Four Seasons Enchiladas
Nice and spicy use for leftover turkey in a form that even the children will enjoy. Quick, too! Great topped with black olives, green onions, and tomatoes! Leftover ham would also be excellent in this dish.
Fabulous! I added 1/2 a can of green enchilada sauce to the mix, used light cream cheese, used black beans instead of chili beans, and added a can of drained crisp corn. Unbeatable! The family loved it!
I was really disappointed with this recipe, especially after reading all of the good reviews. I made the recipe exactly as written. I ate 1 enchilada, my boyfriend ate half of one. I love Mexican, but I didn't like this.
I would add diced onion and minced garlic to the cream cheese, chile, cumin mixture. I put 1 can of sliced olives over the enchiladas, and covered with 2 cups of grated cheddar/monterey jack cheese. Served with green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Yummy!
I used leftover pork roast in this recipe and black beans and it was absolutely delicious!
What a wonderful way to use up some of that left over turkey! I used light cream cheese and reduced fat cheddar, and there is NO difference in taste - in fact, you could probably get away with fat-free cream cheese. Very good!
My husband & I loved this recipe. The kids however weren't as thrilled. They ate it but I won't make it for the "family" again.
I rated this recipe earlier and said it was too hot. Well, I found out what the problem was, and it wasn't the recipe. :) I accidentally used the wrong kind of canned peppers...the really hot kind! When I made it again, I used what the recipe calls for, and it turned out well. My husband really likes the flavor of the filling.
I did an ingredient search for turkey and cream cheese because I had to use them up before they went bad and this came up. These were really good. I only used half of the cumin because I was afraid my kids wouldn't like it and I used cheddar instead of monterey jack because that is what I had. I'm not sure what chili beans are, I used black beans and a mild salsa, again because of kids. I also made a few in a separate pan with just cheese on top for my son. They were all yummy. I enjoyed this sauce more than red enchilada sauce. These were super easy and I will definitely make them again.
Stopped on the way home and picked up the ingredients to make this tonight! Used leftover chicken. It was fast, easy and tasted great! My husband is not a big Mexican food fan and he liked it! Very tasty and yummy. Could easily see adding other ingredients to vary the flavors. A must try and a must keep! Thanks for sharing.
My husband and I loved this recipe! It was so easy...is definitely a keeper! Only thing I changed was I didn't have any turkey, so I used chicken breasts insteads. Great recipe, Janice!
As my husband said "It is a keeper" and we really enjoyed this recipe. Quick and easy as well as tasty. Pat
Great recipe, just a written. Canned chili beans and canned chili are two different things.
Yum! These were great! I used three cooked & cubed chicken breasts and only 1/2c salsa. In its place, I took another's advice and used green enchilada sauce and used a little more cheese. Served over a bed of lettuce and we really enjoyed them! This easy recipe is a keeper for us!
This is one of the best enchilada recipes I have found. My kids don't like enchilada sauce which make this recipe perfect! It's quick, it's easy, you can use whatever meat you like.
We enjoyed this recipe a lot, very easy and good. Many reviews said that this came out dry, but I didn't run into that problem at all. Had the right ratio of meat with the cream cheese. Thanks for posting, Janice!
Awesome way to use leftover turkey! My husband and I loved this recipe. It is the easiest enchilada recipe I have made. It is so filling that your really do not need a side dish.
I used my own leftover Carne Adovada in this recipe. I doubled the cumin, used a flour/corn tortilla and organic black beans for the topping. I did add a little more monterey jack in the filling and on top. I'm glad I had the thought to add a layer of enchilada sauce to the bottom of the pan and a little over the top layer. These would have been really dry otherwise. I served this with my own mexican rice and a homemade sour cream dressing of my own and it was quite tasty. The cream cheese inside was quite different, I'd never had an enchilada like that before. It was quite good. I'd make this again with my changes. We just like a wetter enchilada and a little more flavor in our enchilada meat.
Really enjoyed them! Were also good when we reheated the leftovers. Will repeat.
