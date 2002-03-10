Golden Sweet Cornbread
If you like sweet cornbread, this is the recipe for you! My mom made this for me as a child, and now it's my family's favorite.
If you like sweet cornbread, this is the recipe for you! My mom made this for me as a child, and now it's my family's favorite.
This is THE best cornbread recipe. Look no further!! I did cut down on the sugar a little. (It's still sweet) Delicious with butter and honey on it. Fantastic accompaniment to soup or stew or beans or even makes a great breakfast! *****This recipe gets a 5 Star rating from MontanaRecipes*****Read More
The only bad thing I'd say about this is that it crumbled to easily, and it was really messy.Read More
This is THE best cornbread recipe. Look no further!! I did cut down on the sugar a little. (It's still sweet) Delicious with butter and honey on it. Fantastic accompaniment to soup or stew or beans or even makes a great breakfast! *****This recipe gets a 5 Star rating from MontanaRecipes*****
I HAVE MADE THIS RECIPE MANY TIMES AND EACH TIME IT WAS MADE, PEOPLE WANTED THE RECIPE. BY THE TIME YOUR OVEN PRE HEATS, THE INGREDIENTS ARE MIXED AND READY TO BE PLACED IN THE OVEN!! DON"T EVER THINK OF USING A BOXED RECIPE. THIS IS JUST AS EASY, BETTER TASTING AND LOWER IN FAT. USE IT FOR A THANKSGIVING GATHERING OR JUST FOR EVERY DAY. YOU ARE DEFINITELY IT FOR A TREAT.
This is the best cornbread ever!!! It's so easy to make too. I did use 1/3 Cup powdered milk and 1 Cup water for the milk to save money. I also used canola oil instead of the vegetable oil. I didn't like cornbread very much until I found this recipe.
Awesome cornbread! I used melted butter instead of oil and lowfat buttermilk vs. milk. It was light, fluffy and went great with ribs and the left overs were great for breakfast.
After reading some of the previous reviews, I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and the baking powder to 2 tsp. The muffins baked well and tasted good... not extraordinary... but good.
This didn't last long in my house! This is the recipe I will be using from now on. It is moist and has just the right sweetness. I also reduced the baking powder to 2 tsp. Perfect!
I followed the recipe except I added a generous amount of black pepper and cooked it in an 8" cast iron skillet (which increased the cooking time somewhat). We thought it was wonderful! Nice and moist and just sweet enough. I will say technique does help. It really does make a difference using a cast iron skillet. Grease it generously, but not too much or your bread will crumble. Preheat your oven and put the cast iron skillet in before you start making the cornbread. It needs 10-15 minutes to get good and hot. You want to hear that "sizzle" when you pour the batter in. That makes a wonderful crust on the outside with a nice moist bread on the inside! When making the mix, whisk your dry ingredients together to make sure everything is evenly distributed. Then mix your wet ingredients together (just whisk with a fork) in a separate bowl before adding them to the dry ingredients. Don't beat the mixture to death, just mix and fold gently till everything is wet. Then let it sit for 5 minutes before pouring into the nice hot cast iron skillet...yum!
Great cornbread! I always place 2 T. of butter in glass 8 in. square pan (after greasing the pan), place in oven until butter is sizzling, then pour the batter in and finish baking- it makes a nice crunchy outside to your cornbread!
I live in Australia and have always wanted to try this thing called cornbread. I followed the recipe exactly and really loved what came out of the oven. I don't have anything to compare it to but I will ask some of my American friends if I made it right. I know it tasted fantastic. thanks
very sweet good corn bread. A little sweat for me but Dh loved it. Very easy.
Made the recommended modifications, and it turned out FANTABULOUS. I soaked the cornmeal for about 8 minutes which is about the time it takes for you to get the other ingredients and heat the oven; used 1/2 tsp salt, 2 tsp of baking powder. The 2/3 cup of sugar is perfect. If you don't like it sweet use 1/2 cup. I did it that way as well one time but I like sweetness. As one reviewer stated and I am repeating. This is the BEST one here. Trust me, I did several taste tests with people over and over and over and over. THIS IS THE ONE. I just had some and it is "MOIST" not crumbly. Boy, I better go and do some walking now!! ENJOY and you don't have to waste anymore ingredients on another cornbread recipe, I already did it for you.
