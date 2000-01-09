Pistachio Nut Cake II

17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This cake uses yellow cake mix, instant pistachio pudding and it's covered with a pistachio flavored whipped topping.

By Cathie Taylor

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix and 1 package of instant pudding. Add the oil, eggs and club soda, mix well. Fold in the chopped nuts, reserving some for garnish if desired. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes in the preheated oven, until cake springs back when lightly touched. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely. In a medium bowl, stir together the instant whipped topping and instant pudding. Add the milk and mix until light and fluffy. Slice cooled cake into layers, fill and frost including the hole in the middle. Garnish with nuts if desired. Keep chilled until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 42.7mg; sodium 486.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022