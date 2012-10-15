Sue's Minestrone

This is a good make-ahead recipe. In fact, I usually let it sit in the fridge for a few days before I reheat it! Feel free to experiment with the mixed vegetables. I use the Italian-style mixed veggies. Serve with warmed foccacia or French bread for dipping.
I thought this was a nice soup. I browned the beef and bacon up and then added everything in the crockpot and cooked for several hours. I am not much for canned soups so I think next time it would be better to use a can of beans and my own seasoning mix
This was ok and I am going to play around with it a little more. I did not like the turkey bacon and will use Italian bacon next time. Also thought the basil was a little strong. Will increase broth and decrease water a bit. I browned the meat, bacon, an onion and some garlic before continuing. The noodles soak up a lot of the broth it is very thick.
