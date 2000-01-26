Quick Chicken Soup

81 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 27
  • 3 5
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

This is a quick and easy recipe, yet it makes a tasty, mostly homemade chicken soup.

By MSPHOTO

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the chicken broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add the carrots, onion, garlic and celery salt.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to low and add the chicken breast. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Carefully remove the chicken breast, cut it into chunks and return it to the pot. Stir in the cilantro OR dill to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 37g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 4g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1568.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022