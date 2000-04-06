Buttermilk Cookies

These are a soft, delicious, sugar cookie but with a hint of buttermilk. A friend of mine gave this recipe to me years ago and my family loves them so much that I have a hard time keeping them in the cookie jar! You can sprinkle the tops of these with a little granulated sugar just before baking or ice after completely cooled.

By Dana Wrightsman

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 203.9mg. Full Nutrition
