Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting
A chocolate cream cheese frosting.
Luscious is the best way to describe this frosting. As I read through the recipe I was a little skeptical about the fact that it called for no butter, and indeed, as I mixed it up, I couldn't help but add a couple of tablespoons which I found made this a lot creamier. Rather than opening up a can of evaporated milk for such a small amount called for, I simply used half and half (milk would be fine too) until I had the desired consistency to pipe it onto "Banana Cupcakes," also from this site. Rich, chocolatey, creamy and not too sweet, this was simply perfect.Read More
This was not as good as I had hoped, it was just okay. It was more of a dark chocolate flavor, a little bitter tasting. If you are looking for a dark chocolate flavor, you will love this. If you are looking for more of a fudge flavored frosting try the recipe Chocolate Fudge Buttercream Frosting--it is amazing!Read More
Excellent recipe and easy. You can substitute half-n-half or milk if you don't have evaporated milk. Not too sweet and very creamy, but I had to add a little more half-n-half to get the consistency I wanted. And it's more than enough to cover a large cake and sides.
This was very quick and easy to whip up and spread over a layer cake. I used half fat cream cheese for a less-sinful result. I also only used around 1/3 of the sugar suggested. Even with a small amount of confectioners sugar it was a great consistency. I used 87% cocoa swiss chocolate and also added a couple of squares of white vanilla chocolate instead of using condensed milk. I changed the servings to 6 as I was frosting an 8 inch layer cake and it was to be swirled with the Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting. I had a tonne left over so it was more than enough; I think there would have been plenty to frost the 8inch layer cake on it's own. This was all used on the "Fudge Cake" recipe. It was so rich and delicious. It was perfect for a special occasion cake (in this case a birthday). I actually found the frosting quite tangy, but this might be because I didn't use condensed milk and I cut the sugar so much. I do like a good tangy frosting. I would recommend this to anyone who is a chocolate lover, and I think it would probably actually work best on a non-chocolate cake in order to appreciate it fully.
have to admit i did alot of tweaking on this and boy did it pay off!! normally i try to stay within the peramiter of the recipe here and am glad i do but i have been sooo tired of the sugary icing as much as i like icing!! so what i did was use 12 oz chocolate melted, 2-8 oz cream cheese & 1 cup butter, and what a treat!!! delish!! have used with white, milk and semi sweet chocolate at different times on this recipe and all have been sooo good and not soo sugary!! try it u'll love it!!!
THIS FROSTING HAD A GREAT CONSISTENCY AND SUPERB FLAVOR. ABOUT THE ONLY THING I DID DIFFERENT WAS I ADDED 2 TEASPOON OF INSTANT COFFEE TO THE MELTED CHOCOLATE TO INTENSIFY THE FLAVOR. IT WAS SUPER SWEET AND FLAVORFUL. NEXT TIME I MAY ADD MAYBE 3/4 CUP LESS SUGAR. I ALSO USED LOW FAT CREAM CHEESE AND IT STILL CAME OUT FABULOUS. THIS IS A KEEPER FOR ANY BAKER. KUDOS TO THE RECIPE CREATOR.
This recipe turned out great for me! The best part about it is that it's not too sweet. For those of you who are the type to scrape some of the frosting off your birthday cake. This is the recipe for you!
SO good! It turned out thick and rich, almost like a fudge icing. I used it to frost David's yellow cake, also from this site. Beautiful combo. I was short one square of chocolate, so I used 3 TBS. cocoa powder + 1 TBS. butter and melted it with the rest of the chocolate. This recipe worked out very well in my Kitchenaid. I made it for my little guy's 2nd birthday today, and he loved it too!
This frosting is out of this world yummy. My husband asked for some brownies with frosting and i found this recipe. I made half a batch and it was more than enough for a 9 x 13 pan even though he likes a lot of frosting. Thanks for a fabulous recipe.
Loved this recipe! The only substitution I made was heavy cream for the evaporated milk. I only used the cream since I had some left in the fridge from another recipe and wanted to use it up. Not sure if the cream made it taste different . . . but it was delicious.
I made this to top a Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake for a friend. Everyone LOVED it, and mentioned that the frosting wasn't sickeningly sweet. Now they all think I'm a gourmet baker! Thanks for posting it!
Loved this! My changes were: Whole milk in place of evaporated and 1TBSP more than called for; 1 tsp softened smart balance butter; 2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder to give it a deeper chocolate taste that helps detract from the powdered sugar flavor. I also think this icing is best when left refrigerated overnight so that the flavors have a chance to mingle, but this isn't absolutely necessary. Thanks for sharing!
