Baby Food Cake II
This cake is moist and flavorful. Frost with cream cheese frosting and garnish with chopped nuts.
This cake recipe is very easy and moist, along with a great flavor. Frosting: 8oz. cream cheese, 1 lb.powdered sugar, 1 stick margarine, & 1/2 tsp. vanilla. It was used for a baby shower cake.
Something is wrong. The cake was a total flop. It never cooked in the middle. I double checked everything I did, I don't know what went wrong.
This cake is INCREDIBLE! I made it for my son's first birthday recently, and had the same problem another poster listed- it wasn't at all cooked in the center (think bowl full of jello) when I pulled out the pans at the end of the cooking time. So I just left it in there for another ten minutes. The edges were taller and darker than the rest of the cake, but they weren't burnt- instead they tasted sweeter like the top of a good pound cake. I used two 8-inch round pans, so the cake looked a little sunken in the middle, but the taste more than made up for the appearance. I would suggest using a one-layer approach to have the best-looking, best-tasting cake ever. p.s. I just used store-bought cream cheese frosting, but not the nuts. Excellent cake mix!
It was good, As per a previous comment mine was still soft in the middle, I had to end up having it in the oven for 40min. But other than that it went over grreat, I also added some cinnamon to it, and that worked out even better.
my family thought this cake was really good. my 14 yearold thought he was too cool to eat the babyfood but then he was begging for more. I used peaches instead of apricots because my grocery didn't have any (buying babyfood sure isn't like it used to be) I am going to try plum next time. thanks for this one
one suggestion...One thing we did different is cook it longer about 45 minutes, so the edges are a little crispy but the middle was moist and the whole cake was completely cooked. I also use a cream cheese icing to top it off. My mother got a similar recipe from a coworker of hers but we only used apricot baby food. My cousins and friends always want me to make this cake for reunions and cookouts. It is a big hit, they love it with coffee too.
I made cupcakes and a small cake using this recipe so i didn't have the problem previous reviewers had about the gooey center. The only other change I made was I used pear baby food instead of apricot since it is what i had on hand. My 14 month old devoured the first cupcake I gave him so I am thinking it was a success. My husband also enjoyed it... even after I told him about the baby food in the recipe. I will most likely use this recipe again.
Very disappointing. After 40 minutes the middle was like soup. I left it in the oven for 55 min & the middle fell. The taste was ok but I couldn't serve it because of the middle. Might try turning the oven down to 325 & baking for an hour if I try it again.
not very good
My mother made this cake a thousand times. We served it in our restaurant for years and it was always a hit. The only difference was, it was made on a jelly-roll pan and she baked it 25 to 30 minutes.
This cake is the moistest cake I have had. It really only needs a dusting of confectionary sugar.
It's certainly moist, I'll give it that. Hardly rose at all, very wet in the middle even though I baked it for longer. It looked cooked, it tested cooked when I stuck the tester in. I used the jelly roll pan the submitter suggested in her own review. And I used only 1 cup of oil but even at that, that's an awful lot of wet ingredients for 2 cups of flour.
