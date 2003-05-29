Root Beer Float Cake I

This cake is moist and delicious if adjustments are made. After reading previous reviews, I made the following changes/additions: 1. I added 1 tsp. root beer flavoring/extract to both the batter and the glaze; 2. I doubled the glaze mixture and increased the confectioner's sugar amount so it would be a bit thicker; 3. After the cake was completely cooled, I poured half of the glaze into the bundt pan then place the cake back in the pan after poking holes in the top with a wooden skewer; I pressed and swirled it so the cake would absorb the glaze; I then let it set in the bundt pan for 15 min., after which time, I flipped the imbibed cake onto a rack and spooned the rest of the glaze over the top. I let the glaze drip/dry completely then dusted it with confectioner's sugar before cutting. Great root beer flavor without being overpowering. I will make this again and be sure to have vanilla ice cream on hand to go with it.