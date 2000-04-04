Basic Chocolate Chip Muffins
This is a simple chocolate chip muffin recipe that's not too sweet. You can also double the recipe and bake them in flat-bottomed ice cream cones!
This recipe is so good! It def hits any sweet tooth! The changes I made were: 2 c flour, 1 tbsp baking powder, 1 c sugar and a splash of vanilla. They were perfect! I also added a few chocolate chips to the top before baking at 400 for 20 min. They were golden brown & delicious! I will def make this again.Read More
I'm sorry, Julia, but these muffins just don't seem to work out!! I agree with past reviews: they were far too wet and took a verrry long time to bake. Too much liquid wasn't the only problem, though. They just seemed "off", even though the flavor wasn't too awful. Sorry. :(Read More
This recipe is so good! It def hits any sweet tooth! The changes I made were: 2 c flour, 1 tbsp baking powder, 1 c sugar and a splash of vanilla. They were perfect! I also added a few chocolate chips to the top before baking at 400 for 20 min. They were golden brown & delicious! I will def make this again.
I dont know what everyone else is doing wrong, but the comments I got when I used this recipe were, wow, baked perfectly, delicious. If it seems to liquidy, bump the heat up a little and you may have to bake a little longer, but whats an extra 15 minutes? I think it was great.
I'm sorry, Julia, but these muffins just don't seem to work out!! I agree with past reviews: they were far too wet and took a verrry long time to bake. Too much liquid wasn't the only problem, though. They just seemed "off", even though the flavor wasn't too awful. Sorry. :(
This recipe turned out great for me. The only thing that i did differently is using different measurments. Also i think all these past reveiwers are mixing the ingredients wrong. The reason why its so wet or not a dough like texture is because your not pouring the liquids in a small well in the middle of the dry ingredients. I make muffins all the time and this was a great recipe :)
I lovethis recipe and use it ALL the time. I made the same adjustments as everyone else did: 2 c flour, 1 tbsp baking powder, 1 c sugar and a splash of vanilla. Typically I use this recipe to make mini muffins. Everything is the same, even the baking time, only I use mini chips instead of full size chips.
Unfortunately this keeps being too wet a dough for me. Already tried to keep it longer in the oven, didn't really work. Now I will try less fluids, but the taste is really GREAT!!!
I dont know what others are talking about. I have never had a problem with this recipe before. I baked this recipe several times and then decided i wanted to add to it. I added 1 cup of frozen raspberries as well as the chocolate chips and a splash of vanilla and they turned out amazing. I think if your recipe is too liquidy, its because you are beating the egg or stiring your muffin mix too much. Unlike a cake mix, you are supposed to fold in the ingrediants not stir them. If you stir them you end up with liquid rubbery muffins with holes in the middle of your muffins ..just a little fyi
I made it to include in a mother's day breakfast, but it just did not turn out. Not sweet enough and not a good texture. Was a little better later after it had been refrigerated.
This recipe seems totally wrong amounts! I should have read the reviews first, because I probably would not have made it if I had. It was so liquidy, had to add heaps more flour.
I thought these were very good! I used all measurements as originally stated, and made sure in the method that I mixed the dry and wet separately, then combined them, and found the batter was not too wet or too dry. I baked them at 350 (convection) for 15 minutes, and they were done. They didn't brown much on the top, but still looked and tasted great! A new favorite in our home.
Love it! I changed/added to the recipe to a cup of mint chocolate chips, 2 teaspons of baking soda and 2 tablespoons of dark chocolate powder. Put a dolup of canned chocolate fudge frosting on top with some chopped up mint chocolate chips. My friend and family cannot get enough!
My daughter and I made this recipe, we made it because it looked simple for her, she is only 10. I would not recommend this recipe, very rubbery, and too much butter.
I enjoyed being able to make great muffins and in a short amount of time.
I made these muffins and they came out great...I loved them, my family loved them, and they were a hit with everyone else!!!Great Job!!!
These muffins were great! Mmmm! They were delicous! :) I will be making these again!!
Add a 1/2 cup more flour to these for the perfect consistancy! In addition, I added a 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and substituted 2 Tbs of the white sugar with brown sugar. yummy!
I tried one other chocolate chip muffins recipe and it was not very good, but this one was great. The batter was the right consistency and they tasted fantastic. Will definately make this one again.
really good nothing super special...i added about a teaspoon of vanilla and made mini muffins...made about 2 and a half dozen
I did not care for this.
These were not to our liking.
Too sticky But OK
these muffins were the best i've made. they didn't crumble and were not too sweet either. they were great for a quick breakfast to take to work. thanks for sharing!
