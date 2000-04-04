Basic Chocolate Chip Muffins

Great, very simple recipe, not super sweet, loved them. Be careful not to overbake, they are done before they brown any on top. For the record, I followed the recipe EXACTLY, as I NEVER give a review of a recipe without trying it exactly as written first . I feel that is unfair to the recipe submitter and just plain rude. I used the same temperature and amounts of ingredients, the only thing different was about a tablespoon less chocolate bits bc I didn't have quite enough. I read a couple reviews that claimed the batter was too "wet" and they took too long to bake. Mine took 17 minutes. My super-uber-picky 10 year old loved them, although the little chocoholic did request extra chocolate bits next time lol! I will probably oblige (within reason) bc it's rare to get her to try something new. Oh, one more thing, it may just be the pans I used or the amount of batter used in each muffin, but I ended up with 14 total. Update: After making the recipe I decided to write it down. Suddenly realized I didn't use enough chocolate chips after all. The recipe calls for 1 cup and I thought it said 1/2 cup and I only had a scant 1/2 cup in there lol. So the amount as written should be plenty!