Golden Sweet Cornbread

Just finished making this (this happens to be my first time making cornbread ever, as it's not well-known here- you can't even find it anywhere in restaurants). Anyhow, I'm on a dairy and egg-free diet and a restricted wheat diet, so I substituted the AP flour for Gluten-free flours from Bob's Red Mill (garbanzo bean, rice, sorghum, potato flours, etc) and 1 tsp of vital wheat gluten (I know it's wheat, but it's only 1 tsp as opposed to an entire cup), unsweetened soy milk and 1/4 cup silken tofu for the egg. I also used a rounded 1/2 cup sugar, added 1/2 tsp vanilla and very slightly more than 1/3 cup oil (I used grapeseed so it would be a lighter oil, since non-wheat flours can have a hard time rising properly). Took it out of the oven at 25 minutes and the edges were browned nicely and crunchy, but not burnt at all and it had risen very well, looked just like regular light and fluffy wheat flour when I cut into it. I couldn't help myself and took a first piece while it was still steaming hot. Scrumptious! Maybe the only thing I would do next time is add the normal amount of sugar if I wanted it a bit sweeter, but as it is, it has a very mild sweetness and a very pleasant texture. The odd time you can feel a bit of the cornmeal grainy texture, but that's half the fun of eating it, I think. I finished off the entire row I cut into in one sitting. I will definitely make this again, and the recipe is so easy and almost fool-proof it seems.