Leftover Chicken Croquettes
A mixture of chicken, eggs, bread crumbs, sauteed onion, parsley and light seasoning make croquettes you'll go crazy for! My grandmother used to make salmon cakes; I adapted that recipe to use leftover cooked chicken.
This is a good basic recipe. Here is how I tweaked it, and they turned out wonderful! Mince all ingredients to make the patties form well. I also did not add any salt. Saute 1 large onion, 2 large crushed cloves garlic, 1 large red sweet pepper; in 2 TBL grape seed oil. Cool Mix chicken with the bread crumbs. Add the sauted veggies and include: 1TBL basil, 1Tsp cilantro, 1/3 Cup finely grated parmesean cheese, 1-2 tsp habenaro hot sauce, and 1-2 TBL worchestershire sauce. Add 3 eggs slightly beaten. Form small patties and place on cookie sheet greased with canola oil spray. Bake 12 minutes at 350 degrees. (30 minutes is way too long, will dry them out) Enjoy!Read More
In my opinion, this recipe is a good starter, but it can become fabulous with a bit of tweaking. Here’s what I did to add a bit more flavor and much more moisture. To enhance the flavor, I added a 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, a pinch of celery seed, and a dash or two of cayenne pepper to the chicken mixture. To add moisture to the croquettes, I decreased the breadcrumbs by a 1/2 cup and made a roux by melting a stick of butter and whisking in a 1/2 cup of flour, a 1/2 cup of milk, and a 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I whisked the mixture over low heat until thick and smooth and allowed it to cool for about 15 minutes. Then I added the cooled roux to the chicken mixture. I covered the mixture and allowed it to set in the fridge for about two hours. Later I shaped the mixture into patties and browned them on both sides. These croquettes were much better than the first ones I made. Perhaps these suggestions will helpRead More
These were FANTASTIC! I read through a lot of reviews before making them and combined some of the ideas. I'll save you the time here... You definitely want to sautee the onions, it makes a big difference. Combine the sauteed onions and leftover chicken in the food processor, it will improve the texture and help the patties stay together. I used savory herb stuffing in place of the bread crumbs. I also added fresh parmesan cheese, oregano, basil, and some garlic powder. My mix was a little dry at this point so I added some chicken stock. Here is the key...Mix all of the ingredients together EXCEPT FOR THE EGG!!! TASTE IT! If it doesn't taste good at this point, it won't taste any better when you cook it:) Season it until it tastes good, then add the eggs. I baked mine on a cookie sheet at 350 until they were golden brown(about 20 minutes). Thanks for a great recipe and thank you to all of the reviewers before me for their tweaks:)
What an easy little recipe - and a great way to use up leftover chicken. I've never had croquettes before and found these a little dry (I ran out of eggs), but my husband liked them enough to take the leftovers to work for lunch. He only does this with leftovers he really, really likes. I added some additional seasonings and parmesan cheese as well. I will definitely try these again, only make sure I have enough eggs on hand first! Kudos to the reviewer who suggested using the mini chopper to process the chicken and onion. I did the same and it made working with the chicken really easy.
This was a really great way to use up some leftover rotisserie chicken! It was very tasty! Instead of frying, I made the croquettes, rolled them in breadcrumbs and baked at 350 for about 30 minutes. They were SO tasty!
Excellent base for chicken croquettes, but I had to add spices to make it more interesting. Based on other reviewers, I added a third egg, some parmesan, some basil and oregano. It was fantastic! I served it with cranberry sauce. Next time I think I will add some pistachios, and cardamom to give it a Moroccan feel, or else some curry powder, turmeric, and paprika for an Indian taste.
So hard to find a "different" recipe for left over chicken (or turkey etc.,) but this one is a keeper! I did not have to adjust any of the ingredients; these patties were so tasty and just right. Hats off to you Jeanne!
I thought this was a good recipe, but I would add an extra egg next time I make it. Also, I made my own seasoned bread crumbs with some French bread, Jane's Crazy Mixed Up Salt, basil, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese. The next time I make, I'll put the fried patties in a shallow casserole dish, put in some spaghetti sauce and top each patty with a slice of Mozzarella cheese. I'm sure 30 minutes in a 350 degree oven will heat the sauce and melt the cheese.
