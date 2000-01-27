Peasant Bread

This bread is actually perfection! Sooooo good! And sooo super easy too. I do not have a bread machine so here is how to make it without one: First mix the yeast, sugar, and water and let that proof for about 10 minutes. Then, mix in the flour and salt and knead until smooth (okay, so I DO have a KitchenAid Mixer, which helps immensely), about 5-7 minutes with the dough hook in the KitchenAid. Place in a greased bowl (make it a BIG bowl, this rises sooo much) and cover with greased plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled (about an hour). Then punch down and knead another two minutes or so on a lightly floured surface, flatten slightly (maybe an inch thick) and roll once into an oval shaped loaf (be sure to pinch the seal closed). Make three diagonal slices on top of bread, place on greased cookie sheet, cover and let rise another hour. Bake at 350 for about 40 minutes. Bread is done when it sounds hollow when thumped on the bottom. Oh, also, I used an extra 1/2 cup of flour, but my house must be extra humid because I always have to add extra flour to my bread recipes. You are looking for the dough to pull completely away from the edge and bottom of the bowl when you are doing your first knead. This bread is soooo good it is really a must try!

