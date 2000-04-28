Leftover Chicken Croquettes

A mixture of chicken, eggs, bread crumbs, sauteed onion, parsley and light seasoning make croquettes you'll go crazy for! My grandmother used to make salmon cakes; I adapted that recipe to use leftover cooked chicken.

By Jeanne Gold

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, bread crumbs, 2 eggs and onion and mix well; if mixture is too dry to form patties, mix in another lightly beaten egg. Then add parsley, salt and pepper to taste, mix well and form into small patties.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat and fry patties in oil until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 120.1mg; sodium 660.1mg. Full Nutrition
