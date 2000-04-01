Banana Split Cake V

This rich and delicious banana split cake is made from scratch! This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

By Darlene

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, 3/4 cup margarine and chopped pecans. Press into the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan. Bake in preheated oven for 20 mintes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine 1 cup margarine, eggs and confectioners' sugar. Beat with an electric mixer for 6 minutes or until fluffy. Spread over cooled crust. Slice bananas and arrange on filling. Slice strawberries and layer over bananas. Cover with whipped topping and garnish with a sprinkling of chopped nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 140.9mg. Full Nutrition