Super tasty and has that cream cheese tang. I backed off by 1 cup of the powdered sugar at the suggestion of other reviewers. Also subbed half&half for evaporated milk. Turned out fine & dandy when paired with "One Bowl Chocolate Cake" from this site.
This worked out wonderfully. I made several changes though. I doubled everything but the sugar. I only added 4 cups instead of 8 after doubling. I also used semi sweet chocolate instead of unsweetened. I completely left out the milk. The consistancy was thick enough that I could spread and pipe decorations on top. When I finished I put the whole cake in the refridgerator. The icing became a rich "fudge" that encased the cake. It tastes amazing. Thank you!
Did not like the consistency of this frosting and the taste was a bit off.. you could definitely taste the tangy-ness of the cream cheese and was a bit bitter so I had to keep adding sugar to make it sweeter.
Whoops! I started to make this frosting before I realized that I didn't have nearly enough icing sugar. I substituted sem-sweet chocolate squares instead of the unsweetened ones and only added about 1/2 cup of sugar and it turned out great. I love a flexible recipe! I also added a heaping teaspoon of instant coffee as it was going onto a Mocha Chocolate Cake. I also put a little frosting aside and added some fresh blended raspberries for a layer in the middle of the cake. Oh my! The final product got rave reviews. A new Valentine's tradition!
My theory in life--cake was invented so we would have something to put frosting on!! I absolutely love cream cheese frosting but never tried a chocolate version until this one. Why, I don't know. It can't get any better than this!! I've made this twice so far, didn't have squares of chocolate the second time. Used the substitution of 3 level T. cocoa to 1 T. oil and it worked fine. Used neufchatel (less fat) cheese to lessen my guilt:-) Also 1% milk. Turned out SO good!!
This tastes wonderful! I've made it a couple times now, and here are a couple things I've learned from my mistakes: (1) Don't add much milk to thin it -- just keep beating it with the mixer. (2) You can substitute orange liqueur instead of vanilla, and/or add pumpkin pie spice. (3) The pumpkin spice and orange liqueur mix added to frosting is really good over the Chocolate Pumpkin Cake recipe on this site. (4) It's hard to not lick your fingers with this recipe!
This recipe is so versatile. I used dark chocolate chips instead of unsweetened squares, mascarpone cheese instead of cream cheese, and half and half instead of evaporated milk and it was fantastic. You control the stiffness with the amount of cream or evaporated milk you put in. I used this to frost my gluten-free king arthur chocolate cake mix and it was perfection. Exactly what I was looking for. Thanks Richard!!!
Very good frosting! I didn't think it was bitter but then again I love chocolate. I made it exactly as stated in the recipe and it frosted a 9" 2 layer cake. Very good recipe, I'll keep this one for lots of cakes.
I needed frosting for a box cake mix since I didn't have any on hand, and didn't really want to use the traditional whip cream version i have (which uses shortening - very messy and time consuming). This recipe seemed simple enough and I had a bar of cream cheese that needed used. Like another reviewer I added butter (about 4 tbspn). I needed enough for a layer cake, and I actually ended up with enough extra to frost a pan of brownies with. Used half and half, maybe more like 3-4 Tbsp - amount of liquid needed will depend on the amount of sugar used. Followed the directions otherwise, turned out great. This was a birthday cake and I used a piping bag for added decorations, had no trouble piping this, although you do need to work fast since the icing dries almost like a sugar cookie icing once it's applied. Delicious, this is a keeper for my baking box!
This frosting was really good and very spreadable. I used the 1/3 fat neufchatel cheese rather than full fat cream cheese which still worked out well and tasted rich and creamy.
I love this stuff! I will never go back to store bought frosting again. I never have any cake left over when I use this recipe for parties. I do not use the full amount of confectioner's sugar, I just make it to taste and am always very happy with it. Thank you for posting this recipe.
This recipe is wonderful! I cut it in 1/2 and there was plenty to frost a 9X13 pan of brownies. The taste of the frosting was excellent without being overwhelming. The only change I made was I used heavy whipping cream as I had it on hand versus the evaporated milk. I will never buy a can again. It is very cost effective!
I made this with bittersweet chocolate squares, because it was on hand. I used Neufachel (low fat) cream cheese. The taste was great. Don't use Neufachel, the frosting doesn't set up well.
This is a great recipe. Smooth & creamy. Tastes wonderful. Makes a pretty cake. The one thing I did differently was, I substituted the squares of choc. with 2/3 cups of semi sweet choc. morsels.
