Kari's Delicious Drummettes

Drummettes baked with a mixture of tomato soup, cilantro and spices. If you like chicken, here is a tasty new way to eat it! Serve with carrots, celery sticks and Ranch-style salad dressing.

Recipe by kari

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Place drummettes in a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, combine the soup, cilantro, onion powder, pepper and garlic salt. Mix well, and pour mixture over chicken.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 1832.8mg. Full Nutrition
