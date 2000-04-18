S.O.P.P.
S.O.P.P. stands for sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers. This is a simple one-pot meal that tastes delicious, and is easy to whip up for your family in a pinch.
I have made a similar recipe like this for years, but instead of smoked sausage, you MUST try this with Italian sausage (hot or mild). I start this off by heating a little olive oil in a skillet and start cooking my potatoes. After the potatoes have a good start, I add the hot sausage, cut into cubes as well and cook that. This gives the potatoes a WONDERFUL flavor. I then add sliced red and green peppers and sliced onions. I put a lid on it and let it cook so that the potatoes get soft. YUMMY! This is great on a buffet for a party. I haven't made this for a while, but writing this review has made me hungry for it, and now I know what tomorrow's dinner will be!Read More
I have been cooking this for a few years now, only I fix a much lower fat version using turkey sausage and pam cooking spray. As far as the potatoes go, I find it easiest to cook them in the microwave first and then fry them in the pan with the onions and peppers. It's much faster that way than to cook the potatoes raw in the pan. Just stir it a lot so they don't burn. I also add a lot of pepper and Creole seasoning, then top with torn up 2% cheese slices. Everything gooes together and it's soooo good, without being 800 and some calories a serving.Read More
A small hint about cooking potatoes: If you like your potatoes a little more firm, salt when you start them to cook. If you like them softer, salt when they are about half way done or when finished cooking. Has always worked for me :-)
Very good and easy to make. My boyfriend in particular thought this was the cats meow! I cooked the sausage seperatly as others have mentioned, added garlic, onion powder and 2 TBLS chicken broth when sauting the potatoes. In addition, used 1 red/1 green bell pepper for more color and variety and sprinkled some shredded cheese overall. I would make this easy & economical meal again...esspecially on busy nights! Thanks Jennifer.
Wonderful hearty recipe and I give it a 5.
This is Soooo yummy and Sooo fast. It's Perfect just as was submitted. A previous review to use the leftovers the next morning as a sort of hash topped with an egg is a great idea!!! Folks, on a aide note it's frustrating to see a reviewer either get nasty and degrade the recipe or worse the submitter is just childish. Secondly, don't change the recipe entirely then offer a bad review. Just submit your own custom version - that's why allrecipes is good enough to offer you that choice. I'm mean really!!! To finish, this is great man food your sweetheart will be in heaven!
My family loved this & I'm not sure it can get much easier (excluding a crock pot meal). I cut the vege oil to 1 tbsp. & used lite smoked sausage & it wasn't greasy at all. I did add garlic powder... but next time, I will add minced garlic. This is great & easy, thanks Jennifer! ;)
Good side dish with eggs Sunday morning! I grated the potatoes, used 1 pound of sliced kielbasa (cooked separately because of the grease), cut the peppers to one and added garlic powder and a touch of salt.Yummy!
We really enjoyed this dish. I used fresh green beans instead of the peppers though. Also, I had to cook the potatoes much longer than the suggested time. Maybe I cut the potatoes bigger than I should have. It was more like 25 minutes and I added the green beans for the last 15. The only thing I would do differently next time would be to use a lighter sausage but I will definitely make again.
Add scrambled eggs, green chili, pepper, garlic, hot sauce and fold into a FLOUR TORTILLA for a BURRITO.
This was great! I added some garlic powder and Italian seasoning for kicks. I think maybe next time I will cook the sausage seperately, drain it on paper towels and add it in the last 1-2 min of cooking. I used turkey smoked sausage and it still rendered a lot of fat! Great recipe though, with great flavor! Thanks!
this recipe was simple and great for sausage and peppers lovers. I added oregano,rosemary, salt, pepper, and garlic to give it more flavor. The potatoes do take a little longer to cook than it says, but really it's very easy and fast.
Yum! Loved it. A little greasy if you cook the sausage in the same pan, but I didn't mind- great flavor! The second time I fixed it, I cooked the sausage first, drained on paper towels & then cooked the potatoes in the same pan, omitting the olive oil.
Very good basic recipe....I used Andouille sausage and added some hot sauce, garlic and Cajun seasonings. The leftovers make a delicious breakfast fry up the next morning, just toss in a skillet with eggs for a good meal in a pinch.
