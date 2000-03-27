Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting

A chocolate cream cheese frosting.

By RICHARDWROSS

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Have all ingredients at room temperature. Melt chocolate in a double boiler or microwave oven.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Pour melted chocolate into cream cheese and mix on medium speed until well blended. Add vanilla and salt. Slowly mix in confectioners' sugar.

  • Scrape the sides of the bowl and increase mixer speed to medium-high. Slowly add evaporated milk until frosting is spreading consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 21.3mg; sodium 85.2mg. Full Nutrition