I made this to go on a chocolate cake-- Dark Chocolate Cake I, I think, but I'm not sure-- and it was pretty good. I was looking for a more cream cheesier taste, as this was quite fudgey, but it wasn't a bad taste; just not exactly what I was looking for. Very rich and smooth. It just barely covered 3 layers, but the frosting and cake were soooo moist and chocolatey together there was no need for excesses of frosting (though I am fond of them). I would definitely make this again to frost a dark chocolate cake for a quasi death-by-chocolate experience. :)
Love the cream cheese tang and it spreads beautifully. My only problem is that I ran out for my 3-layer 8-inch-round cake. Will use again and again and again.
Excellent in both taste and consistency. I used only 3-1/2 cups of sugar which, to me, seemed to be perfect and didn't need to use the 2 tablespoons of milk. Very easy to spread--holds its shape.
delicious and easy frosting recipe... i had to substitute the chocolate and the evaporated milk because i didn't have any... so i used cocoa powder and regular milk instead
Easy to make, followed the recipe as is and really liked it. Quite rich when paired with chocolate cake!
This was amazing. I did not have enough cream Cheese so I used some butter. I also did not have candy so I used 2 tbs cocoa powder. Turned out excellent. Spreads easily and was very tasty
Great starter recipe! I made it with dark chocolate for my dark chocolate monster of a boyfriend for a chocolate cookie cake. I wanted it thicker so I added more sugar and less milk. With 85% cocoa dark chocolate, the extra sugar definitely didn't make it too sweet (a little too bitter for my taste). The dark chocolate monster will love it!
very good on anything!!
Tasty frosting but consistency more like a glaze - wish I had stopped at 1 tablespoon of cream (or stayed with none) because it was too runny to hold a shape at the end. I used a good chocolate and my frosting was very light. Perhaps because I used 1 oz of chocolate, which with my bar was only 2 squares? Used to top pumpkin bread III cupcakes from AR and the combo was fantastic.
VERY VERY GOOD! Nice and thick. but it dose not get very firm so it is not a for a cake you are going to decorate, but VERY GOOD!!
While this frosting had an excellent consistency, the taste of the unsweetened chocolate was far too bitter for my family's tastes. I'm sure a dark chocolate lover would probably enjoy the chocolate "punch" this frosting provides, but it just wasn't for me. I would like to try it again with semi-sweet chocolate and I think it would be wonderful.
This is very good for someone who likes a very sugary icing. Creamy and sugar and delicious. If you prefer something subtler, this isn't the recipe for you, though.
Sooo very good. It is important however to make sure you do a slow, low temp melting of the chocolate...especially if you do it in the microwave. The taste is wonderful...and I would venture to say, I would add even more chocolate!
If you're wanting a icing thats not too sweet, this is a real winner. Loved it and will use it many more times. Thanks. Yaba
This frosting is DIVINE. My only substitution was buttermilk for the evaporated milk and I loved the way it turned out. This is a definite keeper.
This frosting was delicious i will make it again!!!
This was MUCH loved by my husband !! The recipe was easy to execute, so it is a definitely a keeper for me :D
I LOVE this frosting and will make it a lot from now on. I used it to frost Strawberry Cake II from this site (also very yummy!) and it was a huge hit!
I made this to frost my David's Yellow Cake. When I first tried it was a little uncertain if I liked it, but the more I tried it the more I liked it. My friend said it tasted like real frosting and not that junk in the tub off the shelf. We all thought it was really tasty! I will definitely make it again, super, super easy.
I think I've managed to have this frosting actually make it onto a dessert ONCE. We make it just to eat off the spoon!
I melted the chocolate in the microwave & used regular milk instead of evaporated. I halved the recipe (enough for a 9 x 13 cake) and didn't want to open a whole can for such a small amount of milk. Everyone loved this - thanks!
I made this frosting for some Devils food cupcakes. I had way too much left over but that's not a bad thing at all! It taste great, very smooth. I used half the sugar and added 1 1/2 Tbls sour cream, I also used lite cream cheese to cut down on the fat, cannot taste a difference.
My husband loved it! that says it all:)
This frosting was a huge hit for a lot of people. The only thing I changed was the chocolate. I did half of the amount in the recipe and it was still rich. LOVE IT!
Yummy!! If you like a less sweet frosting, try this one. Does have a bit of tang, but I found it very refreshing and delicious.
