Lemon Cake
This is a wonderful easy recipe that is truly delicious. Lemon sheet cake with a cool lemony cream topping. Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it.
Great cake!! I used a lemon cake and added a few tablespoons of fresh lemon juice in place of some of the water in the cake. My coworkers gobbled this up and my boss wanted the recipe after I took this to a work luncheon. Will definitely make again, very refreshing and light tasting!Read More
I bake alot, and this cake a terrible. Followed the instructions on this recipe and it was heavy and barely rose. Glad I did a practice cake before bringing this to a party!Read More
Great cake!! I used a lemon cake and added a few tablespoons of fresh lemon juice in place of some of the water in the cake. My coworkers gobbled this up and my boss wanted the recipe after I took this to a work luncheon. Will definitely make again, very refreshing and light tasting!
Delicious!! Used lemon cake mix (and the lemon pudding!)...perfect - you HAVE to use lemon cake mix. Also, we like to eat cake cold, it really is so good right out of the fridge, you've got to try that. Made an American flag on top w/ strawberry slices and blueberries for the 4th of July yesterday...so cute! :) My sister said that this is now her favorite cake of ALL TIME!!
I made this for my daughter's birthday and everyone loved it! Used 9 x 13 pan, lemon cake mix, and lemon pudding. As someone else said, be sure to beat batter for the full time and cake will rise nicely.
I used a lemon cake mix and made it according to the directions on the box except I added a box of instant lemon pudding mix and the juice one lemon. Then I used lemon pudding instead of vanilla with the Cool Whip for the topping. Excellent! My husband loves lemon desserts and thought this was very good. Not too sweet. Very fresh and light. Yummy!
This is a truly wonderful cake. Any person who would rate this cake only 3 stars probably didn’t cook it correctly! I used a lemon cake and vanilla pudding for the frosting. I do not have lemon extract, so I used zest and fresh juice of 2 lemons. If you are substituting for the extract, it is important to taste the frosting and make sure it is lemony enough. If not, keep adding zest and lemon juice until it is. I split the cake into 2 layers and sprinkled yellow non-parielles all over the top and served each piece with a fresh raspberry. (See Photo.)
I had trouble making the cake because i tried to use 2-9" pans instead of the 10x15 dish... they were so moist that they fell apart when i tried to take them out of the pans! But once i reconstructed them, iced and refrigerated the cake, WOW! It was fabulous. I used lemon cake mix instead of yellow, and also lemon pudding in the frosting instead of vanilla. It was a hit!
A hit with my family! Light, moist, and flavorful. As others suggested, used lemon cake and lemon pudding, also substituted 1/4 c of water for lemon juice, and also zest of one lemon-divided between cake batter and icing. Made a tiered 9" round cake, and layered with raspberry filling. Simple fruit filling recipe: use Polander seedless all-fruit spread, any flavor, microwave jar for approx. 30secs, and add in small box jello, in same flavor as fruit spread (I used all sugar free and fat free add-INS), whisk, cool completely (can even place in freezer for 10 mins), then spread on cake with desired layers. So quick and simple-intense fruit flavor, and perfect spreadable texture, without soaking into even this moist cake!
I'm an avid baker, and this is a fabulous recipe. Everyone loved it when I served it at my husband's birthday party. I increased the amount of lemon extract, grated lemon rind into the whipped cream, and shaved some white chocolate onto the top. Best cake I've ever made!!!!!!
The cake was very nice. I used the lemon cake mix like everyone suggested and added the juice of 1 lemon plus the zest of 1/2 lemon to the water. The only problem I had with it was that it didn't grow very tall. I used the required 10x15 pan and the cake was only an inch thick. There simply wasn't enough batter. I was making it as a birthday cake for my FIL and was forced to make another batch and it ended up being an enormous layer cake...which worked out good considering I was feeding a party of 18 people. I used a whipped citrus frosting (lemon and orange) instead of the cool whip, which gave it a really nice touch. Overall it was a real hit with the crowd.
