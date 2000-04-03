Lemon Cake

This is a wonderful easy recipe that is truly delicious. Lemon sheet cake with a cool lemony cream topping. Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it.

By LaDonna

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
28 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 - 10x15 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 10x15 inch pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl, mix together cake mix and lemon pudding mix. Pour in water and egg whites. Beat on low speed for 1 minute. Increase speed to high and beat for 4 minutes. Pour batter into prepared 10x15 inch pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.

  • In a large bowl, combine milk, lemon extract and vanilla pudding mix. Beat on low for 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over cooled cake. Store cake in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 310.4mg. Full Nutrition
