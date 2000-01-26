Quick Chicken Soup
This is a quick and easy recipe, yet it makes a tasty, mostly homemade chicken soup.
Although my mom's version still takes the cake, this was quick and easy. I used 1 can reg broth and 1 1/2 cans of low sodium broth, cut up the carrots and added 1 celery stalk, chopped. Also, right before the chicken was cooked through, I added 1/3 cup noodles. By the time I was finished cutting up the chicken, the noodles were done too. The result was a thick soup that was pretty tasty. Sprinkled dry parsley overall. Thanks Deb.
I thought this recipe was pretty good. I would definitely add more to it. I added some celery, noodles, and garlic powder and it was really great. But without the additions I think it would have been very bland.
This was really good and sooo easy to make! I had some leftover roasted chicken that I wanted to use up so I just threw that in instead of the boneless breasts. I also added an extra can of broth, a handful of spinach and about a half a cup of ditalini pasta. My husband thought I had been cooking this all day!
I always double this recipe. Changes to the double recipe: salt-free chicken stock, three cloves garlic, a few celery leaves (no celery salt), pepper, and more carrots than called for (usually use all in the fridge ... mini carrots and reg chopped carrots). After all is cooked, add left overs from a store-broiled chicken. Salt to taste. (chicken is usually salted, but sometimes needs a bit.) Love the fresh cilantro on top. Make this every time there is left-over chicken.
This soup is rich like your grandmother used to make. It has large tender chunks of chicken and vegetables enough for anyone. It's great on a cold winter day and cooks in 20 minutes.
For a quick soup, this was awesome. I didn't have much on hand, but wanted to make chicken soup for my sick boyfriend. This did it! It was a very, very helpful start. I ended up using dill weed instead of celery seed (it's only what I had), substituting a teaspoon of onion powder for the chopped, and adding a cup of rotini pasta to the mix after I took out the chicken. I also added a cup of frozen green beans at the end to give it some color. It was amazingly easy, totally hit the spot, and Dan loved it. Highly recommended!
My daughter got sick in school yesterday and I wasn't home...GUILT, GUILT, GUILT. I didn't have my cell with me either; more GUILT. Daddy to the rescue, thank goodness. Anyway, she was finally feeling a little hungry today, so I whipped this soup up for her. It's really pretty good for a quickie and she's definitely enjoying it. Thanks Deb!
Based on how easy the recipe was, the soup turned out surprisingly nice. It wasn't the best chicken soup I ever had, but I suppose that type of soup takes hours of slaving away in the kitchen. I also used fresh chopped celery instead of celery salt and a boullion cube base. We had some leftover pre-cooked spaghetti noodles from the dinner before which we added in the last 5 minutes and it made a nice addition. We had leftovers the next day, and I actually thought it tasted better the second day, after the flavors had more time to release. The vegetables/chicken/noodles had absorbed some of the soup, so we added a little more boullion base, and it was really delicious the second day!
This was pretty good.. I used celery instead of celery salt. Needs a little something but I'm not sure what.
Truly quick, delicious and easy. I make this whether I'm under the weather or on top of the world, but it is a wonderful recipe to keep on hand when you haven't the energy to spend in the kitchen. I sometimes add chopped celery and noodles. Another great variation - I add a dash of cumin, a small can of fire-roasted diced green chilies, and top with a few tortilla chips. Either way, I always serve this soup with lots of fresh chopped cilantro and lime wedges. This recipe is always at the forefront of my recipe binder. Thank you!
Did not like it. You can tell that it comes from a can.
I loved this simple recipe! I didn't have celery salt on hand, so instead of 2 cups of carrots - I used 1 cup chopped carrots and 1 cup chopped celery. I also put it all in the crock pot in the late morning on low, and it was done in perfect time for dinner! I will be making this again =) Thanks for sharing!
This was a good basic recipe I added red potatoes and fresh carrots and fresh celery. I also used chicken and beef cubes and the last 10 min I added some noodles no yolk noodles came out really good.
