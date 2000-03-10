Mom's Cheesecake

4.5
154 Ratings
  • 5 116
  • 4 22
  • 3 7
  • 2 7
  • 1 2

This creamy cheesecake is great with a variety of toppings - or even by itself!

Recipe by Mary

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, cinnamon and melted margarine. Mix all ingredients well and press into bottom and sides of a 9 inch springform pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Blend in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla and salt. Fold in the sour cream.

  • Pour batter into springform pan. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour. Turn off oven and leave cake in for at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 140.5mg; sodium 358.4mg. Full Nutrition
