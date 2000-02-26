Shoofly Pie III

A recipe my maternal grandmother used to make. She lived to be 96. Maybe the pie helped! This is best when served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Charley Gravley

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour, 2/3 cup brown sugar, and salt. Cut in butter or margarine until mixture resembles rice. Reserve 3 tablespoons of mixture for sprinkling top of pie.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together hot water, molasses, dark brown sugar, and baking soda. Stir molasses mixture into remaining crumb mixture. Pour into pastry shell. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until top springs back when pressed. Cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 19.1mg; sodium 295.4mg. Full Nutrition
