Butterscotch Chocolate Cake

A chocolate cake with butterscotch and whipped topping. It is easy and 'to die for' Plan ahead as it needs to chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

By June

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Prepare and bake cake according to package directions, using a 9x13 inch pan. Cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, poke 12 holes in warm cake.

  • Pour butterscotch topping over cake. Allow to cool completely. Spread with whipped topping, sprinkle with candy bars. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 262.8mg. Full Nutrition
