Leftover Chicken Croquettes

I wasn't sure what to expect so they were okay but not great like other posters raved about. I took hints from the other reviewers and added more seasoning. I I used 1/2 c chicken boullion along with the 2 eggs and it was plenty moist. I only used about 1/2 cup onion and found it too much for my liking. I was short on breadcrumbs and used 1/2 pkg. stovetop ground up but that may have dominated the flavour. My teens don't like onion and were picking it out unfortuantely. (I didn't use a food processor). I'd hoped my husband would love them. He said, "It's better than hamburger helper." I'm just happy to make something from scratch and use up my rotissery chicken from last night, which was exactly 3 cups. I don't think I would ruin chicken breasts for this. It is similar to chicken parmagian so I would have just breaded the breast. Would I make again? Perhaps I'd try altering the recipe again on leftover chicken and see what happens next time. Like another poster said, messes up the kitchen and a bit time consuming.