Quick and easy! I was craving a good soup and didn't have any and was in no mood for the store! This was quick, easy, and great! I added some grilled chicken from the night before and left over diced ham along with spinach, garlic powder, chicken bullion, and ground black pepper! It was like I had been working on it all day! yum!
Excellent! This is so easy and simple! and... what an opportunity to use the leftover Sunday Roast chicken.. and that veggie side... and maybe that leftover white rice or barley or pasta.. YUMMMY Just add your favorite broth and herbs/spices. This is a perfect example of a delicious basic as is and versatile when you need it to be recipe. Hats off to the author!!
This was a GREAT recipe -- so easy and delicious to make! I decided to cut the chicken ahead of time and added cayenne pepper to the mix for a little spice. It was simple and delicious!!!
EXCELLENT and EASY!! I used frozen baby carrots and added some leftover cooked rice. Great taste and no fuss.
Pretty good! I had leftover grilled chicken and some orzo from dinner last night, but didn't feel like eating the same meal for dinner tonight, so I made this soup (using chicken stock and not broth since that's what I had). I heated up the stock, carrots and seasoning, diced up my leftover chicken and threw it in a few minutes before taking it off the heat, and then added the orzo last (since it was already cooked and I didn't want it to get mushy). A great way to doctor up leftovers!
This was EXCELLENT and QUICK. Used celery instead of celery salt. I sautéed celery, onion and garlic in a little olive oil before adding stock. Used extra garlic and onion as I like them and stock. Also in a separate pan seasoned small chunks of chicken with salt pepper and dried thyme, cooked it half way before adding to pot with the sautéed vegetables and stock. Next time I will add more carrots and add some corn. The cilantro I think is essential. Thank you for posting.
First let me say I do not like chicken soup - until now. Great recipe. I did make the following changes to fit my taste. Used half low sodium chicken stock and the other half vegetable stock with two bay leaves. Added two stalks of celery. Omitted cilantro and added fresh parsley and basil. At the end, added small shells pasta. My husband and three children ages 7, 6 and 4 loved it. I know I changed the recipe, but thanks for a great base.
Total hit in my house. Easy and warming for a nice cool day.
Great recipe. I used "Imagine" chicken broth (the best) and added cooked egg noodles and some frozen corn in at the end. Homemade taste!
Real easy and tasty for those who like simple.
Try adding a little bit of anise seed.
this was so quick and yummy, I used 6 cups of chicken broth as I was feeding a lot of people. I also added 2 small potatoes diced. I did not add garlic or celery salt(I for got lol) I just boiled the chicken broth and added the chopped/cubed carrots, onions, potatoes, and raw chicken, salt and paper to taste and let it all simmer for about 30 mins and served it over instant white rice. yummy.
For a really quick and easy soup this was great, beating canned soup any day, and much healthier if you make it as I did with very low sodium chicken broth.
This recipe is the best ! I love that I can change it up a bit and also I can use my slow cooker when I have the time :) So versatile :) The family can't wait until we have it again !
I've been making this soup for years, but I add mushrooms and fresh celery, noodles or rice - very tasty.....
Very simple and good basic recipe. Made as written and added lots of fresh cracked pepper, poultry seasoning, sliced celery and about 2 cups cooked rice. Will make again. Thanks.
It was really good... But I added some olive oil, a cup of chopped fresh parsley instead of cilantro, a lot more celery salt (because my broth was low sodium), a few spoons of tomato paste and cheese ravioli that I cooked separately and added at the very end. I also feel like it would be too bland just as the recipe call it. Have fun with it :)
it's a very good standard recipe. i actually never used bought broth of any kind before, but i was surprised, it was quite tasty. i made it for my bf 'cause he got his wisdom teeth pulled and couldn't really chew. i had cabbage so added that in first and let cook for about 20mins. then i put in celery, frozen veggies(carrot/beans/peas/corn mix, so easy) and a handful of pasta. i let it cook for about an hr. everything was overcooked and falling apart, but i did that on purpose so the bf could eat it. i did add maybe 1/3 of water though 'cause the broth got soaked in/evaporated w/ time. very good all in all.
To avoid the additives and extra salt, many companies now make organic chicken broth in containers. Start with these instead of the canned stuff and add whatever you like to the basic recipe. I always throw in some ground black pepper.
Very good basic soup. My son had a cold, so this was a nice soup and he really enjoyed it. I also added a potato and fresh parsley instead of cilantro.
This is a quick and very easy recipe. The soup was very good made us feel good. I used celery instead of celery salt...lot's of carrots (chopped up) and snipped up some scallions, as well. I am also a garlic lover so I used more garlic. Garlic is also very good for colds....so......eat up and get well!
While it's not the same as the version my Grandma uses which takes hours of stirring and skimming, this is fantastic. If I'm the one that has to make it then quick and easy is the way to go :) Sorry Grandma. Followtherecipe.com
This soup was great when I wasn't feeling well. In less than an hour of being home after a long day at the office, I was able to have a nice hot bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup. The kids love it too!
Very good and very easy! I used chopped celery instead of celery salt.
This is a great recipe for when you want a homemade taste and don't have the time. I also added chopped celery.
Terrific recipe for quick chicken soup! I also added a little bit of celery, turnip, leek as well as the carrot, onion and garlic. I also added 1/2 cup noodles at the end. In addition I used an 8oz mixture of water and Better Thank Bullion which makes your broth taste better than canned broth. A real winner!
Not impressed and wouldn't make it again. Not much flavor, and the chicken is tough.
very good quick to fix will share with friends.
This is an excellent starting-point recipe! I ad-libbed a bit by doubling the broth and adding celery, 2 cubed potatoes, and 2 cans of corn along with the carrots it calls for. I wanted a lot of color and healthy stuff for the 3 sick people I made this for! All of them loved it, and said it was delicious, even the ones without much of an appetite. I followed a tip from other reviewers to cook the chicken first, then add the vegetables and finish cooking, that way they don't get too mushy. Very yummy, this is a keeper!!
Taste was OK but not great, but that OK taste pretty much comes from the MSG in the chicken broth. No other ingredient from the recipe contributes any flavor or taste to this dish.
This was a great base recipe for me to use on my first batch of Chicken Noodle Soup ever! Thanks :)
Good and easy soup.
Loved it but did add Ditalini and a few less carrots substituted with peas.
This stuff is FANTASTIC! I scale this recipe for 6 servings just so I will have some leftovers for the next day! I used half of the called chicken broth with the no MSG kind or organic whichever I have and the other half with the Italian herbs seasoned broth. YUMMMY!!! I also add pasta. Everyone loves it!
This soup is so good, I want to eat it every day. I added an extra can of no-fat broth and spooned the whole thing over egg noodles. Really great, and only takes 20 minutes. The cilantro really makes a difference!
The only chicken soup recipe I use anymore! I add diced potatoes (with skins) when I add the carrots and onion. Also, when I pull out the chicken to cut it up, I turn up the heat slightly and add organic parsley garlic noodles. I let those cook for approx. 10 minutes, and add the chunked chicken back in for a few minutes before serving. Big hit!
So simple and easy! Was a bit low on chicken broth so I added water and a bit of consommé. Also threw in sliced cabbage and subbed garlic powder for real garlic. :) now I have a happy sick hubby!
This is a very good recipe, particularly because it's so quick. Like a couple other reviewers, I found I needed to add more broth than the recipe suggests. I started cooking with only two cans, and when I realized I was going to be short, I added a pouch of chicken bouillon and 3/4 cup of hot water - this was just fine as a substitute. For the amount of veggies in this recipe, I would suggest closer to 3/3.5 cans of broth. I too used chopped celery instead of celery salt. I also added some cut up spaghetti noodles, which was great, but I suspect also sucked up some moisture - something to consider if you're adding pasta. Delicious as leftovers as well. Thanks!
