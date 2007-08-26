Lisa's Sunflower Bread
The sunflower seeds give this bread a great crunchy texture and the molasses makes it warm and sassy. You can substitute whole wheat flour for some of the bread flour if you like.
The sunflower seeds give this bread a great crunchy texture and the molasses makes it warm and sassy. You can substitute whole wheat flour for some of the bread flour if you like.
We enjoyed this bread quite a bit. After reading the other reviews, I added more like 1/2 cup sunflower seeds, and in my machine, this was just right. It tends to chew up add-ins, and I had planned on adding another 1/4 cup or so during the last 5 minutes of kneading, but fouled up my timer and missed the whole thing! By adding the extra at the start, I didn't need the last-minute add. I added 1/2 tsp. salt, and found it to be just a little flat -- a problem that could be solved by sprinkling a little salt on the slice while eating it. Next batch will have a full tsp. salt. Loved this one -- thanks for submitting it! Update: I don't agree with those who thought this was not good the next day. I'm eating it for breakfast, and it's great!Read More
We enjoyed this bread quite a bit. After reading the other reviews, I added more like 1/2 cup sunflower seeds, and in my machine, this was just right. It tends to chew up add-ins, and I had planned on adding another 1/4 cup or so during the last 5 minutes of kneading, but fouled up my timer and missed the whole thing! By adding the extra at the start, I didn't need the last-minute add. I added 1/2 tsp. salt, and found it to be just a little flat -- a problem that could be solved by sprinkling a little salt on the slice while eating it. Next batch will have a full tsp. salt. Loved this one -- thanks for submitting it! Update: I don't agree with those who thought this was not good the next day. I'm eating it for breakfast, and it's great!
One of my favorites! Love the texture. For a variation, I sometimes add ground flax seeds.
It was interesting. I wasn't sure about the molassas aftertaste at first, but I got used to it. Definitely better as a sandwich bread than served alone. The only variation that I used was a cup of whole wheat flour as well. Next time, I might add more sunflower seeds since I felt that they got lost.
I love this bread! The molasses and sunflower seeds give it a great taste and texture.
Very nice bread, and very hearty! I like the crunch from the sunflower seeds, and the heartiness from the seeds and the wheat bran. I didn't change the recipe other than baking in the oven at 375 for 35 mins. Thanks for the recipe!
Really good bread. I added 1 cup of whole wheat flour and a few tablespoons of soy flour. The crust is really nice. good looking loaf- next time I would add a little salt for flavor.maybe 1/2 teaspoon
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections