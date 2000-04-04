Mom's Oatmeal Blueberry Pancakes
These pancakes were a regular feature on Sunday mornings when I was growing up. They're still the best I've ever had. Buttermilk pancakes with oatmeal and blueberries.
My husband and I loved these! Don't know what the "too runny" thing is about... Here are the things I did a little differently: 1- I mixed the batter and let it sit while I heated the pan; 2- I used a whisk to beat the eggs into the batter; 3- I dropped the frozen blueberries into the batter after I had poured the batter into the frying pan - I didn't add them to the batter in the bowl. Don't know what was the trick - but these were delicious and we'll be making them again. Thanks for a _wonderful_ Sunday morning!Read More
The batter was so thin..I ended up adding about 1/4 cup more flour, and letting it sit for about 30 minutes. The oats kind of sucked up the liquid, and it was much more manageable that way. They were very tasty!Read More
Hmmm. Maybe I did something wrong but they were too thin and I had to add extra flour. They were a bit doughy.
Far too much milk, batter was soupy.
My entire family RAVES about these pancakes. They request them all the time. We use quick cook oats and let the batter sit few a few minutes to thicken up before cooking and have never had any issues with runny batter.
I should have read over the reviews a little more carefully before I made this. I'm a little more than irritated. I know about making pancakes with oatmeal, that when you make the batter, you've got to let it sit a little before pouring it on the griddle so I thought this was the issue when I read through the other reviews. I let this sit for twenty minutes and it had puffed up but wasn't really soaking up the wet ingredients. I did add 1 tsp. of vanilla to the wet ingredients but that wouldn't make this much of a difference in how wet the pancake batter was. I folded in another 1/2 c. of oatmeal and 3/4 c. of flour before I could get it firm enough to not spread all over the liquid and make a pancake. Luckily, the pancakes didn't turn out tough. I did drop blueberries onto each pancake after spooning it on the griddle instead of putting them inside the batter. The flavor of these were good, it's just a pain in the behind to get it to the right consistancy. I think that if you let the batter sit overnight, you might be about right with the recipe as is.
These were very different from the pancakes I am used to but AWESOME! My son who is 2 just loved them. Of course he was blue from his fingers to his elbows annd from his lips to his eyebrows, but it is worth it! If you make the bayyer and let it sit for about 10 minutes, it sets very well! We eat these almost every weekend now!!! Thanks for sharing!
Basic recipe was very good - I mixed the oatmeal and buttermilk and let it stand for 10 minutes. Beat the eggs slightly before adding with the remaining ingredients. Also added 2 tablespoons of oil, a big dash of cinnamon. Result was excellent and not at all runny. Will double recipe next time....
Based on some of the reviews, I made the following modifications: 1/2C less buttermilk, half flour/half oats, let the oats soak in the buttermilk for about 15 minutes, beat the egg lightly before stirring into the buttermilk/oats, mixed the blueberries with the flour before stirring into the wet ingredients, and let the batter sit while heating the pan. Also substituted honey for the sugar and mixed it with the beaten egg first. Our pancakes turned out AWESOME.
I used quick cooking oats, and the batter was still very runny, even after allowing to sit about 10 minutes. I added buttermilk pancake mix. Next time I would add the blueberries in the pan....if there is a next time.
I love these pancakes! I make them all the time now!
I loved them. I halved the recipe to make 2 servings, and I doubled the sugar and added 1 tsp vanilla. The batter was a little runny, but the pancakes were great.
These rocked!!! Everyone dug in and there wasn't a crumb left. I didn't alter the ingredients, but I did microwave the oats in the buttermilk for a min or so and let them set to cool back down. The batter was perfection!!!! Will definitely be making these again and again!
Think I have the answer to the is it runny/is it not dichotomy in the reviews: allow the batter to rest for 15-20 minutes in order for the oats to absorb the liquid. This will thicken the batter and prevent the pancakes from being 'crumbly' when flipped. Also, if you don't plan on using a salted butter or spread when serving, then I recommend increasing the salt to 3/4 teaspoon.
The recipe was tasty, but I agree with those who said the batter was thin. I added a bit of baking powder to help it thicken up in the bowl. The pancakes did ultimately have a good consistency. I used old-fashioned rolled oats, and substituted low-fat milk for half of the buttermilk since I only had one cup of buttermilk left in the fridge. I wonder - did the original poster and some of the reviewers use quick-cooking rolled oats? That would absorb the liquid faster and possibly contribute to our wide differences.
These were so dense and full of fiber! I allowed my batch to rest for 30-45 mins before cooking and the oats did not soak up much moisture - I had to add some flour to get them to hold a decent shape on the griddle. I made these for my son's sleepover and the kids all ate them (with homemade strawberry topping). It only took one and a half per kid to fill their bellies. But WOW! If you eat more than two (4" cakes) they sit like a lump in your stomach. I will probably not make these again, just too heavy.
i dont know what happened but mine were way too doughy after i added extra flour based on others reviews, the taste was very bland and it seemed like i had to used twice the amount of syrup i usually do... weird i know. anyway i will not be using this recipe again.
Increase sugar from 2t to 2T. Cook oats in the milk and cool before adding it to the rest of the mix. No need for syrup! Top with jelly/jam or fresh sliced fruit.
Added more cinnamon and flour. There a great change from the ordinary pancake. Great for a snack even cold without syrup.
Don't make the mistake of trying to make this. It does not work. The batter is runny and it burns while you are waiting for the pancake to cook. Thanks for ruining my Sunday Morning!
A little bland, but really healthy and good for you! I altered the recipe just a tad to offset the blandness by adding 1 tablespoon of brown sugar + 1/2 tablespoon or more white sugar (or splenda) and 1/2 teaspoon of Vanilla extract. Also the batter came out a bit runny so I recommend adding up to 1/2 c. of 100% whole wheat flour, I also threw in some wheat germ (about 1/4 c. or less). Will make this again b/c I love the healthy whole grains!
First recipe from here that turned out practically non-edible. Was I supposed to use instant oatmeal? I used regular and it was really uncooked tasting and bland. Didn't "go" with blueberries either (I sprinkled them in). To use up the batter I made the next batch with cinnamon, vanilla, & maple syrup in the batter. OK flavor then, but still horrible texture. I would have given it one star - but maybe it was my fault for using the wrong oats? I've had oatmeal pancakes before and liked them...
not great. none of my young children(or husband) liked these. i liked the oatmeal, but they just didn't really hold up well. took a long time to cook.
So runny and did not taste good at all. I tossed them and the rest of the batter out and used another recipe.
I made these yesterday and they were the WORST! Very runny consistency and they burned before they were ready to be flipped.. if that was possible. Do not make these!
crumbly but I love them! I think they need a little more salt though and possibly vanilla
Taste ok, but WAY too runny. Use half the recommended buttermilk.
Made these for my visiting Mom and husband. They were too runny. I think directions need something more.
The batter was so thin I couldn't get it to stay in one place on the griddle. Very disappointing. Perhaps the oats were supposed to sit for a while. Even after 15 minutes of sitting I had issues. I wound up with blueberry pancake scramble.
Just made these. I would recomend using less buttermilk, or adding it in in increments and mixing, as the full 2 cups made my batter very soupy. I added more flour, oats and soda, and it turned out well, but would have been easier if I were mixing along and had noticed before it got too thin.
After reading other reviews I only added 1c of buttermilk and the rest of the ingredients I left the same. I also added 1/4 tsp of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. I dropped the blueberries into the pancakes while they were cooking. They are very hearty and only needed a bit of maple syrup to be perfect. This made 8 softball sized pancakes.
I think the submitter meant to use quick oats and not regular rolled oats. But this is easily fixed by soaking the oats in the buttermilk first. I soaked the oats for 1/2 an hour in half the buttermilk. And when I added everything else I just added extra flour until I got the consistency I liked (I like thinner pancakes) I used a porridge oat blend that has flax seeds, wheat germ, oat bran and large flaked oats. It definitely helped to soak them first so everything softened. This could be a 5 star raving recipe if the proper oats were specified in the ingredients, or if the instructions called for soaking first. So with that, I'll give it 4 stars because the whole family loved them!!
These tastied very good but they were very hard to make. They were a little to runny to flip so we had to add extra flour.
I did not care for this recipe.
I loved them but switched it up a bit 1 1/2 cups rolled oats 2 eggs beaten 1 1/2 cups buttermilk or 1TB vinegar & milk 2 TB Maple syrup 2 TB oil 1 ½ tea Vanilla 3/4 cup all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons white sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup blueberries crushed and sweetened to taste DIRECTIONS: 1.In a large bowl soak oaks in the butter milk, beaten eggs, oil, maple syrup and vanilla, stirring occasionally to moisten oats about 30 min. while soaking, mix together in another bowl flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and baking powder. When oats are moistened stir in dry ingredients and fold in blueberries. Add a bit of flour if batter is too runny. Cooked as directed and everyone loved them with maple syrup on top.
My family loved these pancakes. The batter was a bit thin, maybe because I used 2% milk. I added 1/4 cup wheat germ to add a nutty flavor and absorb some moisture. Delicious!
These were delicious! The batter was a bit harder to work with than your standard pancake batter, but with patience and a good flipping technique most of them turned out well - and even the "mistakes" tasted great anyway, maybe because they were fried in plenty of butter :-) I cut the sugar down to almost none and added some cinnamon (the blueberries add plenty of sweetness). A big hit with my 5-year-old; he didn't even ask for syrup! Definitely drop frozen blueberries in once they're in the pan - otherwise they will discolour the batter!
Overall flavour is good. I agree with other reviewers, batter is way too liquidy. I had to more than double the flour, after letting the batter sit for 15 minutes. Next time I would cut the milk in half to start and then add if necessary.
batter was indeed very thin. They were just so so.
You MUST MUST MUST let the oatmeal and buttermilk sit in the fridge overnight. I actually use a bit less oats and a bit less flower (1 1/3 cups and 1/3 cup, respectively). Let that set overnight. In the morning, add the rest of the wet ingredients (I usually add about a tablespoon of melted butter too). Then, mix in the dry ingredients. Lastly, fold in the blueberries. These pancakes will knock your socks off if you do it my way. I'd give 5 stars to this recipe if it noted that you need to let the initial mixture sit overnight. Additionally, you need to cook these much longer than standard pancakes. Something like 5 minutes per side.
The batter is too thin. I tried letting the oats sit and soak up the liquid, but still added some more flour. They ended up tasting like a crepe. Will not make this recipe again.
Made exactly as directed, and they turned out perfect. Trick is to let it sit in the bowl for 5 minutes while skillet or frying pan is heating up, that way the rolled oats soaks up the liquid. I dropped the frozen berries right into the batter. Tried at first to use 1/4 cup of batter, but I thought the pancake was too big so I used 1/8 cup of batter, which made 27 good size pancakes. They were delicious! If you got a good non-stick pan, you don’t need to use oil or butter on the pan.
I had to add two very large spoonfuls of flour to thicken this up, but after that it was good. I liked that there's so little sugar. It allowed the blueberries to be the main points of sweetness.
I have picky eaters and they liked these. I wasn't sure about them. I've never used oatmeal in my pancakes before but i will be making these again. I did use a bit more flour as it felt a little thin. next time i will let the oatmeal sit in the liquids a bit longer. But they were a hit in my household.
Sorry didn't like these at all! I followed the recipe exactly ...every thing mixed up well & the pancakes looked like pancakes but they tasted like an oatmeal egg & blueberry omelette :( wasn't happy... tasted more like eggs then any thing else!
Love this recipe. I let batter set for 30-60 mins and add 1 more egg.
I made this recipe exactly as listed except I headed the warnings of others so I only used 1.5 cups milk. I still ended up with a batter that was far too thin. I used regular rolled oats. I think if using quick oats it wouldn't be as runny as it would soak up the liquid quickly, but the regular oats need to sit and soak for a long time before the batter thickens. I didn't have time to wait so I stirred in an extra 1/4 cup of flour. The pancakes were still pretty good just a bit more dense because of the extra flour. I will definitely try the recipe again when I have more time to let the oats soak.
I tweaked this formula a bit . . .took out 1/2 cup oats, added 1/2 cup whear germ, used brown sugar in place of white sugar, used 6 oz. yogurt and balance of 1% milk to replace 2 cups buttermilk. Pancakes were fabulous! Yes, a bit loose/runny batter - but the batter worked fine!
Didn't like the texture and the flavor was pretty plain. I will stick to the best highest rating buttermilk pancakes on this website they seem to be a hit in our family.
Loved these pancakes! I usually make them without the blueberries and add some vanilla and cinnamon. Best to let batter sit at least 15 minutes so oats thicken.
This recipe didn't work for me. Batter was way too loose, the oatmeal clumped in the middle while the batter ran all over. I put it in a small fry pan to help keep it all together which helped but I still did not care for the flavor.
I took the suggestions of others to microwave the milk and oatmeal for a minute and I let it sit for about 15 minutes. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon. They were very good and I will make them again. Usually I like butter and syrup on my pancakes but with these pancakes I used very little of both.
Dense
I really like this recipe ! I love oatmeal ! I did make a few changes, I used whole wheat flour, fried pancakes in very small amount of bacon grease and added toasted pecans; I didn't have blueberries, much to my dismay, because I would have added both.
Gave this recipe 3 stars as is. I do think oatmeal has a great flavor and this recipe could be great if tweaked. Mix oatmeal and milk and heat in microwave for one minute. Then add the rest of the ingredients, including an additional 1/4 to 1/2 cup flour, whole wheat flour or flax meal. If you don't have buttermilk, add 1 TBSP lemon juice to milk and let sit for 5 minutes before adding to oatmeal. Enjoy finding your own yummy pancakes!
Best ever will cook many times from now a staple.
Yeah I've tried these by making them and they turned out REALLY good! They were great and my mom loved them! (I fixed them for Mothers Day) lol
Have been making this recipe for many years but will no baking powder. It is the best. Everyone we have ever made them for loves them. Remember to soak the oatmeal . Fresh blueberries will keep the batter from getting too thin.
I was hesitant to try this recipe since I and my fiancé are picky eaters. But once I took a bit I feel in love and so did my hubby! Defiantly gunna make this again!! :)
