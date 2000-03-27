Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting

This was very quick and easy to whip up and spread over a layer cake. I used half fat cream cheese for a less-sinful result. I also only used around 1/3 of the sugar suggested. Even with a small amount of confectioners sugar it was a great consistency. I used 87% cocoa swiss chocolate and also added a couple of squares of white vanilla chocolate instead of using condensed milk. I changed the servings to 6 as I was frosting an 8 inch layer cake and it was to be swirled with the Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting. I had a tonne left over so it was more than enough; I think there would have been plenty to frost the 8inch layer cake on it's own. This was all used on the "Fudge Cake" recipe. It was so rich and delicious. It was perfect for a special occasion cake (in this case a birthday). I actually found the frosting quite tangy, but this might be because I didn't use condensed milk and I cut the sugar so much. I do like a good tangy frosting. I would recommend this to anyone who is a chocolate lover, and I think it would probably actually work best on a non-chocolate cake in order to appreciate it fully.