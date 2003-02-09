Amusement Park Cornbread
A delicious cornbread that will transport you to a magic kingdom of flavor. This recipe can also be used for cornbread muffins.
I thought it was great. I loved the sweet taste to it. However, I did make some of the changes suggested by other reviewers, 1 1/2 cup flour instead of 2 cups and 1 1/4 cup cornmeal instead of the 3/4. You gotta taste this cornbread! Good job, Trish...
This recipe has real potential, but is not perfect. The cooking time is completely off, as many have pointed out. Using an 8 inch dish you have to cook 35 - 40 to get it done all the way through, then the edges and bottom are - while still edible - burnt. I liked the sweet flavor, but the texture was just not really a cornbread texture. I liked this well enough because I poured chilli over it, but when I tried it bare, it was too much like eating cake. This is, indeed, the cornbread for people who DON'T like cornbread. As many have pointed out, it is similar to Marie Calendars in flavor, but I usually use Marie Calendars mix for cornbread, and the texture is COMPLETELY different. Note: Made it the second time with 1/2 cup less flour and 1/2 cup more cornmeal and the texture was MUCH better
this recipe made 6 large muffins...and delicious by the way. I have searched for a cornbread recipe that is not too sweet, not too bland, and not too dry...I have found it. I cannot believe how good this recipe is. I did cook for add'l three minutes. we made this sunday with the chili recipe on this site..it's listed just as chili...but if you type in a few ingredients in your search, it's made with dark beer and coffe amongst other amazing ingredients...takes minutes to prepare, 2 1/2 hours to cook and we've been making it nonstop since last fall...a winner for sure teamed with this cornbread! thanks!!!
This is the best cornbread I have ever had!!! I did change the recipe a little bit, to make it more of a cornmeal texture, I put in 1-1/2 c. flour and 1-1/4 c. cornmeal, I also added a little bit of honey, because I like my cornbread on the sweeter side. But this recipe is definitely a keeper!! Thanks so much!
For my family of 10, I doubled the recipe and poured it into a 10x14 pan. I cooked it for about 40 min. It was wonderful, very moist and sweet. Everyone in the family loved it!
After reading several of the reviews, I decided to make this recipe with 1/2 cup less flour and 1/2 cup more corn meal to get a more cornbread texture as suggested by another review. It turned out VERY tasty. However, the cooking time is off. Need to cook about 10 minutes longer than suggested.
Great cakey cornbread! I put in an extra 2T. of cornmeal, and the kids loved it. Was gobbled up in no time. --For those who are allergic to eggs/dairy, the eggs, butter, & milk can easily be substituted. I used 1/4 c. water for the 2 eggs, margarine in place of the butter, & soya milk, instead of milk.-- Happy munching! :o)
I tried a lot of cornbread recipes on this site and this is the best. I will only make this one from now on. It's not dry and it's very tasty. Thanks for the recipe.
What this recipe needed was instead of adding milk, add condensed sweet milk. The cornbread was not as sweet as I thought it would be. The condensed milk would be much better. Other than that it was good.
Absolutely loved this recipe! Added 2 extra tblspns of corn starch for better texture & it turned out great. I made regular size muffins & the 20 minute cook time was perfect - golden brown & cooked through.
I LOVE this cornbread recipe. I am not a big fan of making things from a box, so I am always on the lookout for a good recipe for anything from scratch. I made this recipe into corn muffins. I noticed that the directions for the muffins were not included, so I'll let everyone know that I simply reduced the cooking time to about 13 minutes and they were PERFECTO!!! I was actually looking for the copy-cat recipe for Marie Callender's cornbread, and I must say, I think I like this at least as well, if not better!!
It is a good, generic version of cornbread. Good for those who don't like anything too fancy. I did as others recommended and used 1-1/2 cup flour and 1-1/4 cup cornmeal.
This was such a tender cottony cornbread. It wasn't really cornbread, though. More like cake. I will definitely make again, though next time I will reverse the flour and cornmeal measurements to get the grainy cornbread texture. Delicious.
This was an excellent recipe. I used the cornbread for a stuffing recipe at Thanksgiving, so I reduced the amount of sugar that the recipe called for. Because my husband is on a low-salt diet, I also left out the salt. The cornbread was still good with those reduced ingredients.
This cornbread is so good. Almost like a cake. It was sweet but not too sweet and moist. I followed the directions exactly. My mom even asked for this recipe to replace her old standard corn bread recipe. Which if you knew my mom and her collection of recipes - that's no small thing.
My son and I really enjoyed this cornbread. We especially love the cornbread from Boston Market and this comes pretty close. I gave a batch to a friend who said it tasted a bit like cake. This went so well with chili that I made. I strongly recommend that those who like their cornbread a little on the sweet side try this. And I will definitely be making this again. 2 thumbs up Trish!!
I tried this this weekend, it makes a very good, slightly sweet cornbread. I found these best prepared as large muffins, as the loaf I made is very crumbly and hard to serve. The muffins however, were excellent!
I tried the best cornbread ever at a Marie Callendar's restaurant and tried to make it at home without success until I found this recipe (thanks, Trish!). It's an elegant cornbread with fine texture and a delicate taste. You really can't beat this one.
This is the only cornbread recipe I have used for the last few years. Cornbread is a HIGHLY personal taste, and while there are those here that don't care for this recipe - it is THE recipe for my family. Hubby won't even eat cornbread in restaurants now because he says "it can't compare". Don't let the naysayers or recipe changers alter your course - try this recipe just once- as it is, then if you don't care for this sweet cakey type, you will better know what you are looking for in your next search. Good luck!
For those Australians who are scratching there head wondering what cornmeal is, we actually call it Polenta over here.
I made this into muffins, and they were super yummy. Even my super-picky best friend, who hates cornbread, ate four of these fresh out of the oven.
These are spectacular! I cut the butter in half, used have a cup less flour and half a cup more cornmeal. Yum! I'll be using this one again and again!
A real family favorite.....sweet taste is very much like that of Marie Calanders. Great with chili!! If you like "true" southern cornbread...this isn't the recipe for you though.
Cooked it for 20 min longer than required, and the middle still did not get done. I ended up microwaving pieces, otherwise the endges would've burned. But the outside (that cooked properly) tasted great.
We loved this cornbread! I'm not a big fun of cornbread in general, but I thought this recipe was outstanding. I really liked the texture and thought the sweetness was perfect.
This cornbread is awesome! Just the right sweetness, not overly sweet. I cook it in a round cake pan for 35 min. I plan to try to make corndogs with this batter.
Tastes just like I'd hoped it would. Excellent recipe!!!
Very easy to prepare and a fabulous taste! Just the cornbread I was looking for. It is a bit crumbly, but that doesn't detract from the great flavor!!!
I LOVE cornbread and this one is absolutely perfect with stews and chilis. It is slightly sweet, but not too. Absolutely delicious and very easy and quick.
Thanks Trish, some of the reviews almost made me pass on your recipe, but having tried three others with limited success, I decided to give it a try. I am so glad I did. It's an easy recipe with good standard ingredients and perfect texture. I didn't change a thing and made sure I blended it well.
This had a very good flavor, but did not cook in 20minutes. I cooked it for almost 50 minutes and it still wasn't done. I think a larger cast iron pan, perhaps 10 inch would work better
This is by far the best cornbread recipe I have ever had. I have now been making it for several years, and the secret to getting the timing right for baking is to pre-heat a cast-iron skillet in the oven, when the oven is ready, take the skillet out and pour the batter in. If you use a well-seasoned skillet, you should only need a quick spray of oil to keep it from sticking. The batter will sizzle when you pour it in the pan and it will cook up perfectly. Another tip--as soon as it is done, take it out of the skillet or else it keeps on cooking after it is removed from the oven and will dry out by the time you get to piece 2!! There is NEVER any of this left over at my house, the family devours every bit of it!!
This gets requested by my husband, which is high praise. One change I make is in the ratio of cornmeal to flour--I use 1 1/2 c. of cornmeal and 1 1/4 cup of flour. It's much more "cornbread-y" to us that way. I also preheat the skillet, then melt a tablespoon of butter or two in the skillet before adding the batter. That really makes it nice, IMO. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
I am not a cook, in fact this is the first cornbread I have ever made. I do like collards and cornbread so I came to the Internet to find a recipe and I found this one. I made this with water instead milk. Absolutely fantastic!! I had to turn on the "Broil" on the oven to brown it on top. Maybe this is how it should be done to start with. Anyway I think I will add green onions next time and try that. This is my first experience cooking. Cornbread making was not taught in Medical School. Thanks to the author of this mix! Doc
if you like a sweet corn bread than this is the one for you!