Very good. My 11 year old son made them fro breakfast.
this recipe was terriffic very easy and they came out delicious! the only thing i changed was i added in a few more chocolate chips, im not sure why some of the other people on here had issues with this but i liked it :) im making more now for school tonight
For me, this recipe was only enough dough for 10 muffins. They are good but a little dry. Baked 15 minutes at 180 C. I also added 1 full teaspoon of cocoa powder and used dark-chocolate sprinkles instead of choc. chips. I used some brown sugar along with white and a small amount of extra flour. I feel I'll have to seek another recipe, because I like to have 12 full muffins at the end of baking.
I'm really not sure what went wrong here - I followed the directions to the T... I changed the Servings to 12, yet I ended up with batter for about 18. Upon first check after 15 mins in the oven, the muffins didn't seem quite done so I let them bake at 3 min increments, checking at each interval. At the 21 min mark, I took the muffins out. These muffins were way over-done on the bottom, a funky "not-quite-done" color on top, and dry. Obviously they were probably dry because of the amount of time spent in the oven, but honestly, I found this recipe's directions kind of vague (was the egg supposed to be beaten? I ended up beating it). After baking this botched batch yesterday, I found another recipe (Nora's Chocolate Chip Muffins) on here which has worked out much better for me (and the muffin eaters). Will not be attempting my hand at this recipe again.
These were perfect! Being vegan I had to make some minor adjustments. First I followed advise from previous user and increased flour to 2 cups and also increased baking powder to 1 tablespoon. I used flax egg replacer and coconut milk. I also used 1/3 cup Earth Balance buttery stick. I baked at 400 for 18 minutes which allowed muffins to puff up and crack on the top. These were perfectly moist and fluffy. I will be making again and again and again!
This was the first muffin recipe I have ever tried and I'm sticking to it! I'm pretty sure there is no better recipe than this. It is the perfect amount of sweetness and it is just plain YUMMY! Thank you SO MUCH for a great recipe!!!
wonderful. I did little less milk, a little less butter and added raisins. wonderful treat. yum yum yum
I use this recipe all the time, its simple, quick, and delicious!
This recipe Tasted Fantastic, but.... The batter was liquidy, The Chocolate Chips all sank to the bottom, The liner was hard to remove, They took forever to cook, They didn't rise and lastely they never crisped at the top. I'm sorry and usually only write good reviews, but this was a bad waste of my time! ?? I don't recommend this recipe. This was really too bad! I had high hopes.
Beautiful, easy, quick, and turned out great!!
not bad. i probably would do less butter next time. but it was simple and pretty decent.
everyone who tried them liked them :)
This recipe turned out great for me. The changes I made were 2 cups self rising flour, 1 cup sugar, and omitting the baking powder. Quick and easy snack that hits the sweet spot!
Very good! Not too moist, certainly not too dry! Thanks for sharing!
It was good . I just made a few changes . When I followed the recipe without changing anything , it just tasted .... Off. Not bad but just off. The second batch , I added 2 short small splashes of vanilla. The tiniest hint of cocoa. And a grain of cinnamon . I think the cinnamon really did it. That was the last thing I added and it just fixed the taste. Overall , thank you for the recipe my guests loved it!!!
Did anyone else notice the baking powder was missing in the instructions? The taste was good, but like the other reviews said, it was too runny.
Ok for everyone who had trouble with this recipe...I decided to try it, but I played with it a little. First, I upped the liquid...1/2 cup of butter. Second, I used 2/3 cups of raw sugar. Then I baked longer....way longer...the reason is that muffins need to be baked at about 400 degrees to peak and crack like muffins ought to peak. So, the next time I made them, I upped the oven temp and they did in fact bake in 15 minutes. I still increased the butter and they came out yummy and delicious both times. The key, I think, is the oven temperature!
I made this recipe twice in the last few days. I love how quick and simple it is, making it an easy recipe to make for a quick grab and go "treat like" breakfast or something easy but delicious to share with co-workers. The first time I made this with butter as the recipe calls for and the second time with veggie oil. I have yet to taste the finished muffin but like the texture and smell better with the oil.
Wonderful, not sure what the fuss is all about. Turned out great. The ONLY thing I changed was the cooking. 400 for about 25-30 minutes.
I have to disagree with everybody else...I loved this recipe! it was delicious! I discovered it last week, and have made it twice already because it went so fast!
These muffins were just "ok". They were moist and very easy to make, however, they have a very flour-y taste to them, especially if you get a bite without any choc. chips in it! If you are going to make these I would recommend using more chocolate chips than stated to make sure you have some in every bite,
Like others, I find this batter too thin. Baking longer would have no effect except to dry them out. The taste was fine, but I prefer to have chocolate chips spread throughout, and not sunk to the bottom of each muffin (they looked like "black-bottomed" cakes). I'm sure they sank because of the thinness of the batter. I have another plain, sweet muffin recipe I use that I add chocolate chips to, I think I'll go back to that recipe.
