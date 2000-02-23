Irish Brown Soda Bread

This is a purist recipe! It's very easy to make and is in the oven in minutes. I halved the recipe and made one larger loaf. The ingredients should be just mixed together -don't knead the dough for too long. When shaping the loaf, I recommend making it flatter and wider than you would expect, no more than 1.5 inches high. This bread rises a lot! Scoring the bread about 1/2 inch deep is helpful in the rising process, too. I baked my loaf on a baking stone and it was ready at about 50-55 minutes. We served it hot from the oven with butter slathered on. Leftovers made for lovely toast in the morning. A warning to some: Even though the bread appears to rise considerably, this is a very, very dense bread. You may be surprised at how heavy and hard it is. This bread is definitely for those who are seeking out the rustic appeal of a traditional Irish brown bread. If you're looking for something a little lighter and more savory/sweet, I would recommend trying a more American-Irish recipe that includes a touch of sugar, raisins, or caraway seeds. Although some would say those recipes are not truly traditional, they are often very tasty!