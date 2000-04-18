I thought this was delicious. However, I found it to be quite greasy even though I used non-stick spray to fry the potatoes. Maybe next time I will cook the sausage (or try using a turkey sausage, or low/no fat sausage) seperate and then mix in with potatoes, onions, and peppers. Also, I will probably add more onions, some garlic, different spices and some hot sauce. All in all in all this was a hit.The smells of the dish as it cooked were heavenly. The presentation was quite pleasing when it was all done. The leftovers, few that they were, were out of this world reheated the next day. This dish was very easy to fix, a wonderful comfort food for the cold winter months to come. I think it would wonderful with a thick crusty bread and perhaps some spiced apples, etc to accompany it. This is definitely a keeper that will be fixed again in our household. For anyone who enjoys sausages, onions, potatoes, and peppers, give this a try. I think you will be quite happy! Thanks Jennifer for an easy to fix, inexpensive, delicious recipe.