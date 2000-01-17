Twice Baked Cheesy Potatoes

I think that these needed an extreme kick to get them going! I baked red potatoes until done(drop the oven temp down to 250), then scooped them out to 1/4-1/2" thick and set the shells aside. The potato insides i put into a big bowl. Then I fried up 3 bacon slices(I cut them up with my kitchen scissors before i cook them), drained them, and sauteed them for a few more minutes with 3 tbspn minced garlic and some chives. I added this to the potato insides in the bowl, then I added 1 1/2 cp shredded cheese(your choice; I use chedder or colby jack), 1/8th cp ranch dressing, 1/8 cp parm cheese, 1/2 cp sour cream, 1/2 package cream cheese, and some pepper and mashed it all to a pulp. I scoop this mixture heaping back into the shells and top with some decorative cheese and chives for looks, and bake until the cheese melts. Once you try it, you'll never go back! My husband has declared it his favorite dish I've ever made!