Shoofly Pie III
A recipe my maternal grandmother used to make. She lived to be 96. Maybe the pie helped! This is best when served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
This is a very easy recipe, and the flavor was very good. I rated it it 4 stars for though it set up nice, the consistency was more like a cake than a pie, and the crumbles on top fell through, and left deep indents in the pie.
This pie was so easy and delicious. I did have to change one thing and I used splenda brown sugar and used 1/2 of the 2/3 cup as recommended on the package and it was perfect! I'll never buy one again!
This is such an easy recipe. I made it just as given and waited for comments from my son who had this at Yoders Restaurant in Florida. To my surprise both he and my daughter-in-law said this was much better than Yoder's and that says a lot. Thanks for the recipe, new family regular. As for consistency it was perfect and crumbles didn't fall through had a wonderful smooth top just like posted picture.
Very yummy and easy pie! I didn’t have molasses so I used maple syrup (the pancake type) and I added sliced almonds for texture. Would also be great with chopped pecans or walnuts!
Delicious. Just like how I remember it in Lancaster P.A. where I used to vacation as a kid with my family. I hadn't had it in almost 20 yrs and happened to come across this recipe here and I didn't think I could make it cause it seems difficult but It turned out to be pretty easy and to Amish Perfection! Thank you! This definitely will be my favorite fall time desert for me.
