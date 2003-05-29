Root Beer Float Cake I

This cake has good old fashioned flavor. The kids will love it! For decoration you can sprinkle crushed root beer candies over the top. This cake is best served with vanilla ice cream.

By Karin Christian

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix, 12 ounces root beer, oil and eggs until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool cake in pan for 15 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely. Poke holes in the cake with a skewer at 2 inch intervals. Pour Root Beer Glaze evenly over cake.

  • To make the Root Beer Glaze: combine the confectioners sugar and 3 tablespoons of root beer in a small bowl. Beat until smooth.

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 40.6mg; sodium 261.6mg. Full Nutrition
