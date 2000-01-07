Baby Food Cake II

This cake is moist and flavorful. Frost with cream cheese frosting and garnish with chopped nuts.

Recipe by Carolyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the eggs, sugar, and oil. Combine the flour baking soda and salt, stir into the egg mixture. Finally, stir in the baby food. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool and frost with your favorite cream cheese frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 212.1mg. Full Nutrition