Yum! This frosted 24 cupcakes, and I still have a bunch leftover. Perfect excuse to make more cupcakes!
I made this frosting to put on my husband's birthday cake. It was a hit! I found it easy to make too. I was a little short on ingredients and ended up using 3 squares of chocolate and just over 3 cups of sugar. It still turned out great!!
Fabulous! I don't usually like to alter a recipe too much before I've tried it once, but since I didn't have unsweetened chocolate, I had to. I only used half the sugar and doubled the chocolate using semi-sweet chocolate chips. Turned out perfectly rich and chocolatey and I will use this all the time! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious. I melted the chocolate squares in the microwave, which was so easy. I also didn't want to open a can of milk so I just used 2%. Worked just as well in my book!
I used bittersweet chocolate chips, added orange flavoring, and stirred in some coca to make it thicker. Good taste. It needs more vanilla to soften the chocolate.
I did add a little more milk than suggested, but this turned out great!
This is great! My great aunt had a wonderful chocolate frosting that I loved and it was not sickenly sweet, like most are. This recipe is the closest I've found to hers yet. Loved it loved it! I used milk because I didn't have evaporated milk or half & half on hand. No problems and the kids loved it too.
I used coconut milk instead of evaporated milk because I had some in the fridge that needed to be used. It was a big hit.
OK, I forgot the evaporated milk at the end. I put it in the frosting tube and found it on the counter. Oops. Even without that, it was very good and was able to squeeze through the frosting bag tips with ease. I frosted 96 mini cupcakes and saved 3/4 cup remaining for use in the next couple of days.
Well this was just sinfully good! I wonder if the reviewers who found this frosting bitter realized that there is supposed to be one tablespoon of vanilla in this recipe. I almost bypassed that myself and would have tossed in the usual teaspoonful. The only problem I encountered with this recipe was in the mixing. However, I must admit that I didn't let the cream cheese come to full room temperature. Also I don't have a stand mixer which would have helped as this is a very sturdy frosting! Anyway, a couple more tablespoonfuls of evaporated milk took care of my problem. Try this on one of the dark chocolate cake recipes from this site. It's to die for!
This icing was perfect for my cupcakes. Followed the recipe as stated. I wouldn't make any changes. I am saving this one for sure in my recipe box.
I've made this recipe several times and loved it each and every time (even cut it in half). As I do with every frosting recipe is always taste as I add the sugar because I often find Frostings too sweet for my liking (so I did not end up adding the full 4 cups). I've also used the evaporated milk as the recipe calls for, half and half and just plain milk...good each and every time :). Easy to pipe onto cupcakes as well - Thanks for sharing!
This frosting was a complete bust for me! It was incredibly thick and bitter and not very good at all. I ended up doctoring it up with milk and even melting some milk chocolate into it, but it still wasn't very good. I wouldn't recommend it.
I have made this many times and everyone loves it. I use it on all different types of cakes.
This was very good! I made it with "Black Chocolate Cake" also from this site. It was delicious! Thank you, RICHARDWROSS!
It was good! It had a little bit of that chalky powdered sugar taste, but i threw in the dregs from my french press (the silt on the bottom of my cup of coffee, not the actual grounds) and that evened out the flavor nicely!
This is an excellent recipe. Easy to follow and to do. My husband LOVED the frosting and he normally hates frosting. Rest of the family loved it as well!!
Addictive!
Delectable and so easy to prepare.. beautiful consistency. I added a tablespoon of butter to the chocolate before microwaving. Other than that, didn't change a thing. It's perfect as is. I used this icing with the "Black Magic Cake." Yummmm!!!!
I was disappointed with this frosting. I followed the recipe completely. The flavor was average. The consistency was thin. I guess if I experimented with it, I could make better. However, I don't think the base of the recipe was good enough to keep trying. I will look for another recipe when I need a frosting again.
very chocolately I used powdered cocoa instead of chocolate bar, very good not too sweet. Used very little half and half
This was great! Came out perfect! I did use some milk chocolate chips and it still received excellant reviews!
This frosting ROCKS!
This is exactly what I was looking for! It makes a good amount so I had some left, but not for long. Beware: you'll want to eat any left right off of the spoon!
Delicious! Not too sweet, and very creamy! I love it how it is written, but I now add in a tablespoon and a half of butter and switch to half & half. This is one of the best frosting recipes I have found. Thanks
I prepared this recipe for layering a cake and prepping it for fondant. It has wonderful flavor, and after a long bit of sitting in between work of many layers and fondant preparations, I added just a bit more condensed milk and mixed again which turned out to be very helpful. The only note I might add is to not get too worried about how dry and hard the frosting is before adding the milk. I used my mixer and started to worry it wasn't going to turn out right when the mixer started to struggle. I might consider alternating between adding milk and powdered sugar to prevent this in the future.
Excellent! I had to substitute the 4 oz of baker's chocolate for 12T/4T of cocoa powder and oil, respectively, but it worked fine as always. Also, I used skim milk instead of the evaporated. Even with these small changes, the recipe delivers on both ease and taste! I won't ever buy another can of frosting again!
Everyone like this frosting except for me. I'm not much of a chocolate fan but I made this for my cousins birthday who of course loves chocolate. I didn't have the squares of chocolate so I substituted 3 Tbsp. cocoa powder plus 1 Tbsp.cooking oil or shortening for each 1 oz of chocolate needed(this is the formula Better Homes and Gardents gives).It actually worked very well and if it seems to thick just add more oil until the right consistency of melted chocolate. This recipe reminds me of Costcos chocolate cake if you've ever had that. Great recipe for CHOCOLATE LOVERS!
Great frosting recipe, extremely easy to make. For those who don't like super sweet frosting, I would recommend tasting the mixture while added the confectioner's sugar at half cup intervals. I stopped at two cups, and still my colleagues (who all love sweets) found it just slightly on the sugary side. Like many others, I didn't have evaporated milk and just used full cream milk. Had no problems with the consistency even with the changes. Turned out great! Thanks!
I made this to put on a Chocolate Angel Food Cake. It was very good. I made this exactly as the recipe said. I wouldn't change a thing with this recipe.
Really great did great things for my cake a step away from the same old thing. Thanks for submitting
Fantastic icing! put on a dark chocolate cake with a cherry filling!
The best part of the cake! Seriously ... made it for my brothers Birthday and he loved it. Thanks
One word - RICH
This was awesome. I used it to frost my mother-in-law's birthday cake and it was a huge hit. My husband had to restrain me from eating it straight from the bowl. It was pretty soft the night that I made it, but set well in the fridge overnight. I wish it was a bit darker, mine was a very light brown... I may use a bit more chocolate next time.
will make this again!!!
I had never tried a Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting before, and a co worker requested it on her Birthday cake this year. Must say it was pretty darn good, and will use this recipe again soon, thanks for sharing!!
perfect! substituted half and half because I didn't have evaporated on hand. Magnificent!
This frosting is really yummy. Very smooth and tasty. Very easy to whip-up. I would highly recommend.
I did not like this frosting! I would've used sweetened chocolate instead of unsweetened.
Before I baked this cake, I baked another, using all my eggs, butter, and for some reason baked a couple of cupcakes to taste it-Thank goodness- as I took one bite and spit it out- realized I forgot the sugar- absolutely the worst cake I ever tasted- found this recipe with not eggs, butter etc. and saved the day for my neices' birthday- Thank you Allrecipes!!!!!
This was an excellent addition to my flourless chocolate cake that I made over the holidays. I will add a note that I had enough frosting to frost about 10 cakes, but the frosting would have been worth it! For a holiday touch I substituted peppermint extract for the vanilla extract, it gave it a nice holiday touch, and something a little unexpected for the tastebuds!
I made this recipe and it was perfect! I did not have evaporate milk so I used some skim and I don't think it affected it at all. This is a rich, creamy icing, which is my personal favorite.
My college son made this for Mom's birthday cake (he also made) - creamy & DELICIOUS!! Not sickeningly sugarly, but plenty sweet!
The recipe turned out and was very easy to prepare. I think a little less chocolate would be ok. It was a little bitter. I added about 1/4 cup of white sugar and it helped.
wonderful. I will never buy frosting again! thank you for this!!!
This frosting is TOO good! I made a Devil's Food Cake and used this to frost it, while I was making the cake my girlfriend made the frosting. Everyone assumed that the cake would overshadow the frosting and I would be named a fantastic baker. However, the frosting totally outshined the cake and I was left feeling inadequate...but full! :D One of my friends said that it was the MOST decadent cake she had ever had, and that's entirely thanks to this frosting, I don't think I've ever had anything quite like it!
I will never, ever use another frosting recipe ever again. This one is "it"!!! I melted 4 squares of white chocolate instead of dark, and did not have evaporated milk so I substituted heavy cream and it worked perfectly. It sets up well and does well holding up to decoration, but needs to be refrigerated. Thank you so much for the incredible, versatile recipe.