I make this same recipe but I do it in the oven! Cut the potatoes bite sized, as well as the sausage and add the peppers and onions. Put in casserole dish, sprinkle with black pepper and paprika and cover. Cook at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes. Delish!
Had a ton of potatoes I was trying to finish off and this was perfect. I used a chicken sausage I got from Costco that really enhanced this dish..
My husband and grown son loved this dish! The only thing I would emphasize is to use a NON-stick pan. It needs to be a very big pan too.
This is delicious with any type of sausage.
Made this today using skinless turkey smoked sausaged (lower in fat) and didn't add ANY oil. Cut up the meat and veggies using a food chopper so everything was the same size. Put potatoes in the microwave for 7 minutes to soften. Cooked everything else in a skillet - the veggies made enough juice so the mixture didn't stick and I never needed any oil. Added the potatoes the last 5 minutes. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and a dash of hot pepper for kick. We love this dish!!!
This was pretty good and fast and easy. What I will do next time is brown potatoes first then remove them then brown vegies then brown sausage. Then cook together. This way everyting browns and cooks evenly or just the way you want it to. It avoids mushy-ness and bad texture and color.
Very good and I love how quick and easy it was to make. I microwaved the potatoes before stir-frying as suggested by others. Also added about a tbsp of Pepper Steak Seasoning (it's a lot like montreal steak seasoning, but less salt), about 3 tbsp of fresh jalapeno pepper (seeded) and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Thanks for the tasty recipe:)
This was very simple yet very satisfying. The potatoes did take a lot longer than noted in the recipe. I added 2 onions cuz we love onions. I did not have fresh peppers so I added some roasted red peppers from a jar and it was perfect. Today, we are eating leftovers with cheddar-jack melted over the top and some hot sauce. I would def make again.
My version makes a little less than this but includes 5 red potatoes cubed with skin on, 1 lb smoked sausage sliced, 1 onion cubed, 1 red bell pepper cubed, 1/2 cup water give or take and one package of Lipton Onion Soup mix. Brown sauage a bit, throw in onions, pepper, water, and onion soup mix, cover and cook until potatoes are tender. The pototes release water as they cook so don't add too much water. When done, let set for 5 minutes for broth to thicken. Yummy!!!
This was very tasty! I threw in some garlic with the potatoes for added flavor and used a chicken & turkey sausage. It was healthy, delicious and not at all greasy! Unfortunately, there were no leftovers.
This was ok. My husband liked it. It would be a lot better in tortillas with some scrambled eggs for breakfast.
We really liked this recipe. I added chopped garlic to the sausage and peppers. i added Louisiana Hot Sauce and seasoning salt to the potatoes. I cooked them separately as suggested. This will be a good "comfort" recipe for the winter cold months.
We loved this recipe. It was a great quick and easy busy night meal, and when the food stocks get a little low. I did add some minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Thanks!
This is yummy and easy to make. I've used O'Brien potatoes (with onions and peppers) when I don't have peppers on hand or don't want to peel potatoes--delish. I've also started adding a package of mixed veggies and my family likes it. You can use turkey sausage too. Sprinkle with shredded cheese at the end--yum! Great recipe to make to your family's liking.
Pretty good. My kids couldn't get enough.
I make something similar to this, except I add garlic and saute it with the onions and peppers. I also like to top it all of with shredded cheddar cheese. this is requested often at my house.
This recipe is really simple, and overall, fairly good. We had only one real complaint: it was a little flavorless. The recipe called for no salt, no pepper--in fact, no spices at all! For people like us who love flavor, this was a little too bland (and I did add some salt and pepper). I think we would probably make this again, but we would add some spices, like basil or cumin
I had a little trouble with browning the potatos, they really wanted to stick, then everything felt a little mushy at the end. I think it would be better to cook the sausage and veggies first, or all together with the potatos, to let them brown a bit too. It turned out okay, but I would make it my way in the future.
Good. Nothing too memorable, but it filled us up!