Oh my goodness--this is wonderful! Absolutely better than boxed mix (and without that funny little aftertaste you get from boxed cornbread). This is the only cornbread recipe I will ever need. If you like sweet cornbread rather than unsweetened cornbread and you're looking for a good recipe, look no more--this is the one! I read some reviews that noted cumbliness, so I added a little extra vegetable oil (very little extra--I just let the measuring cup overflow a tad). Also, I cut the salt to 1/2 teaspoon rather than 1 teaspoon. I don't know if that's the reason, but it turned out super moist without any crumbling apart whatsoever--just those few cornbread crumbs that fall as you slice. Perfection!!! Thank you!!!!
I used a bit less than the called for 2/3 cup sugar, melted butter instead of oil, 3/4 cup buttermilk & 1/4 water (per my husband's Nannie - she said never use all milk), baked in an iron skillet, and MAN is this good stuff. I'm no expert on cornbread, but this is delicious!
**Update** I've been making this for over a year now and have found new ways to use it. For corn muffins, don't use paper liners. Instead, use cooking spray and be generous. Then pour the batter right in. Your muffins will have a nice crisp browned crust. Yum! I also jazz the muffins by adding leftover pulled pork or (in mini-muffins) bits of hot dogs. The pulled pork muffins are amazing, thanks Chef John! Keep mustard on hand for dipping mini corn dog muffins, Kids gobble them up. Both are major winners! ** Original review - Made this tonight, subbing a combo of GF baking mix and GF bread flour for the AP flour. Everything else per recipe. Whole family loved it. DH loves Marie Callendar cornbread and said this is one I need to make again. BTW - I'm the only one who eats gluten free, the rest of the pack, DH, DS, DDIL and grands are all wheat-eaters. Even the 2 yr-old loved it. A definite winner. Thank you!
WOW! My hubby is a self described corn bread snob from the south and he LOVED this! I followed others suggestions too: for the sugar 1/3 C white and 1/3 C brown. I substituted the oil for melted butter and i added 3 tablespoons of honey. i also let the cornmeal soak in the milk for 15 minutes and baked the cornbread in a seasoned cast iron pan. OMG heaven!
The only bad thing I'd say about this is that it crumbled to easily, and it was really messy.
its a good recipe not the best but good i will make again.
This is the first cornbread i have made that didn't come from a box mix! It was wonderful!! This will definately be the cornbread i cook from now on! It was so easy and we all LOVED it!! Thanks for sharing!!
I reduced the sugar to 1/2cup but followed everything else. It was delicious!!
Very good cornbread. I baked this in a cast iron skillet and it turned out great. Really good with butter and honey.
The only reason I didn't give a full five stars was that the texture was crumbly; otherwise, this recipe makes an excellent, moderately sweet cornbread. I followed the recipe to the letter, with the exception of baking it in a 10" cast iron skillet. I let the empty skillet heat up in the oven as it preheated and made sure the oven temp got up to 400 (I have an oven thermometer -- so should you). Then, I melted a little butter in the skillet to coat it, and poured in the batter. This resulted in a very nice, crunchy brown crust and a moist interior -- just the way I like it. I baked the cornbread for exactly 20 minutes, but wonder if I could have gone for even less time, thanks to the heat-retaining cast iron. Next time, I will modify this recipe by (1) heating the milk to scalding and soaking the cornmeal in it, and (2) adding an egg to the recipe. One final note: I used the full amount of baking powder, but used an aluminum-free brand. Perhaps the reason people have reported off-flavors is not because of using too much baking powder, but because they are using baking powder that contains aluminum and gives a bitter flavor to baked goods anyway.
No matter how full people are, this cornbread always disappears from the table! I never have leftovers of this wonderful bread!
This was super easy to make, but I could taste the baking powder. It was overpowering, but curable with a drizzle of honey. I'd like to try this again, but next time around, I'll cut down the baking powder to 2 tsp.
first time was kinda dry and too sweet, so next time added 1/3 cup more oil and cut sugar by just a touch. much better. I use one half cup flour and 1 1/2 cup corn meal.. more corn bread flavor,,, add can of drained corn small can of sliced jalapeno peppers and one cup grated cheese for Mexican stryle cornbread.
So delicious! Recipe was perfect as it. I just added a bag of thawed, frozen corn kernels to give it a little more texture.