This cake is amazing! I've made it several times and always receive amazing compliments. But i also made some adjustments: whip your own heavy cream instead of cool whip, then blend in mixer with pudding mix, don't fold - the texture and rich taste is as good as any professionally done bakery. I also grated two lemons into the whipped cream. Also and per other suggestions, I used 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice as a substitute for full water in the batter. I make this as a double layer cake. Don't expect to rise - it won't. But do mix at high speed as suggested to aeriate the batter. The outcome is a nice size double layer cake that has a very light texture - not heavy like a pound cake. Emjoy!
This cake is soooo delicious! I have made it twice now and must say it's one of my absolute favorites.
WOW, my family LOVED this cake! My son requested it for his birthday(next year!). I also put lemon pudding in with the cool whip, I love lemon flavor! I would absolutely recommend this to anyone!
This was a hit for my Mother in laws B-day. I didn't use the whipped cream topping in the recipe made a sturdy Whipped cream frosting on here. Also subbed in 1 whole egg and 2 egg whites instead of 3 egg whites. With the water I subbed part of that with 1/4 cup lemon juice. Was very moist and delicious made in a 9x13 was perfect.
I made this for my son's 23rd birthday. Lemon cake is his favorite and this was the BEST lemon cake I have ever made. I had a bit larger sheet cake pan, 11 1/2 x 16 1/2 so I doubled the recipe. I used Lemon cake mix as suggested by others with lemon pudding in the cake wth about 1/3 of a cup of lemon juice to replace some of the water. It turned out perfectly. For the frosting I used one lemon pudding mix and 16 oz of cool whip with about 2 TBLS of fresh lemon juice.
I made a two layered version with a lemon cake mix and used a rasperry spread with a raspberry jello packet mixed in between the two layers....was sooo good and a huge hit at the birthday party. I was sad that I didnt have any left to take home so already have the supplies to make it again!!
Pretty good flavor, nice and light overall.
MMM Yummy.... Whipped up 4 egg whites (instead of 3) separately and folded them into the rest of the combined ingredients. Fold them in well. This helps to make cake a little fluffier since the added pudding mix makes cake denser. I left out the non-fat milk and used lemon cake mix, not yellow. I sliced the cake to make 2 layers and spread lemon pudding filling in center. Going to try raspberry spread next time (1 small jar seedless raspberry preserves + 1 box raspberry jello as suggested by another reviewer). Used "Cream cheese frosting II" recipe and made a flag with blueberries and strawberries for the 4th of July.
LOVE this recipe, however it is a MUST that you use lemon cake mix and lemon pudding mix for BOTH puddings in this recipe. The batter is so light and fluffy and the cake turned out the same! It was moist and delicious and I don't usually like cake. The first time I made them into cupcakes and put a layer of the frosting in the middle, but this time I made two 9" round cakes, cut them both in half lengthwise, put two layers of the frosting and one layer of canned lemon pie filling (similar to lemon bars) in the middle! It was GREAT!
This cake was great- easy and low fat! I used egg white substitute and reduced calorie yellow cake mix and it tasted great!
My family absolutely loves lemon cake, so I have tried a lot of them. Based on recommendations from others I made the following modification, and was told that it was the best lemon cake they had ever had! I used the lemon pudding and lemon cake mix, added zest of one lemon, subbed 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice for 1/2 cup water, added 1-2 egg yolks, and best my egg whites separately to a soft peak before folding in. I also used the cream cheese frosting II recipe from this site and added the juice of one lemon. Fantastic!
I made this for Easter and it was delicious. I too used a lemon cake mix and substituted an 8 oz carton of real whipping cream for the frozen whipped topping. I whipped the cream and added about 1 tablespoon of sugar and some fresh lemon zest before adding to the rest of the frosting ingredients. This cake will be my new favorite for company.
Why is this recipe in the 'healthy living' category? Cake mix, instant pudding, and whipped topping???? Yikes.
5 star recipe! I'm sorry but I would never add oil or whole eggs to this recipe as was previously mentioned. It was so delicious as is. Very moist and just the right amount of lemon flavor. I made this for my sons 25th birthday (he wanted something out of the ordinary and I'm always up for something new.) He said this was the best cake he ever had! I will definitely be making this cake often!
i love this recipe and my friends are still talking about it months after i made it for them! My substitutions: lemon cake instead of yellow, and 2 tablespoons of lemon extract and the zest of 1 lemon (instead of leamon extract). this cake turns out to the PERFECT consistency- moist and fluffy.