Awesome idea using left over chicken to make chicken croquettes. As a big fan of salmon croquettes, I loved the recipe. I didn't use parsley. I used flour instead of breadcrumbs. To moisten patties, I added chicken broth instead of more eggs. Many thanks for the creative idea. I will definitely make them again when I have left over chicken.
Excellent. I added some slivered almonds, onion and mozzerella cheese. This makes a lot of croquettes. I would make again.
Really yummy. I found that if I put the patties in my George Foreman and grill them, they are even better than frying. The croquettes are not greasy that way, but not dry either. They are totally yummy.
This recipe was a delicious and easy way to use my leftover chicken! I roast a chicken usually once per week and always end up with either chicken salad or chicken and rice the next day. I was so bored with it! These croquettes are fantastic and utilize ingredients that most people will already have on hand. I used three large eggs and a little less than the recommended amount of breadcrumbs. I added a dash of garlic powder as well. Next time I will probably add a little more garlic and maybe toss in other spices too. I can also see several different ways to serve these-- with cranberry sauce or gravy, baked with mozzarella/sauce (as previously mentioned), with ham and melted swiss, or even on a sandwich. I personally ate my share with some homemade honey mustard for dipping. (My husband had them plain) The croquettes also reheat well (I stuck them in the toaster oven for a few minutes wrapped in foil) 5 stars for a great recipe!
What a great recipe. I was out of breadcrumbs so I used finely crushed Peppridge Farm stuffing. I sauteed a little celery and poultry seasoning with the onion. I used the 3rd egg and a splash of 1/2 and 1/2. It really helps to read the reviews before you make the recipe, as other good cooks have already tried and tweaked.
Have made these a number of times and they are always good. Each time, I vary it according to what's on hand and what I feel like adding. Just tonight, I mashed a cooked potato into it, used panko instead of seasoned bread crumbs, added Parmesan, Sriracha and Worcestershire sauce and left out the salt and pepper. Delicious!
As others have said, a great basic recipe! I doctored it a bit, in part because I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs, and also because of previous reviews mentioning these were a bit bland. Nothing big--threw a generous amount of Italian seasoning in with the bread crumbs, and sauteed some garlic & celery along with the chopped onion. Definitely needed 3 eggs and I used a bit of milk along with. Made the patties a bit thin (per review that said they didn't cook all the way thru)--so I ended up with approx 10 patties total. This turned out well! My husband loved it, asked me to be sure to keep this recipe! He ate 4 patties for dinner and took leftovers with him for lunch today!! Thank you, Jeanne, for a def "keeper"!
I think this is a great basic recipe, but the next time I make it I will add more spices.
This recipe turned out to be like eating raw dough, even though I cooked it as directed. It was dry, heavy and did not have much taste. I would not make this again and actually am sorry I wasted three cups of good leftover chicken on it. They ended up in the trash.
i thought the ingredients looked wonderful but the cakes were dry and lacked real flavor. i would not make these again.
The first time that I made it I added more spices (according to some of the other reviews) and the taste was over powering. I would recommend sticking to the original recipe, it tastes much better.
These were yummy. Based on the reviews I made a few minor changes. I added 2 eggs plus a bit of egg beaters. I added italian seasoning and sage to my breadcrumbs as I was using plain. I only added 1 cup of breadcrumbs because I only had 2.5 cups of chicken. I sauteed my onions with garlic in butter. I added dried parsley. I fried these in oil on the stove and they came out delicious with a nice crust, and moist and flavourful on the inside. I like the idea someone posted about serving this with melted cheese and pasta sauce, but I just served mine on the side of some veggies.
This was a very good base recipe. I had some left over rotisserie chicken and was trying to find something to make with it... I altered the recipe to work with items I already had in my kitchen. I didn't have any bread crumbs... but I had some garlic & onion croutons which I ground up in my food processor, and those worked great! I seasoned it with some fresh ground pepper, Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese, dried parsley flakes, and a dash of creole seasoning. I also used 3 eggs, since 2 still made it too dry. I baked it at 350 for 12 minutes, then took it out and added some mozzarella on top, put it back in for 5 minutes to melt... then added some spaghetti sauce and a tad more mozzarella and a sprinkle of garlic powder and parmesan then baked it for another 7 minutes. In then end, it turned out wonderfully! My fiance and I loved them!