I made this for my DH and DMIL about three days ago and received great reviews. In fact after my DH took his first bite he said it was verrrry good, this was the FIRST time he has ever complimented me on a corn bread recipe (including the one from Marie Callandar's). I did follow a fellow reviewer and used 1 1/2 C. flour instead of 2 C. and also 2/3 C corn meal. I didn't have a Iron Skillet on hand and was a little nervous but used a metal pie pan and baked it for about 30 min. I turned out just fine. Thank you for sharing your wonderful recipe with us Trish. I read in some reviews that this wasn't very good the second night, I would like to know what they did to it. I put a wedge on a paper plate, put a damp paper towel over it and nuked it for 30 seconds and it tasted just as good tonight as it did when I first maded it.
I like cornbread, sweet and this definately was. You could almost frost it and eat it for dessert. Not for someone who does't like it sweet.
This will become a family favorite.
Excellent!
This is a sweet cornbread that's easy to make and GREAT to eat with a meal or a snack. My particular batches usually accompany chili or stews, and the leftovers usually serve as breakfast with some honey on top. Very simple, but with GREAT results!!! Adding additional spices like chili powder or red pepper complement spicy foods. As already mentioned, cooking times may vary but it's still not too long before it's ready to serve. GREAT recipe!
My kids, who usually wince when I say I'm making cornbread, love this. It's not as healthy as I'd like, but it's nice to see them so excited about my baking.
Everyone in my family loves this cornbread!! Even my three year old. I cooked it in a 20" well seasoned cast iron pan and it came out PERFECT! The cooking time was exact. My husband just likes to "Grab a Chunk" and head out to work with it. It's GREAT with all our meals. Absolutely the BEST. Be sure to coat the cast iron pan with a little extra Crisco and the bottom and sides will be crispy and golden brown. I can't say enought good things about this recipe. It's wonderful. Thank you so much!
I have been searching for a sweet, not so dry cornbread and finally found it! Thanks. It needs to cook about twice as long as the recipe. Since it is a very high bread, I though next time I might try a larger pan..
My whole family loved this cornbread! I would only mention that it does not have much corn meal, so if you like a real cornbread consistency, this one's not for you. It is a new family favorite for us, though!!
Very good! My family loves it. My two yr old kept saying more cake please:)
Excellent recipe. Good texture and tastes great. I used a 9" cast iron skillet and a 5 1/2 " cast iron skillet. I turned the cornbread out of the skillet when it was done (it came out easily) and put then it back in the pan upside down. Then I placed it back in the oven for about 5 minutes. A process Justin Wilson (The Cajon Cook)called "sweating" the cornbread. Yum-Yum , y'all did good Trish!
This is by far the best cornbread I have ever made (or tasted). I do not have a skillet so I used an 8 x 8-inch square pan. I needed to extend the baking time a bit (about 10 minutes...just kept a good eye on it) but it still turned out great. If you are looking for a very good cornbread recipe...you don't have to go any farther. This one is sure to become a family favorite.
This is cornbread just how I like it - slightly sweet and deliciously moist! I use an 8x8 glass baking dish and it comes out great every time. Wonderful with texas or cincinnati chili - sloppy joes, too! Try putting sloppy joe or chili on the bottom of a glass baking dish, then topping it with this batter - makes a great casserole! No complaints about this one!
This recipe never fails to satisfy. I make it almost as described here, but I use a Pyrex 9 x 13 glass dish. After baking 20 min at 400 I turn on the broiler for 2 min to give it a nice golden top
I have been looking for a cornbread recipe that is lighter than the "hockey puck-like" texture that I got with my mom's recipe. I highly recommend this recipe to everyone who loves a sweet cornbread. It is not overly sweet, either. It's just perfect! Try it with butter and honey! Awesome. Thanks so much, Trish, for posting this one! GrannieMuffin :) PS I made it with nonfat milk and light butter. It turned out perfectly when allowed to bake an extra 5-10 minutes depending on your oven. Worth the effort!
Finally a Corn bread recipe to keep and make often. I love corn bread but never have had any luck until now. This has great taste and texture.
This was my first attempt at cornbread from scratch, and it was VERY TASTY! I made them into muffins & they were perfect. No more Jiffy mix for me! Thanks Trish!!
