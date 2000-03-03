Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles
My aunt gave me this recipe. She is known for her chicken and noodles, and everyone thinks she makes them from scratch. This recipe is very easy and fast.
This recipe was SURPRISINGLY delicious considering its simplicity. My husband loved it, and even asked that it be added to our "regular rotation". I used regular packaged egg noodles rather than frozen, which turned out great, and I believe required less cooking time. I recommend adding a bit of fresh cracked black pepper, it really enhanced the flavor considerably. The only semi-complaint about this recipe is that it does not "keep" or reheat very well at all, but with food this flavorful, if you have a hungry family to feed, leftovers will not be an issue.Read More
Quick, easy, tastes like comfort food, I added corn and peas for some veggies. Will make again.Read More
Incredibly easy & good! This went over without a problem, (well until my daughter noticed the mushroom pieces from the soup). I used a 12 oz. box of Barilla egg noodles (eggless abc's for allergic baby) and it was perfect. Next time I'll add some broccoli & carrot strips. Thanks Tammy!
This is my recipe and everytime I make it, I remember how good it is. It is real comfort food. This is thick and creamy and comes out perfect everytime. It is great for a pot-luck dinner or to take to a sick friend also.
Great recipe! My changes: To reduce sodium and fat used 2 (10.75 oz.) cans Campbells Healthy Request Cream of Chicken and 1 (10.75 oz.) can Campbells Healthy Request Cream of Mushroom. Used Swansens Natural goodness chicken broth. Used Reame's noodles- the 12 oz. packages really soak up the broth so added a 4th can of chicken broth. Added freshly ground black pepper, although white would be better.
Easy & yummy meal. I cooked the meal for 20 minutes, adding frozen carrots after about 7 minutes. I also used dry noodles that I boiled separately for 5 minutes and then added to the mixture during the last 5 minutes of cook time. My entire family liked it, even my very very picky 3 year old!! Definitely a keeper. :-)
This recipe is so easy and delicious. I bought a fresh rotisserie chicken from the deli counter at the grocery and stripped all the meat off of it. I couldn't find frozen noodles so I cooked thick Amish homestyle noodles for ten minutes, drained them and added them to the chicken mixture and cooked it all until the noodles were done. Served it over mashed potatoes. Really good comfort food!
Just made this last night as it was very cold out and this was a perfect meal for the weather. I had not noticed your own review and revision of this meal, however, until just now. I was going to say that dried, packaged egg noodles are not the way to go but you have already corrected it with saying we need frozen egg noodles and that is very important. I also needed more soup so they really should change this recipe as it is printed. I just printed it out without noticing your adjustments and they are very necessary. I needed it creamier, also, but will just adjust everything next time I make it. I will also cut back on the amount of noodles used. This was a bit much as this amount feeds much more than six, more like 8 to 10. But it was wonderfully easy and very delicious flavor. My entire family really liked it but we ran short on the "juice", as my little ones call it.
A very good recipe, but I found that I needed to cook the noodles quite a bit longer (total simmering closer to 45 minutes) to get the level of doneness that I expected. I used Reames brand frozen noodles. We will make this again - thanks for the good recipe.
UPDATE: MADE THIS AGAIN TONIGHT. THIS CERTAINLY WARMS YOU UP ON A CHILLY NIGHT! HAVING MADE THIS TWO TIMES NOW, I HAVE LEARNED A FEW TRICKS TO MAKE THIS EVEN BETTER. TO REITERATE, BE SURE TO USE FROZEN EGG NOODLES (I.E. REAMS BRAND). THEY ARE AN ABSOLUTE MUST! SECOND, IN ORDER FOR YOUR SAUCE TO THICKEN NICELY, SIMMER FOR AT LEAST 30 MINUTES (I HAD TO SIMMER MINE FOR 40 MINUTES TO REACH A DESIRABLE CONSISTENCY). THIRD, ADD A TEASPOON OF GROUND CELERY SEED (IT ADDS A LITTLE OOMPH). FINALLY, THIS IS DIVINE SERVED OVER GARLIC MASHED POTATOES. TOTAL COMFORT FOOD!!! :) Not bad. While I liked this, I prefer my chicken and dumpling recipe a tad better (but it slow cooks all day so I have to plan ahead for it). Having said this, for a meal that is ready in less than an hour, I can't be too picky. :) Other than adding fresh cracked pepper (to taste), this is flavorful and in need of no major tweaking. NOTES: I used a 16 oz. bag of Ream's brand frozen egg noodles and am glad I did. They MAKE this dish. I think this would not have been nearly as good had I subbed plain 'ol egg noodles. As leedeeree did, I too cooked my chicken in seasoned simmering broth for 15 minutes, chopped it, added BACK to my broth and continued as directed. Served with a Caesar salad and biscuits, this was a warming meal on this chilly winter day. Thanks for sharing, Tammy! :-)
With the addition of a lot more seasonings, this is a really quick and easy dinner for those, "must run the kids around" evenings. We really liked it!
