Root Beer Cake II
Root beer soda gives this cake its distinctive flavor.
This is a GREAT recipe!! You need to follow direction just right in order for it to come out, but it is WONDERFULL. The "Dessert Mix" is b box of Dream Whip" powder found in the jellow isle--it has 4 packets in it.Read More
I was so excited to make it and when I did it was like the root beer flattened and setteled on the bottom and turned to glue. I made it for a Labor Day BBQ. Sorry, I didn't like it. The instant dessert topping is Dream Whip. You'll find it with the box pie crusts.Read More
I did not yet make this but really want to, what is "instant desseret topping"?
I'd like to try this recipe. What is instant dessert topping?
great with chocolate chips in the cake
Tasted almost like cornbread and I couldn't use the frosting because it was too liquidy
I am thinking the instant dessert topping is the one called dream whip, it is a powder in an envelope in the baking isle in the store. I have used this before years ago with milk. it works great.
I followed the recipe to a T, with fresh ingredients, and it turned out like a lead brick, absolutely terrible!