I have been searching for a sweet cornbread recipe. In the south most cornbread is not very sweet. I was very happy to find one I really liked. Reminds me of the cornbread at Boston Market. A good and moist meal side dish and filling! With the round cake pan, sprayed with some cooking spray, it cuts nicely into triangles when cool. I really prefer this one also because it has baking powder making the texture nice and soft. Thank you submitter!
I went ahead and decreased the baking powder to 2 1/2 teaspoons after reading other reviews, and it turned out just great. I LOVED this cornbread! It is not "cakey" sweet like many mixes. Really moist and delicious.
I followed the recipe, except used corn flour rather then all-purpose. Very good, had a nice amount of "gritty" feeling to it, not too sweet, very easy to make, great color and overall look, and nice mild corn flavor. Only minor complaint is that it was rather crumbly and fell apart easily.
Loved this recipe! I substituted apple sauce for the oil and used half white/half brown sugar. I also added a half cup pureed cauliflower. My 13 year old daughter said it was really creamy and yummy. She doesn't usually like corn bread. My 4 year old son couldn't get enough of it!
I've been using another cornbread recipe on this site for about a year now (Sweet Corn Bread) that is excellent and moist, but it calls for sour cream. I wanted to find a good corn bread recipe that wouldn't require that ingredient but still be just as good. This is the recipe! It was great- very fluffy and moist. I tried the Homesteader cornbread recipe last week and it was good, but not as good as this!
Super sweet easy cornbread recipe! I've been looking for a sweet cornbread recipe for a while and never found one that was as good as my husband's granny's cornbread. Although it was delicious, it was almost too sweet. Next time, I will reduce the sugar a bit to adjust to our taste, but otherwise - fabulous!!
I read all the reviews on this recipes and took them at heart. I lowered the sugar to 1/2 cup, 1/4 cup white & 1/4 cup brown sugar. Then cut it back even further to use Splenda sugars. Cut the baking soda down to 2 tsp. and soaked the corn meal in the milk and used the butter instead of veg. oil. Baked them in a muffin pan and got 12 muffins. Husband and I just loved them. Gave the recipes 5 stars even with the changes.
Very sweet and yummy! Everyone that I have made this for loves it!
I didn't have any cornmeal but I really wanted cornbread with my chili FAST. So I used this recipe as a guideline and threw together what I had. I LOVED it, and so did my family! I will make it the "fake" way again cause it was so good. I used the same recipe as here except with a few substitutions. Instead of 1 c flour and 1 c cornmeal, I used 1 1/3 c flour and 1/3 cup of MALT-O-MEAL!! WOW! It was great, I never would have thought it would turn out so good. I even used maple flavored because that it what I had, wonderful! I added 1/3 cup of white corn, some cardamom, and white pepper. I reduced the vegetable oil by half. I also added a tbsp of honey. I baked it in a buttered muffin pan. It baked for only 25 minutes before it was done to a toothpick test, but my oven is wacky so you might want to keep an eye on it. I highly recommend trying it this way if, like me, you almost always have malt-o-meal and never have any cornmeal around.
Exactly the recipe I've been looking for! I used 2 teaspoons of baking powder. Other than that change, I followed the recipe exactly. I will definitely make this again.
Tasted good. The sugar gives it a good smooth flavoring.
This is the first cornbread recipe I've made from scratch that turned out good! If you like sweet cornbread, you'll love this!
PERFECT exactly as written. Super easy and delicious- moist, sweet, great texture. I have made this many times and passed along the recipe to several others- everyone loves this! I've used plain skim milk, evaporated milk, and buttermilk (due to what I had on hand); I've made this in cake pans, pie plates, an iron skillet, and as muffins- every version was great! If you love sweet cornbread, this is the go-to recipe for your file. Thank you, bluegirl! :)
I thought this would be a great starter recipe for cornbread and I was right. I only changed the amount of sugar I put in since my husband doesn't like sweets. I put in 1/3C sugar and coated the bottom of my pan with vegetable oil and it came out great with the right amount of moistness and only slightly crumbly.
My family really like this. This is the closest I've found to Hoggy's BBQ Restaurant. Very moist and cakelike. I changed it a little by using buttermilk and also added 1 cup of canned corn. My 2 year old and 4 year old couldn't get enough. I only used a little under a 1/2 cup of sugar, but I think 2/3 cup would have been fine. Thanks for a great cornbread recipe.
