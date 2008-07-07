Posole Soup
Authentic Posole is made with the pig's head; the ears are the delicacy. This simple recipe uses more 'acceptable' ingredients.
Good basic recipe, not quite the same, but good. I prefer to use dried new mexico chiles, soak in boiling water to rehydrdate and then puree in blender, and add pureed chile to soup. The cabbage on top is a must!Read More
needs more flavor. Not very authentic. Add lime wedges on the side with cilantro, chopped cactus, cotija cheese, pureed chili sauce and onion for more flavor. We simmer whole garlic heads in our base.Read More
This is a really good recipe! I would prefer no cabbage, add some camino, garnish with raw onions and fresh cilantro, serve with corn tortillas. Yum! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Very good. I used chicken instead of pork and added chicken bouillon and chili powder while cooking the chicken.
Very good! A few minor alterations...I boiled the pork in the water w/ the chili powder (maybe a little more than what was called for) as well as a couple of spoonfuls of granulated chicken bouilon. A lot of great flavor! I'm already craving more!!
Very easy to make. Husband states its authentic and very very good. Just like the Posole in California. We live in Michigan.
Yum. My husband is a big Posole fan, and kids ate well. I offered more types of veggies to add when served. Mexican style cheese is also good with it.
A very easy version of a traditional Mexican soup. I made this to satisfy my son's craving for menudo, which I refuse to cook. (The smell of tripe is overwhelming!) My sixteen year old ate 4 bowls for dinner! I used very lean pork. It was really good, and it was even better the next day! (as most soups are!)
Delicious! I made this receipe with the slightest alteration. the last 30-45 min i simmered it, i put in the soup some cilantro not cut or anything and some lime and oh it was delicious!!!
Bryan B. I have no idea where your from but here in Oaxaca Mexico we don't make our Posole with pig's heads :P It's actually made with shreadded chicken meat, not w/ pork - but I love your recipe :)
I have not tried this recipe but I make posole every year for xmas eve. I garnish with lettuce, sliced radishes, chopped onions, chile flakes, and/or lime. All optional. Lettuce is sliced very thin. Yummy. Had to rate to send this message.
Great Recipe! Just needed a little more spice to it. But then, not all of us like it spicy. ;)
I did not try this recipe either...but i have a variation of it that I use...Instead of Chilie powder, I use California chilis and rehydrate them, then puree them and after i boil the pork I add in the pureed chilis by straining them through a fine strainer....until it is a nice dark red. Then I add in the hominy and let it boil for awhile...my fiance LOVES this recipe...and even my 3 year old son asks for more. Is my personal favorite.
This recipe is great! The only things I added were onion and garlic..I cut 1 large onion in 4 pieces and about 6 pcs of garlic and boiled for the last 30 to 45 mins!
This is a wonderful traditional Posole soup! Love it!
I adjusted this recipe. I cooked it in my big crock pot. I used 4lbs of pork shoulder. I cut up the meat into squares but still added the fat and the bone for flavor. Cooked for 2 hours on low. I then used the new mexico chilis (rehydrated and then blended). I used 6 of them and put all of them in my crockpot. Even then the broth tasted really bland. So I added chicken bouillion (the mexican and american kind - not sure if this makes a difference - about 4 cubes worth). I then added red pepper flakes (don't add too much or this becomes spicy really really quickly). I also added garlic powder (about 2 tbls).
My husband loved it and it was so easy to make.
try cooking cooking outside on your grill side burner. LP cooks hotter and quicker. Let the neighbors smell the flavor
Thank you so much for this recipe! So easy & tasted just like my mother-in -law's posole (who is from Mexico). The part of Mexico where she's from only uses pork, not chicken like someone else said. I served it with tortillas.
One of my favorites!!! I doiuble the recipe and use the leftover pork for shredded tacos the next night!
Authentic, but this recipe varies from family to family as every recipe does... obviously. I love this version. My Mexican family makes it this way exactly.
Works better if you buy boneless pork loin and cube it
Make it more authentic with a teaspoon of Cayenne pepper powder, tablespoon of ground Comino and one tablespoon of crushed Mexican Oregano. Then it’s crockpot time for 6 hours
I used pork shoulder, but same results just a price difference to me, even though a gourmet chef I'm severely handicapped (broken back) so the income isn't great right now so sometimes you've got to try to create that silk purse from the sow's ear as it were, I but I enjoyed it I may have used a little more than the prescribed amount of seasonings, but that's who I am, I love scorpion Chili Peppers, but there not everyone's cup of tea, but after the way I grew up in various neighborhoods, I I learned more about seasoning than they taught me in chef schooling, I thank you, and Shalom.
I added reconstituted peppers and green chiles pureed. it's really good. I also cooked in a power pressure cooker and added all spices while cooking the pork.
