Italian Marinated Chicken

Seasoned chicken breasts marinated in Italian-style salad dressing, then sauteed. Only four ingredients make a ferociously simple and tasty dish! Great tasting Italian chicken. Prego! Serve with noodles or rice, if desired.

By JWilliams

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Original recipe yields 4 servings

Directions

  • To Marinate: Place chicken in a nonporous glass dish or bowl. Poke several holes in breasts with a fork; season with salt and pepper to taste and cover with salad dressing. Toss to coat, cover dish and refrigerate to marinate for 2 hours.

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Remove chicken from marinade (discarding of any remaining marinade) and saute in skillet for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 51.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1905.8mg. Full Nutrition