This was the best cornbread i've ever had. my whole family loved it. i also decreased the baking powder to 2 tsp and it was perfect. thank you.
Very simple recipe. I usually use boxed cornbread mixes and tried this because I didn't have any mix on hand. I think I'll stick to scratch from now on!
Super cornbread! Finally found a recipe to match the taste of the corn muffins one finds in donut shop chains. I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla which put this recipe over the top.
This cornbread is my favorite breakfast now, with a little butter on it and a hot coffee. Wow!
this was a great recipe my boys really enjoyed it this is the first time I have made a cornbread that my whole family agreed on.
It is so quick and easy to make. I don't want it to be very sweet, so I reduced the white sugar to 1/2 cup and it came out with the wonderful original taste of the cornmeal.
WOW. That's really all I can say. When I was a kid, this type of delicious cornbread was a common staple where I lived in southern Jersey. I was a child, and so I naively thought all cornbread was the same. Sadly, I was mistaken, and when I moved to Georgia when I was 9, I was introduced to Southern Cornbread. It was dry and salty and tasted more like I was chewing on a dirt clod than anything else. At first, I thought maybe it was just a bad batch, but from the way everyone was raving over it, I quickly realized that the Southerners have an extremely different taste than I do. I thought this type of cornbread was lost to me forever, but I am SO GLAD to have been mistaken! THANK YOU. No longer will I have to suffer through politely eating that disgusting clump of dough they dare to call cornbread at church functions. Now I can show them how cornbread is SUPPOSED to taste: good.
DELICIOUS!!! I use this for my oyster stuffing recipe.
Was great! I followed what people said and did only 2 teaspoons of baking powder.
Simple and delicious!
This was an easy and delicious recipe. Excellent.
I wish I could give this recipe something like 4 1/2 stars, because I really loved it. The sweetness was perfect (tasted the batter and it was SWEET; I was worried, but the finished bread was fantastic). It was nice and moist, and the directions and baking time were spot on. My only issue is that the bread was almost too fluffy, which resulted in it also being pretty crumbly. I'll decrease the baking powder a bit next time and see what happens. At any rate - We ate it slathered with butter and honey, and even though we had to eat it with forks because of the crumble factor, it was divine.
Delicious. 24 minutes was perfect for me. The trick to moist cornbread is to top it off with honey in a crosshatch pattern (you can reduce the sugar in the actual recipe if it makes it too sweet, but I like it sweet). This will keep the cornbread moist for another day. YUM! Great with chili, great alone! Thank you.
I never liked cornbread until I made this; I was making it for my husband. This is GREAT! It will be a regular in our house!
very tasty!
My husband felt this cornbread tasted better than the box cornbread. It was quick and easy. Thanks!
I have been looking for a corn bread recipe just like this one--sweet, moist, delicious and totally awesome!!!!!!!!
Everyone loves this cornbread - I used Splenda for my brother who is watching his sugar intake, soy milk for my son who has a dairy allergy and unsweetened applesauce instead of oil for my father-in-law who has to follow a heart-healthy diet. Also took others advice - added an extra egg and reduced the baking powder to 2 tsp. Awesome, sweet and moist. I usually double the recipe because it is always GONE.
This is by far the BEST cornbread recipe I have ever tried! There is a local county fair that gives away fresh stone-ground corn in the fall. I keep it in the freezer and that is what I use in the cornbreads. The other recipes I have tried are bland...this one, however, has just the right amount of sugar. Did not make one change to the recipe. GREAT just as is!
My family enjoys this and I have varied ingredients and it still comes out good. I have made as written as well as have substituted the oil with applesauce and still came out great. I also will do half brown sugar and half white sugar and it still turns out ok. I even made it up as a dry corn bread mix and sent it to my grandma with a dry soup mix and she fixed the bread yesterday and said she loved it so it is liked by my preschoolers as well as my 85yr old grandmother.
i reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup like what other members did. i followed everything and it came out perfect! so easy & quick, love this recipe :)
This one is definately worth the 5 stars! I added 1 cup frozen corn kernals to my batter at the very end. I also made muffins instead of bread. I baked mine at 400 for 20-22 minutes. The batch made 12 big and delicious muffins.
