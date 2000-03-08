Chicken Rotini Soup

This is a very easy chicken soup to make. Fresh chicken cooked in chicken broth with pasta and mixed veggies. A great homemade chicken soup without the hassle of straining your own stock.

Recipe by JULIESLP

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place enough water in a 5 quart pot over high heat to boil the pasta. Place the bouillon in the water and bring to a boil. Place the rotini in the boiling water and cook according to package directions. Drain and set pasta aside.

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the chicken broth and water. To this, add the celery, onion, carrots and chicken. Bring to a boil and stir in the reserved pasta. Reduce heat to medium low, let simmer and season with the garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper to taste. Cook 20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender and chicken is no longer pink. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 1198.9mg. Full Nutrition