Great soup! I made a few changes. First, I used one can each of condensed cream of chicken, mushroom, and celery soups. Then the 3 cans of chicken broth, plus a couple partially defrosted chicken breast and seasonings (including fresh-pressed homegrown garlic and black pepper), all tossed in the crockpot on low for approximately 4 hours. Then I added the defrosted noodles and turned the crockpot up to high for about an hour, with a sprig of rosemary tossed in too. The smell was amazing, though I found the taste a little bland. My guy liked it and didn't mind, so he took home most of the leftovers. We served this with homemade biscuits. :) I would make this dish again with slight improvisations.
This was really, really good and so easy! We used low sodium/healthy request soups and low sodium stock and added 1 low sodium chicken cube. Everyone loved it and this will be a regular in our home. Thanks for sharing!
This was a huge hit in my home. Very easy to make & loved the flavor. I used the low fat cream mushroom & chicken soups & it was excellent. Definitely a keeper!!
I put 5 cups of water in my soup pan on med-high heat, added 5 chicken bullion cubes & dissolved, add 2 boneless chicken breasts and seasonings, simmered 15 min till done. Removed and cubed chicken, added back to broth, stirred in soups and boiled. Added 16 oz. frozen Reames egg noodles and simmered 25 minutes. Came out perfect! Thanks for the recipe! P.S...Looked exactly like the picture.
Very easy and yummy! I made it in a slow cooker. I used all of the meat from a rotisserie chicken (ended up being about 4 cups) and my two packages of frozen egg noodles were 12 ounces each (and I used them all). I kept all other ingredients the same. Great consistency -- not too runny/brothy, but enough "gravy" to serve on top of mashed potatoes without being too dry. I used lower-sodium chicken broth. Will definitely make again!
This is literally the BEST chicken noodle soup I've ever had. My husband LOVED it, too. If you have a craving for homemade chicken noodle soup, with thick, substantial noodle and shredded chicken, try this recipe. PS: Regarding the chicken, I boiled three large boneless, skinless breastes and then shredded it for the recipe. Awesome.
I'm not a fan of the mushroom soup but my boyfriend is so I wanted to try this recipe. Usually I just use cream of chicken. After I added the mushroom soup I felt like it ruined the flavor so I did everything I could to hide it. I used every last drop of cream of chicken, added lots of onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I also added about 3/4 cup of chicken stock b/c I wanted to keep a more creamy base. I boiled 3 large handfulls of dry egg noodles and baked all together on 350 for 30 min. After all....my bf said it was the best he's every had. Served with cheese garlic bread. . .turned out to be a pretty good meal.
very good. I made it exactly as printed, and the kids loved it. This is very easy to prepare. BUT you cannot add the frozen noodles to the pot without defrosting them as instructed on the noodle package. The recipe just says "add noodles...." They must be defrosted first. This would be great over mashed potatoes, or eaten alone on a cold winters day. I served it with homemade bread and it made a simple hearty meal.
My boyfriend and I loved this recipe. I didn't have any cream of chicken so I just used chicken broth and cream of mushroom. I added some milK and flour to thicken it up a little. I also doubled the onion and garlic. It was excellent!
Yumm, so good, even though I forgot to add the noodles. I did use a fresh onion instead of onion powder.
I added celery and carrots. It was so good. Reminded me of my grandmother.
This was really good! I added black pepper into the mixture as it was heating together and then I cooked the egg noodles separately and added towards the end of the cooking time. I also threw in a bag of frozen mixed vegetables (peas, corn, green beans, lima beans), which were good additions. We give it up two thumbs up!
this was quite bland to me and my husband. easy to make but really didn't have any flavor. won't make it again.
Overall, very quck and yummy dish. Was a little salty for my taste, so I will try and use the lower sodium versions of the condensed soups and seasonings. Will definitely keep this recipe though.
Yum, yum! I threw this together in the crock pot in a hurry, used 3 frozen chicken breasts and one extra can of cream of chicken soup (we like our chicken and noodles creamy). I also added about a cup and a half of diced onion and about a teaspoon of black pepper. Cooked it all on high for 3 hours, then removed the chicken, shredded it and returned it to the crock pot. I dumped in a bag of uncooked Amish noodles, let it all cook on high for another hour then served it over mashed potatoes. Fantastic and definitely tasted like I had worked on it all day versus throwing everything in and walking away! We will definitely be having this again and again. :)
Delicious. Tammy, I am so glad you wrote your corrections to this recipe your Aunt gave you. My family loved it. I made your recipe with the corrections you noted. We enjoyed this recipe so much and I thank you for sharing it. I will make it again.
This was very quick, easy and tasteful. I possibly would have given it 4 stars, because I would not consider it restaurant quality, but my kids LOVED it, which doesn't happen often. Oh - and I used bow tie pasta instead of noodles, cooked them separate, and added them 3/4 of the way through doneness. They were great in it.
This was not bad, but it tasted like soup out of a can (if you don't mind that, you will probably really like this). There wasn't really anything fresh about it. I was disappointed.
I am re-reviewing this because it came out MUCH better the second time I made it. The key for me was to let it simmer an extra 15 minutes. I'm not sure why that made so much of a difference in the flavor, but I'm glad it did! Cheese lovers: try substitiuting cheddar cheese soup for the cream of mushroom, it's delicious that way!
So yummy! When I think of chicken and noodles this is what I think of. Thanks for sharing. I made with all low fat low sodium soups and broth. Added frozen peas during the last 10 minutes of cooking. I will definitely make this again.
I've made this recipe 3 times now. The only changes I made was to add some sliced carrets. The best thing is if there are leftovers I put them in a carrsole dish, toss some cheese on top and bake until the cheese is melted and bubble. So good.
Easy and tasty both! I like chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, this recipe doesn't leave your taters watered down with broth :) Have used a roasted chicken bought from the deli and chicken breasts baked at 350 for 35 minutes, turned out great both times. I subbed a teaspoon of minced garlic for the powder & used fresh ground pepper. My husband asked me to throw out my old recipe that uses just broth :)
So easy and such a great flavor! Perfect!
Simply delicious, most ingredients are already in your cubbard.
Awesome! I used a fryer chicken seasoned with butter and I didn't have cream of chicken but used cream of celery instead and used garlic instead of the powder and it turned out perfect. I added pepper, too. My family loved it. I'm adding it to my list of favorite recipes.
Very good! My kids couldn't get enough! Followed recipe exactly, except only used 1/2 tsp. of seasoning salt. Will definitely make again!
This a fantastic recipe and almost as good as the cook-all-day-homemade-egg-noodle version! DO NOT substitute dried noodles for the frozen egg noodles or you will not have that fabulous consistency and flavor. I used 2 12-oz packages of Reames' frozen egg noodles and it turned out great with the same consistency my Great grandmother and Great Aunts always got. I used a rotisserie chicken and shredded the breast meat which made it super easy and super tasty! Thanks for a terrific down-home recipe!!
really easy,I added a cup of water for the noodles to soak up,it was a little to thick for my liking.Other than that,it was very good and quick
I made it as directed. Added frozen corn. Used frozen angel hair. My boys liked it. Was very gooey, but good.
I used dry egg noodles instead of frozen. I boiled them first. I cooked the chicken in a skillet in olive oil with poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Then I shredded it and mixed with the drained noodles. Everything else about the recipe I kept pretty much the same. I also seasoned the soup with some parsley and thyme, and some salt and pepper. It was easy enough, and also good.
I really liked this recipe...next time I think I will not use all the noodles and use another can of soup. I think it was wonderful but I would like it better if it were creamier.
