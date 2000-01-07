Pineapple Macadamia Nut Bread

Bally High! This sweet and luscious bread will whisk you away to the South Pacific. Pineapple and macadamia nuts are together again!

Recipe by Tanja Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan and line with wax paper.

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, pineapple juice and pineapple; mix well. In a separate bowl, sift together baking powder and flour. Stir flour mixture into pineapple mixture. Fold in macadamia nuts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 108.5mg. Full Nutrition