I see from reading the comments I should have noted I use extra-large eggs. Also, a simple sauce to go with it: (1) blanch almonds; (2) in a jar (or other closeable container) place 1 tbs cornstarch and add 2 oz water; shake well; (3) in a saucepan, bring milk to just a warm temperature, add cornstarch/water and stir until desired thickness; (4) remove from heat and add blanched almonds. Salt and pepper to taste.
Great base recipe... I used canned chicken (all I had on hand) and baked them in a muffin tin... Very good way to use up some canned chicken.
I added spices. I used 1 cup of chopped rotisserie chicken (I cooked), 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley, 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs and 1 egg. I also added a dash of salt and pepper. I shaped them into 2 patties and cooked them on medium heat with a lid over them, flipping them once. I skipped the white sauce, and served them with marble cheddar cheese. I didn't find them bland or dry.
If I hadn't made white (southern) gravy to go with it, the dog would have gotten most of this. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs, but it was still boring & bland. Only positive I have to say for it is that it makes a lot - ten patties - fills a twelve inch pan - & is inexpensive. Re-review: My teenage boy likes them okay. :/ I made again subbing half cup minced (yes, really. It was already cooked & chilled) brown rice & a fourth cup italian bread crumbs. I added a little parmesan cheese to the mix, too. Still no "wow's," but he still ate them. :)
What a great change of pace for leftover chicken! We ate it with chicken gravy. It was great!
These are so good! My husband made these for us and he added garlic, parmesan and we topped the final product with marinara sauce. It tasted like chicken parmesan and I can't wait to make these again!
Great base recipe. You can put whatever you like in it. I like more texture so instead of a fine chop I just loosely shredded my leftover rotisserie chicken meat. I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and 3 eggs. I cut down on the minced onion to 1/4 cup, and added chives, green onion, plus freshly chopped tomato. Definitely add cheese if you can--it makes a difference. I added 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese and fat chunks of provolone cheese. I made them into little crab cake sized patties and lightly fried them. The boyfriend loves theses, especially the cheesey bites. Maybe I'll try adding ham or bacon too next time.
Love the simplicity of this recipe! The only changes I made were to substitute crushed seasoned boxed stuffing for the breadcrumbs, and serve with a side of cranberry sauce. A rotissiere chicken made this the easiest meal yet. Thank you!!
Finally, a successful leftover recipe that didn't require a trip to the store for extra ingredients! I had to use three eggs, and next time I would probably follow a previous reviewer's suggestion and add some chicken broth, too. I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs, so I used the regular ones and doubled the parsley. This was a great recipe for the last of the Thanksgiving turkey (when we were all really quite tired of leftovers)! I also want to try some of the other recommendations like cheese and marinara sauce. For the kids, it was good with ketchup, too, so I can see this being a versatile recipe.
This is a wonderful way to use leftovers! I followed the directions listed by cooking cutie concerning the roux,and also added basil, oregano, garlic, thyme to the dry mix. The roux does keep the patties moist. Also if you have a food processor,definitely use that to chop up the chicken, it really helps. I didn't have onions on hand so I used French's Fried Onions. Honestly this will taste wonderful no matter what spices you decide to use. I read someone's review that mentioned using stuffing instead of breading, I think I will give that a try next time.
We liked this recipe, and will definitely make it again when I have a quantity of leftover chicken. I read quite a few of the reviews and used some of the suggestions.....such as putting chicken in cuisinart, along with some leftover potatoes and some walnuts (for a needed crunch). I used 3 eggs and glad I did. I also sauteed the onions, green pepper, and garlic and added to chicken mixture. I used 2 cups of chicken and it made 6 good sized patties. Baked them on a sprayed pan for 30 min at 350, turning once. I topped with a homemade white sauce, however next time I'll try some whole cranberry sauce. These are hardy and tasty. They can easily be tweaked to your own taste. Give it a try!
This is a great idea for leftover chicken. I spiced it up a bit for my tastebuds by adding sundried tomatoes, pepperoni, and oregano. I added plenty of eggs and let sit overnight. The patties stayed together nicely when frying. The trick is to shred the meat, do not chop.