Great, very simple recipe, not super sweet, loved them. Be careful not to overbake, they are done before they brown any on top. For the record, I followed the recipe EXACTLY, as I NEVER give a review of a recipe without trying it exactly as written first . I feel that is unfair to the recipe submitter and just plain rude. I used the same temperature and amounts of ingredients, the only thing different was about a tablespoon less chocolate bits bc I didn't have quite enough. I read a couple reviews that claimed the batter was too "wet" and they took too long to bake. Mine took 17 minutes. My super-uber-picky 10 year old loved them, although the little chocoholic did request extra chocolate bits next time lol! I will probably oblige (within reason) bc it's rare to get her to try something new. Oh, one more thing, it may just be the pans I used or the amount of batter used in each muffin, but I ended up with 14 total. Update: After making the recipe I decided to write it down. Suddenly realized I didn't use enough chocolate chips after all. The recipe calls for 1 cup and I thought it said 1/2 cup and I only had a scant 1/2 cup in there lol. So the amount as written should be plenty!
I was making these for my land ladies grand kids. The recipe was great. I just added 2 extra ingredients. About 2 once or about of tequila and 12 ounces of beer. Oh not for the perfect muffin. Just for me......
I love this recipe
I added cocoa powder & they were perfect, I cooked them @ 180 degrees for 20 minutes, it's like a lovely spongy cake mix, a winner for me & I have shared the recipe
I'm sorry this is the first time that I have to say I'm not too fond of a recipe on here. I did as a previous poster suggested and added a little more flour, sugar and vanilla but I agree... Missing something , just doesn't taste right. The kids liked them and had fun making them but I wouldn't use this recipe again :(
These turned out great kids loved them made it exactly as the recipe called.
Great recipe and kid approved. I like to add a dash of cinnamon to give it an extra yummy aroma and taste as it bakes. This recipe also makes 12 regular sized muffins for me.
An Easy recipe..definitely my choice for a quick tea time snack.
I made this according to the recipe and the kids loved them!
Doubled the recipe, lowered the temp by 25 degrees because our gas oven can be a bit weird when it comes to baking and they took maybe and extra 5 minutes to bake perfectly. Not a single issue, kids loved them. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe.
I didn't make any changes and I won't make this again. It wasn't bad, but this recipe was very blah. To be honest they were better cold in the fridge. Kinda tasted like cookie dough.
Ok, i try to bake it and taste it. It is actually quite delicious but i wonder whether the flour is too much? A bit sticky. However, i m only a beginner when it comes to baking. I am very happy with the result. And my little daughter loves it too.
I love this recipe. I like to add cinnamon instead of chocolate chips. It turns out great for me. I not sure what other people's problems are with it.
I loved the recipe very easy to make didn't take long to cook at all. I tripled the recipe and added some flax seed. My kids love them too. Thank you for this recipe :)
Was hoping for fluffy muffins not spongy muffins. Not to mention it took an hour to bake. If I makes these again I will definitely have to adjust the recipe.
I made these today with a group of 30 children ranging in age from 6 -12. They are super easy, they turned out well and the children loved them.
I think I might have used a slightly different recipe from this site, but anyway the muffins taste good the top was a little dark at its shortest time, so next time I'd put them in for 15-20 minutes. And I might have added a little too much of regular sugar, I saw that it said to put it in twice so I wouldn't put that extra 3 tablespoons. But over all they were pretty good, especially since I'm only 13 lol.
I LOVE these muffins!! So easy to make and they don't take long at all! The only thing I did different was I put 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips and 1/2 cup white chocolate chips to mix things up :)
Great recipe! Made one slight change...use sour cream instead of milk
Made EXACTLY like recipe says--even with real butter, but found I had to add 1/4 cup extra flour to overly wet dough... they were still very moist. I agree with another reviewer that the taste was "off". She said flour-y. I'd say the taste is like a biscuit....esp. when you get a bite without chocolate. (it would help if you only used mini chips--I used regular ones) My kids liked it--I'm assuming because they inhale everything and because it really has quite a bit of sugar in it--oh, and they love biscuits. If it had less sugar, it would likely be really bland. I had to bake them the 20min. time to get them done. I probably would even tweek a standard muffin recipe for oatmeal/raisins (subbing choc. chips for raisins) before I made this one again. They weren't even pretty.....very very yellowy-pale from the butter.
I made this recipe this morning and I will definitely be going back to my old recipe. This was awful!!
Very good however I found that when I made them 1 cup of chocolate chips was to much I would recommend doing 1/2 a cup instead however over all I thought the muffins were quite good! I would make it easily make it agin, and recommend to others.
Easy to follow recipe and they cake out so great. I loved this recipe. My first time baking and I have to say it doesn’t get any easier.
