I am the first to admit, I am NOT a baker. Cakes have always intimidated me (not sure why really). My husband has been begging me to make him a cake, more specifically a Lemon cake, so after scouring the internet for over an hr I settled on this recipe. I read most of the reviews prior to starting this endeavor and so glad I did. Here are the tweaks I made...I, too, used lemon cake mix (instead of vanilla). My husband was very specific on "wanting it lemony" so I used 1 cup water and 3/4 fresh lemon juice (about 5 lemons). I also made this in 2-9in cake pans, cooking about 25 min. I used 1 egg and 2 egg whites (the cake did turn out pretty dense like a pound cake). I didn't have lemon extract, so used 1/2 tsp lemon zest (thank GOD for google). Best part of all, I used real heavy whipping cream (1 pint) instead of cool whip. As an experiment (yeah i live on the edge as a rookie) I took 1/4 or so of the whipped topping and mixed with about 2 tbsp of red raspberry preserves and put in the middle layer (of the 2-9in cakes) SO GOOD! Even my picky picky husband was impressed. Kudos to me!