This is a great recipe. Very easy to make. I cooked one chicken breast and used the liquid as a substitute for 2 cans of the chicken broth. I also added some water after the noodles were added because I thought it was a little too thick. My husband thought it was great! It made more than the six servings it stated - more like 8 to 10 servings.
One of the best chicken and noodles recipes I've ever tried! I've made one before on here with a slow cooker and it just wasn't exactly what I was looking for. This was great!!! I boiled 2 chicken breasts and shredded them for the chicken in the recipe. Good stuff!!! Thanks so much Tammy...this was wonderful!!!!
I thought this recipe was very easy to make. It was also very good. I used broth from the cooked chicken to replace 2 of the cans of broth. Even with the lower sodium from my own broth ( I used no salt on the chicken) my husband and I thought it was too salty. Next time I make it I will use less soup and add some milk instead. Then it will be perfect for our tastes. Thanks for the recipe!
I agree with the recipe being too salty as is. I would use low sodium broth next time and maybe even one low sodium soup. Lawry's seasoned salt worked well. I used regular dried egg noodles, cooked for 5 minutes on their own and about 10-15 minutes with the mixture. Delicious! I served mine with broccoli, which also tasted good mixed in. And I also enjoyed the leftovers!
I substituted another can of cream of chicken for the mushroom, as we don't care for mushroom flavor. It was really good the first time around, but doesn't reheat well. It is pasty and sticky as leftovers. I also had to cook it longer (close to an hour) so the noodles would be done.
Great recipe. Easy and my kids loved it. I did substitute dry noodles instead of the frozen. I cooked them most of the way through, and then added them to the sauce and cooked for appx. 5 minutes. Delicious!
delicious recipe.
Umph, I don't see where there are any corrections to this recipe and there are reviews indicating Tammy posted them. To get this thick you need to use frozen egg noodles (Reames) instead of dried. If you are simmering this on low, you should allow 45 minutes to an hour for the noodles to be done. I've been looking for a recipe like this that my mother made and this is it. (I think she only used 2 10.75 cans of soup-whatever was on hand, and 4 cups water with bouilion cubes).
Super simple. This is the easiest chicken and noodles I have ever made. I made this for hubby to take to work for their Thanksgiving feast. I didn't sample it, but both my son and husband had a bowl and this got a thumbs up here. Thanks for such a great easy recipe! I'll be using this again for our holiday dinners! I used store brand soups, about 3 cups chicken since I had 3 small breasts to cook up and then half celery salt and half seasoned salt as directed. I couldn't find the frozen egg noodles here, our grocery only carried the flat dumplings by the same manufacturer (they were 12 oz. I still used two and added some more broth) and it still turned out just like hubby wanted. Thanks!!!
I made this recipe last night and it was excellent. I couldn't find egg noodles so I used fettucini noodles and it was super yummy!!
Not too bad tasting for as easy as it is to make. Thanks for sharing
This recipe is the best and easiest Chicken & Noodle recipe I've ever found. I've made it several times already. I generally use chicken tenders instead of regular breast meat (since they are more tender), plus I usually brown the chicken and simmer it in garlic and onion. Then I slice the chicken up, and add it (along with the garlic and onion) to the soup mixture. I prefer using more noodles (since I like my chicken and noodles to be a little thicker). I try to make this whenever I have people over because everyone thinks it took me all day to make when in reality it only takes about 30-40 minutes!! Thank you Tammy for the great recipe!!
Good and yes, incredibly easy!
Vary tasty, very easy. Even better left over!
Delicious comfort food! I used dry egg noodles - I cooked them for ~4-5 minutes, then brought the sauce to a boil, added them in, and let it simmer until the noodles were done. It was probably soupier than if I had cooked them together but quite delicious. I eyeballed the chicken and used three chicken breasts. I'm a college student so I made a big batch to eat later. A bowl reheated from the fridge tastes great! I was worried because another review said this recipe doesn't keep, but I think the leftovers taste great. I haven't yet tried the portions I froze.
This is a favorite staple meal in our house. I use the small dried Kluski noodles and a large family size cr of chicken soup can. I use plenty of seasonings esp when cooking the chicken. My family also likes it "juicy". This will warm up well but you must add water to it. I serve mashed potatoes to increase the carb count!! ;-)
Very tasty. Some of the best chicken and noodles I've EVER eaten!
