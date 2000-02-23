Irish Brown Soda Bread

This is the real thing! Because it must only be handled very lightly, it can never be made in a bread machine.

Recipe by Andrea Doyle

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets.

  • In a large bowl, stir together whole wheat flour, white flour, rolled oats, baking soda and salt. Gently mix in the buttermilk until a soft dough is formed. Knead very lightly. Divide dough into 4 pieces; form into rounded flat loaves. Mark each loaf with an 'X' and place on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 354.4mg. Full Nutrition
