Banana Split Cake V
This rich and delicious banana split cake is made from scratch! This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
You can substitute cream cheese for the eggs (8 oz for each egg). This is rich but very yummy and I found best to make the night before. It sets and cuts much better.Read More
If you make this...make sure it's going to be eaten within the day. When I printed it..didn't say what to do with pineapples, so I made them (chunks not crushed) the 1st layer sunk in filling. The next morning, what was left looked like a runny mess. It was very good the 1st day and wasn't bad the 2nd...but looked AWFUL on day 2.Read More
A very similar recipe was given to me 20 years ago by a friend who moved shortly afterwards. I lost my copy and have been trying to remember the recipe. Thanks so much for submitting this recipe. My family loves this cake! A great summer dessert. Very rich but worth every calorie. The only differance is that my recipe drizzled chocolate syrup over the whipped topping and then sprinkled either chopped pecans or walnuts and chopped marachino cherries on top...just like the real ice cream treat.
This is one of everyone's favorites cakes I make for the guys at work. It's light, refreshing. and a great warm weather cake (but I will eat anytime). I do use a smaller tub of cool whip and then drizzle chocolate syrup on top with a couple of cherries.
This recipe is great..... Only changes I made, I drizzie chocolate syrup over the strawberries and pineapples before I put the cool whip on. I also make it with a graham cracker crust instead of flour crust. Yum Yum
OMG!!! I had this recipe from my mother and had lost it in one of my moves. Everyone has been begging me to try to remember it. The only difference is butter instead of margarine and walnuts instead of pecans. I cam remember the first time she made this was in 1973-1974 she would put it in the downstairs fridge,I would sneaks pieces small enough to pop in my mouth and not get caught. Best cake ever!!! Thanks
This is the old original recipe, love it. Few tips for success 1. Use the pasteurized eggs that come in a carton from the dairy section to make the raw eggs safer to eat. 2. Beat those eggs and sugar (I use butter- not margarine) and butter till thick. It's difficult to get this without a kitchen aide mixer but can be done. If it gets too warm and your butter starts to melt stop and put it in the fridge for a bit then finish mixing. This is like making frosting if you need a bit more powdered sugar use it. I pour my pineapple into a bowl then slice the bananas right into the pineapple to soak in the juice a few minutes then just pick them out shaking off the juice and lay gently over the creamed layer, toss drained pineapple chunks over bananas. Don't slice strawberries too small, about same size as banana and pineapple chunks. Use a gentle hand when dolloping the cool whip over it all. This will make an impressive looking "big" dessert. Don't squish it all together. Thanks for posting this oldie but goodie!
The taste was good but the bottom crust part stuck to the pan. It was runny by just puttig it into the frig and if you froze it is was too frozen and fruit was all frozen. Something was just not right!
Recipe directions never indicates when to use the 20 oz can of drained crushed pineapples.
*****This is a really good recipe I have had it for years. The directions here do not state what to do with the pineapples. FYI....It is also great topped with chocolate, caramel or any other topping of your choice. We also love it with blueberries or raspberries in place of the strawberries :o)
I made this dessert and it was delicious the night I made it. The next day I got it out of the refrigerator to have some more and in the bottom of the pan it was all liquid. I’m not sure what I did wrong.
I used to make this all the time growing up. It was hands down my favourite dessert. My mom got the recipe from my granny in Georgia but I lost it when I moved. Thank you thank you thank you so much!