I have to say I was excited about trying this recipe, but it came out so dry and yucky that I won't make it again.
This is a totally awesome recipe! I used Progresso's Italian seasoned bread crumbs and the flavor was just wonderful.
GOOD STARTING POINT for your own ideas. Use the chicken, breadcrumbs and eggs as your base. Add any veggies, spices or herbs you like. I have a 2yr old and a 9yr old so for them I drop the onions and parsley and just add fresh chopped cilantro, salt and pepper. MEAT GRINDER IDEA: If you have a meat grinder put some of the leftover chicken through then add the bread crumbs, eggs and herbs. Leave some chicken to put through at the end to clear out the grinder pipe. Don't want it dry? Always add another egg if you think it's too dry.
These were pretty good. This time I added only 2 big cloves of garlic. Next time I think I would add minced sweet red pepper and jalepeno to give it some zip. A bit tricky flipping them over in the pan. I used two spatulas to gently flip and slide them back into the oil. Otherwise they crack easily. Not a bad alternative though to chicken salad which is what I usually do with leftover chicken.
AWESOME RECIPE! Simple and tasty. We added 1/2 cup of shredded cheese before making patties and the texture and taste were incredible. Thanks--- this one will be a repeat at our house.
Good way to use leftover chicken. A little time-consuming. Would definitely make them again.
I thought this was very good. I used my mini chopper to get the onion and chicken chopped fine enough. We served it with sour cream. My one complaint is it didn't hold it's form once you cut into it as well as I had hoped. Still great though.
These are so good! I followed the recipe just as is and it was perfect. While using raw onion as Grrlfriend did is a great timesaver, I found that sauteeing them adds quite a bit of flavor. We had these with mashed potatoes and chicken gravy - real good comfort food as we are buried with snow up here in the Northeast.
This recipe is very simple. Instead of using leftover chicken, I used Lois Rich's pre-cooked sliced chicken. I popped the onions and chunked chicken into a food processor, ground them up until no more chunks were visible and added the rest of the ingredients. I served this dish with garlic potatoes and steamed asparagus. The family loved it! Thanks for the great recipe.
This was very good - and mother-in-law and husband approved! :) I used leftover turkey and minced it. I didn't have bread crumbs so I ground up some chicken flavored stuffing until it was like breadcrumbs and used it. Having done that, I should have used less onion, but they still turned out tasty! I will definitely make these again.
I made these for dinner tonight. I tore the meat off of a full leftover breast, half a breast and a thigh and then put in my little electric chopper to grind fine. I only used 2 eggs and 1 cup of bread crumbs. I added a little poultry seasoning, garlic salt and Mrs Dash. I did not sautee the onions. I put the mixture in the frig to chill and that made it easier to form into patties and they stayed together. I served mashed potatoes, gravy and peas with them. My picky son did not try one but my daughter and husband loved them. I thought they could use a little more flavor so next time I'll experiment. Definitely an easy meal and good way to use up leftover chicken.
This recipe is great. I didn't have fresh chicken, so I used canned white meat chicken (make sure to rinse it really well to get rid of some of the salt) and dried minced onions. I topped it with creamed peas from this site. My family went nuts over it:)
This was so good that my VERY PICKY kids actually ate it! I found that it had even more flavor the next day for lunch. I used equal amounts of light and dark meat turkey (from thanksgiving) and the thanksgiving gravy. Great way to use up leftovers. I will definitely make this again.
I wasn't sure what to expect so they were okay but not great like other posters raved about. I took hints from the other reviewers and added more seasoning. I I used 1/2 c chicken boullion along with the 2 eggs and it was plenty moist. I only used about 1/2 cup onion and found it too much for my liking. I was short on breadcrumbs and used 1/2 pkg. stovetop ground up but that may have dominated the flavour. My teens don't like onion and were picking it out unfortuantely. (I didn't use a food processor). I'd hoped my husband would love them. He said, "It's better than hamburger helper." I'm just happy to make something from scratch and use up my rotissery chicken from last night, which was exactly 3 cups. I don't think I would ruin chicken breasts for this. It is similar to chicken parmagian so I would have just breaded the breast. Would I make again? Perhaps I'd try altering the recipe again on leftover chicken and see what happens next time. Like another poster said, messes up the kitchen and a bit time consuming.
