, way too many potatoes. Seemed more like a potato chowder.
This wasn't as thick as we would have liked it to be. And I also agree with some of the other reviews that the potatoes were overwhelming and it almost tasted like potato soup. I think I would try this recipe again but tweek it by not using as many potatoes and increasing the flour content and probably throwing in the clam juice from the canned clams for extra flavor.
Growing up in New England and now living in the Mid West, my husband and I got a craving for New England clam chowder. I chose this recipe b/c it didn't call for any water. The flavor was good, but it was a bit on the soupy side. The New England clam chowder we are used to is very thick and full of flavor. I will try to make this again, but tweek it a bit. I also think that I will cut down on the amount of potatoes.
Delicious! More flour needed if you like it thicker. We make our own steamed clams with all the fixins and use the broth from that cook as the base. I also added extra clams, celery and chopped up the leftover chourico and linguica from the cook and added it right in. Hubby said it was good enough to enter into a contest. Thanks for the great recipe!
excellent recipe. Having lived in the Boston area for almost my entire life, married to a commercial fisherman, the only thing I do differently is instead of using flour to thicken it, I add instant potatoes after chowder is done. But that is just a matter of taste. Chowder is delicious as it is.
My goodness is all that needs to be said. My aunt and i get together just about once a month a cook something new together and this recipe got a 5 star rating from the family!!!!!!Added a small amount of thicken at the end, and extra clams because my husband loves clams, but the recipe was perfect.
This was outstanding and easy to make! I wouldn't change a thing. I wasn't sure about adding the liquid from the canned clams but did so and am glad. I made it a day ahead and added the cream when I reheated. YUM!
I did some variations as well, hence four stars, but I like to play with different flavors than recipes call for so this is a mix of some of the other reviews. I boiled my potatoes to get them softer (Small cubes for about 10min) Drained them and made the rest of the chowder in the pot as called for. I also used Dill and Thyme and Garlic Salt. I added corn (about half a can) to add some different texture and flavor. The bacon is an excellent addition to this recipe. After doing Step 4 I kept the temperature on low so the potatoes would not keep softening. To top it off i coated the top of the chowder while still in the pot with Parmesan shredded cheese, very tasty!!! I did add about 2 tbsp of cornstarch after cooking about 25min to thicken the soup to our preference. Really great with French Bread!
Simple and delicious. Doubled the flour. Didn't have enough clam juice, substituted chicken broth. Used fat free condensed milk for the half and half, and a bit of half and half for the full cream. Mixed in dried parsley for color. Some of us preferred it without the bacon, but all of us enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing it!
Great recipe and really easy to make! We only used two potatoes, four was WAY too much, and added some extra flour to thicken it up. Next time I'll just add in the optional heavy cream. And for some extra salt, make a little extra bacon and crumble it into the soup, it's delicious, especially in a bread bowl! Big hit with all my roommates!
This was very yummy! I read some of the reviews ahead of time, and I really believe that to get the best flavor is to use the half & half and heavy cream. I added some celery and a small amount of chicken broth, but followed eveything else exactly and it came out perfect! Served it in bread bowls and had zero leftovers!
LuvFood
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2008
I was worried since this is my first time making it but I really liked it and my wife like it a lot also. I'm hard to please when it comes to chowder since I used to live in Rhode Island. Never made it before and I'm happy about how it turned out. My second bowl was the best since I put a bit of tabasco sauce on it. Next time I'll make it a little thicker but good recipe.
Oh boy. Wasted 2 cans of great clams on this. There are better recipes, even on this website, that have a much better flavor, texture, method and result. AND they take no longer, no more effort. Really. Chowder is easy. Chowder is fast-ish.
I HAVE BEEN USING A CLAM CHOWDER RECIPE FOR ABOUT 30 YRS BUT NO MORE I HAVE FOUND A SUPER CHOWDER WITH THIS ONE MY GRANDKIDS ALWAYS ORDER CLAM CHOWDER WHEN WE GO OUT.I MADE THIS LAST NITE I THEY ATE IT UP. I WAS MINUS THE CLAM JUICE SINCE I DROPPED IT AND IT BROKE BUT IT WAS GREAT ALL THE SAME THANKS CHIEF2
Really good homemade chowder. Only had one can of clams, so changed a few things. Used a little more bacon, doubled the potatos and clam juice, added 4 chopped carrots, and added the crumbled bacon to the broth with about 2T dried parsley and 1/2t thyme. Did 1.5C half and half. Husband raved!