What a great, hearty dinner! My kids ate it well, which felt like a miracle. I used healthy request soups and whole grain egg noodles (dry) so it was pretty healthy. I didn't have to change the recipe instructions to use dry noodles. Will definitely make again.
This was a hit with my family. I used standard egg noodles cooked, and it turned out great
Yes, it kinda has the canned soup taste (a little bit), but you are using canned soup! To me, it is not at all unpleasant. This is the most delicious chicken and noodles I've ever made. Not bland at all- just the right amount of seasoning. I am mexican, I do not like bland- this was great! Making it again tonite!
This was really easy to make, but tasted a little too much like the cream of chicken soup. My children really liked it.
My family LOVED this! I used 2 chicken breasts, diced and boiled them before adding to the liquids. I cut back slightly on the seasoning salt. My husband has already asked for this again!
Every person in my family loved this - which is really saying something! Previous posters are right - you definitely need the frozen egg noodles - they TOTALLY make this meal!
This recipe is very good. I mis-read the quantity on the cream of chicken soup so I used two small can's, and 2 small can's of cream of mushroom instead. It still turned out perfectly. I had dry egg noodles on hand so I used them instead of the frozen ones, and they worked out well. I will definitely make this recipe again. It is also easy on the wallet. :)
My family loves this recipe. It definitely makes enough for a week's worth of leftovers. I sauteed onions and celery and added to the dish as well as a half a bag of frozen peas.
too much sause and no flavor...
Fantastic! I typed the ingredients in I had on hand (that was about ALL I had,lol), this recipe came up-perfect. It was quick, easy and very tasty. I added a little milk when it stated ccoking down, I also agree with others-use (Reames) frozen noodles. I made mashed potatoes and cresent rolls (the other things I had) and had quick comfort food for Sunday afternoon football watching.
Yummy!! Im used to my moms chicken & dumplings that takes all day to make. I do that only a few times a year so this is a great quick satisfying substitute for my moms. The flavor and texture is great. Thanks for a wonderful quick recipe.
I made this dish for my son's high school football team and they loved it! They have pasta feeds every Wednesday night and this was so easy to make and so delicious. Thank you for the recipe Tammy.
Good, basic recipe. I decreased the amount of seasoned salt and added some basil and parsley. I also added quite a bit of ground black pepper as I like a peppery flavor. Finally, I chopped up some carrots and threw them in. The night I made this it was like creamy chicken noodle soup, but the leftovers were the consistency of a pasta dish. Tasty either way, but something to be aware of if you plan to eat the leftovers.
I used 2 cans of chicken broth instead of 3, both white and dark meat from a rotiserie chicken that I got at the grocery deli, and a good quality and thicker cut of (dry) Amish noodles that I cooked al dente before adding them to the sauce/chicken mixture. Was very pleased with the result, particluarly considering that it was only 30 min from start to finish. If it were just me, I'd saute some carrot, celery, and onion and throw those in, but the kids would have just picked them out enyway.
We really loved this dish. I did not have a large can of the cream of chicken soup: used two 10.75 and one of the cream of celery (not a mushroom fan), and for our tastes it was perfectly creamy. I used raw cubed chicken breast instead of precooked, and the small chunks in boiling liquid were cooked through just fine after the 20 minutes. I also used a 16oz bag of dried egg noodles and thus added an extra can of broth. I don't think the recipe needed the extra liquid just for the dry noodles (especially if I had used all the cream soup in there), but as I also tossed in a 16oz frozen bag of mixed veggies it turned out OK. We loved the veggies (my boyfriend requested extra the next time in fact) but as written without them the recipe is good too, especially if you plan to serve roasted or grilled vegetables along with it (which is in the cards for us). Given how simple and quick this is I think the taste is amazing - five stars well deserved! Thanks for sharing :)
I decided to add frozen vegetable to this to make the meal complete
Really pretty good (more like 3.5 stars) and also a very quick and easy winter time comfort meal (Reason I gave it 4). I cut the recipe in half as I was only cooking for two - and there was still enough leftover for lunch the next day. It is a little on the "canned soup" taste side but overall not that bad. Im sure you can doctor it a bit to help mask that flavor. I used hard noodles and boiled for 5 minutes (al dente) and added them and they came out fine. I also wish I had gone with my first instincts and used a bit more chicken. This would be a great quick meal if you got a rotisserie chicken from the deli and used that - the added flavor would be welcomed. Very happy though and will make this a keeper for winter meals.
