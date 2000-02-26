Broiler Icing

This is a caramel nut coconut icing that you toast under the broiler. Excellent on oatmeal cake!

By CLLWC

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
  • In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, butter, and cream. Mix in coconut and chopped nuts.

  • Spread icing over cooled cake. Place cake under broiler for 2 minutes or until bubbly.

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 26mg. Full Nutrition
