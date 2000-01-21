Pistachio Nut Bundt Cake
A green Bundt cake. This is perfect for Christmas or St. Patrick's day.
I received this recipe from a co-worker years ago and lost it. She called it Pistachio Bread and I tried looking for it here with no luck. This is great. I made again recently. However, because she used loaf pans for hers and I don't have a bundt cake pan I did adjust the cooking time a little. However, that was the only adjustment I made.Read More
Overall this cake was well received by my tasters. Like Ginger I too found myself re-checking the recipe to see if I had forgotten to add some liquid ingredient. The batter was extremly thick (like play-dough) I did think the end result could have been more moist. We did like the no icing feature as the cake was not to sweet. The cake did have an interesting flavor. I will probably make it again.Read More
Great cake! Word of warning, though. Batter is VERY thick and sticky and does not pour. The longer it sits in bowl, the thicker it gets, due to instant pudding thickening. Have your pan ready before mixing batter and use a spatula to get batter to pan. Nut/brown sugar in center is perfect. Would definitely make again.
I made this cake for St. Patrick's Day. It didn't make sense to me to use a yellow cake mix with green pudding and expect it to come out green so I used a white cake mix and it turned out a nice shade of green. I love icing so I iced the cake with a tub of ready-made buttercream frosting. Thanks for sharing this recipe - I love bundt cakes and this is perfect for the occasion!
This cake turned out delicious. Instead of the powdered sugar dusted on top of cake I used the "Cool Whipped Frosting" recipe. I modified the frosting as well. I used pistachio pudding instead of vanilla pudding the frosting recipe called for. This cake turned out to be a lovely birthday surprise for my mom! Thank You.
We loved this recipe. Great for St Patty's Day, being green in all. It did not rise as much as I expected and I kept checking the recipe to see if I left out some liquid because the batter was so thick. But, it tasted wonderful and everyone in the family loved it, even the "nut haters".
This cake is very easy to make and it stays very moist. The batter is very thick so don't think you did something wrong. It raises very nicely when cooking. I use an angel food cake tube pan rather then a Bundt pan because I think the cake comes out much easier. For St Patrick's Day I add a drop of green food color to deepen the green color. I've made this twice now and it's definitley a family pleaser.
I made this cake for Christmas in my new festival bundt pan and it was a big hit! I added halved cherries and then drizzled melted vanilla frosting over the top of the cake. It looked so beautful for Christmas and everyone loved the brown sugar/cinnamon middle. This is new my holiday cake for sure!
tasted like playdo and it was too dry!!
My husband loved it. I used pistachios instead of walnuts and skipped the powdered sugar, but otherwise followed the recipe. The amount of sugar/nut/cinnamon mixture was too much. I had about 1/2 of it leftover. This is definitely a cake.
Great cake! Just like my mom's. I didn't have her recipe and this was similar so I went with it. Tasted great! For a more moist cake, I added 1/4 cup of orange juice (that is what my mom's calls for). I used pecans instead of walnuts. Thanks for getting me as close to my mom's cake as possible.
good with pistachio pudding filling
This cake is so easy to make. Every time I take somewhere everyone wants the recipe. I wish I could give it more than 5 stars. Make this cake you will be happy that you tried it.
I will definitely make this one again. I received many compliments on it. I did make one addition. I added abour 1/2 cup of chopped pistachios to the batter and also sprinkled some on the icing. It was beautiful!!
This was a GREAT recipe! The cake was indeed moist and the middle filling of sugar and nuts added the right amount of sweetness. I could only find sugar-free pistachio pudding and it tasted just fine. Also, I didn't have brown sugar, so I substituted it with brown raw/turbinado sugar. It added a little crunch which my friends loved! Also, at least in my oven, it didn't need to cook as long as the recipe called for, so simply keep an eye on it. I will definitely be making this again!
I used a white cake mix based on other reviews and added some green food coloring so it would be really GREEN for St. Patty's day. The batter was really thick- which freaked me out and I got it into the pan so quickly (I recently read that adding pudding to a cake mix starts to set the pudding up immediately) that I forgot to add the nuts and sugar! So, my cake was a little pinch too dry- but the flavor was very good! Next time, I will not freak out about the mix setting up too fast! Thanks for the recipe!
I got this same recipe from a good friend of mine. It is just wonderful. All my friends loved it! I used 1 large box of pudding mix instead of 2, and add a 1/4 cup of water because the dough was too thick. It still turns out perfectly.
