Chocolate Cake III
This is the greatest chocolate cake recipe. It is really moist and will make your mouth water...
This is the greatest chocolate cake recipe. It is really moist and will make your mouth water...
Cool!Read More
This cake is kind of bland for a chocolate cake. It needs something like salt, more cocoa, and more sugar. I recomend that you make this frosting to cover it. 1&1/2 c powdered sugar 3 tbs butter, softened 1&1/2 tbs milk 1/2 tbs cocoa Mix all of the ingredients together. When you take the cake out of the oven, poke holes all through it with a toothpick, then put half of the frosting on it. Place the cake in the still warm oven and let the frosting melt into the holes. Then take the cake out of the oven and put the remainder of the frosting on the cake. It's the perfect cake for a small group of people! We loved it like this!Read More
This cake is kind of bland for a chocolate cake. It needs something like salt, more cocoa, and more sugar. I recomend that you make this frosting to cover it. 1&1/2 c powdered sugar 3 tbs butter, softened 1&1/2 tbs milk 1/2 tbs cocoa Mix all of the ingredients together. When you take the cake out of the oven, poke holes all through it with a toothpick, then put half of the frosting on it. Place the cake in the still warm oven and let the frosting melt into the holes. Then take the cake out of the oven and put the remainder of the frosting on the cake. It's the perfect cake for a small group of people! We loved it like this!
I'm not sure I would even call this chocolate! Quite bland.
Cool!
Mine came out awful! it was spongy and kind of dry and very flat. I may have done something wrong in the butter/sugar step, i don't know what it means to 'cream' these two ingredients. I'm going to find another cake recipe and hope it comes out better.
I found this cake to be bland and dry. It came out a light brown colour and didn't taste chocolately either. I even tried one other user's idea to put frosting on top and have it melt through the cake; but that didn't help much.
Very dry and not very chocolatey. I wouldn't make this cake again.
just a cake. am not so amazed. it's like there's something missing.
Loved it. Made it for my husband's niece's birthday, and was a big hit. I had done some icing over.
I had already started making this recipe when I noticed some of the reviews saying it seemed like it was missing something. I added vanilla to the recipe. The cake was a little dry but tasted good. My family liked it.
The only thing that saved this recipe was the frosting melting into the cake idea. And even then it wasn't very good. It was dry, didn't have much of a taste, and didn't rise well at all.
it just didn't taste as much like chocolate as I would have liked plus it was a little dry.
I used this recipe to make cupcakes (in the over for 15mins), and they came out really good. They only had a light chocolate flavour, but they taste amazing with chocolate frosting :)
I found a really easy, really moist simple cake on here and tried it and it was really good. Looked for it and thought this was the one, and it isn't. This one is missing something! Probably sugar and more cocoa.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections