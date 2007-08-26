Lisa's Sunflower Bread

The sunflower seeds give this bread a great crunchy texture and the molasses makes it warm and sassy. You can substitute whole wheat flour for some of the bread flour if you like.

By LISA GALLOWAY

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 2-pound loaf
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select cycle; press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 50.8mg. Full Nutrition