THIS IS AWESOME!!!EVERYONE WILL RAVE ABOUT IT!!!
It tastes ok but it's a little too sweet. Not so great in my opinion.
I first made this cake for a St. Patrick's Day Party. It's light green color was festive.
This is definitely one of my favorite dessert staples now! I put it in 2 loaf pans and since there is quite a bit nut mixture left over, I sprinkle some on the top of the loaves. It doesn't need to cook as long as the bundt pan calls for.
This is the best Pistachio Nut Bundt Cake I've ever made. 5* +
I added pistachio extract and nuts instead of walnuts as some stated flavor was bland. The results were great. The only other change I made was to cut the cooking time by ten minutes. By the time you reach the full sixty mins it was a tad over done. I just went with the general when it springs back it is done.
Very good and very moist. I did add green food coloring so it wouldn't look so odd-colored. Co-workers liked this one a lot. Thanks!
Very delicious and moist cake. I won't hesitate to make again and again.
I found this cake to be very moist and tasty. It also scaled down nicely.
It is so easy and so tasty! I have never made anything with pistachio, but, if you like to eat pistachio it self, you might try make this! You will love it! :)
what an easy cake - and soooo moist! yum
Made cupcakes with a cream cheese frosting. Wonderful
Excellent
Great cake with a subtl pistachio flavor. Very moist and easy to make. Not sure if it was becasue I used the store brand pudding, but mine wasn't green, but yellow. I made it for St. Patricks Day and wished that I had added some food coloring...
I made this cake for the first time. Ohhhhh my gosh. It was so delicious and moist and very, very yummy! My co-workers ate it up. I would definetly make this again.
A soggy mess. I am an experienced baker and have made this type cake several times but lost my recipe. Tried some of the suggestions for 2 eggs + sour cream, tried the brown sugar layer-way too much! - and it took 1-1/2 hrs to bake, half the cake stuck to the pan (and it was well prepared), and when we cut int- it was still raw. Oven temp was correct. Ingreidents were correct. Pan prep were correct. Cake mix did not have pudding already in it and was fresh. Pudding mix was fresh. All I can say is hope you have better luck.
I read on a previous review that it was very thick. OMG it was very thick, like paste. The crumble mix was plentiful. I thought it was a lot but used all of it and it's very good with cake. I used what I had on hand so I used 1/4 each of walnut and pistachio pieces. We used a 10" bundt pan (12 cup size) and adjusted bake time to 55 minutes. I would use this as my holiday cake.
This is one of the easiest receipes to assemble. It rose beautifully and popped out of the pan nicely. As one of All Recipes male "Cooks", I give it two thumbs up. It was very moist,tasty and rose very high. The nutty middle was perfect combination. I had people wanting to swap their grandmother's receipes with me. I couldn't have the heart to tell them I just down loaded it an hour ago! Thanks All Recipes for bailing me out!
Been making this cake for years. It’s always a crowd pleaser. I only use 1 box of instant pistachio pudding and add 1/2 tsp of almond extract. Yes it thickens quickly so have your bundt pan and nut filling ready to go. I also cut the baking time down by about 10 min otherwise it’s too dry. And I also add the leftover nuts on top of the cake which becomes the bottom after baking! Delicious!!
this cake was great. i made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it. the green color is definitely interesting, but the cake is delicious.
This recipe is quick, easy and an eye-pleaser.
This is a great, easy recipe (it is very think, but bakes well). I substituted chopped pistachios for the walnuts. I aslo used a couple drops of blue food coloring to make it a little more "green". A great St. Patty's day treat with or without frosting!
I made the recipe exactly as called for, with the exception of switching out the powdered sugar topping for a standard bundt glaze and adding crushed pistachios on top of the glaze. I also garnished with sugared rosemary and cranberry (see photos; mine is on the reindeer platter next to the nativity). Easy garnish: just dampen fresh cranberries and rosemary then dredge through sugar. Let it dry then place around the base. Very beautiful. Looks like a snowy wreath. Perfect for Christmas. Tons of compliments on the presentation and the flavor. I will definitely make this again!
I have this recipe and here’s how we do it.... same recipe but 3 eggs; 1/3 cup oil; 1 pistachio instant pudding mix; 1 vanilla instant pudding mix. Middle pecans, sugar and cinnamon and on top and bake.... very thick batter .... deliciousness!
Yes this is the same receipe I had years ago. Very good
This is good, but, it is very thick. I added a little bit of milk to make it easier to spread in pan. I also think that this could use a little something as frosting so I made a simple milk & confectioners sugar and drizzled over the top........
I used a white cake mix because I had one already. It turned out very good. Love this recipe.
This bundt cake was a huge hit on Christmas! It was moist, flavorful and the green color was festive. If you have a fast oven, I suggest baking 50-55 minutes instead of one hour.
I also think it is too thick to pour into bundt pan.Next time I will add some water.Brown sugar mixture was way too much (I used half).I have to agree the taste was very good. Baking time should be cut by about 10 min.
Very easy, very tasty, very good. I did make one substitution, I used pecans instead of the walnuts because that's what I had and it was just as good. I have been making this cake for years for St. Patrick's Day.. family fav!
Awesome recipe. The batter is super thick, but turns out great!
This was a recipe used by my grandmother back in the 1950's- it was always "my" birthday cake growing up. Perfect for summer picnics, or any kind of dessert to take to a pot luck- HOLDS TOGETHER WELL FOR TRAVELING!
I also found the batter to be very thick. I dipped the spatula in oil to help spread it in the pan. It spread very easy. Use white cake mix for a beautiful green color and pistachios intstead of walnuts.
I made this for my Mom’s Birthday and it was a hit! I combined suggestions from the other comments. I added 1/4cup of OJ and a teaspoon of almond extract to the batter. I mixed all the wet ingredients first, then combined with the cake and jello - as it thickens quickly. I ensured the nut mixture was prepped prior to making the batter. I combined both walnuts and pistachios. The remaining nut mixture I used on the bottom of the cake. I added a couple drops of green neon food colouring. So good! I baked it for 55mins, next time I’ll do 53mins. It was moist. I felt the powdered sugar was all it needed as oppose to full out icing.
this presents well especially for the holidays. I added some chopped cherries, and substituted almonds for the walnuts. I thought it could have been a bit more moist, and didn't really care for the cinnamon/pistachio combo. I'd leave that out next time. great for a last-minute quick party. I did use a white cake mix to allow the green color to be brought out more, and thought it would be more compatible in taste to the flavor of the pistachio pudding. glazed with 10x sugar and the juice from the marachino cherries. made poinsettas out of some of the cherries to adorn the top. cute for the holiday.
Made for Saint Patrick's day and was a hit.
8 year old approved!!! I’ve made this before, but this time added applesauce instead of oil only to make the cake somewhat healthier. It does bake quicker when made with applesauce verse oil FYI. Maybe took 50 mins not 60. I greased pan well and came out so easily. This is excellent.
I made this for the holidays. Since I didn't have enough walnuts, I put 1/4 cup of pecans. This turned out great, it was SO tasty! I went right out to buy more pistachio pudding so I can make another cake!
LIke others have said, the batter is really thick , I'd expect that with the instant pudding in the mix. Comes out delicious and perfect
AWESOME!! Very moist and tasty! Will make over and over again!
I made this cake for an office potluck on St. Patrick's Day and it was a hit! Everyone loved it, it is so moist and the nuts in the middle are great!
Love this cake, will make it again!
Easy and delicious. A real hit. Just the right amount of sweetness. Moist and does not fall apart.
This cake was WONDERFUL!!! I made it for a Jesus Birthday cake for Christmas, had rave reviews, and the next day me and my daughter were fighting over the very good leftovers. Flavorful, moist, green! I put a thin glaze over it instead of sprinkling powdered sugar, then added red and green sprinkles for the season. I thought the nut/brown sugar was too much, but it was very good in the finished product. I also, as others, thought it wasn't rising enough, but the finished product was GREAT! definitely making this again!
My family loves this cake. It's good but too sweet for me personally. And I find the color unappetizing (unless it's St. Patrick's Day). Overall, I rate it 5 stars for everyone who eats it and 4 stars for me.
This recipe is missing about a cup to 1 and 1/2 cups of water... without water its too thick. Believe me add at least one cup of water. I also used chopped pecans and it comes out fantastic.
I made a few minor changes to this recipe based on a previous one I had. I added 1-2 teaspoons of almond extract & 1/2 cup of water, otherwise I kept everything the same as written. Maybe the addition of the water helps alleviate the “thickness “ that some people complained about. It’s always a hit when I serve it! It’s my nephews favorite cake!
