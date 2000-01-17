Twice Baked Cheesy Potatoes
These are great potatoes to serve with many different types of meals, and kids love them!
I am a major fan of twice baked potatoes...and this is a good recipe. I did do a lot to change things up. I use shredded cheddar instead of american and I add some cream cheese to it. They come out very creamy and they taste great. Definately need to add salt and pepper to taste. This is definately a favorite at our house.Read More
I really thoght that this recipe sounded great, but I was definatly dissapointed.Read More
This is a very good basic recipe. I'd only add: Spice the potatos up well according to what you like. Cook one extra smaller potato for every 2 you make so you have lots of stuffing. If you 1st bake the potatos in foil, retain the foil and roll into a U shaped strip to hold the potato halves steady for the 2nd bake.
I used the american cheese slices and melted them seperate from the melted butter. Mixed the cheese, butter, sour cream in with the potatoes and added a dash of bacon bits and a couple TBLS minced green onions. The "scooping" stinks - I have yet to master it with 100% success but very good and went great with dinner.
This was a hit with my boyfriend!! I followed the recipe, but I also added bacon, shredded cheddar, shredded mozzarella and some seasonings!
I always cheat and use microwave potatoes that I scoop out and then bake in the oven. For the inside, I add some garlic powder, onion powder, and mustard powder. I always use cheddar cheese or sharp cheese. You can substitue milk if you don't have sour cream. Be sure to sprinkle a little bit of paprika on top before baking. These are always a big hit.
I added shreded cheddar cheese and crumpled fried bacon! it was GREAT!! Next time I think I will add a dash of garlic salt for extra kick!! :0)
I would recommend cheddar rather than american slices. I don't find that they melt very well. Plus with the cheddar, you can shred it and just throw it in the potato mixture while mashing.
bland and hard to make
very good and it goes with everything. My children are not very big on potatoes but they loved these. They beg me to make them.
Love these, & so easy to make!!!!
this was very tasty and very pretty on the plate...presentation is key
Wow! Eveyone loved these. I made these the day before and, in my opinion, twice-baked potatoes are best made the day before. They sort of "set" and are less "mushy". The only change I made was to sprinkle a little paprika on top. The russet color looked pretty on the gold-colored potatoes.
I think that these needed an extreme kick to get them going! I baked red potatoes until done(drop the oven temp down to 250), then scooped them out to 1/4-1/2" thick and set the shells aside. The potato insides i put into a big bowl. Then I fried up 3 bacon slices(I cut them up with my kitchen scissors before i cook them), drained them, and sauteed them for a few more minutes with 3 tbspn minced garlic and some chives. I added this to the potato insides in the bowl, then I added 1 1/2 cp shredded cheese(your choice; I use chedder or colby jack), 1/8th cp ranch dressing, 1/8 cp parm cheese, 1/2 cp sour cream, 1/2 package cream cheese, and some pepper and mashed it all to a pulp. I scoop this mixture heaping back into the shells and top with some decorative cheese and chives for looks, and bake until the cheese melts. Once you try it, you'll never go back! My husband has declared it his favorite dish I've ever made!
Very bland, I think shredded sharp cheddar instead of slices would help.
I changed these a lot, nacho chedar cheese, bacon bits and they were great.
I added some onion powder to this and I used milk instead of sour cream because I didn't have any on hand. I also mixed some of the cheese in with the potatoes.
this is a good base recipe. I always add chives, and bacon or ham to spice it up a bit. Although it is time consuming, you can prepare this dish the night before, and heat it up for 10 min when ready.
I doubled this recipe and it turned out great. I also added 1 TBSP cheese whiz to potato/cheese mixture, and sprinkled a bit of grated cheddar on top before baking. They were really good and I will make again.
this recipe was wonder the whole family liked it even my one-year-old son. thank
This is the best recipe for twice baked cheesy potatoes that I have seen. The only thing I add to it is chopped bacon before the 2nd bake.
easy to make. I made a double batch, and all the leftovers 'disappeared' in less than a day.
I think this a good basic recipe but I added two grated cloves of garlic and grated onion like my grandmother used to. I also added salt and pepper and substituted cheddar for American cheese. I never tried to make "innie/outtie" potatoes (as they were called in my house growing up) since my mom always complained they were too much work, but they were suprisingly simple, waiting for the potatoes to bake is the worst part. I really prefer using sour cream it gives a great flavor and thick texture.
Great recipe. I tried using cold baked potatoes that were left overs and it was really hard to make the mixture smooth but they were good that way too. The whole family loved them!
This makes a quick and easy dinner. Just pop the potatoes in the oven when you get home from work! I used shredded cheddar jack cheese, added a half cup of diced ham, and some jalepenos to the sour cream and butter. I also added salt and pepper to taste.
I made this recipe and i liked it. only it made too much filling.. which is quite okay because it was good.. =)
I found this to be a really easy base recipe. Personally, I prefer a strong sourish/tangy taste so I modified the recipe to my tastes. I don't really like American cheese so I used cheddar instead along with a little blue cheese. I also added bacon, a small handful of chopped chives, and when it was done I sprinkled a little lemon zest on top. It turned out great and I really enjoyed it.
very tasty. I added some salt and pepper.
My family loves this dish! I did add some chives and bacon to the mix to give it that little extra something.
Made this for Christmas and everyone loved it! The only addition I made was cream cheese.
Kind of bland next time i will try using cheddar cheese for more taste. Otherwise, i enjoyed this recipe.
An excellent side dish! Served at a dinner party and went over wonderfully! May try adding chives next time.
These were so good--not bland at all! If someone HAS to have spices in everything they use, basil might be good. I made them fast by doing them in the microwave. Usually potatoes don't taste good baked that way, but with all the good ingredients, it was just as good as oven-baked. Wonderful!
I will never understand how people can totally change a recipe and then do a review on the original. For heaven's sake, if you make it that differently, you should submit your own recipe. Ok, here's my take. I like these just fine. I would prefer cheddar and parmesan cheese but that's another issue. This recipe is easy and tastes good. Thanks for sharing.
Decent basic recipe, but a little plain as-is. I prefer using shredded Cheddar cheese and adding some diced ham or bacon to the mix. This is also a great recipe to use up leftover broccoli--just chop up the florets and toss them in. If you're thinking of trying this recipe, I would say just start with the potatoes, butter and sour cream and add whatever you prefer.
one of the other reviews was right needs some season salt and bacon to add to the recipe. Good but hard to make if the potatoes are even the slightest bit undercooked, i found smaller potatoes easier to scoop out
it was really good, my grand mother loved it. It took quite long to make these potatoes though. And i think it would have been better with green onions
This recipe is a little time consuming, so start early. Even though, it was delicious and my family loved it.
I've never had twiced baked potatoes before (I know - I must have lived under a rock ) but for my first experience - these were amazeballs. I simply loved them and will definately do these again. I added a touch of garlic powder, and a shake or two of Montreal chicken spice, salt, pepper and some parsley for looks. The family loved them!
great
i only made 4 potatoes. i added shredded cheese on top and used velveeta cheese. i also adjusted the meal for 4 potatoes, so i ended up only adding 1/2 cup of sour cream. otherwise this recipe was very good.
