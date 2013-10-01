Root Beer Cake II

Root beer soda gives this cake its distinctive flavor.

Recipe by Rhonda

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg whites, eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add the flour mixture alternately with the applesauce and 1 1/4 cup root beer Beat well, then spread batter into a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the frosting: In a large bowl, combine the instant dessert topping with 1 cup chilled root beer. whip until fluffy then spread on cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 19.1mg; sodium 163.8mg. Full Nutrition