Sweet and not too dense! Perfect!
I've made this many times now, and it's turned out perfectly each time. My modifications: 1) I use somewhat less than the suggested amount of sugar. The cornbread is still sweet. 2) I use a 10 in. cast iron skillet. I put about 3/4 tablespoon of unsalted butter in the pan, and put it in the oven while it's preheating. Then I take the pan out after a few minutes, when the butter is melted but not yet browned. I swirl the pan around (carefully!) to evenly coat it with the butter, and then pour in the batter. This way you get a nicely browned crust. Usually I end up baking it for longer than the suggested time, but it seems to be oven-dependent. This cornbread has been a big hit every time I've made it for someone. I think that cast iron is the key to making this a great recipe vs. a good one.
I changed just a few things. I used one stick of butter. I preheated my griddle with vegetable oil for five minutes before adding batter. Cornbread had to cook for 30 minutes. Came out crunchy on outside and moist on the inside. Absolutly terrific!!
One of my best cornbread recipes..turns out great everytime. I like to make them as muffins. It took 12 minutes to bake them. I also decreased the amt. of flour and increased the cornmeal, otherwise they didn't have the 'cornbread' taste to them. I also use buttermilk as the liquid if I have it handy, but it's good with regular milk too.
This cornbread is absolutely delicious! It is sweet and moist, and everybody will eat it. I needed to cook mine for a much longer time than the recipe indicated, however. An 8-inch skillet produces a very thick loaf of cornbread.
I followed other reviewers' advice and increased the amount of cornmeal by 1/2c and decreased the flour by 1/2c. I also added a can of cream corn, green onions, jack cheese, and a pinch of cayenne. Because of the cream corn I didn't have to add as much milk--I went by the way the batter looked and probably put in about a 1/2c or so of milk instead of the amount specified. I made muffins and they took about 25 mins to cook. They were FABULOUS! Will definitely make again!
Loved this! I made it exactly as listed and baked into muffins. It went perfectly with chili.
Very good! I added one chopped chipotle pepper in adabo sauce as the last ingredient. I baked it for 35 minutes instead of the recommended 20 but it was too brown on top. I will bake it 30 minutes next time.
This is the best cornbread recipe we've tried from this site (3) yet! The texture was just right and the sweetness was perfect! Only thing I changed was I added a little more sugar and instead of milk, had to use soymilk since we were out. We loved it!
Tasted great. Noticed others had same comment... use a larger pan that what is requested in recipe. Bread raises so high and takes longer to bake. When cooked in the smaller pan and the corn bread is so thick, it is hard to even pick up out of the pan without it falling apart. Recipe tasted great! Those who like a light and sweet corn bread, this is the recipe for you!
I wish I had of read the other reviews before I made this recipe. I thought it was a little too cakey and needed more cornmeal and less flour. Also the vanilla in it was a bit stronger then I wanted it. And the cook time was off. I had to cook mine for an extra 10 minutes. Overall, I think with a few personal tweaks, this could be a good recipe for next time.
My husband's favorite cornbread. It freezes well. I added some frozen corn and am trying it tonight w buttermilk instead of regular milk. Really an awesome recipe.
wow. just made this and it came out perfectly. light, fluffy and sweet. took longer than 20 minutes. i cooked it @ 400 for 30 and another 10 at 375. my kids ate it and they do not like cornbread.
I have been married for over 11 years & last night my husband told me this is the best cornbread I've ever made. We all loved it! I did follow the advice of several others & use 1/2 cup less flour with 1/2 cup more cornmeal & baked it a little bit longer, but otherwise made no changes. Delicious!!!
Don't expect traditional cornbread with this recipe. This made a nice light muffin that will go well with meals when you don't want a heavy bread. Very tasty, but not close to southern cornbread.
I didnt care for too much for this recipe. I thought it would be sweeter. Also the cooking time as others have stated is way off. I cooked it till it was done but the top was starting to burn by the time the middle was done. The inside was fine but the outside was crunchy and overcooked. Maybe if you cover it that would help. If I make this again I will def. change some things......which wouldnt really make it THIS recipe. EDIT: I made this again but this time lowered the temp to 350 degrees, and covered it with foil for about 35 min, then let it cook another 10 min uncovered. It turned out 100 times better and it was sweeter and alot more moist than last time. I kept all the ingredients the same.