I thought this was delicious. However, I found it to be quite greasy even though I used non-stick spray to fry the potatoes. Maybe next time I will cook the sausage (or try using a turkey sausage, or low/no fat sausage) seperate and then mix in with potatoes, onions, and peppers. Also, I will probably add more onions, some garlic, different spices and some hot sauce. All in all in all this was a hit.The smells of the dish as it cooked were heavenly. The presentation was quite pleasing when it was all done. The leftovers, few that they were, were out of this world reheated the next day. This dish was very easy to fix, a wonderful comfort food for the cold winter months to come. I think it would wonderful with a thick crusty bread and perhaps some spiced apples, etc to accompany it. This is definitely a keeper that will be fixed again in our household. For anyone who enjoys sausages, onions, potatoes, and peppers, give this a try. I think you will be quite happy! Thanks Jennifer for an easy to fix, inexpensive, delicious recipe.
A healthier take. I put the unpeeled but cubed potatoes and Italian sausages drizzled with olive oil in a hot oven for 15 minutes. Then add onions, peppers, garlic, parsley, S & P to taste. Bake uncovered for an additional 1hr. 15 min. stirring occasionally. Don't let it get dry. Add more olive oil if necessary. Just as tasty and not fried!!
My Mom made this for years! We just called it "that Potato, Sausage and Pepper stuff," when I was younger. There are lots of different versions on this site but this basic recipe deserves the FULL 5 stars due to it's simplicity. Don't over think this recipe, you'll appreciate the flavors more in the end.
I say use the following ratio instead: 16 oz fully cooked smoked sausage, 2 medium size onions, 3 large potatoes, and 3 green bell peppers. To use one pot for this is a bit ambitious. You can, but by the time you stir everything around enough for the onions and bell peppers to cook up nicely you've somewhat mangled the potato cubes. I suggest cooking up the potatoes in a large pot and at the same time basically stir frying your sausage, onion, and bell peppers. Also, if one gets finished before the other you can turn it to low that way and avoid mushy veggies. Honestly I put just a light sprinkling of salt on the potatoes twice, and the recipe tastes great without any additional seasoning!
I roasted the potatoes. It made them more crispy and then added them to the finished sausage and onions.
Hubby loved it! I was hoping to have the leftovers for lunch the next day - there weren't any. Even our two daughters liked it and they usually don't like fried potatoes. Definately will fix again. Maybe as a side dish at breakfast with scrambled eggs. YUM!
This would be a 5 star recipe with the following changes: SEASONING! I added a BIG spoonful of minced garlic, and several good shakes of Creole seasoning, and fresh ground black pepper. DELICIOUS! I added the potatoes first, then the onions (which got nice and brown), then the peppers, and finally the sausage and garlic. I just added them to the pan as I got them chopped. This worked perfectly.
Add some garlic salt & pepper to the potatoes while they are cooking makes it even more excellent.
Amazing how well 3 items thrown together can taste. Neither my husband or myself can eat onions, but we didn't miss them in this dish. The peppers and sausage had enough flavor. Only thing I did differently was instead of using oil, I used a little bacon grease for added flavor when browning the potatoes. This is one of our favorite quick meals. Serve with some applesauce and salad, and what more do you need? Great recipe.
This is a great meal, but I think adding sliced apples makes it even better. I generally also add chopped carrots, rosemary, thyme, salt, & pepper, and serve with steamed cabbage and a good dark beer.
This was great! My husband and kids loved it. The sausage really gave flavor to the potatoes. We love potatoes and sausage so this was perfect!
I have made a similar version of this recipe using potatoes that were shredded. I liked the addition of the green peppers. It has always been a favorite of my husband's.
Very good and tasty!
I needed something quick tonight & this was great! I agree with others that it needed to cook a bit longer. I also used a red bell pepper, mild yellow pepper and a jalapeno straight from the garden. I'm also a garlic nut & used several big cloves toward the end of the cooking time with a big splash of fresh ground pepper. This worked great with some Johnsonville Turkey Sausage with Cheddar Cheese that I had on hand.
Whats not to like about this !! I make it with spicy sasuage and mushrooms. Fast, easy and not much clean up.
This recipe was so simple. It also could be spiced up or even a little cheese could be added. Great for quick, cheap suppers.
this is super fast & easy.will
delicious...we make this often :)
Deeeeeelish!!!
