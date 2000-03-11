Chocolate Cake III

17 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This is the greatest chocolate cake recipe. It is really moist and will make your mouth water...

By Rachel

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 9 inch round pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch round pan. Sift together the flour and cocoa. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the milk, mixing just until incorporated.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 84.4mg; sodium 483.2mg. Full Nutrition