I really like this recipe! When making it, I decreased it by half, and made it into 6 cupcakes, so the serving size was 2/3 original. However I also accidently put double the salt in. Wow was the mixture salty!!! So I added some sugar to compensate. The result? Amazingness! Buttery, salty and sweet! It's texture is also really good, not to crumbly at all!
Really good. These are sweet- I made them into muffins and have the spare ones in the freezer to heat up with soups this fall.
This was really good. I was looking for the Boston Market cornbread and it was close. Thanks for sharing.
good flavor, very very sweet and cakey. my family loved it! took longer than 20 minutes, in my oven it was almost 35.
A great simple classic perfect for serving with stews or as dessert w/a dab of honey on top. Like many others I reduced the amount of flour and upped the corn meal. I also used whole wheat flour. This one is a keeper:)
The best cornbread I have ever had. Not too sweet, it is perfect. I reduced the flour by 1/2 Cup, and increased cornmeal by 1/2 Cup, as suggested by others. I also made muffins, instead of making one pan. The muffins were perfectly done in 20 minutes at 400 degrees. Will make again and again.
I loved this recipe! I halved it, since it's just me who likes cornbread...I used whole wheat flour instead of white and made 4 large muffins, turned out great!! Thanks for the recipe!
This one is a keeper, moist and sweet. My husband even thought it was better than his mom's. I cut the sugar to 1/2 c. and added 2 Tbsp. of honey. I also increased the cornmeal to 1 c. and decreased the flour to 1 3/4 c.
add about 1/3 cup-1/2 cup of honey to the batter. while preheating oven place oiled skillet in oven. add batter to heated skillet and bake as normal. makes a great crust!!
I've been making this for a couple years now and realized I never reviewed it! This is sweet and cakey and comes out perfect every time. I even used sour cream instead of milk once and they still came out good - very rich though. I've actually never made muffins though - too much work! I just put it in a 9x13 pan. It's the only corn bread I ever make now. Great recipe Trish!
EXCELLENT! Baked in 8X8 Pyrex dish (don't have iron skillet). Used 1 cup sugar (we like it sweet) and doubled the baking powder because I used Oat Flour in place of Wheat Flour (wheat intolerant). I have to adjust slightly for that difference - and added 1/2 tsp Xanthum Gum to hold it together (Oat Flour has no gluten). Turns out like cornbread cake, which was very good! We loved it! It's nice when someone with gluten problems can adjust a recipe so that it tastes just as good! Thanks for the post!
I've never been that big of a cornbread fan but my RFL (Reason for Living ;) ) asked if I'd make some soooooo I found and decided to try this recipe. I followed it to the letter and had absolutely perfect results! I now love cornbread and make it regularly. Thanks, Trish, for the post!
I had cornbread like this in Southern California at Marie Calandars. I have been hunting down the recipe for over 30 years. Cast iron 10' cooks it completely. 8 it took 40 minutes, 8' 30 minutes. I JUST LOVE IT! Thanks REAL BIG!
This is our favorite recipe for cornbread. I think the mistake that many of the other reviewers make is to assume that there is only one "correct" way to make cornbread. As with most recipes, there are many, many variations. I grew up eating a heavier, savory cornbread, which I love... but this sweet and fluffy cornbread is my very favorite now. Also, I think the baking time is accurate for the muffins only. Switch to a 9 x 13 for the pan of cornbread, and just adjust your baking time as needed.
This recipe did not work at all for me. It was more like a sponge cake and had wayyyyyyy too much milk. It also burned because of the cooking time. Don't waste your time.
This just came out of the oven and I sneaked the first piece!! It is by far the most AMAZING cornbread I have ever tasted. I reduced the amount of flour by 1/4 cup and added 1/4 cup of cornmeal--but next time, I might just make it as is. This is DELICIOUS!! I have never tasted a cornbread recipe with such a light texture. Usually, they are very dry, crumbly, and starchy. This is light, moist, and not dense at all. I baked it in a regular 9 inch round cake pan for 20 minutes exactly and it was PERFECT. The center is nice and moist, but fully cooked. We will be enjoying this tonight with our dinner!
Though we did like this, I can only give the recipe 4 stars because we had to make some changes. Used the suggestion of most & increased the cornmeal, decreased the flour & decreased the vanilla to 3/4 teaspoon. With those changes the flavor was there but next time I will use a 10-inch cast iron skillet because it took too long to cook in the 8-inch, drying out even burning the edges. Super easy to throw together.
