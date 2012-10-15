Sue's Minestrone

This is a good make-ahead recipe. In fact, I usually let it sit in the fridge for a few days before I reheat it! Feel free to experiment with the mixed vegetables. I use the Italian-style mixed veggies. Serve with warmed foccacia or French bread for dipping.

Recipe by Amy

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 8servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the meat, bacon, consomme, soup, water, tomato sauce, basil and oregano. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Add the vegetables and simmer for another 20 to 30 minutes. Add the egg noodles and simmer uncovered for another 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 965.5mg. Full Nutrition
