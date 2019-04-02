Cabbage and Smoked Sausage Pasta

Rating: 4.44 stars
187 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 57
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

My mother first created this for our family in high school. Now that I'm on my own, I make it at least once a month. It is so comforting!

By Sami

Gallery
33 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the bow tie pasta and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the garlic, olive oil, and cabbage; season with salt and pepper; cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the sausage and bow tie pasta; cook until completely heated, about 5 minutes more. Top with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
845 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 68.5g; fat 51.2g; cholesterol 95.1mg; sodium 1336.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (206)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Mr Humbo
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2008
This is a great recipe for cabbage lovers -like me. My prep is alittle different. I use the same ingredients but slice rather than shred and I also throw in a big sliced onion and about a cup of beef stock. Into the big frying pan it all goes until tender. Finally I dump the pasta in a well I made in the middle of the cabbage and align pieces of the sausage around the pan like spokes on a wagon wheel for presentation. (I fry the sausage first - sometimes I use Keeebassa) I this p Read More
Helpful
(146)

Most helpful critical review

cr84
Rating: 2 stars
05/30/2012
My low rating is for the dish prepared as published. It was very greasy and lacked flavor IMO. However, I made this again with a lot of my own adjustments and LOVED it! I only used a 1/4C. butter, no olive oil. I also browned the sausage first with a sliced onion, then removed the sausage and continued to cook the onion with the garlic and cabbage in the sausage grease/butter. The original recipe just lacked something and I couldn't figure it out really, but I did drizzle the whole thing lightly with soy sauce and BAM, it was delish! I will be making this again with the adjustments and love that it's very economical! Read More
Helpful
(10)
187 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 57
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Mr Humbo
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2008
This is a great recipe for cabbage lovers -like me. My prep is alittle different. I use the same ingredients but slice rather than shred and I also throw in a big sliced onion and about a cup of beef stock. Into the big frying pan it all goes until tender. Finally I dump the pasta in a well I made in the middle of the cabbage and align pieces of the sausage around the pan like spokes on a wagon wheel for presentation. (I fry the sausage first - sometimes I use Keeebassa) I this p Read More
Helpful
(146)
stephcooks
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2008
I made this recipe the other night for dinner. My husband loved it! I followed the recipe as written except I used a small head of cabbage and added one sliced onion. I also put in more garlic than called for because we love garlic. We forgot to put the cheese on top but it was great without it. This recipe is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(39)
mermaid
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2008
I leave out the garlic because I can't have it. 15 minutes cook time on the cabbage is too long. You will get a bitter tasting very pronounced cabbage flavor by cooking it that long. No more than 7 or 8 minutes is plenty. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Advertisement
QueenKey
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2011
This was just darn good. With minimal ingredients the flavor was wonderful. The only changes I made was to cut down on the butter added 1 extra clove of garlic and I used macaroni because I didn't have bow tie pasta on hand. I served it to my husband and a friend neither who like cabbage and my friend asked me to send him the recipe!!! How cool is that? Read More
Helpful
(25)
Panther Girl
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2008
This was a very quick and easy meal. It tasted wonderful! One of the other reviewers said that you should only cook the cabbage for like 5 minutes. I ended up cooking my cabbage for probably 15 minutes and I like to still have some crunch to it so it is all on your preference of how cooked you like your cabbage. My husband and I loved this and it reheated really well too! That is an important factor for me because my husband and I both usually pack lunches for the next day. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Dee Decker
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2009
This is a very filling meal! Would be great for families trying to stretch their grocery dollars! I cooked the pasta as stated in the recipe. However, I made a few changes to the cabbage mixture. First I cut back the amount of oil & butter by 1/4. I added 1/2 chopped medium onion to the oil first, then the cabbage, then the garlic. (Chopped not minced). Then I added the sausage and let the whole mix cook together for about 15 minutes. Next time I'm thinking of browning the sausage first, then adding all the veggies so that more of the sausage flavor will be in the cabbage. Overall, very good and VERY filling! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
Sarah
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2010
My husband brother and I liked this a lot. My normally not-picky kids ate it but weren't crazy about it. There's definitely way too much butter/oil going on so it gets a little on the heavy side after a few bites. I added red peppers and vidalia onions to mine to compliment the smoked sausage which added color and flavor. I would have given it 5 stars if I'd listened to other reviewers and decreased the butter and oil. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Jistead
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2009
My family loves this recipe. It is definitely comfort food. I cut down on the butter and olive oil quite a bit. Last time I added some paprika and it was a great addition. I use lean smoked turkey sausages to cut down on the fat a little. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Virginia Butchart Cowie
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2009
This is a good tasting recipe except for the fact that it has too much oil and butter that is unnecessary as most other's said. Way out of proportion to what would be needed. That's the only reason I gave this 4 stars instead of 5. I halved the recipe and used only about 3 tblps of olive oil no butter or margarine used a whole large clove of garlic for the half recipe and added sliced fresh carrots. It was awesome! I also added shredded cheddar instead as my husband does not like parmesan. Read More
Helpful
(13)
cr84
Rating: 2 stars
05/30/2012
My low rating is for the dish prepared as published. It was very greasy and lacked flavor IMO. However, I made this again with a lot of my own adjustments and LOVED it! I only used a 1/4C. butter, no olive oil. I also browned the sausage first with a sliced onion, then removed the sausage and continued to cook the onion with the garlic and cabbage in the sausage grease/butter. The original recipe just lacked something and I couldn't figure it out really, but I did drizzle the whole thing lightly with soy sauce and BAM, it was delish! I will be making this again with the adjustments and love that it's very economical! Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022