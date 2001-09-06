Southern Comfort Sweet Potatoes
This is a vegetable dish that tastes more like a dessert. When done, it will have the consistency of pumpkin pie. I personally am not fond of yams and sweet potatoes, but I love this dish.
Very easy to make and a nice taste. The southern comfort was only slightly detected and despite other comments I don't see why a child couldn't have a small portion.
next time I will cut back on the Southern Comfort, it was a bit strong
All I can say is, "YUM!" The second time I made it, I cut down the butter by 1 Tblsp and cut the Southern Comfort in 1/2 and it was better for my taste. If you love sweet potatoes, you have to try this!
These were simple to prepare and true to the submitters word was more like a dessert! The southern comfort blended in nicely. Thanks for sharing
My family loooooves this recipe and I made it for a office party. Co-workers were expecting to be lit afterwards but that's okay!! It was a hit. This year I will be cutting back on the liquor. I'll half it.
These were delicious and simple! I did not use the Southern Comfort or pecans. I will definitely make this again and again.
A little late with this review, but better then never. Made these potatoes for Thanksgiving. Really didn't like them very much. I may have liked them more with a little less southern comfort. It just tasted like soupy alcohol to me..
A little too much liqour taste for my family. Next time I'll half the amount of Southern.
This turned out well; although, mashed consistency was a bit "weird" for me... I added about1/2 cup sugar, and it was REALLY sweet! Overall, pretty good.
I have made other sweet potato casseroles before and this one is not all that great. The Southern Comfort did not make as much of an impact as I thought. Contrary to other reviews, they are not too sweet. I added 1/2 cup of sugar to the filling and my husband still thought they could have been sweeter. I won't make these again. By the way, alcohol evaporates during cooking, leaving only the flavor behind. So it's okay to feed this dish to kids.
My mom has been making this dish since I was a little girl! I have never met any one who didn't love it.
I love sweet potatoes and it's hard to find recipes out there that are not super sweet and still delicious! This is now a favourite at my in-laws! (Whom I found sneaking shots of the leftover Southern Comfort last Thanksgiving!) By the end of the day, I'm delighted because I never have left overs of the dish or the Southernn Comfort and everyone is super happy!
I Really enjoyed this it,is going to be added to Christmas meal From Now on!
I really liked this dish. It was very easy to prepare. I used it for an office Thanksgiving Potluck, and the typical response was that it had an "interesting" flavor. The 1/2 cup of Southern Comfort might be too much for some people, but it still tastes great.
GREAT I'm giving it 5 stars cause if you don't use quite as much liqour, it's not so thin and it's a great tasting dish that everyone will love, and most won't know have alcohol in it...course I say all this when I use 101 proff!
I love this recipe on sweet potatoes, its very good.
My family doesn't care for sweet potatoes, but I do, so I tried this recipe for thanksgiving. It was a real hit. EVERYONE ate them and some had seconds! Thanks for a great recipe! ~~Sly
Finally, there is a recipe that everyone likes when it comes to sweet potatoes. Even better there were no leftovers to deal with. Peolple that don't normallylike them even ate them and raved. I was the Thanksgiving hero!
I was asked to bring something to our Thanksgiving dinner. I had never made yams before so I decided I'd take a shot at it. It turned out to be a hit. My mother in law loved them. She said that in the past, she's tried other's yams and they were too sweet. She said mine were PERFECT.
Good but don't reccommend for kids! (obviously) :-)
I made this for my family the other day... They spared NONE! And we don't even LIKE sweet potatoes! My faith in sweet potatoes has been renewed! I have one word for you ALL of you.... "MMMMMMMMMMMMMMM" *drool* lol!
Whatever you do, do not alter the ingredients other than using fresh sweet potatoes (4 lbs) instead of canned. The recipe is perfect! I have been making it for at least 30 years and always use fresh sweet potatoes (peel, cut up the sweet potatoes, cook and mash when they are done.) Remember Southern Comfort comes in 100 proof and 70 proof. I recommend using 100 proof for the best taste. The alcohol evaporates in the baking process and you are left with a lovely taste. Absolutely scrumptious!
I have been making this recipe for more than 20 years. It is outstanding, but I use the original recipe. DO NOT USE three eggs! I am not sure why the person who added the recipe to this site tripled the eggs. The orginal recipe calls for one egg and that is all you need!!! Plus, I attribute my excellet results to the fact that I always use fresh sweet potatoes. I guess canned sweet potatoes might be okay, but using canned potatoes would probably make the consistency way too mushy. Another thing to keep in mind is that Southern Comfort comes in 100 proof (black label) and 70 proof (red label). I prefer the 100 proof to impart the best flavor. The alcohol, of course, evaporates during baking so all you are left with is the flavor of the liquor
I used canned yams and cooked them in the crock pot. Got very mushy. I used a pecan flavored whiskey. I think it would be better baked in the oven.
This is gross dont do it.