I made this because I was craving a lemon cake and my favorite recipe is from scratch, but I didn't have time for that. I was a little concerned about the texture from reading reviews but it was wonderful. I used a yellow cake mix, a small package of pudding (lemon) instead of the larger one because I picked up the small by mistake, and I added 1/4 cup of oil and used 3 whole eggs (I was not concerned about fat/calorie content for this occasion). I used fresh lemon juice from four lemons in place of part of the water. I did not use the frosting in the recipe so I cannot comment (I subbed a cream cheese lemon frosting). I made two 8" rounds and used no-sugar-added blackberry jam as a filling between the layers. It was amazing and fast -- I am not one to like anything from a box but this, I would do again. The only thing I'd do differently, especially if I were taking the cake to an event, is probably double the recipe -- even the 8" round layers were pretty thin and it made a very petite cake.
I followed to the tee and did not like the heavy, congealed feel this cake had. Seemed more like I was eating bread pudding. It did not have the knockout lemony kick I was hoping for either. Had to fill the cupcake tins almost to the top, the first batch were well below the paper. Also did not pull away from the paper very well. So, wouldn't recommend cc paper.
I made this cake for the first time today. It was wonderful. Very easy. I used lemon cake mix and lemon pudding. In the filling and in the cake. I used fresh squeezed lemon in the filling in exchange for 1/3 of the water. I also used 1 whole egg and 2 whites instead of 3 whites. I used fresh squeezed lemon instead of extract. It was a great success . Best Lemon cake ever.
First off I would like to know why they show a layered cake but the directions tell you to use a 10x15 pan. My cake looks nothing like the picture. Has anyone made their's in layers? I made the cake like the directions said but used lemon cake mix. The cake tasted good but was very flat. The frosting is delicious and low in fat. I might try to make this a layered cake next time.
This cake sounds fantastic, but mine was not. I followed every direction, every suggestion, and my cake was flat and hard. I'm even a baker (as my job)!!
Tastes like... pudding and boxed cake mix. I made this for a friend's birthday and am a bit apprehensive about giving it to her. I can see how people would enjoy this texture, though for me, the pudding is an overtly obvious ingredient.
I baked this cake today expecting to be wowed because of the many positive reviews but was somewhat disappointed. I followed the recipe except I used lemon cake mix instead of yellow. The cake turned out rather flat and dense. I whipped my own cream topping and added the vanilla pudding and lemon extract. I thought that was good but I like a stronger lemony taste so next time I will use lemon pudding instead of vanilla. I liked the concept of the cake so next time I will not skimp on calories. I will give it another try baking but next time I will bake it the traditional way with whole eggs and oil.
I absolutly LOVE this cake! Its so moist you would never know it is light. After trying many from scratch lemon cake recipes on this site, and not finding what i was looking for I tried this one. It was the simplest and best tasting. This is exactly the taste I was hoping for.
Not very lemony, and textures seems rubbery. Beating vanilla pudding for 2 minutes makes it too thick and does not fold into whipped cream well.
Made this cake for my dad's birthday. He ALWAYS asks for a yellow or vanilla cake, so was surprised this year when he branched out with lemon. I tried this recipe because it sounded mild, and he LOVED IT!!!! It's his new favorite cake. He took some to work and it was quickly devoured. Even my mom, who doesn't like lemon, thought this cake was good. One variation -- I used lemon cake mix and french vanilla pudding instead of yellow mix and lemon pudding. I'll be making this cake every year from now on! Thanks for sharing!!
Made this for Easter. Used lemon cake mix and sugar-free instant lemon pudding instead of the vanilla as suggested by others. Also used light cool whip. Beat it for 4 min. as directed. Baked it in a 10x13. Super easy, and relatively light. All loved it, especially the younger ones. Served it with fresh strawberries.
This was a very good (not great) recipe. I used a lemon cake mix like others had suggested and even replaced some of the water with lemon juice. This gave me a great lemon flavor. The cake was moist but the texture a little off for me, probably because its a "light" cake. Overall good.
this is "okay". tasted medicinal and artificial to me, but it's made from packaged ingredients, so one can't expect much more than that. it's okay in a pinch, but nothing i would bring to a party to "WOW" anyone with.
Absolutely WONDERFUL!!!!!!! I used lemon cake mix like some of the other reviews suggested. Other than that, I stuck to the recipe. Frosting is AMAZING! Everyone LOVED this cake!
Cake was delicious and moist. However I wish I would have opted for the regular pudding versus the sugar free. My guests complained about the after taste.
I added some fresh lemon juice and zest to the topping. Made cupcakes and an 8x8 cake for Easter- delicious!!
This recipe turned out completely flat! I followed the recipe exactly except for adding a teaspoon of lemon zest. The taste was flat and so was the cake.
Not at all worth the praise it's received. Weird texture. Crisp top, creamy center. Didn't hardly rise at all. Completely bland. Used lemon cake with lemon pudding and somehow they taste like nothing. Frosting has no body. It's the texture of watery soft finger paint. It's runny and not very sweet. Lemon pudding, plus extract, plus zest, but it's still rendered tasteless by the whipped topping base. Tried to stiffen it with 2 cups of powdered sugar, and it's still runny and eerily light. Cake and frosting together was like inhaling high calorie air. No taste, no texture, waste of calories. Waste of time and energy. Glad this is my test batch before my real party because these tasteless air bombs will not be served. Just plain gross.
This was the best lemon cake I have ever tasted. My family and I loved the taste and texture of this cake. It was completely eaten in a mere day. I will definitely be saving this recipe!
Perfectly light, refreshing cake. Wouldn't change a thing.
I am afraid to say that I was disappointed with this recipe. It just didn't have that refreshing lemony taste that I was looking for even though I doubled the amount of lemon extract called for. I took it to a family gathering and brought most of it home.
Yummy! But for even more lemony deliciousness use a lemon cake mix in place of the yellow mix - you will be so happy you did! I also added some fresh lemon juice to the water (totaling the 1 3/4 cups called for in the recipe) and some lemon zest. This is so refreshing, light and delicious there won't be a crumb left on the plate, guaranteed!
This is so delicious. For some reason, the cake pulled away from the sides. It was ugly, but so delicious. I added some juice from a real lemon and some zest to the batter. Very moist. I also used 3 whole eggs which made a denser cake. My family loved it. Great with canned lemon frosting.
Just a suggestion but what about using Jello Lemon or Lemon Cream instant pudding instead of Vanilla! I often make Lemon Cream instant pudding, throw in some fresh blueberries and crush Archway Shortbread Cookies (I think they're better than Walkers!!!!) Oh, and add 4 oz of Marscapone to instant pudding after it's made.
absolutely delightful! not to rich, very light, will definitely make this again!
Best Lemon Cake recipe I've tried from this site! I just made the cake, not the topping. Very moist and flavorful, plus super easy when time is limited. I did cut the water down to 1 1/2 cups and used 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice. I also used lemon cake mix as other reviewers suggested. I accidentally used 3 whole eggs instead of egg whites, but it still came out great. Use the Buttercream Icing recipe from this site to frost it ~ Outstanding! Made one 9-inch round double-layered cake that the family couldn't stop raving about. We can hardly wait to make it again. Posted a picture of it as well. Thanks!
I love this cake. I followed the recipe except the sugar free pudding, I am anti-artificial sweetners. I did two 9in rounds and layered. My coworker loves lemon and strawberry so I put frosting in middle, topped with fresh strawberry slices, added second layer and frosted the entire cake and lined the top edges with fresh sliced strawberries. I also added the lemon zest, and it was awesome!!! Everyone at work devoured the cake :)
This cake is super yummy and moist, it almost has a cooling effect when you bite into it. This will be a repeat in my line up for sure, I also crumbled up some lemon cookies on top for a little extra depth. Very refreshing dessert!
Everyone loved this cake. I made two cakes and layered them with raspberry preserves between the layers. I used 1/4 cup of lemon juice and 1.5 cups water. Also lemon cake mix. I frosted with sturdy whipped cream frosting from this site. Great!
