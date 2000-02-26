Broiler Icing
This is a caramel nut coconut icing that you toast under the broiler. Excellent on oatmeal cake!
This is a caramel nut coconut icing that you toast under the broiler. Excellent on oatmeal cake!
One of the best and easiest and tastiest icing ever!!! Great recipe thanks!Read More
Too sweet!!! Had to remove it from the cake :-(.Read More
One of the best and easiest and tastiest icing ever!!! Great recipe thanks!
I slightly changed this recipe; deleting the nuts; substituting milk for the cream and adding a tsp of vanilla. I use this on a standard white 'scratch' cake and everyone gobbles it up.......the cake doesn't last 2 days with this topping!!
i grew up with this icing and was so excited to find it here! my mom always put this on top of date cake. it actually seal in the moisture of the cake and creates a nice crunchy topping. make sure you brown it till it's good and golden, otherwise it won't caramelize and just ends up gooey. i just put it on an applesauce cake and it's terrific. can be made with either white or brown sugar and you can use milk instead of cream.
Made chocolate cupcakes not realizing that I didn't have enough icing sugar to make frosting, so I found this recipe and made it instead. Omitted the nuts. I was a bit worried, as it doesn't have that creamy factor that frosting has, but let me tell you, I'm glad I tried it! Everyone loved it. Some did think it was a bit sweet, although I decreased the sugar a bit, but other than that, I was pleasantly surprised that it was such a hit. Especially that it looked more like melted cheese on top, instead of coconut!It is a nice change from the regular frosting, and quite original of a technique! Thanks for sharing, it really helped me out! :)
Wonderful icing, I put it on a pineapple cake instead of cream cheese frosting and it was great. I used flavoured liquid coffee mate(vanilla)in place of the cream and it was awesome!
Love it! Very simple and yet very tasty. I put this on a banana brownie recipe and it was perfect! Keeps the cake/brownie nice and moist. I did use milk instead of cream and I did omit the coconut (but only because my hubby doesn't like coconut)....will use again and again. Thanks!
This was absolutely delicious! I used almonds instead of walnuts, because that's all I had in my pantry. It turns a little runny when it gets hot under the broiler. I put it on cupcakes, so it boiled over a little, but will be even better on a whole cake.
I love this icing--especially with Never Fail Applesauce Spice Cake, though sometimes I eliminate the nuts and coconut. Thanks so much for a super-easy and delicious icing!!
I have used this recipe for years and was glad to see it here in this form. I also add slivered almonds to give a different taste. I use it on top of my favorite white cake recipe.
Too sweet!!! Had to remove it from the cake :-(.
This is exactly what my mother used to put on chocolate cakes!!!! I grew up with this and it's delicious! Do as the other reader said and make sure you have a golden brown finish or you miss out on some of the flavor burst, along with the gooey consistency you'll end up with if it's not done enough. THANK YOU for this!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections