Banana Split Cake V

This is the old original recipe, love it. Few tips for success 1. Use the pasteurized eggs that come in a carton from the dairy section to make the raw eggs safer to eat. 2. Beat those eggs and sugar (I use butter- not margarine) and butter till thick. It's difficult to get this without a kitchen aide mixer but can be done. If it gets too warm and your butter starts to melt stop and put it in the fridge for a bit then finish mixing. This is like making frosting if you need a bit more powdered sugar use it. I pour my pineapple into a bowl then slice the bananas right into the pineapple to soak in the juice a few minutes then just pick them out shaking off the juice and lay gently over the creamed layer, toss drained pineapple chunks over bananas. Don't slice strawberries too small, about same size as banana and pineapple chunks. Use a gentle hand when dolloping the cool whip over it all. This will make an impressive looking "big" dessert. Don't squish it all together. Thanks for posting this oldie but goodie!