This was very good. I didn't use frozen noodles. Instead I put all of the sauce ingred. in a saucepan to get it very hot. I boiled the noodles in a seperate pot, in water and chx bouillon cubes (since I wasn't boiling them in the sauce). I didn't cook them the whole way. Then I poured out the broth and added the sauce from the other pot. Simmered and used cornstarch to thicken. Tasty and makes a lot!
REALLY good! Instead of cream of mushroom, i did cream of celery. Plus, I boiled the chicken with diced onion, carrots, celery and parsley. My picky 4 year old LOVED this dish.
I loved this chicken noodle recipe! I was looking for a creamy noodle recipe to put over mashed potatoes and this was perfect! I was feeling lazy the day I made this so I bought a rotisserie chicken and just pulled it apart and used it. The whole meal was ready in about 20 minutes using this method and it tasted great! I will definitely be using this recipe again!
This was good. I used more cream of chicken and less broth, so it was a bit thicker and heavier. It was good for a cold autumn day. It was a bit salty for my tastes, but no one else seemed to mind. Very easy to make!
OK so this was good very easy to make and a great comfort food. I made a few changes as well as took advice from other comments. First I used my own chicken broth and used the leftover chicken from the simple whole roasted chicken recipe. Second I used cream of potato soup instead of cream of mushroom. I did add a small can of sliced mushrooms and frozen carrots. I used 1tsp.fresh ground pepper and served the dish over ultra creamy mashed potatoes.
I thought this was OK. I just didn't care for the flavor that the canned soups brought - they overpowered it. Sorry
Easy & quick --very good all the family ate it
Added a frozen bag of mixed veggies. YUM! Perfect on this cold rainy day.
Very good and very kid friendly. My family enjoyed this very much.
I tried this last week; my husband really doesn't care for chicken unless it's fried! He ate two big helpings of this dish; said the only thing it was missing was brocoli; next time I'll add it in.
This was a very delicious recipe my mom and I loved it I will definitely make this again. I used 4 chopped chicken breast instead of the of the diced chicken I might used the canned chicken next time. I also used the flat frozen noodles instead of egg noodles. It tasted just like chicken and dumplings!
I love this recipe and have made it several times. I prefer it with dried noodles though. Absolutely wonderful!
Awesome!!
My husband and children thought this was the best thing since sliced bread. My husband even wants it again tomorrow night. In over a decade of marriage, he's never said that before!
My mom gave me a similar recipe and I couldn't get ahold of her, so I used this. I would definitely cook the noodles before adding them into the mix...they seem to take forever to cook! Other than that, delicious.
This recipe was delicious! I will make it again. My family loved it. I cut down on the garlic just a little, but it has lots of flavor.
This dish was WAY too salty for me. I did not have low-sodium soup on hand so that might have helped but if you're sensitive to salt then this is probably not the dish for you. I added some milk and then thickened w/ cornstarch but it was still way too soupy. My husband and family thought it was good. I wouldn't make it again.
This was so easy. I followed the recipe. I just flavored with Mrs. Dash while cooking the chicken and while the pasta was cooking. :-)
Quick, easy, delish!
Incredibly easy to make and delicious. The whole family loves it, including our picky toddler. Update: I have been using the recipe for 5 years now and we all still love it. This is the dish I make when making meals for new moms and housebound seniors. Everyone ends up asking me for the recipe! I'm happy to share it!
easy yes but not awesome. I think I'll go back to my mom's recipe.
I make this every once and a while, because my husband loves it. Sometimes I'll change it up and use cheddar cheese soup. It's good with a couple handfuls of cheese thrown in, sauteed onions and chopped broccoli. It's one of those casseroles you can basically use what's in your pantry or throw in whatever leftover meat or vegetables you've got from earlier that week.
MUST USE FROZEN EGG NOODLES! This was a great comfort food. I must disagree with an earlier reviewer who said this didn't keep. My husband and I both ate the leftovers for lunch the next day-and my husband does not usually eat leftovers!
