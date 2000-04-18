S.O.P.P.

S.O.P.P. stands for sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers. This is a simple one-pot meal that tastes delicious, and is easy to whip up for your family in a pinch.

Recipe by Jennifer

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place the potatoes in the skillet, cover and simmer, turning occasionally, until potatoes are almost tender and a little browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in the sausage, onion and peppers. Cover and cook for about 5 more minutes, or until onion and peppers are to desired tenderness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
970 calories; protein 46.1g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 63.4g; cholesterol 123.5mg; sodium 2741.6mg. Full Nutrition
