These are a soft, delicious, sugar cookie but with a hint of buttermilk. A friend of mine gave this recipe to me years ago and my family loves them so much that I have a hard time keeping them in the cookie jar! You can sprinkle the tops of these with a little granulated sugar just before baking or ice after completely cooled.
Many have commented that these have little taste. Well, that's because these cookies are best when iced. They are supposed to be that way. A dear neighbor used to bake these for our family every year at Christmas. I had the recipe but misplaced it when we moved away. Only last week, we were in a delightful Mennonite bakery and saw these cookies labeled Buttermilk cookies. My children were so excited. I got right online and found the recipe here. Dana, thanks for posting this wonderful recipe. These cookies are cake like in texture and simple in flavor. When used with cookie cutters they puff up wonderfully and are easy for children to decorate. We have often added peppermint or lemon to the icing.
These were easy enough to make but the flavor was lacking. I put red hots on some and cinnamon/sugar on some and they still had something to be desired. If I make them again I may use butter flavored Crisco rather than plain shortening. I am a cookie junky. There are no bad cookies just some are better than others. These aren't the best but they aren't the worst either.
Many have commented that these have little taste. Well, that's because these cookies are best when iced. They are supposed to be that way. A dear neighbor used to bake these for our family every year at Christmas. I had the recipe but misplaced it when we moved away. Only last week, we were in a delightful Mennonite bakery and saw these cookies labeled Buttermilk cookies. My children were so excited. I got right online and found the recipe here. Dana, thanks for posting this wonderful recipe. These cookies are cake like in texture and simple in flavor. When used with cookie cutters they puff up wonderfully and are easy for children to decorate. We have often added peppermint or lemon to the icing.
Loved these cake-like cookies -- a great way to use leftover buttermilk. Just a word of advice, watch the baking time as the bottoms burn easily! I have a convection oven and usually don't have that problem, but these cookies go from undercooked to burned in seconds.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2001
My family loved these cookies. I made half w/out frosting and frosted the rest for an extra sweet treat.
These were easy enough to make but the flavor was lacking. I put red hots on some and cinnamon/sugar on some and they still had something to be desired. If I make them again I may use butter flavored Crisco rather than plain shortening. I am a cookie junky. There are no bad cookies just some are better than others. These aren't the best but they aren't the worst either.
Pretty unique cookie and they turned out good! (I was looking for something to use some left-over buttermilk for and found this recipe!) The last batch I made, I tossed in some grated white chocolate chunks and WHOA, they were pretty good that way too! Thanks for sharing the recipe Dana!
I absolutely love these cookies! I called them "cake cookies", since that is what they came out as. The batter spreads out a lot-I only fit 9 cookies on a cookie sheet, but the result is fabulous! The hold themselves up just enough and tasted great! Instead of buttermilk, I used 1/2 souf cream, 1/2 milk and lemon juice(1tbs lemon to 1 cup of milk.) The kids in my neighborhood loved them! Makes enough to shere with everyone! The taste wasn't too sweet or too bland. For the kids I addded frosting on top. I will deffinately make these again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2003
I found this recipe when searching for the ingredients in my botched biscuits (4 batches of biscuits with 16 batches worth of baking soda); I was able to save it with making 3 batches of this recipe. Keeping in mind that half of my shortening needed for the cookie recipe was already cut into most of my dry ingredients it all turned out pretty good. Will have to make it again, correctly, to see how much better they are. Mine had a texture similar to corn bread, and I tried to make bar cookies out of them in my jelly roll pan. It wasn't my night for baking because I got too much batter in the pan so it was more like a thick jelly roll or a thin cake. *grin* Ended up being the perfect size for tot snacks. Would be really tasty with chocolate frosting!! It received top ratings from DH, a 20-month old and a 7 month old! (As well as the 'chef' in question). Hope you enjoy them as much as we did!
good tasting, cakey yes but I expected that after reading the reviews. I added some almond extract along with the vanilla and sprinkled lots of colored sugar. I refrigirated the dough for about an hour to minimize spreading and it worked pretty well. I'd make them again but maybe add nuts or choc chips.
I adore this recipe, however I did not get it off of the internet. I found this recipe in an Amish cookbook. It yields a lot of cookies, and I found myself having to refrigerate the remaining dough and cooking some more over the weekend.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2000
I even put the leftover dough in the refrigerator and made some later. My family loved them.
I had left over Buttermilk I didn't know what to do with. Well, this recipe solved my problem. Excellent, easy recipe that you can tweek just about any way you want. I added walnuts to one batch, cinnamon to another. These cookies are very "cake-like". If you put the cookie dough into the refrigerator between batches, it's very easy to handle using two spoons. My only recommendation: watch them like a hawk - they will burn on the bottom easily. Thanks for a great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2002
These cookies are wonderful! My family just loves them. They can't get enough. Susan Green
Super yummy! I sprinkled them with cinnamon sugar before I baked them.
pennywham
Rating: 2 stars
01/28/2004
These cookies would have been better as muffins or something. I've never had cookie batter come out so thin. They spread on the cookie sheet like pancakes before baking. I put chocolate icing on top and they were edible, but I won't be making them again. I did use butter instead of shortening. Could that be why?
i left out 2 of the eggs and it turned out fine. also i iced these for my husband as he likes iced cookies
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2004
Wow!!! Eat these warm and they literally melt in your mouth!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
06/11/2003
These had little taste and we found them too soft. Easy to make but would have liked them a little crisper. I tried the sugar on top and it disappeared into the cookie while baking. Maybe a little lemon zest or almond flavoring instead of vanilla would help.
