Green Onion Ranch Dip

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars I cut this recipe in half. I used reduced fat cream cheese reduced fat sour cream reduced fat mayonnaise and homemade ranch dressing mix (I suggest you use SD's dry ranch dressing mix which is also on this site. I use that several times a week and it's totally replaced packaged dry ranch dressing.) I did thin this down with fat free milk so it would "dip" a little easier and stretch a little farther as well as technically be less calories per "dip". We all liked this a lot. This was a great way to make ranch dip at home with lowfat ingredients that I bought on sale this week. A little really does go a long way and it stretches really fantastically. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I didn't have the suggested amount of green onions, but honestly, it didn't matter; it was flavor-packed with the amount I had on hand. I love the fact that this recipe did not call for a ton of mayo. This is a perfect dip if you are a green onion lover like me. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars This is my first ever review. I have never made my own dip before. You know, always the old standby, sour cream and onion soup mix. So, I tried this and passed it around to my family to taste test it. They didn't want me to take it away! I did not have the jalepenos, but still good without. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars THIS IS A FABULOUS DIP! I will never buy store packaged. I did add a little chopped cucumber to the mixture. Thank you for sharing. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I used 15 green onions (not the 18 called for) and WOW it was oniony. I like onions but this dip makes for very bad breath. My husband's breath was awful for 24 hours after eating this dip. He liked it a lot but won't eat it again because of this. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I wanted a good Ranch Dip. This was it. I omitted the onion and jalapeno because I wanted a smooth dip. This was very flavorful. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I wish I could give this a 4.5 rating but since I can't I rounded it up to 5 stars. The dip was very good but not one I would RAVE about. I'm a big fan of anything made with dry ranch mix... in fact I've invented or modified a bunch of recipes just to incorporate that very ingredient. I doubled this recipe and in doing so learned a very important fact: that much dip does NOT fit into a normal blender receptaclel It must be done in two batches. Also I made it the day before to allow the flavors to marry. They did; the dip was a big hit served with crudite chips and crackers; and I am very pleased I tried it! Happy New Year! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! I left out the jalapeno because I wanted it to be used for younger children as well. A great way to use green onions from a CSA or garden. I mixed the leftover into mashed potatoes and my toddler loved it! Helpful (7)