Amusement Park Cornbread

A delicious cornbread that will transport you to a magic kingdom of flavor. This recipe can also be used for cornbread muffins.

By Trish

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8 inch skillet
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8 inch skillet.

  • In a large bowl, beat together sugar, salt, butter and vanilla until creamy. Stir in eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and cornmeal. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture alternately with the milk. Beat well until blended.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 566.9mg. Full Nutrition