All i have to say is , "yum"! Soooooo good! Definitely be sure to add the cream, makes it so rich and delicious. The only thing i did different was i added a splash of sherry to the clam juice while the potatoes were simmering. And, instead of the flour i did a mix of cornstarch and water and added it right at the end. Wonderful recipe for a chilly day =)
Yummmmm. Quick and easy. I used 3 cups clam juice leftover from steaming 50 clams. Used leftover bacon fat. Omitted flour accidentally but kept it that way because I like thin soups and chowder. Added 2 diced carrotts. Absolutely delicious.
This was a great recipe. I ommited the bacon, and used whole milk instead of half and half (only because I forgot to buy it). I also increased the amount of flour to make it thicker. My whole family enjoyed it!
My Dad made this same chowder when I was a kid- all except the heavy cream. We always mixed the bacon in the soup with the clams instead of a garnish. That way you get the yummy bacon flavor. I've never seen NE Clam chowder served with the bacon as a garnish but I live in the Pacific N.W. far away from New England. If you like clam chowder, this is the way to do it!
1st time chowder brewer. My husband & I drove up and down the coast of MA & RI (we're Native Southern Californians). Had some great chowder, but this recipe topped them all. Used large Costco cans of clams, drained reserving the juice, rinsed to get all the sand out of it. Also thickened much more with flour and cornstarch. Next time will add celery & mash half of the potatoes as suggested by another reviewer.
Very easy and quick. The only complaint I have is the amount of bacon grease used. My husband thought it was great and had a slight steak taste, I thought it overpowered the clam flavor. I'm sure I'll make it again, I'll just adjust for my tastes, and reserve only a tablespoon of the grease.
This was an ok recipe, definately not something I would serve to company coming over. It was a little on the watery side, felt more like a soup than a chowder. Did not remind me of what New England Clam Chowder should taste like. But none the less it did have some flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2005
I found the flavour excellent. However, I'm confused about the potatoes. I found there were more potatoes than liquid. What kind of potatoes are you supposed to use and how large?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2002
a really good chowder! It was a huge hit with my husband. Thanks.
Unless you eat like a bird, be sure to at least double this. As written, it doesn't produce much volume. The only real change I made was adding all of the bacon to the soup. Of course, it added significant bacon flavor, which was fine with me. I used turkey bacon and cooked it in the microwave. It produced almost zero bacon grease when cooked that way, so make sure you cook the bacon conventionally, so there is enough bacon grease. The flavor of this chowder is spectacular. Thanks, Chief2!
My family really enjoyed this chowder. As others suggested I doubled the recipe, glad I did, it disappeared fast and I can't imagine not at least doubling it! I also took another suggestion and added red wine vinegar, about 3 tbls. to the doubled recipe. Fantastic! Will file this one in the recipe book!
Preparation for this recipe is very easy and the results are very good. My husband likes clam chowder, but says this was the best he's had. To quote "my tastebuds were in heaven!" Thank you for sharing this recipe, we will use it again.
This chowder had a delicious flavor and we totally loved it. But when I make again, I will add more clams and clam juice, it didn't really have much of the clam flavor that you would expect in a clam chowder. Also, I thought there were too many potatoes, next time I will probably only use 2 potatoes. It was more like a good potato soup with a few clams thrown in. Since other reviewers said it was too thin, I used 2 Tbsp. flour, but still needed to add some instant potato flakes to thicken it up. Having said all that, it really was a delicious soup, just not clammy enough for my taste, but that may just be personal preference. I will defiitely make again though, will just add more clams next time. Thanks for a great recipe!
I thought this was excellent, it was my first time making clam chowder. I did change a few things such as I just used the juices from the canned clams, also I doubled the flour, which in the end made it way too thick, stew like so I just added in more half and half until I got it back to my desired thickness, I also doubled the bacon and stired it into the soup, added 1/2 tsp of thyme and paparika. lots of salt & pepper for my taste buds!! was excellent I am about to take it over to my dads to see if it passes the test!
