Butterscotch Chocolate Cake
A chocolate cake with butterscotch and whipped topping. It is easy and 'to die for' Plan ahead as it needs to chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
I've made a variation of this cake before where I spread a can of condensed milk over the cooled (poked) cake and then topped that with butterscotch sauce and Skor (or Heath) chipits. I think it made for a moister cake. I also topped the cake with Skor and milk chocolate chips. An easy and yummy recipe.Read More
This was ok. The butterscotch layer became very hard when refrigerated, so cutting and eating the cake was a bit of a challenge.Read More
I won second place in a dessert contest at our office with a variation of this recipe substituting Snickers for the Butterfingers and caramel topping for the butterscotch. I don't usually like to do cake mix recipes but I was trying to throw together a bunch of desserts and this was quick and easy. I was shocked to win anything, but how can you go wrong with caramel and Snickers?
I don't think it is "to die for", but it was yummy! Easy and good makes it a keeper for me. Definately tasted the best after it chilled for several hours. Didn't know what kind of candy bar it meant, so I used Reese Sticks, they seemed to be perfect.
This was a extremely easy recipe! The butterscotch sauce really gives the cake a moist taste! Will make again and again!