Turned out great. My son says doesn’t taste like a muffin but not as sweet as a cupcake as he finished his second. Only complaint I had was my grandmother they wasn’t browned on top.
Good recipe. I made mine in a loaf pan and used 1 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup cocoa and 1 Tbsp baking powder. Baked at 350 for roughly 40 minutes.
Perfect and delicious every time. No need to change a thing.
great! not too sweet :)
The batter was thin and runny, so we added an extra 1/2 cup of flour. After baking for about 22 min., the muffins were still white and looked undercooked, but were actually ready. They have a satisfying taste, but are not as sweet as other chocolate chip muffins.
These muffins are hands delicious. I added vanilla and peanut butter chips and I couldn't have been more pleased with the results.
They were so good! I plan to make these for a family gathering this weekend, and I'm sure they will go fast! I would recommend this recipe to anyone!
A fine recipe that made everyone in the house happy.
If you want an excuse to eat chocolate chips without feeling guilty, than this is the muffin recipe for you. If you want your muffins to taste like more than just a chocolate chip holder, look elsewhere.
These muffins took 25 minutes at 350 in my oven. They look a little pale but are nice, simple, moist muffins. They are not too sweet which is great. I used buttermilk in place of milk since I had it in the fridge. I would try these again and maybe give them a few more minutes but they will soon all be gone anyway!
very easy to make on a rainy Saturday morning for 2 grandsons!
I made these exactly as the recipe says, and they turned out fine. Maybe the different results are because of different flours. The one I used was more like bread flour. The mixture wasn't any thinner than that of any other muffin.
I followed this recipe EXACTLY as it’s written & baked them for 20 minutes and they are honestly the best homemade muffins I’ve ever had. Not too sweet and they have great flavor. I had no problems with runny dough or needing to bake them any additional time. They came out of the muffin liners with nothing left behind. Will be a regular in our home!
I used some tapioca starch and a dash of cornstarch to accommodate my egg allergy, used carob chips instead of chocolate (also allergic) and added some dried cherries. I added some carob powder, and also had to add about 2/3c extra flour because the batter was extremely runny with the given proportions. They turned out nicely! I agree with the others who talked about them being rather pale and bland if you don't tweak the recipe a bit, but after adjustment they're good. I feel like this is a good basic recipe for people who want a jumping off point to explore their own flavor combinations.
This is the chocolate chip muffin recipe I have been searching for. I did add 1 teaspoon of vanilla. This is a great recipe.
I think that we're so good and would definitely make them again!
Very tasty! I added a half teaspoon of vanilla and three tablespoons of cocoa powder for sweetness.
made this following the recipe but took some advise and added a bit of vanilla and made sure i folded all the ingredients together, not mix and they turned out great. nice light fluffy great taste. would make again.
Won't use as much Chocolate Chips as the recipe calls for. Too chocolaty . They are delicious. My friends love them
I don't know what others are doing but this recipe came out perfect! Easy and delish!
Easy and delicious. Don't skimp on the chocolate chips, that is what makes the recipe. I will make them again!
Followed the recipe exactly and mine were a bit dry.
I made this only a couple times it came out fine.... for some reason the chocolate chips either sink to the bottom or they do not bake.. I DO NOT recommend this recipe!!!!
Whenever I make these muffins, everyone I know enjoys them including my kids who are picky when it comes to muffins. Thanks for the recipe..I think I'd add in vanilla extract tho..
I read the comments before even trying this... i personally don't like chocolate chip muffins but my roommates and boyfriend do so i made it for them.... i put less milk and butter in... it was dry at first but i added a bit of water and it seemed to be okay.... thanks for the easy recipe!
I love this recipe!!! I've made it over 5 times. I added blueberries instead of chocolate chips. You can also add a teaspoon of cinnamon and you can make cinnamon muffins.
Just made these at 4 AM for my hungry kids, we love them! Taste great, baked perfectly, will definitely be using this recipe again!
Very good. They don't brown on top for some reason though. I made both the chocolate chip version and for the second batch I removed the chocolate chips and instead topped and swirled in a cinnamon filling to make them cinnamon muffins. Both turned out great, just wish they would brown more on the top.
I found them to be very dry and compact.
I added 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla and they are so good!!! So PLEASE stop reading this review and make these muffins!!
Not very flavourful, needs more sugar. On the bright side it bakes beautifully, could be a good base recipe to play with different ingredients!
Great recipe, they certainly don't last long in our house! I followed it as is, but added 1 tsp vanilla and took another's advice on making a well with the dry ingredients and folding them into the wet ingredients. They turned out perfect!! Update: I've also used 1 cup Whole Grain Flour, 1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour, forgotten the vanilla and added 1 cup (total) of shredded carrot and zucchini....our autistic son can't tell and loves them! Yes :-)
