Pistachio Nut Cake II
This cake uses yellow cake mix, instant pistachio pudding and it's covered with a pistachio flavored whipped topping.
This cake uses yellow cake mix, instant pistachio pudding and it's covered with a pistachio flavored whipped topping.
There wasn't enough genuine pistachio flavor for me because I only used the pudding mix and no actual nuts in the cake. People are really surprised by the flavor choice, but pleasantly so. Extremely easy to make, and a great idea that I might apply to other cake mixes with different pudding flavors.Read More
I've made this cake many times for my son who's birthday is on March 17th. It always turns out good. I use a sprite or 7up instead of club soda. I also use cool whip instead of the instant whipped topping.Read More
There wasn't enough genuine pistachio flavor for me because I only used the pudding mix and no actual nuts in the cake. People are really surprised by the flavor choice, but pleasantly so. Extremely easy to make, and a great idea that I might apply to other cake mixes with different pudding flavors.
My Mother in Law used to make this cake for my husband as child for his birthday every year. She passed away a few years ago and took her recipe to the grave with her. I decided to surprise him this year and used this recipe... he loved it! It was just like mom used to make! Thank you.
Great cake, very moist! The frosting was too sweet for me. The middle layer was not needed. I also made this cake and substituted the pistachio pudding for banana pudding and drizzled chocolate frosting. It was delicious!
I made this cake this weekend for a get together and it was a hit. It was wonderful in a very understated way. When you ate it, you realized it was good and light, super moist but you didn't want to smear it all over yourself - not that good. BUT both me and my husband, after leaving the cake at a friends house kept thinking about and craving this cake - it's special that way.
I've made this cake many times for my son who's birthday is on March 17th. It always turns out good. I use a sprite or 7up instead of club soda. I also use cool whip instead of the instant whipped topping.
I followed the recipe exactly but, unfortunately, I thought this cake was mediocre. It tasted very fake and processed, and didn't have as much pistachio flavor as I would have expected using a total of 2 boxes of pudding mix. I served it for St. Patrick's Day, most people thought it was okay, but I ended up throwing about a third of it away.
My family just loved this cake!!!
Just tastes like any old cake mix.
It was as I remembered,my mother use to make this when we were young and as I started a family and now have my Grand daughter in the kitchen with me at nine, a fun cake to do together,Every Ingredient was on target except for the soda water,mom always used a lemon lime soda as I do now, such as sprite to adds a tad of citrus to it and a white cake instead of yellow and also 1 small package of the pudding also in the cake..Full of Flavor and a family Favorite...
Add 3 boxes of pudding butter pecan cake mix
Delicious! So moist and flavorful. The only 2 things I changed was I used white cake mix and coconut oil.
I found the icing to be too sweet as well. The 2nd time I made it I used layer cake pans. I decided to use Cool whip to icing it and refrigerated it. When I was ready to serve, I squeezed magic shell around the edge of the cake, letting it run a little down the side. After slicing, you can drizzle a little on the slice, or if concerned about the oils in Magic shell, use chocolate syrup. I think it keeps the flavor of Cathie's cake, but tones down the over sweetness.
Why slice the cake? If your going to slice why a bundt pan? This was a complete failure for me. It tasted like a basic yellow cake.
I embellished a little bit. Extra nuts, added home made whip cream to the icing and I filled the center of the bunt with the plain whip cream and made florets on top.
Reminds me of the cake my mother used to make me! Very delicate crumb; I baked it in two 8" layers and it was tricky keeping the layers together. I'm sure as a bundt cake it's perfect! Will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections