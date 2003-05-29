Root Beer Float Cake I
This cake has good old fashioned flavor. The kids will love it! For decoration you can sprinkle crushed root beer candies over the top. This cake is best served with vanilla ice cream.
Ohhhh- this cake was awesome!! We loved this cake! I took the advice of some others to have more of a rootbeer flavor and doubled the glaze. The rootbeer flavor was still pretty mild but delicious non-the-less! Also, instead of poking holes, I removed the cake from the bundt pan, poured the glaze inside and replaced the cake into the cake pan. This allowed the cake to soak up the glaze. Let it sit for a few minutes and flip back out and viola! A pretty cake that also is very tasty. The vanilla ice cream is a great touch. This recipe is soooo easy- my daughter almost made it by herself (she's sooo proud). Thanks for the unique but great recipe Karin!Read More
Definitely quick and easy--was a good cake but not very "rootbeery".Read More
My husband and I are diabetics who are always searching for desserts that are lower in sugars, but that taste good and this one is definately a keeper! I subsituted the regular rootbeer with a good name brand diet one and used a sugar subsitute in the glaze part. This lowered the sugar and didn't hurt the taste in any way. This has been one of the best recipes we've tried! Thanks to Karin for passing it along.
I've made this cake five times for two different occasions! Both times, the cake did not come out in one piece. I'm by no means a novice, so I am convinced it's the sugar in the root beer that makes this cake extra sticky. Remember to grease the heck out of your pan!!!
This is really yummy, esp. with vanilla ice cream. I made double glaze as was suggested in other reviews. One thing I need to point out...you really do need to poke holes all over the cake or the glaze just doesnt get into the cake. I also take the cake out of the pan, pour some of the glaze in the pan, put the cake back, then I poke the bottom and pour the rest of the glaze on. I noticed a lot o reviews said it wasnt rootbeer"y" enough, so I added a tsp rootbeer flavoring to the cake batter and to the glaze. Yummmmmmm.
I also added Durkee imitaion Root Beer flavor. 2 capfulls into cake recipe. NOTE- it will darken the color of the cake batter. I also added 1 capful of flavoring into the glaze. Cake sold for $35 at cake auction! Great recipe, easy to make!
I am not quite sure why I think this has nice smooth rootbeer flavor and everyone else thinks not. I did make more glaze. While in the pan I poured the first batch of glaze and then I made double the glaze but added more powdered sugar to make more of a frosting and while the frosting was still soft sprinkled crushed rootbeer lifesavers. Not bad way to fix up a box cake.
I used a DH white cake mix, added Jello instant vanilla pudding and followed the recipe. For the glaze I used "Back to Basics snow cone root beer flavoring" to the XXXX sugar and it really adds zing.
Super moist. I also doubled the glaze. Even with doubling the glaze it still only had a hint of root beer flavor. My kind of dessert, easy and delicious.
The Root Beer Float Cake is such a hit! I have found that the men that "can take it or leave it" (cake) LOVE this one. I added about 2 tsp. of Root Beer Flavoring to the mix and it came out soooo good. With the added ice cream, WHAT CAN I SAY!
I made this for my daughter's birthday and it was a nice change. I was a little leary of making it based on reviews but I used some of the reviewers suggestions and took a chance. I added rootbeer flavoring to the mix, I doubled the glaze and when the cake was finished I took it out of the pan poured 1/2 of the glaze in the pan put the cake back in poked holes in the cake and poured the rest of the glaze on the cake using these suggestions I thought it was pretty good!
This cake is moist and delicious if adjustments are made. After reading previous reviews, I made the following changes/additions: 1. I added 1 tsp. root beer flavoring/extract to both the batter and the glaze; 2. I doubled the glaze mixture and increased the confectioner's sugar amount so it would be a bit thicker; 3. After the cake was completely cooled, I poured half of the glaze into the bundt pan then place the cake back in the pan after poking holes in the top with a wooden skewer; I pressed and swirled it so the cake would absorb the glaze; I then let it set in the bundt pan for 15 min., after which time, I flipped the imbibed cake onto a rack and spooned the rest of the glaze over the top. I let the glaze drip/dry completely then dusted it with confectioner's sugar before cutting. Great root beer flavor without being overpowering. I will make this again and be sure to have vanilla ice cream on hand to go with it.
The cake recipe is fine, but I used a tsp of Root Beer Soda Flavoring and it was more flavorful. I made the glaze and added a scant amount of root beer flavoring to darken the color. Delicious! Stabilized Whipped Cream for the frosting to top it all off. all in all a hit with the family!
It was good but wasn't as "rootbeery" as I'd hoped.
Completely delicious and very simple! I add a teaspoon of root beer extract for extra flavor. This is a birthday party favorite at our house!
taste was good-texture was marginal.
Excellent as written, I doubled the glaze and used 1/2 on top and 1/2 on bottom and it was still excellent.....scrumptious with vanilla ice cream.
This was so good, the only reason I gave it 4 instead of 5 was because I took others suggestion and used rootbeer flavoring in addition to the rootbeer, this gave it so much rootbeer flavor and it's so moist. I used 2tsp of flavoring in the batter and 1tsp in the glaze I also doubled the glaze amount, poked holes all over the cake and poured the glaze over the cake, I took a spatula to lift up the bottom and let the glaze get underneath the cake. so yummy!
Super easy to make and very moist. I noticed others didn't feel the cake was very "root beery" so I doubled the glaze recipe. The result was a puddle of delicious root beer glaze around the base of the cake. The glaze had a definite root beer flavor that really enhanced the cake. I'll make this one again. Thanks Karin!
My family liked this Bundt Cake and it was very moist. I would have to agree with the review that said it didn't taste like Root Beer at all.
I have made this cake multiple times, and it always turns out beautifully. The root beer is not overpowering, and gives it a wonderful taste.
I wasn't too impressed with this cake. It's just an average yellow cake with root beer flavoring.
not very rootbeer tasting
As a long-time lover of root beer floats, I was thrilled to find this recipe. However, you couldn't even taste root beer in this cake, whatsoever. It just tasted like an overly rich butter cake. After the first helpings were served, nobody wanted seconds.
This cake was good.
A major league disappointment. Used "name brand" root beer ... but it didn't help. As soon as I write this review, I'll delete this recipe.
Good, but I agree with other reviewers - not very root beery. It definately needs root beer extract. I took this to an office lunch pitch-in with vanilla frosting on top in place of vanilla ice cream and they ate every piece of it. Super moist. Concept is great, but root beer flavor is lacking in my opinion.
This was a good cake, but it did'nt have much rootbeer flavor.
This cake was great!!! My daughter wants me to make this for her birthday cake!!!
I made this for a 4th of July BBQ and thank God it was just family because after I cooled the cake on a rack it got stuck there and completely fell apart when I tried to pick it up. But I just put it on a plate and covered it with glaze anyway. Yum yum yum. The flavor was still there although presentation was sorely lacking. Thanks to other reviewers advice I also doubled the glaze. The rootbeer adds a nice touch. Since it tasted so good and everyone liked it, I will make it again, just hopefully next time it will stay in one piece!
This was pretty good, although it didn't have too much root beer taste. I still like the taste, and it didn't need the ice cream I bought to accompany it. I made twice the glaze like other reviewers suggested and let it refrigerate overnight so it was well chilled before I ate it. Very moist!
This cake was ok, because of the excessive sweetness, it seems better for kids. Believe me I like things sweet, but this was a bit sickening. You won't want another piece. I can't imagine adding vanilla ice cream with it...that would be too much! I did what others suggested and added the root beer extract to the batter and the glaze and it did have a strong root beer flavor. I probably will not remake this cake, just because there are so many other receipes to try and better ones out there. Don't expect the cake to look anything like the picture! Due to the rootbeer, the cake is actually very dark brown and looks much like a chocolate cake!
I used a yellow sugar free cake mix, and diet dr. pepper for this recipe... everyone loved it and was was perfect for me as I can't have sugar! No one even knew it was sugar free and raved about it...
I made this cake for Mother's Day, just for a nice change. I did follow what the other readers suggested and added 2 tsp of Root Beer Concentrate to the batter, doubled the amount of glaze, and 1/2 tsp of the RB concentrate to the glaze. The cake was fab! Loved the root beer flavor, it wasn't overwhelming but just enough to be a nice change. I didn't have any problems with it sticking to the pan or falling apart. (I used a fluted bundt pan.) This recipe is a keeper!
This turned out great for me. Was looking for a way to use up some old root beer and this caught my eye because it was so easy. My family couldn't guess it was root beer, so if you are looking for a real strong root beer favor look elsewhere. But, everyone did like it.
Comes out wonderfully
I didn't think it had enough root beer taste. It was also very dense.
NUM! I agree with everyone who gave positive reviews - Nice, mellow Root Beer flavor - not overbearing. (Would've been AMAZING with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, but I didn't have any...) I didn't measure out anything for the glaze - I used about a half a can of Root Beer, and kept pouring in powdered sugar until it reached my consistency preference. I did, however, shake a bit of salt and about 2 tbs melted butter into the glaze. Poked a bunch of holes in the cake and poured the glaze over, lifting pan and "swooshing" it around, and down the edges, where cake pulled away. Will make again!
EXCELLANT!!! When I served this delicious and moist cake people that did not care for rootbeeer even loved it! Easy to make but looks and taste like you spent hours. When bringing it out make sure to bring the recipe-I am always asked
Very easy to make, moist and flavorful. I have made it several times.
This is a nice recipe I followed it to the "T". The cake was too moist when I took it out of the pan. I didnt put the glaze on the cake. I am glad I didnt because the cake was borderline soggy even without the glaze. I will be making this again. But I didnt rate this a five because next time I will be making some adjustments.
For not being a root beer lover, i must say that i really enjoyed this cake. It was very moist and just the perfect root beer flavoring. It was a big hit with everyone that tried it.
