Four Seasons Enchiladas

Nice and spicy use for leftover turkey in a form that even the children will enjoy. Quick, too! Great topped with black olives, green onions, and tomatoes! Leftover ham would also be excellent in this dish.

Recipe by Janice

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, mix chile peppers, cream cheese, and cumin. Stir in chopped turkey.

  • Place the tortillas in a microwave oven. Heat for 1 minute, or until the tortillas are softened. Spread about 2 heaping tablespoons of the chile pepper mixture on each tortilla, and roll up. Place the rolled tortillas, seam-side down, in single layer in the prepared baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the salsa and beans. Spoon the mixture over the enchiladas. Sprinkle the top with cheese.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 15g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 1128.6mg. Full Nutrition