This makes a great clam chowder..but cut back a little on the potatos..dice them pretty small. I follwed a reviewers advice and made a roux instead of flouring the potatos, this way no lumps! I love bacon..(who doesn't?) so I put cook more than the recipe calls for. One more thing...for a kick...I add about 5 drops of tabasco sauce. Delish!
The soup itself is excellent. Even though I gave it five stars, I did have one problem with the recipe, but nothing that can't be fixed. I think that there are too many potatoes. If you perhaps cut the potatoe ratio by half and only use two potatoes it would be better. Also, in addition cutting the potatoe ratio add some celery/carrots/peppers to give it more color and different textures. Overall, the soup was amazing.
I've used this a few times now and I follow the recipe with one exception I do a roux for thickening and if it's still not quite thick enough I add a little cornstarch at the very end...Being from New England it's the best recipe I've found and we like ours thick!! I also use this as a base for my corn chowder!!
I haven't actually tried this, but gave recipe to a co-worker who LOVED it. He said it was perfect. He added more potatoes and thinned it out with milk the second time around (leftovers) to make more, and still AWESOME.
It is very good, excellent taste. I am just a little confused about what you do with the bacon. Do you take it out after cooking it and put it back in with clams or do you leave it in while you saute the potatoes? The other thing and maybe this is just me but if you overcook the bacon and it burns a little the color of the soup turns gray. We do love the taste
This was really delicious, I doubled it because I wanted leftovers, I also added extra flour because it wasn't thick enough, I did use the optional heavy cream, tasted it before deciding it would be a lot richer and it brought it from a 4 to a 5 star. This isn't for you if you're watching your weight but as a splurge it's perfect !
Excellent! To me there is never a reason to buy canned clam chowder. This is easy and delicious. It is absolutely fine to use whole milk and a dash of half-and-half. It will be thinner, but that's what my family calls "homemade chowda". This version is the more authentic "restaurant chowda". Both are delicious!
Living in the North East I've tasted some very good NE Clam Chowder. This is as good as any. Simple to make too. I did, however, add 3 stalks/ribs of chopped celery with the potato and onion mixture and an extra can of clams. Another thing to remember is that it is always better the second or third day.
Great soup and so simple! I like a little spice, so I added just a little cayenne for a background zing, and I used 1 and 1/2 cups half and half instead of using the 1/2 cup heavy cream. My family loved it - especially my 2 year old son (!). A huge hit and will definitely be a staple in our home.
This recipe is simple and easy to make. My wife and daughter are lactose intolerant so i used lactaid milk instead of half and half and very little cream. also we bought clams in clam juice so we used the juice from that instead of buying more.
Very good, very easy, very comforting. I did add a carrot and a rib of celery. My hunny likes veggies. We had this for Valentine's dinner. I used a 10 oz can of baby clams and a 6 oz can of diced clams.
This is the first time I've reviewed a recipe from this site although I have a recipe box full of good dishes. I have to say though, this was so good and easy to make! Most recipes have bacon and my husband doesn't eat bacon, he loved this chowder and it will be a much repeated meal!
I made this recipe x5 for friends at a "New England" Patriots/Panthers superbowl party and was asked for the recipe several times. It was a hit and it tasted even better the days following. I highly recommend it, it's a special treat.
I think this recipe is VERY good. I used the heavy cream and also added a bit of Rosemary and a 1/4 stick of salted butter. I also crumbled the bacon and added that in at the same time I added the clams. My husband liked it too but wanted it a little thicker so I think next time I'll double the amount of flour. It was so rich and flavorful, thank you so much!
I have never made clam chowder before. My husband loves it. We always get some in a bread bowl when in San Fransico. I made this and he said It was the best he had ever eaten. WOW I was amazed. The only thing I did different was add celery to the recipe.
Delicious chowder. I used bacon bits in the first step to save the work (: Rather than add the flour to potatoes, to prevent mushiness I whisked the flour into the half and half...(I actually used evaporated milk since we had no half and half) I chopped celery and added it to potatoes and onion which I sauteed in olive oil. Instead of heavy cream I used 1% milk and butter so I doubled the flour to 2T. Clam juice is a must. I tried on my second batch to use chicken broth as a substitute since I had no juice. It wasn't the same even though I used 3 cans of clams. Also pour the juice from the canned clams right in. Yummy!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.