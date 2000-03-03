Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

UPDATE: MADE THIS AGAIN TONIGHT. THIS CERTAINLY WARMS YOU UP ON A CHILLY NIGHT! HAVING MADE THIS TWO TIMES NOW, I HAVE LEARNED A FEW TRICKS TO MAKE THIS EVEN BETTER. TO REITERATE, BE SURE TO USE FROZEN EGG NOODLES (I.E. REAMS BRAND). THEY ARE AN ABSOLUTE MUST! SECOND, IN ORDER FOR YOUR SAUCE TO THICKEN NICELY, SIMMER FOR AT LEAST 30 MINUTES (I HAD TO SIMMER MINE FOR 40 MINUTES TO REACH A DESIRABLE CONSISTENCY). THIRD, ADD A TEASPOON OF GROUND CELERY SEED (IT ADDS A LITTLE OOMPH). FINALLY, THIS IS DIVINE SERVED OVER GARLIC MASHED POTATOES. TOTAL COMFORT FOOD!!! :) Not bad. While I liked this, I prefer my chicken and dumpling recipe a tad better (but it slow cooks all day so I have to plan ahead for it). Having said this, for a meal that is ready in less than an hour, I can't be too picky. :) Other than adding fresh cracked pepper (to taste), this is flavorful and in need of no major tweaking. NOTES: I used a 16 oz. bag of Ream's brand frozen egg noodles and am glad I did. They MAKE this dish. I think this would not have been nearly as good had I subbed plain 'ol egg noodles. As leedeeree did, I too cooked my chicken in seasoned simmering broth for 15 minutes, chopped it, added BACK to my broth and continued as directed. Served with a Caesar salad and biscuits, this was a warming meal on this chilly winter day. Thanks for sharing, Tammy! :-)