Have made this cake about 5 times. The last time the cake was not done in the middle(kinda gooey). So we let the cake mix sit for about 3 minutes before baking to let the foam from the root beer settle a little. Then baked as directions state, it turned out FANTASTIC! My kids love it. Will be making it again soon (another b-day)
Most and tasty... I made mine as a 9" layer cake, and poured the glaze over each half before applying whipped vanilla frosting.
Very good! My Dad is a root beer fan and when I saw this I just had to make it for him. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I made this cake yesterday intending on taking it to my parent's house today for my dad's birthday. I followed the instructions exactly but I did make a double batch of the glaze. I could not find the extract so I omitted. I was sooo disappointed. I can live with it not tasting too "root beery" as some reviewers stated. But it just did not taste good. It was overly sweet and "wet" - not moist - wet like something was spilled on it. I ended up throwing it out. Needless to say I still appreciate the recipe as that is what this site is for me - the ability to try new and different recipes.
This cake did not rise too much and after the glaze set in, it just was soggy. Nobody in my family enjoyed this.
I actually made this many years ago but I still remember how good it was! I need to make it again sometime.
This cake scored a 3 star rating. It was somewhat dry and not as flavorful as we'd hoped. Some folks loved it, others not as much. We would make it again, but make changes to give it more zip.
Zero root beer flavor. Will not make again.
I'm trying to figure out what I did wrong. It had a nice flavorful aftertaste but the cake bombed. I used name-brand root beer, and it foamed up ALOT when added to mix. I think it never recovered. The cake never rose much, and was gummy inside - good flavor, but couldn't get past the texture. My dog liked it. I like the idea, can someone tell me what I did wrong?
This is a wonderful easy cake to make
It was a hit! The glaze soaked into the cake and made really moist.
I made this per the instructions and it's not as strong a flavor as I expected. It's very moist and a good cake but I was anticipating a much stronger taste.
taste very much like root beer. Added the additional rootbeer flavoring and it was a hit! Super moist and rises well in bundt pan.....I didn't experience any falling which often happens with soda pop cakes
Really good. I used 2 tsp rootbeer concentrate in the cake and 1 tsp in the glaze. I thought the amount of glaze was perfect.
I didn't use the glaze but the cake was so moist and delicious.
This is just yummy. I served it as coffee cake on a recent trail ride. Good reviews by all. So easy to make. Another review said they had trouble finding an 18.25 oz mix. I just used whatever size I had on hand and replaced the water with root beer and it worked fine.
Will definately make again. Brought this to a work food day, everyone was impressed with the cake and the idea of something so different. No leftovers....I did do what others had suggested by putting some of the glaze back into the pan before putting the cake back in it. thanks for the great recipe!
This is a moist and not-too-sweet cake, perfect for after a meal of rich foods. I did make more of the glaze as others suggested but really didn't taste the root beer flavor, but my guests all said it was good. I looked for root beer extract and didn't find any readily available so I made this according to recipe. It was "ok", not a show-stopper but I will keep it in my recipe box. Thanks for sharing, Karin!
I was looking forward to eating delicious Rootbeer cake. I added concentrate, doubled the glaze and let the cake soak in glaze in the pan as others have advised. But the cake was heavy and tasteless. Later I discovered my error. A standard cake mix at my grocery store is 14 ounces. The recipe calls for an 18.25 ounce mix. Amazon carries this size. (The star rating only reflects my experience. The recipe may be excellent.)
I brought this cake into work and it was gone before noon. Although it didn't have a very strong rootbeer flavor everyone seemed to love it.
This cake does have a nice mild root beer flavor - but the texture of the cake was off. It was too moist even though I let it cook longer. Too airy and I was afraid to use the glaze! Drizzled a bit on it and it just didn't seem like it would hold more that a tablespoon or two without it going soggy. Sorry to say we ended up tossing this one out......
combined 2 recipes. only used two eggs. after reading many reviews I added 1.5 tablespoons root beer extract to cake batter. After baking cake for 30 min. took out promptly, when thoroughly cooled I flipped cake over and put back in 9 x13. After poking holes in cake with toothpick I poured glaze on top. Glaze recipe was 9 tablespoons of root beer soda, 1 T RB extract and 1.5 cups powdered sugar. Finally, On top of all I added freshly whipped cream with RB soda and powdered sugar mixed in (to taste) spread over all cake and refrigerated overnight. wow.
Was very tasty. I did add a box of vanilla pudding mix to keep it extra moist. The root beer flavor was more subtle than I had thought it would be. I will try a craft root beer next time to see if that helps make the root beer more prominent.
This cake is awesome, I am not a big root beer fan, but my family is so I thought what a treat. And it was delicious. I added a little extra powdered sugar to the 3 TBSP of root beer so that the glaze was a little more thick...I made it as directed without the root beer extract (gosh hard to find). I added just a little more oil since bundt cakes can be heavy and dry. I use Joy Bakers spray and my cakes never, ever stick! This is such a treat of a cake!!! Thank you and keep the recipes coming!!!
Great to make with Grandkids! Double the glaze for sure!