This is my go to cornbread recipe. It comes out moist and delicious every time. I like to bake mine in muffin tins.
this is the best cornbread i have ever had! so moist and sweet! i love it!! try this recipe and you will see!
Delicious! To make this recipe healthier, I used whole wheat flour in place of white and replaced the oil with applesauce.
Just finished making this (this happens to be my first time making cornbread ever, as it's not well-known here- you can't even find it anywhere in restaurants). Anyhow, I'm on a dairy and egg-free diet and a restricted wheat diet, so I substituted the AP flour for Gluten-free flours from Bob's Red Mill (garbanzo bean, rice, sorghum, potato flours, etc) and 1 tsp of vital wheat gluten (I know it's wheat, but it's only 1 tsp as opposed to an entire cup), unsweetened soy milk and 1/4 cup silken tofu for the egg. I also used a rounded 1/2 cup sugar, added 1/2 tsp vanilla and very slightly more than 1/3 cup oil (I used grapeseed so it would be a lighter oil, since non-wheat flours can have a hard time rising properly). Took it out of the oven at 25 minutes and the edges were browned nicely and crunchy, but not burnt at all and it had risen very well, looked just like regular light and fluffy wheat flour when I cut into it. I couldn't help myself and took a first piece while it was still steaming hot. Scrumptious! Maybe the only thing I would do next time is add the normal amount of sugar if I wanted it a bit sweeter, but as it is, it has a very mild sweetness and a very pleasant texture. The odd time you can feel a bit of the cornmeal grainy texture, but that's half the fun of eating it, I think. I finished off the entire row I cut into in one sitting. I will definitely make this again, and the recipe is so easy and almost fool-proof it seems.
Awesome recipe the only variation I made was I put 3/4 cup of milk instead of 1 cup and I added a can of creamed corn. My whole family LOVED it!! Thanks for the recipe!
All I can say is Yum!!! I wouldn't change the recipe at all. The only thing i did was whip up some orange blossom honey butter with a pinch of nutmeg and cinnamon, brushed it on the top of the muffins and spread a bit of it in the muffin itself and it literally melts in your mouth! Thank you for the great recipe!
I normaly like the buttermilk cornbread like grandma used to make but i seen this reciepe and the kids that dont normaly like cornbread tripprd over their feet to get to the last peice
By far the best cornbread I've ever made! This is a must try recipe, change nothing.
These are soooo good! I make 12 muffins. I cook at 400 for about 12-15 min or so.
not a fan
This turned out very well. I added butter instead of oil and added an extra egg to elimate the crumbliness that others had trouble with. I liked the sweetness...just perfect. Thanks for the post.
WOW! This is great cornbread. No more boxes for me either I will definatly be making this from now on. I followed others advise and added 2 eggs and changed the oil to butter and it came out fluffy and not really crumbly but a good cornbread consistancy. Baked in a 9x9 sq. glass dish 35 mins. in my oven was perfect hubby and kids loved it. Thanks.
This was pretty darn good. I live at 6,000 feet, so I did my usual alterations (a little less baking powder and a little more liquid). I used applesauce in place of most of the oil, as I often do when baking. Turned out great--moist, but dense, and just the right amount of sweetness!
this is my favorite go-to recipe when I make cornbread. Its perfect!!
I made this recipe last night because I ran out of the boxed Jiffy Mix Cornbread and it came out delicious. It was moist sweet and buttery just how we like it. I doubled the recipe because I have a large family. This recipe was easy and I already had all the ingredients on hand, no need for me to use the Jiffy Mix anymore this recipe is a keeper!
sooo good! i used corn flour instead of all-purpose flour so my gluten-free friend could eat it - all my friends ate it in under a half hour! i think maybe if you substituted the sugar for molasses, it might be less sweet for those who like it that way, and less crumbly at the same time. but i'm no expert. maybe i'll try that next time. i definitely loved it as is though
AWESOME! This is the MOST tender and flavorful cornbread I've EVER made!!!!
The flavor was very good, however, it was much too crumbly, couldn't spread softened butter on it without having to eat it like popcorn.
Jiffy is my usual "recipe" for cornbread, and this was just about as easy. I baked this in my cast iron skillet with good results. I may abandon the little blue box!
It is fluffy. Not oily like another recipe I had tried. Very nice flavor and moist. I ate it with chili. Thanks for the formula.
