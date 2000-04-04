Basic Chocolate Chip Muffins

This is a simple chocolate chip muffin recipe that's not too sweet. You can also double the recipe and bake them in flat-bottomed ice cream cones!

Recipe by Julia

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin tin or line with paper liners.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in milk, egg, butter, and chocolate chips until combined. Pour batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 291.3mg. Full Nutrition