This was a great recipe. I love potatoes and we just happen to be sausage eaters. My husband loved it and we will make this again. Might want to add salt, pepper, and garlic to taste for additional flavor.
This recipe is overrated. My wife and I were disappointed.
Good quick and easy stove top dinner. Similar to HOBO's. My husband suggests trying the left overs with scrambled eggs wrapped in a burrito for breakfast.
This dish was a hit with my family although I had to make a few changes. First, my husband is allergic to bell peppers, so I had to leave them out. I added fresh rosemary and about 5 cloves of garlic (we love garlic). I used 1/2 vidalia onion and 1/2 red onion. I served it with shredded hot pepper jack cheese on top. Delicious!
Did you ever have a favorite recipe that you've forgotten about over the years? Well THIS is one! What a fantastic meal! OMG! I have to admit that I've never made it with smoked sausage, just Italian sausage. Now I cant wait to make it, and I'll be trying it with smoked sausage too. Did I just hear my tummy growl? You bet I did!!
Excellent quick fix dish! Like previous reviews I cooked the sausage in a seperate pan and drained on a paper towel. Love this site & Great Recipe!
This is a delicious recipe. The first time I made it, I made the mistake of using regular beef sausage so the dish had no flavor. When I made it again I used Italian Sausage and it was way better! Thank you Jennifer
Quick and yummy!
I use Turkey Kielbaa to cut the fat. Also, I precoook my potatoes some so they don't take so long to fry. Love this recipe been using it for years. Very good on a cold winter day.
This dish was really great, but I had a heck of a time with the potatoes sticking when I tried the initial "browning" step. I eventually transferred the ingredients from my stainless skillet to a teflon wok and all went well from there. I also added cracked pepper for a little more zip. Excellent!
I've been making this since my children were young ones. Only difference was I baked it in a 350 oven. I used italian sausage. Stir mixture occasionaly for even browning. Cooked until sausage was browned and potatoes are tender and crisp. Does make a messy oven dish to clean though, but very good. Thanks Jennifer!
Potatoes were bland and should have had some kind of seasoning. The rest of the ingredients brought very good flavor though. Will try again.
i took the advise of other reviewers and cooked the sausage seperately ( i broiled it, after having marinaded it and the onions in some teriyaki sauce) and added other spices to the potatoes as they were cooking. They took 20 min to soften and even then they weren't as soft as i'd like them.
This recipe is awesome and easy. the only thing i would mention is cooking the potatoes. Make sure the oiol is HOT and when you put in the potatoes only "STIR OCASSIONALLY".
I had alot of sausages (mild italian, sweet italian, and turkey kilbasa) leftover from yesterdays dinner so this was perfect for me. I added galirc powsder and onion powder and some barbecue sauce just for flavor and my kids are obsessed with hot dogs so I added some cut up hot dogs. I had to cook the potatoes a bit longer but I might have just cut them too big because some of the smaller ones were cooked first. It was delicious and I great hit.
Hilarious how such a simple dish could be such a hit with the family! When I read the reviews I thought it was strange that people were commenting on how much their diners enjoyed it. Sure enough, my husband and five-year old BOTH were going crazy over it and requested that it become a regular dinner! I used Turkey Italian Style (sweet) sausage and red potatoes. I did add garlic powder, salt and pepper and used some chicken stock. I gave them shredded cheese to add as they wanted. I also threw some in a frying pan, the next morning, with a fried egg and it was fabulous!
This was so good! I added a little salt and pepper, but otherwise kept to the original. I highly recommend it!
This dish took much longer to cook - those quantities are large even for a large skillet. I could tell it would be bland so I added seasonings as I went. This is a nice simple dish when you don't want to complicate things.
A fast and easy approach to a tasty and hearty supper. My kind of comfort food.
Been making this for years (except the red pepper) and Italian sausage instead of smoked for a quick, easy making meal, this is very good
This is a family mainstary. However, I use italian sausage which is fried in a little oil until cooked through. I also prefer red peppers rather than green.
I fried up the sausage and potatos in olive oil first and added a tablespoon of garlic salt. Also I used red potatos and just cubed them. Then added the onion and green pepper. When it was almost done I added 3 tsp of butter melted in. This was a very good meal and I've made it 3 times in the past 2 wks!
