Golden Sweet Cornbread

3615 Ratings
  • 5 2898
  • 4 554
  • 3 109
  • 2 30
  • 1 24

If you like sweet cornbread, this is the recipe for you! My mom made this for me as a child, and now it's my family's favorite.

By bluegirl

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
323 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch round pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray or lightly grease a 9 inch round cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder. Stir in egg, milk and vegetable oil until well combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 353.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022