I agree that, as written, this recipe would be pretty bland and dry... Both things, though, are crazy easy to fix. Add spices till they taste good. If you had a spicy roast chicken, youll probably need to add less flavor. then add eggs. Then only add enough breadcrumbs so they stay together! (and ps. Once I made these after a stuffed chicken supper. DO add the stuffing instead of all the breadcrumbs. My 2and 3yr olds couldn't get enough!
Don't forget to add some garlic and parmesan cheese. It flavors it even more.
These are yummy. I didn't use as much chicken because I was just cooking for my boyfriend and I. I used 2 eggs and thought that it could use another one. Next time I will add another to make sure they are nice and moist. I added a bunch of random herbs and I added chopped green onion and chopped fresh chives to the regular onions. I served it with left over pecan and raisin sweet potato bake, spinach salad and cranberry sauce. Cranberry sauce is really good with these!
I found this by chance just glancing and I had leftover rotiserie chicken in the fridge and all the other ingredients. I made it and my family LOVED it! I added some cajun seasoning because I add it to all food and it was delicious and I did make some cream and chicken soup to dip them in for the kids and it was a hit. I will make this every time I buy a chicken. Thank you!!
My husband liked this better than I did..so gave it a 3-star rating rather than 2-star. I did substitute chopped cilantro for the parsley, but I were to make this recipe again, I would add some additional zing with spices (Italian, or Mexican, or maybe a tiny amt of Wasabi!).
These were so yummy, I did however make a few changes. First I used canned chicken that I had in the pantry. Then made my own seasoned breadcrumbs, to a half cup of breadcrumbs I added two palmfuls of garlic powder, one palmful of cumin, and one palmful of mesquite grill seasoning so actually I had 3/4 cup of breadcrumbs instead of a 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs. Didn't have fresh onions so I used minced. Also as others suggested I added about 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. I needed 3 eggs, but I think that was due to the extra breadcrumbs. Fried these for about 3 minutes on each side and they came out so good. The mesquite seasoning made it so good because you could definetly taste it in the "cakes". Will definetly make this again.
these reminded me a lot of turkey and stuffing.. they tasted pretty good... i did have to add two more eggs and a little milk to make them hold together... also i added some red pepper flakes and used italian seasoned bread crumbs.... it took them about 10 minutes to fry in an electric fry pan at 250... i will consider trying the baking method next time... good recipe
Great recipie !! I added 2 cloves of garlic minced with the onions, and after cooking them put them in a caserole dish and smothered them in chicken gravy ( made with canned chicken broth and roux) and kept them warm in the oven ( about 15 minutes ) till the baked potatoes were ready, They were awesome !!!!
After reading others' reviews, we added 2 Tbsp diced green onion, 2 tsp diced green chiles, 1/4 tsp ground red pepper, 1/4 tsp oregano, 1/4 tsp basil, and 1/4 cup Parmesan/Romano cheese; then sauteed 2 cloves crushed garlic with the red onion & deglazed the pan with white wine; added 1/4 tsp cajun seasoning, 1 Tbsp white wine worchestershire, and 1 tsp habanero sauce; used 1/4 cup egg substitute per egg; and sprinkled sesame seeds on top before frying in 1/2 and 1/2 olive oil and margarine. The patties were kept warm in a 200 degree oven till all were done. They were served over pasta with roasted chicken/hunter gravy over the top. We cut the recipe to 4 servings and it still made 10 patties--Plenty for lunch tomorrow! Parmesan cheese and sour creme were offered at the table. Next time we'll add even more habanero or other hot sauce or seasoning.
After the all the great reviews I was expecting something great and it was just mediocre.
A great recipe for left over chicken. I used wholemeal breadcrumbs and after forming, rolled them in breadcrumbs to coat, then left them in the fridge for a couple of hours to firm up a little. I did have to use a third egg but once I had done that they didn't turn out dry. I gave the cooked croquettes a spritz of lemon juice which really perked them up. All kinds of things could be added if you wanted to tweak this recipe. A little sage would be great to make them like chicken with stuffing croquettes. Next time I shall try a little red Thai curry paste to make them Thai spicy.
Nothing to write home about. It's a great way to use up leftover Turkey though. That's what I used and served it with turkey gravy. My kindergartener thought it was good. I'll probably not make it with chicken but will use this recipe when I have left over turkey again.
This recipe is really good. I use this same recipe for salmon cakes too
I thought this to be awful. It was very dry. I had spiced it up by having some Cheddar cheese on top, too. The only flavor seemed to be whatever you fried it with. In my case, a cheap frying oil. Should have used butter.I'll go back to baking the croquettes and serving a nice gravy. Oh well, live & learn.
I took this recipe for inspiration as I do most recipes. I took the leftover to heart and combined some odd flavors. But I think as I now (after reading) realize many suggestions were made for different combinations. I thought the chicken might be bland so I added chopped jalapenos, sun dried tomato, black olives. I did not use as many bread crumbs and I did not puree anything. I roughly chopped the left over rotisserie chicken I got from Sams Club and for sure saute the onion. BUT I forgot to add salt or parsley so 1/2 way thru I used celery salt instead cuz I had no parsley and didn't realize I was so low on salt. Salt is important!! the ones without rely heavily on the jalapeno to flavor it. Not sure it worked, but its a great little recipe to expand as others have done. A different way to deal with leftovers for sure! Next time I think cranberries and walnuts or something crispy. My mind is running with it.
I thought these were a little dry but they tasted good. Next time I will adjust some ingredients.
This recipe was very good, and definitely an easy way to use leftover chicken. They were a bit dry. The only change I made was to bake them instead of frying them, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. I would bake them again instead of frying them, but next time I make them I'll serve with some kind of sauce. And there will be a next time; these were very good!
This is VERY good stuff. My husband and I both loved them. We don't have a lot of time and this is good to throw together the night before and cook after work. Good with gravy as well as alone!One of my favorite ways to use leftover chicken.
My husband liked this more than I did, but he covered his with hot sauce so I don't know how he even tasted them. I would make it again when I had leftover chicken, but I would add some hot sauce to the mixture and possibly some garlic because it did seem to lack some flavor. BTW, I used rotisserie chicken and cilantro in place of the parsley.
We liked these! I used rotisserie chicken from the deli, my own homemade bread crumbs mixed with a little parmesean cheese, and added a little garlic powder. Served with rosemary red potatoes from this site and garlic grean beans. Will make again!
My family loved this recipe. I cooked it for two nights straight. My husband absolutely loved this one. I did sprinkle with mesquite chicken seasoning by McCormicks.Very simple to make.
Great use of chicken meat from a store bought roasted chicken. I cook for 2 and end up with alot of chicken.I reserve most of the remaining meat and can use it in a recipe like this. I always make broth from the carcass, so I used the meat picked from those bones to make a puree, then added the egg ( 1/4c egg substitute) and pureed some more ...no need for breadcrumbs! Chopped red pepper with the onions and some cilantro. It was delicious on top of brown rice with Salsa topping, a little low fat cheddar on top and a dollop of nonfat sour cream.
It was tasty but dry. I would make some kind of sauce with it next time.
These were fabulous! I added a little chicken seasoning as well! I will definitely be making these again!
eh
Easy to make and pretty tasty. I've made chicken croquettes before and the recipes have all been a lot more involved. This one was very easy. I recommend that you shape the patties very small, not too thick.
After reading some of the reviews I realized that you can make this taste however you want! I love this recipe. I used leftover Huli Huli chicken (Hawiian flavors) so needed to adjust the recipe to match the chickens flavor. I added carmalized onions, roasted red peppers, chipotle pepper, garlic, cumin, salt, emerils creole seasoning, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese, the bread crumbs, and 2 eggs. I then formed them into the traditional croquette form, covered with panko, and baked in the oven for 30 min at 350. They were moist and crunchy on the outside! Yummy!
This was great. I'm no great cook by far and pulled this off. For anyone with an electric stove and no thermometer I turned mine to high for the right oil temp. This was the first time I've made bread crumbs and added some parmesan cheese, thyme and garlic salt.
