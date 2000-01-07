Pineapple Macadamia Nut Bread
Bally High! This sweet and luscious bread will whisk you away to the South Pacific. Pineapple and macadamia nuts are together again!
There is no quanity for the macadamia nuts There is no instructions as to when you should add the vegetable oil. I baked this for 1 hour and it was not nearly done, but the toothpick can out clean. It had a great flavor, only wished it was cooked
This bread is good, but lacks pineapple taste and is a little dry. You may try increasing the amount of crushed pineapple.
4 eggs is too many for this recipe! 2 eggs is plenty. I did not like the flavor of the bread and also felt that it is a badly written recipe.
This bread did not cook well it browned too fast so I put foil on. I also had to cook for 20 minutes longer. It's sweet enough. Overall not what I thought.
I know pineapple and macadamia nuts are a good combo & I was looking for a recipe to use both of them. Despite the poor previous reviews of this recipe, I (over-confidently) thought I would be able to use the criticism constructively to better the recipe. I made the following changes - used a 20oz can of crushed undrained pineapple, used only 3 eggs, reduced amount of baking powder to 2 tsp, added 1.5 tsp of baking soda, and added about 1 tsp vanilla extract. Reading that other reviewers had issues with the baking time and "undone-ness" of the bread, I opted to put the batter into a 9" glass cake pan. I thought that the pan being less high would help even out the cooking (versus a loaf pan being a much THICKER volume to bake through). ANYWAY.... the cake itself needed a little extra baking time (I ended up covering with foil to prevent a burnt top) and the flavor of the bread was SO BLAND. I was expecting more pineapple flavor, especially after adding more pineapple (& its juice). Sadly, won't be making this recipe again.
This bread turned out fantastic! It was crispy on the top and bottom and moist on the inside, and not too sweet. It was even good cold days after. I did everything the recipe said, but added a little more crushed pineapple to use up what I had. Great recipe - I plan to make it again and again, thank you!
If I could I'd give this one 3 1/2 stars. Therefore it gets the benefit of the doubt with 4 stars. I did feel this needed more flavor. I could barely taste the pineapple and the macadamia nuts really didn't add much to the flavor. Coconut might be a good addition to this recipe, along with some extra pineapple. I made pineapple cream cheese to serve wit this which helped a good bit.
Too heavy and tasteless. I made a pineapple glaze which helped a little.
