Pineapple Macadamia Nut Bread

I know pineapple and macadamia nuts are a good combo & I was looking for a recipe to use both of them. Despite the poor previous reviews of this recipe, I (over-confidently) thought I would be able to use the criticism constructively to better the recipe. I made the following changes - used a 20oz can of crushed undrained pineapple, used only 3 eggs, reduced amount of baking powder to 2 tsp, added 1.5 tsp of baking soda, and added about 1 tsp vanilla extract. Reading that other reviewers had issues with the baking time and "undone-ness" of the bread, I opted to put the batter into a 9" glass cake pan. I thought that the pan being less high would help even out the cooking (versus a loaf pan being a much THICKER volume to bake through). ANYWAY.... the cake itself needed a little extra baking time (I ended up covering with foil to prevent a burnt top) and the flavor of the bread was SO BLAND. I was expecting more pineapple flavor, especially after adding more pineapple (& its juice). Sadly, won't be making this recipe again.