WOW! This is seriously perfect! I saw some of the other reviews and do plan on trying the suggestions at some point, but if you want a great EASY and SUPER YUMMY corn bread try this! (if you choose to make muffins, temp is 400 and USE CUPCAKE LINERS!)
This is very good cornbread. I've always used the "box" mixes because I couldn't find a recipe that tasted "as good." This one does. As far as the crumbliness goes -- if you cut it when it is very hot, it'll crumble; if you let it cool a bit, it holds its shape just fine. A simple recipe too.
Excellent Excellent Excellent! The very best cornbread I've ever had. If I could give this more than 5 stars I would. Thanks for sharing this one!
As recommended I used 1/2 cup of sugar, 2 tsp of baking powder and 2 eggs. I also soaked the cornmeal for a few minutes like others suggested. Husband LOVED this cornbread. Doesn't need honey at all!
I made this tonight to serve with soup. It was excellent! I drizzled a little honey on the warm bread, hummmmmm.
Yummy, yummy, yummy! I loved the texture of this cornbread and it wasn't too sweet. I decreased the oil by half and it was still very moist. Very easy to make as well. I will definitely make this again.
I have fixed this many times for dinner & to take along to bbq's.. no one will eat any other kind!! It is ALWAYS requested!! :) If you like SWEET cornbread then. this is THE ONE!! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE IT!! Will be in MY family recipe book for years to come & I will definitely pass this one on to my girls & nieces! Thank You!! :)
Yum! This is a fantastic sweet cornbread. Like other reviewers, I soaked the cornmeal in the milk for about ten minutes before combining all of the ingredients, and added just a touch more oil to the batter. Before baking, I put 1/2 a teaspoon or so of vegetable oil into each of eight mini-loaf tins, and tossed the tins into the oven. Once the oil was hot, I filled the tins about halfway and then baked them for 18 minutes at 400; they turned out perfectly! Nice and sweet, crunchy on the outside and not overly crumbly inside. So easy to make, that these will definitely be making appearances at my dinnertable more often.
1 23 15 ...http://allrecipes.com/recipe/17891/golden-sweet-cornbread/ ... With a few changes - decreasing sugar to 1/3c & baking powder to 2t - this is the one L & E (7 yrs) like better (than Homesteader). They are both good, but this is the sweeter choice.------ I tried the soaking the cornmeal trick. It seemed like a good idea. The result was a dry cornbread. Not extremely dry. No need to reach for the butter :D, but definitely a difference. It wasn't crumbly, but didn't make clean cuts either. So, if you feel the need to soak, you should add more oil. As for me, I'm not soaking, sticking with less sugar & less baking powder. When it's done, it's just browning around the edges; probably have a rectangular-shaped cracked top; roundtop, not flat. 3/12: Tried half cup whole wheat flour, half cup white & it wasn't too "brown" :D Since I used white cornmeal, it helped the color, too - looking more like cornbread instead of unfrosted cake. :) Note4Me: Pale using white cornmeal. 25 mins in 9x13 glass. Rounded top. A rectangular slight crack. GOLDEN SWEET CORNBREAD by Bluegirl
I tried out this recipes becuase, I wanted a cornbread not too heavy on the butter. This is a great recipe...I totally recomend it. Its texture is moist and light, my daughter loved it! I must say that you need to add 2 full tablespoon of flour so, it won´t be too runny the doe.
I've used this recipe for a couple years now, and it has never disappointed me. Since I'm cutting back on calories these days, I replace the all-purpose flour with white whole wheat flour, use 1/3 cup of honey in place of sugar, 3 TB of egg white for the egg, almond milk in place of cow's milk, and applesauce for the veggie oil. I've even baked this batter in muffin tins for perfect small portions. Great with chili on a cold fall day.
Just okay. Not sure where I missed the beat on this one. Everyone rates this so high, but for my family it was not that good. I will try once more and pay more attention to the measurements and see if that makes a difference.
This was great, but I'll probably cut down on the sugar next time. It is as sweet as cake.
Fantastic. So simple to make, and very much enjoyed as a surprise addition to breakfast. Will likely be making again as it was so quick and easy to make and very well recieved by the rest of the family.
So wonderful as is! Love it wouldn't change a thing about it. It is sweet and moist and delicious
Great and easy recipe. Works also with white cornmeal or even very fine polenta.
Perfect -- moist and sweet.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections