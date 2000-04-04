Mom's Oatmeal Blueberry Pancakes

I should have read over the reviews a little more carefully before I made this. I'm a little more than irritated. I know about making pancakes with oatmeal, that when you make the batter, you've got to let it sit a little before pouring it on the griddle so I thought this was the issue when I read through the other reviews. I let this sit for twenty minutes and it had puffed up but wasn't really soaking up the wet ingredients. I did add 1 tsp. of vanilla to the wet ingredients but that wouldn't make this much of a difference in how wet the pancake batter was. I folded in another 1/2 c. of oatmeal and 3/4 c. of flour before I could get it firm enough to not spread all over the liquid and make a pancake. Luckily, the pancakes didn't turn out tough. I did drop blueberries onto each pancake after spooning it on the griddle instead of putting them inside the batter. The flavor of these were good, it's just a pain in the behind to get it to the right consistancy. I think that if you let the batter sit overnight, you might be about right with the recipe as is.