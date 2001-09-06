Southern Comfort Sweet Potatoes

I have been making this recipe for more than 20 years. It is outstanding, but I use the original recipe. DO NOT USE three eggs! I am not sure why the person who added the recipe to this site tripled the eggs. The orginal recipe calls for one egg and that is all you need!!! Plus, I attribute my excellet results to the fact that I always use fresh sweet potatoes. I guess canned sweet potatoes might be okay, but using canned potatoes would probably make the consistency way too mushy. Another thing to keep in mind is that Southern Comfort comes in 100 proof (black label) and 70 proof (red label). I prefer the 100 proof to impart the best flavor. The alcohol, of course, evaporates during baking so all you are left with is the flavor of the liquor