Lisa's Sunflower Bread

We enjoyed this bread quite a bit. After reading the other reviews, I added more like 1/2 cup sunflower seeds, and in my machine, this was just right. It tends to chew up add-ins, and I had planned on adding another 1/4 cup or so during the last 5 minutes of kneading, but fouled up my timer and missed the whole thing! By adding the extra at the start, I didn't need the last-minute add. I added 1/2 tsp. salt, and found it to be just a little flat -- a problem that could be solved by sprinkling a little salt on the slice while eating it. Next batch will have a full tsp. salt. Loved this one -- thanks for submitting it! Update: I don't agree with those who thought this was not good the next day. I'm eating it for breakfast, and it's great!