Very yummy but a tad too sweet for me. I'll definitely make these again but will use a little less sugar and less vanilla. Also will use a 10" iron skillet. The 8x8 was too small and made the cornbread too thick and hard to get done. But all in all a great recipe. Thanks for sharing.
The problem with such a great recipe is that everyone feels entitled to add to it / make it their own. So, first, may I recognize and thank Trish for a lovely recipie. It worked exactly as published. It tasted great and drew the compliments of my guests. Thank you. My enhancements (take it or leave it)... - I used shortening to grease the pan. As a cast Iron fanatic I think I get better results with shortening, and it improves the seasoning. Salted butter has a tendency to stip seasoning from young pans. The result was a clean release of the loaf and a wounderful taste consistent with other review comments. - Cooking time was lengthened by using a cold cast Iron pan. I will compensate by oven warming the pan next time. - I covered the dish for a few minutes after removal (from 32 min cooking) to keep the loaf moist. This worked well. - I am a Vanilla nut and I will consider 3X or 4X the amount of Vanilla (sort of consistent with the over-the-top Amusement Park theme) this should be a little extreme, no? - To add calories, drizzle loaf with melted butter after 20 min. This will enhance browning and topping flavor. Great recipe, Trish. Thank you.
Very sweet and moist, almost dessert-like.
Very good, more like a cake though. I guess I was looking for a more savory type of cornbread. I can see that many would like this just like it is. The directions are right on and using a hot skillet is a great idea. I will use that idea on the next cornbread I try.
This recipe is definitely not the Southern Cornbread that I am looking for. It was much too sweet, the eight ounce pan is certainly not large enough and it tasted more like cake than cornbread. I will keep trying for a better one.
Wonderful cornbread...sweet and moist. I can't stop eating it! I needed to bake it for 30 minutes, and used an 8-inch square baking pan.
Let me put it this way....hubby and kids say that if I don't make this recipe again and SOON there will be a revolt! I am now officially tossing my old corn bread recipe and making this one my new "old family favourite." One little thing though, an 8 inch skillet is not big enough, next time I'll try one a little bigger.
I followed another reviewers advice to make it more cornmeal-y (DMZENEFF) and use 1 1/2 c. flour and 1 1/4 c. cornmeal. I also used whole wheat stoneground flour to make it a little healthier and lowfat buttermilk. I think that the baking time might be a little off, as it's been in for 20 minutes and is still baking. Smells great. I plan on serving it with RaisinKane's Chicken Taco Soup. I'll update later as to how the family liked it. EDITED: Very good. I spread butter over the top when it came out of the oven. The way I made it was a solid cornbread, very tasty. It did take almost 45 minutes to bake. I covered it halfway through to keep it from burning.
This was ok, I thought from the reviews it was going to be excellent. I rated it a 3 because of the flavor not being any different than store bought cornbread, and a pain in the butt to prepare. Mine also took way over 20 minutes to bake. Next time it would be easier to buy the boxed corn bread mix,add an egg and get good tasting corn bread in less time than this recipe took.
very good cornbread. almost like a cake though so it's up to you if you like sweet cornbread or not.
A little sweet and cakelike. I like when cornbread gets a crisp bottom from cooking in a well-seasoned cast iron skillet (put the skillet in the oven with some butter to melt in it while the oven heats). This recipe didn't really yield those results. I think they would make a better muffin rather than cornbread.
Fabulous! Like other reviewers, I lessened recipe by 1/2 c flour and added 1/2 c extra cornmeal. Baked it in a 9x9 square at 375 instead of 400, for about 30 minuntes... I have to admit I was a little afraid to do it in the skillet! Turned out nice and golden brown on the top with no burning. Great flavor especially with a large dollop of butter on top ;) Thanks for the recipe!
Very yummy. Used a 9 x 13 pan, (as someone suggested)and 20 minutes cooking time was perfect. For thicker bread, I would suggest an 8 x 8 pan & cook a bit longer. This one is a keeper.
This is the best cornbread I have ever tasted! The cook time was off for me, but it turned out wonderful after I let it cook for 25 min. at 400 and turned the oven down to 350 for another 10 min. I will never buy a mix again! Thank you so much for this great recipe!