Tried with some modifications,turned out great!
While this is certainly simple, it is very bland as written. The only seasoning, the 1/8tsp of celery salt, is undetectable. I ended up bumping it up to 1 teaspoon and that gave it much more flavor. Are you supposed to chop the baby carrots or leave them whole? I chopped them, but found this soup to be very carrot heavy. I would recommend using half carrots and half celery instead. Black pepper would be a good addition too. This makes way more than 2 servings - at least 4. With these changes, you'd have a tasty and healthy soup that is perfect for lunches.
I sautéed the onion, carrot and (added) celery till tinder in EVOO...then added minced garlic. Threw in a bay leaf with the broth during simmering with a bit of poultry seasoning. I used leftover roasted chicken picked from the bones...I also plopped in about a cup of leftover inst. potatoes ( the BF loves to make them when I'm working late) for a thicker mix for the man. He loved the soup! Served it with a ham and cheese panini for an easy dinner.
I recently started on the atkins diet and was looking for low carb recipes. This is a keeper, though I did make a few changes. I used 3 cups water and 3 boullion cubes. Also, I fried a small red onion and a green onion before putting in the water. Before serving I added parsley, cilantro and pepper to taste and I simply loved it. To cut down on more carbs you can add more celery than carrots and you're set.
It was alright for a change.
yummy. added extra veggies (more carrots, some frozen peas at the end) and therefore increased liquid by added 1 1/2 C water w/ 1/2 large chicken bouillon cube. used heaping 1/2 tsps. of spices. used costco rotisserie chicken as well. great meal.
This quick recipe is great however with kitchen basics chicken broth! I see that a lot of other people had to add to the recipe. I didn't add anything extra with the exception of pasta but the only thing I did differently was use kitchen basics broth. That broth is the closest to homemade
Very good. I used real celery, sliced regular carrots and no cilantro (personal preference). Easy and delicious.
Great basic recipe! I cooked my chicken (used 3 breasts) first with some garlic salt and pepper. Used 2 cartons of chicken broth. Also added the celery stalk per other reviewers. My husband loves celery so I added a half tsp of celery seed, (not the salt). Finally I added a dash of lemon juice and added Japanese noodles for a ramen like touch. Delicious!
This was a great base recipe, I added wild rice and used boneless chicken thighs, plus I put in 1/2 teaspoon sage and a little thyme and a pinch of red pepper flakes, and fresh celery chopped.
Used this as a jumping off point, but improvised. Used two large (46 oz) cans of broth and cooked for 45 minutes with chopped onion, celery, carrot, and the bones from 3 chicken breast halves (last night's dinner). Made a rich-tasting stock. Removed everything but stock and added sliced carrot, celery, leftover sliced potatoes, leftover chicken, and broken pieces of whole wheat spaghetti. Simmered for ~20 minutes longer. Very tasty with a loaf of Italian bread, and made enough to freeze for a second meal.
Used 4 cups of broth, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/8 tsp pepper, 1/8 tsp celery salt, boiled the carrots, celery and onions, reduced to simmer and added 2 chicken breasts. Simmered 20 min. Wasnt enough broth so added 2 more cups of broth and a dash of each seasoning. Let chicken rest on cutting board while added 1/2 bag egg noodles. Cooked per instructions in soup. Reduced heat to just below a simmer. Diced and added chicken back into soup. Sprinkled with parsley
It's perfect for when you are in a hurry. I only followed the recipe loosely. Sautéed veggies first in olive oil, used veggie bullion because I didn't have chicken broth. Added a lot of black pepper. Also added noodles about half way through. And I added a load of diced garlic and ginger. But the basic recipe is legit in terms of the general order of operations for quick chicken soup. It was so yummy.
