Southern Comfort Sweet Potatoes

This is a vegetable dish that tastes more like a dessert. When done, it will have the consistency of pumpkin pie. I personally am not fond of yams and sweet potatoes, but I love this dish.

Recipe by Emtmom

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in the butter, cinnamon, orange juice, eggs, salt, and liqueur. Transfer to a 2 quart casserole dish. Mix the pecans and brown sugar in a small bowl, and sprinkle evenly over the sweet potato mixture.

  • Bake 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until center is firm and edges are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 15g; cholesterol 80.2mg; sodium 233.9mg. Full Nutrition
