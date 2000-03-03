Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

My aunt gave me this recipe. She is known for her chicken and noodles, and everyone thinks she makes them from scratch. This recipe is very easy and fast.

By Tammy Christie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix both condensed soups, chicken broth, and diced chicken in a large pot. Season with onion powder, seasoning salt, and garlic powder and bring to a boil.

  • Stir in noodles. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 98.7mg; sodium 2355.6mg. Full Nutrition