So good! I made the topping a little more lemony. I put a few strawberries on the top. I loved them on the cake, I may add some in the middle layer next time.
I LOVE this recipe! My husband use to hate lemon cake, once I made this he asks for it all the time! So glad I found it!!! I do add a little bit of lemon extract to the cake batter, but other then that you dont have to change a thing! Thank you for posting this yummy cake!
I made this for a co workers birthday...and lets just say, it was a huge HUGE hit. I colored the "icing" just like regular icing and decorated it like a regular cake!
This cake was excellent!! It was one of the best cakes I've ever had (and I'm usually not really crazy about cakes). I made it for work and everyone loved it! When I told them that it was low fat, they couldn't believe it. I definitely recommend this to anyone who likes lemon.
Super moist and great flavour. I made it with a raspberry filling. I also added 1 tablespoon of lemon extract to the cake batter while mixing. Not only did I make this as a cake but also cupcakes. Both were a hit.
I made this for Easter dinner, everyone loved how cool, light and creamy it was. I made it using 3 disposable aluminum 8-inch round pans, anticipating problems removing them. NO PROBLEMS! I doubled the frosting recipe and had plenty, plus used lemon cake mix and lemon pudding mix throughout at the suggestion of previous reviewers. It was great, thanks!
Yummy cake! After reading many reviews, I made the frosting with sugar free lemon pudding and used part water part lemon juice for the cake along with a lemon cake mix. Tasted moist and delicious!
Easy recipe, but...the texture was too spongy & "wet". Those that said it was great, what are they comparing it to? I even added lemon extract & zest to the batter, still was bland. My husband loves sweets, but he didn't like it. I wouldn't make it again. Kroger lemon cake is much better..& after all, isn't that what we don't want? Homemade shld be better than storebought
Delicious! Caution: Check the size of your cake mix before you start. A lot of the big brands no longer sell 18.25 oz cake mixes. They're almost all 15.25 oz. Your cake will be heavy and wet if you don't adjust your recipe. I added 6 tbsp of all-purpose flour which worked well for me. I'm guessing that's why most of the bad reviews are newer and the best reviews are 2012 or earlier. I also made my own lemon pudding (because I suddenly had three spare egg yolks) which I then mixed with the 'whipped topping'. It was fantastic! I like the topping for this rather than standard buttercream icing and might adjust it for use with other cakes.
I am the first to admit, I am NOT a baker. Cakes have always intimidated me (not sure why really). My husband has been begging me to make him a cake, more specifically a Lemon cake, so after scouring the internet for over an hr I settled on this recipe. I read most of the reviews prior to starting this endeavor and so glad I did. Here are the tweaks I made...I, too, used lemon cake mix (instead of vanilla). My husband was very specific on "wanting it lemony" so I used 1 cup water and 3/4 fresh lemon juice (about 5 lemons). I also made this in 2-9in cake pans, cooking about 25 min. I used 1 egg and 2 egg whites (the cake did turn out pretty dense like a pound cake). I didn't have lemon extract, so used 1/2 tsp lemon zest (thank GOD for google). Best part of all, I used real heavy whipping cream (1 pint) instead of cool whip. As an experiment (yeah i live on the edge as a rookie) I took 1/4 or so of the whipped topping and mixed with about 2 tbsp of red raspberry preserves and put in the middle layer (of the 2-9in cakes) SO GOOD! Even my picky picky husband was impressed. Kudos to me!
Amazing cake super light and fluffy. I dyed the froasting yellow.
I love lemon so I was very exicited when I saw this cake and all the great reviews. I read all the suggestions and modifications and found the cake was easy to make, it expanded perfectly when I whipped it well and was not too thin. The problem I have with this cake is just a matter of personal taste. I like a sweeter cake, and this cake was light and fluffy, almost like angel food cake. I think if i used whole eggs instead of just whites this would help it though. I also was not fond of the pudding mix taste in the frosting, it tasted too artificial for me. And I like more of a buttercream frosting. I would not make this cake again, but I see how people who like the taste of lemon and want a lighter cake would like this.
This is very worth making. I really loved the dense texture of this cake. I was working on a birthday cake for my grandmother with instructions to make it a lemon cake. It doesn't bake up very high, so I ended up doing two 9"x13" layers with blueberry pie filling in the middle. Used a lemon cake mix, added the juice of two lemons as part of the water requirement and also zested the lemons into the batter. Also added a teaspoon of lemon extract. Instead of the topping here I did a swiss meringue buttercream. SO GOOD!
I loved this recipe! I don't even like lemon cake but this came out fantastic! Very moist! However, I didn't use the frosting recipe. I made a lemon cream cheese frosting. Perfection!
Made this cake for my mother's birthday. Topped it with chocolate covered strawberries and got rave reviews! GREAT lemon cake!
This cake is so awesome! Everyone loved it, and it was super easy to make. I also appreciated how it was on the light side, too. I used lemon cake mix, and I think it was perfectly lemony. I made it in a 9x13 pan and it came out fine. I used extra frosting (it was great frosting, too!) to decorate with raspberries. It was more on the spongy side because of the pudding, but that made it unique from the light tea- style cake that I was expecting. I think it has something to do with how long you beat it for. Thanks, I'm keeping this recipe!
I only made the cake portion. Felt like I was cheating using a mix but I knew it would be good. The cake was very moist and had a mellow flavor. It did come out very flat, but that's not as problem. I used lemon cake mix with lemon pudding. I filled with homemade lemon curd and lemon cream cheese icing.
This has become a favorite in our house. Like others, I use lemon cake mix and add grated lemon zest to the frosting, but otherwise follow the recipe. The result is a light, cool, and refreshing cake. Excellent!
This cake is wonderfully refreshing! The batter is thicker than "cake" batter - but don't worry - it comes out very moist. I cooked in a 13 x 9 pan and it was fine. I've tried it with lemon cake mix and it was great. Do add the lemon zest to icing - it really makes a great difference!
I was glad I read some of the reviews before making this cake. The reviews were helpful and gave me an idea what to expect, for instance that the cake doesn't rise like you would expect it too. some people said they doubled the recipe. I chose not to knowing what to expect. I was not disappointed, and it was delicious!
I made this lemon cake tonight - turned out great! I did as others said and used a lemon cake mix along with lemon pudding. It turned out great - and it looked very pretty too! I put it in a 9x13 pan and it turned out fine. I love that the topping is not overly sweet either - I also used fat free cool whip and we thought it tasted fine. I will make this again!
Thx for sharing this yummy treat! Followed most of the recipe but I used a 9x13 pan, added fresh lemon juice to substitute for some of the liquid & served with lemon scented coolwhip with no pudding for the topping only inside the cake. Refreshing!
You cannot go wrong with this recipe. It is very quick and easy (great for last-minute gatherings) and it is always the talk of the party. Even my best friend, who dislikes cake so much she has always had "birthday pie" had two slices!
This cake is amazing just as is! The fat free whipped topping is actually even better than regular in this recipe! I am constantly being asked by relatives and coworkers to make this cake, it is so good. And since it's so easy, I don't mind :-)
This was so good and so easy! I made it for my husband's birthday and did a layer cake with 2 9-inch rounds. I made it exactly as written except I used lemon cake mix and used 2 whole eggs instead of 3 egg whites. It cooked in about 24 min. I didn't notice any aftertaste at all in the frosting, surprisingly, because usually I detest "sugarfree" stuff.
This is a VERY good cake! The frosting is amazing! On thing to note though...I baked it in a 9 X 13 pan for my daughter's birthday and it didn't puff up as much as I expected. In fact, I thought it had fallen. I was going to throw it out and make another but cut a piece out of the center first and saw it was fine. I'm SO glad I didn't throw it out because it was a BIG, BIG hit. Next time I'll be prepared! It's a VERY moist cake and super yummy! I'm looking for an excuse to make it again!
I have made this recipe twice and both times everyone loved it. The first time I made it I used white cake mix and lemon pudding mix. I had lemon frosting on hand and used that. I followed the other reviewers' advice to make sure the cake was mixed for the right amount of time and used a 9 x 13 pan. The cake was super moist. The lemon frosting give it an extra lemon flavor. The second time I made the cake I used lemon cake mix and lemon pudding mix. I made the frosting with whipped topping and lemon pudding mix. It also came out moist and with a great lemon flavor that is not overpowering. Thank you LaDonna for this wonderful recipe. It will be my go to recipe when I want to make a lemon cake.
Very tasty cake, but flat. I'm wondering if it's because not all cake mixes are created equal (some just require water and some need eggs, milk and oil). There is a good base here. I just don't know why mine is so flat. I took care to carefully mix the cake too.
I loved this, made it for a work birthday. I did use a lemon cake mix, and next time I'll add fresh lemon juice in the cake to perk it up even more.
I love love love this cake! It's one of my favorites, I make it often. Thanks so much!
I followed the recipe exactly, including beating it for as long as the recipe states, and while it tasted fine, the consistently was more like an over-baked cheesecake. Just too gooey and dense to call it cake. Bummed because I doubled the recipe. I make cakes every week, and I won't be keeping this recipe.
Also used lemon pudding instead of vanilla pudding, and lemon cake instead of yellow cake. Was great. But need to beat on high for time specified.
Wonderfully simple and delicious. I used a lemon cake as other mentioned. I also added some lemon zest to the frosting. This is a very light and flavorful cake. I added some candied lemons to spruce it up, but next time I will through some raspberries on top to gussy it up a bit.
I wanted the cake to be almost completely sugar free so I used sugar free yellow cake mix and sugar free lemon pudding (both of which I got at my local King Soopers store). Besides those two changes I followed the recipe for this cake to a tee and it came out AMAZING. The cake was really moist and it didn't crumble or anything. The topping was extremely delicious. My coworkers gobbled the cake up really quick. I am going to try this recipe again, but with sugar free chocolate cake and sugar free banana cream pudding to make a chocolate banana cream cake. I hope it comes out as delicious as this one did. Thanks a ton for the great recipe LaDonna ^_^
Made this for mother's day. Used Lemon Cake Mix but otherwise made as written. Well, almost. I prepared a Lemon Curd as a filling, however will chill next time before placing top layer. The pudding cake is so dense and moist that it squished out all of the lemon curd so it was a bit more like a sauce than a filling, but it was really delicious! Will make this again!!
This is a dense cake, more like a pound cake which I liked even though it didn't rise as I hoped, I baked it in layers. After tasting the batter,I added additional lemon extract. I also frosted a light layer of lemon curd on the top of each layer before I frosted it with the whipped topping mixture. It was still disappointing, as far as lemon flavor was concerned. I wanted something more tart, kind of 'hit you in the face' lemon!
Turned out moist and light! Delish! Followed the recipe and directions, except used a lemon cake mix rather than white cake.
Wonderful! I tried it both ways, using a lemon cake mix is best.
Simply delicious. Great texture. I spread each cake round with a thin layer of lemon curd - before frosting it. As I do not like the frozen whipped toppings, I used an alternative frosting from Epicurious (#100975) which was amazing. Whipped cream, powdered sugar and lemon curd. Very light - and PERFECT. YUM!!!!
Excellent! Awesome! The perfect summer cake. This recipe is simple enough to use to make several flavors of cakes.
I took the advice from some of the reviews I read and used Duncan Hines lemon cake mix, and a small box of Jell-O Brand lemon pudding mix. I used one egg and 2 egg whites, I substituted a forth of a cup of the water for bottled lemon juice, and I followed the cooking directions as noted and my cake fell. I mixed it one minute on low and four minutes on high. I don't know what went wrong. I preheated the oven, but used a nine by thirteen pan, because I didn't have a ten by fifteen pan. I WANT try to make this again.
This cake turned out GREAT. My whole family loves this cake, and it is very low in fat and calories. :) I did what everyone suggested and used a Vanilla cake mix instead of a Yellow one. Absolutely wonderful! Lemony and delicious!
I thought this was pretty easy and good, although my husband said he thought the cake tasted "wet". Everyone else seemed to like it.
It was ok but nothing special. You can taste the difference between a cake made from fresh ingredients and one made with no cook pudding mixes and frozen whipped topping. You get what you put into it.
Very delicious. I was surprised at how flat it was, did not raise much for a cake. Still everyone loved it!
