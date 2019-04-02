Cabbage and Smoked Sausage Pasta

1 of 206

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe for cabbage lovers -like me. My prep is alittle different. I use the same ingredients but slice rather than shred and I also throw in a big sliced onion and about a cup of beef stock. Into the big frying pan it all goes until tender. Finally I dump the pasta in a well I made in the middle of the cabbage and align pieces of the sausage around the pan like spokes on a wagon wheel for presentation. (I fry the sausage first - sometimes I use Keeebassa) I this p Helpful (146)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe the other night for dinner. My husband loved it! I followed the recipe as written except I used a small head of cabbage and added one sliced onion. I also put in more garlic than called for because we love garlic. We forgot to put the cheese on top but it was great without it. This recipe is a keeper. Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars I leave out the garlic because I can't have it. 15 minutes cook time on the cabbage is too long. You will get a bitter tasting very pronounced cabbage flavor by cooking it that long. No more than 7 or 8 minutes is plenty. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This was just darn good. With minimal ingredients the flavor was wonderful. The only changes I made was to cut down on the butter added 1 extra clove of garlic and I used macaroni because I didn't have bow tie pasta on hand. I served it to my husband and a friend neither who like cabbage and my friend asked me to send him the recipe!!! How cool is that? Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very quick and easy meal. It tasted wonderful! One of the other reviewers said that you should only cook the cabbage for like 5 minutes. I ended up cooking my cabbage for probably 15 minutes and I like to still have some crunch to it so it is all on your preference of how cooked you like your cabbage. My husband and I loved this and it reheated really well too! That is an important factor for me because my husband and I both usually pack lunches for the next day. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very filling meal! Would be great for families trying to stretch their grocery dollars! I cooked the pasta as stated in the recipe. However, I made a few changes to the cabbage mixture. First I cut back the amount of oil & butter by 1/4. I added 1/2 chopped medium onion to the oil first, then the cabbage, then the garlic. (Chopped not minced). Then I added the sausage and let the whole mix cook together for about 15 minutes. Next time I'm thinking of browning the sausage first, then adding all the veggies so that more of the sausage flavor will be in the cabbage. Overall, very good and VERY filling! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars My husband brother and I liked this a lot. My normally not-picky kids ate it but weren't crazy about it. There's definitely way too much butter/oil going on so it gets a little on the heavy side after a few bites. I added red peppers and vidalia onions to mine to compliment the smoked sausage which added color and flavor. I would have given it 5 stars if I'd listened to other reviewers and decreased the butter and oil. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars My family loves this recipe. It is definitely comfort food. I cut down on the butter and olive oil quite a bit. Last time I added some paprika and it was a great addition. I use lean smoked turkey sausages to cut down on the fat a little. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good tasting recipe except for the fact that it has too much oil and butter that is unnecessary as most other's said. Way out of proportion to what would be needed. That's the only reason I gave this 4 stars instead of 5. I halved the recipe and used only about 3 tblps of olive oil no butter or margarine used a whole large clove of garlic for the half recipe and added sliced fresh carrots. It was awesome! I also added shredded cheddar instead as my husband does not like parmesan. Helpful (13)