Mom's Oatmeal Blueberry Pancakes

These pancakes were a regular feature on Sunday mornings when I was growing up. They're still the best I've ever had. Buttermilk pancakes with oatmeal and blueberries.

Recipe by Stephen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat.

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix together oats, flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Stir in eggs and buttermilk. Fold in blueberries.

  • Pour or spoon the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 905.3mg. Full Nutrition
