Amusement Park Cornbread

This is by far the best cornbread recipe I have ever had. I have now been making it for several years, and the secret to getting the timing right for baking is to pre-heat a cast-iron skillet in the oven, when the oven is ready, take the skillet out and pour the batter in. If you use a well-seasoned skillet, you should only need a quick spray of oil to keep it from sticking. The batter will sizzle when you pour it in the pan and it will cook up perfectly. Another tip--as soon as it is done, take it out of the skillet or else it keeps on cooking after it is removed from the oven and will dry out by the time you get to piece 2!! There is NEVER any of this left over at my house, the family devours every bit of it!!