Very good. I would cut the kielbasi and put it in the broiler next time for a few min.
Very easy to make... would be great on a good roll. I only used 1 lb sausage and 3 potatoes and it was plenty for me and my husband.
I really liked this dish. It was hearty and very easy. My husband didn't seem to like it quite as much as I did, but he cleaned his plate.
Simple and satisfying meal. I added a can of drained green beans. I think the recipe submitter wanted this to be seasoned however you like. I used salt, pepper and basil.
My family did not like this recipe.
So easy to make! A delicious, hearty meal, that really satisfies, especially in the middle of winter! I added some garlic and some mushrooms, but other than that, stuck to the recipe. Delicious.
Awesome! We were destined for this dish. I got green pepper, onion, and potatoes in my veggie CSA bag this week and had just happened to order smoked sausage links that had been flavored with green pepper & onion from 1 of the farms in our co-op. Then I got this recipe in the Daily Dish and thought perfect. Cooked very close to recipe except substituted olive oil, added a couple cloves of garlic when I added ingredients to potatoes, and cooked potatoes ~10 minutes extra before adding other ingredients to soften potatoes. Everyone loved this! Even my picky son. I'm sure it would be good with the Italian sausage or healthy version with turkey sausage. Thanks.
Great dish simple and to add a bit more flavor I added Mrs Dash and had precooked the potatoes a bit to do better on time. This will be a winner for my hubby that is for sure.
Quick & easy dinner! I used frozen cubed potatoes & added chopped red peppers. Thank you!
This has been a staple in my home for years. If you cook the potatoes like the recipe states, it takes longer than 10 min. and uses more oil than necessary, which is why I gave 4 instead of 5 stars. I have always microwaved the potatoes just until tender. Use a little olive oil and saute the onions and peppers with a clove of garlic until tender. Then add the smoked sausage and potatoes. I use red potatoes (which are smaller) and only 1 pound of sausage. Then salt and pepper to taste. Quick and tasty meal.
Great technique to get tender potatoes with so much flavor. I think I liked it best the next morning spooned into a flour tortilla with a scrambled egg on top with shredded cheddar cheese. Now THAT was delicious. I'd make this ahead and just heat some up for breakfast during the week. It's that good.
This recipe was really bland as is. Even after adding salt and pepper it was still boring. I honestly don't know if I will make this again.
This was only okay, nothing fabulous. I might make it again. It was quick and easy.
Have made this dish several times in different forms - this one is very good but prefer the zip of either hot Italian or sweet Italian sausage. Also I add some garlic becuse we love the stuff. Thanks for remininding me to start making it again.
Love this recipe! I cook the potatoes about 20-25 minutes and add chicken stock, worcestershire sauce, and italian seasoning. Everything simmers in the juice and gives it an amazing flavor.
This is also delicious using Italian hot or sweet sausage. A little Italian eatery near me makes this and it is one of their signature dishes. I think using the Italian sausage, with its seasonings, really enhances this dish.
We made a simalar recipe for a large gathering of people and cooked it in a copper kettle over open flame.But we added corn at the end and also seasoned with McCormick Santa Fe Spices.
This is great for a quick, hearty meal or for when you are short on cash, as it's fairly economical. I remember my mom making this for us when we were little, sometimes subbing hot dogs, which were even cheaper, but still very good, for the smoked sausage. I still make this today, sometimes making the substitution as well...It's comfort food! :)
This recipe is also great with shrimp and either version goes well over rice
can't go wrong with smoked sausage and potatoes...yummy. easy to do.
I've been making this for years, but sometimes cheat and use southern style hashbrowns (cubed in a bag - cooks lots faster) and I mix 6 scrambled eggs (uncooked) and 8 oz shredded cheddar cheese in a few minutes before I take off stove. Serve with salsa.
Following other reviews, I added fresh mushrooms and Italian seasoning. Easy and quick to make - and a huge success with my family!
Hubby made this for us. He did add some spices to it and didn't use the oil and it worked great. He used some leftover potatoes that were already cooked so that saved a little time.
I loved the simplicity of the ingredients for this dish. However, that was also the down-fall as it seems to need additional flavor. I added salt and pepper to liven it up a bit.