My husband absolutely loves these. I buy ground turkey and brown it instead of cooked sliced turkey. I like this recipe because most all of the ingredients are from a can, which makes it so easy to prepare. The flour tortillas often can get dry when baking, but not with this recipe since you cover it with salsa and cheese. It is very yummy and I have cooked it several times.
Amazingly simple and awesome, my family loved it! Even my picky "I'm not eating THAT" 5 year old! Thank you!
Wow! What a delicious and easy recipe. I heated about a tsp of oil, added fresh green chopped chillies (I used 2 serrano chillies), cumin and as soon as it started to sizzle I immediately added the chopped chicken. Mix well, remove from heat and add the cream cheese. The warm chicken makes it so much easier for the cheese to blend well. Excellent taste; definitely a keeper.
This recipe was great and pretty easy. It was nothing extraordinary, but it was good. I heated the turkey on the stove for a few minutes with a package of taco seasoning and 3/4 cup of water-this ads some good flavor to the meat. I used more than 2 cups of turkey and more cheese-this was a good choice. If you are in the mood for mexican, this is a quick way to have a good taste of it!
After seeing good reviews, I figured we would try something different with the turkey leftovers. What a mistake. No one in my family would even eat more than one bite. Don't waste your time with this one!
i thought this was okay...my husband thought it was really good...im not a big enchilda fan so i will go with my husbands review on this one.
Everyone loved this very simple dish. I added thinly sliced fresh spinach to the turkey mix, as well as 1/4 tsp of ground coriander. There are lots of fun extras you can work into this dish.
I love this! I did however make a few substitutions. First of all I used FRESH salsa, Secondly I used black beans instead of chili beans as I don't like the taste of canned chili. Great way to use up leftover turkey or chicken.
We look forward to leftover turkey now that we have tried this recipe. Many of the ingredients can be kept on hand making it quick and easy.
Spice it up a little more and use corn tortillas instead of flour and you have a hit.
Very good. I used the ingredients in the amounts as written, but I did do two things different. I thought the salsa would make it too juicy, so I ran it through the blender to make it smooth and thick. I also chopped up the chili peppers smaller. I might use enchilada sauce instead of salsa next time since I'd like more sauce, but as written it was still good.
I tweaked this recipe quite a bit, but liked it a lot. I doubled the cream cheese and added about 6 oz of sour cream plus one can of tomato sauce and a healthy amount of mexican hot sauce to the filling mixture before mixing in a considerable amount of shredded turkey (leftover from Thanksgiving). That was the filling inside the enchilada's which I topped with the leftover filling, salsa, more mexican hot sauce and a generous helping of shredded cheese. I got 10 large enchilada's into an 8 X 13 Pyrex baking dish. They turned out great. I will definitely make this again.
I LOVE these!! They're super-easy to make and they work well with any kind of leftover chicken, turkey, you name it!
This needed more cheese. I would suggest adding some to the insides instead of just the top.
These were very good and an awesome idea to use up eft over turkey or chicken. Even my picky mother-in-law like them.
The enchilada filling doesn't have the creamy texture that most enchiladas have. I think the recipe as written is sort of bland and needs some spice. The second time I made these I added garlic powder, chili powder, and a teaspon or so of taco/spices and seasonings. Overall this is a good recipe, but definitely not one that I would make for company.
One of my favorite things to make with left over turkey. Great for lunch the next day, too!
everyone liked it - even the kids. We substituted mild green enchilada sauce for the salsa.
The best thing about this recipe is that you don't have to peel, cut, or chop anything. Just open jars/cans and mix! I followed it exactly except I used leftover roasted pork instead of turkey. It was surprisingly delicious.
Very good recipe! Served with mexican rice and salad.
This was so quick, easy and absolutely delicious! I shared them at work and everyone loved them!
We tried this recipe with ham left over from Christmas dinner. It was great. Even my 2 year old son liked it. We'll definitely make this again. Reheats well.
My favorite easy enchilada recipie! Great with chicken also great with low fat cream cheese.
