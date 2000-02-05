Polish Style Chocolate Cake

4.2
5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A simple chocolate cake served with bananas and whipped topping. a different kind of chocolate cake. but a very good one.

Recipe by Anna Lombard

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then add the vanilla. Add the flour mixture alternately with the milk. Mix to combine.

  • Pour batter into a 9x13 inch pan. Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • Spread whipped topping over cooled cake and place sliced bananas on top. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 107.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022