This is a great base recipe; thanks! I also added spices,(oregano, thyme and cayenne pepper), as well as a T of prepared mustard and two T of mayo. My very picky father and refined husband loved them. Leftovers were great on a bun w/ melted cheese.
Excellent for the kids to get their hands into. good with a chix gravy!
This recipe was so good. My husband and I have chicken at least 2 or 3 times a week and this was a good change. If anyone doesn't like salmon croquettes or even if you do, you will like this recipe.
This is a good recipe for leftovers..however, they were a little too dry for me. I probably won't make again.
I am glad I read the reviews before trying this. 3 eggs are required. I served the croquettes with hot sauce, green salad for a light meal. The dish is easy, very tasty and received complements from my family. I will definitely make this again.
Very good. Could use with a bit more spices though.
Didn't turn out how I thought they would, I was expecting more flavor just not as tasty as I thought they would be.The family wouldn't finish them so I will probably have to pass on making these again....
I would actually give this 3 1/2 stars. This is a very basic recipe, something to build upon. I too found it bland but I know my family will love it. I think to perk it up you could try the following: Add an envelope of dry ranch dressing mix and omit the salt Add an envelope of Italian dressing mix and omit salt Add some salsa and some fresh cilantro Add a little sour cream and some fresh chopped chives And I'm an amateur I used fresh bread crumb and ran everything through the food processor. Very easy that way. There's a lot you could do with the recipe. Thanks for posting this. It's a keeper.
Made this for dinner tonight. Used dried parsley because I didn't have fresh, and used Panko bread crumbs. Hubby and I thought this recipe was worth making again. I think I will add some chopped bell pepper and a little garlic next time. Good use of leftover chicken!
I loved this recipe! My kids who are picky eaters loved it too - even my daughter had three which is nearly a miracle. I did two things differently: used chopped onion that wasn't sauteed but chopped so that it was extremely fine and didn't use as much bread crumbs but only because I ran out. Next time I will need to double the recipe to make sure everyone gets enough and maybe have a couple left for lunch the next day!
Good way to use up left over chicken. Pretty good
A nice and easy recipe for leftover chicken, though I did have to add more egg than was called for to get the patties to stick together. Thanks!
Dry, made way too many, no one wanted the leftovers, and very bland.
This was pretty good. Added Italian bread crumbs for more flavor and did end up using two eggs. Added a spash of hot sauce and a dash of Worcestershire sauce.
yum yum yum :) great idea for leftover chicken, usually i add mayonnaise and black olives and make sandwiches :) I did mince the chicken and eggs as 1 member suggested and added onion powder, garlic powder and dried parsley... then i made the pattied quite thin, like a 2 cm thickness and they were delicious :) thanx!!
my whole family really enjoyed these. i was searching for something different and something that wasn't too terrible nutritionally. these were easy, delicously different, and quite healthy, which is such a great combo!! :) i used 3 eggs to get them to come together and they formed very easily into the patties. i used the spices as directed in the recipe but think i might alter it a little next time for personal taste. we served with some chicken gravy and mashed potatoes. yumm!!
This is a nice easy recipe! I used italian bread crumbs, so the flavour was great. I served it over noodles with a mushroom sauce...everyone loved it. What a great way to use up left over chicken.
awesome!! makes a great sandwich! I also added green onions!! :) La Vonne R
I read the reviews and followed the suggested advise to taste the mixture before adding eggs. I did that but it still turned out awful. I put everything in the food processor, so it was basically mush,
I added chopped garlic to this recipe and it made it even better.
I made these last night with left over Turducken. They were really good even my very pickey stepson had seconds. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs and had marinara sauce on top too. I think that you really need 3 eggs and tase your breadcrumbs before you add the salt. I did not and they were a bit on the salty side.
I thought this was great! An original way to use up leftover chicken - one can only make so many casseroles! :o) Didn't change a thing. Many thanks.
This is an excellent recipe!! It was so easy and tasted great! I only had 2 cups of chicken so i reduced the amount of bread crumbs. The whole family loved them!
I just made this tonight and LOVED it. I thought I had bought parsley, but it ended up that I grabbed the orangno. It was great EVEN with the addition of oragno. Wonderful recipe. My husband and I are snacking on this as I type :) Thank you!!
