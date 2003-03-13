Italian Marinated Chicken

Seasoned chicken breasts marinated in Italian-style salad dressing, then sauteed. Only four ingredients make a ferociously simple and tasty dish! Great tasting Italian chicken. Prego! Serve with noodles or rice, if desired.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 51.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1905.8mg. Full Nutrition
I've made this lots, and I don't think salt, pepper, or even the oil (as long as you're using a dressing with oil in it) are necessary. BBQ is my favorite way to cook this chicken up. Last time I bought a big package of chicken breasts, split them up and put them each in ziploc bags with the marinade, then stacked 2 in the freezer, and left one out for dinner. Later I pull one of the frozen bags out and it marinates while it defrosts. Super easy.
I've made this lots, and I don't think salt, pepper, or even the oil (as long as you're using a dressing with oil in it) are necessary. BBQ is my favorite way to cook this chicken up. Last time I bought a big package of chicken breasts, split them up and put them each in ziploc bags with the marinade, then stacked 2 in the freezer, and left one out for dinner. Later I pull one of the frozen bags out and it marinates while it defrosts. Super easy.
Good Stuff! I made a few changes though. Instead of regular Italian Dressing I used Kraft Free Italian Fat Free Dressing and it tasted GREAT! I also baked the chicken breasts at 350 for 40 minutes and it was perfect!!! DH even loved it and he hates Italian Dressing!! Thanks so much JWilliams!!!
I used half a bottle of Kraft light italian dressing, 1/4 c. of olive oil vs. veg. oil, no salt, some cracked black pepper, 3 cloves of minced garlic and added a tsp. each of basil, oregano, rosemary, and thyme. I pounded the chicken down thin and put everything in a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. I grilled mine vs. cooking on the stove. It goes great over angel hair pasta.
I've been using Italian dressing to Marinate chicken for years. If I am using chicken breast I will pound them out thin, marinate for a few hours and cook on the grill. Makes a great grilled chicken salad too!!
I've been marinating chicken breast like this for years, it's one of our favorite recipes! First I season the chicken with salt and pepper and italian seasoning, then add the italian dressing. Marinate for a few hours, then bake at 375 for about 35 minutes. Serve with a side of pasta, or rice and steamed veggies.
If you don't have a full bottle, that's fine, you really just need enough to cover the meat. I used a ziploc bag to marinate in for two days, only because I had the time. The chicken is great for a quick meal. I added a few tablespoons of sesamee seeds to jazz it up. Best with a simple green veggie.
4 stars for ease of preparation! I made this at work and everyone was jealous - it smelled great and had lots of flavour. I omitted the salt, pepper and oil, and used Kraft Italian dressing. Next time I will adjust the salt and pepper to taste, or experiment with garlic granules, chilis, or balsamic vinegar.
My wife loved it. She disapproves of anything with more than three ingredients. She says she just has a basic palate that only likes simple foods. But she loved this one! I found it to be super moist and tasteful.
thank you for the stove top version of this italian marinated chicken. it is excellent for a hot day when you don't want to grill or warm up the kitchen with the oven. i used non fat italian dressing and it still tasted fabulous. also after i have taken the chicken breast out to rest, i tossed into the pan, some cut up button mushroom and sauteed it. i also added a bit of water and more italian dressing and drizzled the mushroom/gravy over the chicken. bf and i really enjoyed it.
I only use enough salad dressing to fully cover the chicken, add red onion, and marinate in a large storage bag overnight. Skip the extra oil and use a grill pan. Delicious, juicy, and the onions are a treat!
A perfect marinade when there's no time or no desire to mix one from "scratch". I used Kraft Tuscan House Italian Dressing & Marinade. Can't see why the additional oil would be necessary, though. Very good with brown sugar & butter mashed sweet potato.
I don't know what I did wrong the 2nd time. Worked to perfect the first time around. The 2nd time around, grease was flying! I'm assuming the grease was too hot/the stove setting for "medium" is too high. I'll learn next time around.
I marinated in low calorie Italian dressing for three-something hours. Then I heated some white wine instead of oil in a frypan, cooked it on medium heat until the outside was no longer pink. Then I set it to low heat, covered it and let it steam for about 10 minutes-ish. WOW! Juicy and flavorful! Hubby couldn't believe it was *only* Italian dressing for the marinade. Paired with some broccoli and rice. Thanks!
I'm still a novice when it comes to cooking, but of the methods I've used to make chicken, this one so far is the best! I use this method also when I'm making teriyaki chicken (obviously substituting the italian dressing for a teriyaki/soy marinade). The chicken comes out so juicy and full of flavor!
Super Yummy and Super Easy! I baked them as suggested by another reviewer at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. I pounded out 2 of the 3 breasts and those had a lot more flavor from the marinade than the one I left alone. But they all tasted great!
So easy and surprisingly loaded with great flavor no matter which brand of italian dressing I buy. It is one of the most versatile basic recipes I have used. The sky is the limit on what to serve it with on the side. We serve it with rice and steamed green beans.
I make this quite a lot. The flavor is very subtle, but it makes the chicken so tender and moist. It also doesn't need the whole bottle of dressing. I just make sure the chicken is covered and that is enough.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.