Not too shabby. I thought it was weird that they were cake-y, but that's not so bad (like having miniature cakes). They go well with coffee, and I liked the simple flavor. Will probably make these again if I have leftover buttermilk.
very good cookie and very easy. I did add a bit of flavor with 2 tbsp orange juice powder, 2 tsp lime juice powder and 1 tsp ginger. The citrus brightened up the cookie so you dont need to ice, or can just drizzle a few lines of glaze.
Like many others, I had some leftover buttermilk to use up. I found this recipe and figured, why not? I read the reviews before making the batch and added some mini chocolate chips that I had on hand. I put the dough in the fridge for a couple hours before baking, even then they spread. The taste is just okay, nothing special. My "I love any kind of cookie" teenage daughter took one bite and wanted to toss the rest. I'll take them to work, where my co-workers will eat bread crumbs if they're put in the break room, but I won't make them again. I'm disappointed.
These tasted like my Grandmother Tea Cakes. I did adjust the recipe a little. I used 2 sticks of butter rather than the shortening and a teaspoon of almond extract along with the vanilla. I also added walnuts. I iced with white chocolate. My Husband and I thoroughly enjoyed these and we are going to share with friends. Thanks for bringing back the memories.
Adding semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with sugar make all the difference with these cookies. Also, best if eaten the next day!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
02/26/2001
I don't know if I did something wrong in baking these, but they were a little too cake-like for my taste. I was expecting something a little more dense in texture. Otherwise, I didn't have any problems with this recipe.
Warning! Do not follow this recipe's baking instruction for a 425 degree oven. My cookies were burnt on the bottom and raw in the middle. I researched similar recipes and the setting should be around 375 degrees. The ingredients were right on target and once I adjusted the temperature, delicious.
this is an amish cookie my grandmother made when we were kids, they are wonderful,my grandmother used lard and my dad loves them, this is the closest i have found to hers, if your cookies are spreading then just add more flour, use a scoop and gently pack the flour in and level it off with a butter knife the dough will stay fluffy and not spread,i added 2 tablespoons of sour cream to it and put walnuts on top with colored sugar just like grandmom and they bring my grandmom back home to us. i miss her but it is like she is here again.
Did these cookies today. instead of using shortening I use butter and I ran out of baking powder well I only had one teaspoon. I actually loved the way they came out. It's a cake like cookie very soft for me moist too. not a very sweet cookie just very slightly but delicious with a cup of coffee I chose not to add frosting my kids did add chocolate chip in theirs. This recipe is definitely a keeper thank you so much for posting this recipe.
They are too fluffy and they have no flavor. I iced them with a sugar cookie icing from this site and it didn't help. They just taste like weird sugary biscuits. If you're looking for a recipe to use up buttermilk, I recommend "Buttermilk Pie" from this site - that was really good. These, not so much.
Great soft sugar cookie, especially when covered in a thick icing. Watch the cooking time -- do NOT underbake. They will brown a little, but they remain soft. Will add butter flavoring and more vanilla next time.
Very thick dough. I used brown sugar, and some cinnamon extract. Turned out very good. Tried to roll a few of them in Cocoa. Don't do it. Even though the dough was very sugary, it bakes with a subtle sugary taste to my surprise. Bakes very quickly, watch after five min., take out when they are a little brown. (turn quickly)
Great cookies ,I made half the recipe. Then divided into 3. Added almond extract to one, 1 TBL spoon of orange zest to one ,and 1TBL spoon of lemon zest to one. Made 36 cookies . Did the same with icing. First batch was too big. Need to use teaspoon to drop, about 1 inch. They spread a lot.
Something was off with these. If I try them again I would reduce the amount of Baking Powder and Baking Soda. We disliked them so much we threw the entire batch away, I am an avid baker and was very disappointed
The first time I made these I followed the recipe exactly and they were WAY too salty for me. However, I really liked the texture and the basic taste so I tried them again and I am so glad I did! I cut the salt down to just a dash - next time I'll probably omit it completely - and they were absolutely delicious. I sent plates over to a few neighbors and they all asked me for the recipe. The rest didn't last long at my house. We ate them plain without any frosting or glaze. They do have a somewhat plain flavor and they are very soft/cakelike, but that was fine for us.
My guys loved them. I put in chocolate chips in since so many people said they need something else to it. And I used margarine. You can do a lot with a recipe like this. I will make these again probably in the near future.
I made these cookies per the recipe, and they were good. They are cake like, and they are not overly sweet. If you have children such as myself, then you can appreciate the fact that they are not too sweet. We enjoyed them.
I really appreciate having a use for leftover buttermilk, and the other comments here were helpful: half the recipe made 28 cookies, I sprinkled them with turbinado sugar (generously) before baking, and baked them 9 minutes when the edges started to turn golden. Nice cakey little cookie.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.