A great dish for using leftovers- chicken, turkey, or pork works well! I spiced it up by adding 2 cans of chopped green chilies- it was just right. I would suggest using "chunky" salsa as it adds texture to the dish as a whole. A favorite for mexican night at our house!
These were great! I used turkey breast strips that I cooked in a pan with some onion and pepper. Then I also added shredded cheddar cheese. My whole family raved about them! They are quick and easy... and VERY tasty!
Yum! This is the best. Everyone gave it 5 stars. I cooked stir fry style turkey stips with 1/2 package of taco seasoning, wrapped in foil and baked for forty minutes at 350. I used about 1 lb of turkey. This was great. Will make again and again.
So easy and tasty! I tried these using ground beef the other night, mixed with the cream cheese mixture, and they turned out great!
Awesome recipe . I used whole wheat tortillas and you couldn't tell a difference. Great recipie we will be making again again!
Very good, everyone loved this dish. Really great way to make left over turkey into a new meal. I added some shreaded cheese to the turkey mix. I also made some extra enchilada sauce in a seperate pan. I do recommend using cooking spray before putting the enchilads in the pan.
The turkey cream cheese filling turned out to be quite dry. I may put in a can of cream of chicken soup next time. Otherwise this was very easy to make. I topped with green onions. A little more moist and this could be a keeper.
Really freakin good!! Make sure to season the turkey with adobo
I don't know it was my leftover Thanksgiving bird, or what, but we did not like the taste of the turkey in these. Guess I'll need to stick with chicken and a different flavor dish. Overall, the combination of the ingredients just didn't do it for me.
Easy as falling down and tastier than I'd expected. Next time I'd add some veggies to the filling and use a hotter salsa on top for some kick.
These were great for a different kind of enchilada. They are dryer than our usual enchiladas, but still excellent.
The one thing I really liked a lot about this recipe is the use of beans and salsa over the top! This allowed for the spicy flavor of the jalapeno beans and the medium-hot salsa to counteract the mellow creaminess of the insides of this enchilada. For people who eat a lot of south-of-the-border foods, this is an easy recipe for using up leftovers because these are ingredients you probably have on hand. Thanks for the inspiration!
Great use of left over turkey, nice change from eating the traditional holiday meal for days.
I made it just like the recipe and it was awesome
I made this for my family using leftover Christmas turkey. I wouldn't call it good, nor would I call it bad. I can say I won't make it again. It just wasn't impressive.
By far the best recipe for leftover turkey. I principally use the dark meat for best flavor. I also substitute black beans for chili beans and corn tortillas for flour.
This was a great dish. The children loved it as well as the hubby!! Thanks!
Easy and delicious.
very good...easy for leftover turkey..
I have been making this for years. I use chicken instead of turkey. It is one of those casserole type dishes that is better the next day after baking, storing in fridge and reheating the next day. I sometimes add jalapenos to the cream cheese mixture or on top of the cheese. I serve with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. ** This is not an authentic Mexican style dish if that is the recipe you are searching for.
This turned out good. I made it with leftover pulled pork. I'll make it again, but will drain the beans, it was a little too watery. I had plenty of liquid from the salsa. I would also cook it for 30 minutes. Thanks for the recipe.
These tasted much better than I thought they would. I used mild salsa and corn tortillas. A good recipe to have on hand for Thanksgiving leftover turkey.
This is a great way to use leftover turkey. It was simple and tasty. I will make this over and over again.
Topped it off with a dallop of sour cream and it was really good. Quick and easy. Great use of leftover meat.
This just doesn't work with turkey. The meat and cream cheese mixture needs something else. We threw it out!
I made these after Thanksgiving and these were the bomb!! As my son would put it. This is a really tastey dish and so easy.
Loved this! Even my picky boys liked this and have requested that I make it again.
I made this a few years ago when I hosted Thanksgiving and I have been asked again this year to make this with the leftover turkey. The key to this is to cut up the turkey and heat in a pan with some taco seasoning (and a bit of water) to add some spice to it. I don't use the beans either. Just lots of cheese!
