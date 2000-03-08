Chicken Rotini Soup
This is a very easy chicken soup to make. Fresh chicken cooked in chicken broth with pasta and mixed veggies. A great homemade chicken soup without the hassle of straining your own stock.
For a simple recipe this soup had good flavor. To keep the noodles from getting too mushy I cooked them as directed but then didn't add them to the soup until the very end, just to warm them up.
Need to half recipe.
For a simple recipe this soup had good flavor. To keep the noodles from getting too mushy I cooked them as directed but then didn't add them to the soup until the very end, just to warm them up.
I followed the recipe exactly as written except I halved it. It made a big enough pot for 4 people to have seconds, with just a little left over. I used campbell's broth with garlic and herbs, and also added the cooked noodles at the end, to prevent them from getting mushy! This was easy to make and tasted awesome, thanks!!!
Need to half recipe.
I love this recipe - I add the noodles separately and freeze it without them - then I thaw it and add more noodles later. It works great.
I thought this soup was fast and easy. I like the flavor. I personally cut up two extra carrots and added an extra cup of bouillon. I like garlic so I did add definitely to taste for my family and I. Also I love cooking with wine so I had some and I put a splash of white wine in with. Yum.
I went on and gave the poster a full 5 stars even though I changed some things. I added a can of cream of chicken soup, used a can of peas and carrots drained added oregano and basil. I also didnt use bouillon because I cant ever find it in the stores here. Hubby loved it and says keep making it. Thanks!!! Oh I also used a can of chicken instead of a fresh chicken.
Simple recipe that is pretty flexible. I didn't have onion powder but I didn't think I needed it since there was already an onion in the soup. I used to slow cooker to cook my chicken and then used the stock in the pot and vegetables made this recipe even easier and the chicken even more tender.
Made this last night for dinner, I was sick and it hit the spot! I did do a few things different. I had 3 blsl chicken breasts, that I rubbed with the seasonings from sticky rotisserie style chicken recipe on this site covered with foil and baked 350 for 1 hr. and I cooked the noodles in the soup the last 20 min. what a great soup will make again. it was easy and yummy. next time I think I might add a little more carrots and celery, as I like a hearty soup.
I thought it was good but not great. My husband absolutely loved it though. Noodles were too mushy, next time I won't keep them in as long.
This is one of my new favortie soups. The rotini pasta is just so fun to eat. I didn't have any chicken so I just used the broth and boullion and it was still wonderful. I'm not much of a soup eater but this hit the spot for me.
Excellent recipe!! My family loved it and it was actually great to come home from work and make this dish.
Great soup! I used gemilli pasta and left out the onion and onion powder (kids would't have had any with it in). Kids enjoyed this. Was really good the next day with some mashed potatoes! I only used one frozen chicken breast that I cooked frozen in water with chicken bouillon and garlic powder then shredded it once cooked.
This was good, just with the exception that the pasta goes soggy if you boil it twice -once by itself, once with veggies. We just set the pre-boiled pasta aside and when it came time to serve, put the pasta in the bowl and dumped the rest of the soup over top. However, it was ok otherwise.
I halved the recipe and added more chicken and noodles and put frozen mixed veggies in with 10 minutes left to cook. I added some poultry seasoning too and it was quite tasty! Was more like casserole consistency than soup, but we like it that way!
This was pretty good. I cut the recipe in half because I didn't have enough chicken broth and it still made a lot of soup. I left out the chicken bouillon cubes and I increased the amount of onion powder.
This was a good soup! I made it a night or two before I got sick, so I was lucky to have delicious chicken noodle soup to eat while I was sick!
Pretty good. I used medium shell pasta. This made way to much for me though.
was very good. a nice alturnative to the normal chicken soup. i used a 16oz. bag of the rotini though (act. by accident). But it wasnt too much. kids loved it!
Really like this soup, but boy does it make a lot. Used whole wheat rotini and it was perfect.
Easy and delicious
Love it and the family love i
I have now made this soup twice and everyone love's it! VERY simple to make. One suggestion …. just put the uncooked Rotini right in with the broth and veggies from the start. Yummy!!
This was a good recipe but I'll be sure to make a few changes in the future. I took the advice of other reviewers and halved the recipe. I also added garlic and a couple of bay leaves to flavor the broth. It did the job quite well. I think the next time I try this, I'll season the chicken and bake it in the oven, then add it to the soup after cutting it up so as to develop a nice flavor. Boiled chicken just always seems a bit bland to me. Also, the rotini doesn't seem to fit as well as egg noodles would. Or rice. It's certainly something to play around with. :)
