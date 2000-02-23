Kari's Delicious Drummettes
Drummettes baked with a mixture of tomato soup, cilantro and spices. If you like chicken, here is a tasty new way to eat it! Serve with carrots, celery sticks and Ranch-style salad dressing.
I found this recipe to be very surprising. I didnt know what to expect, but the flavor was quite good. I did remove some of the sauce once the chicken was done so to make it not so overpowering.Read More
This recipe was very good and quick. It also used very simple items I already had in the cupboard so nothing special was needed. The kids loved it. I made a pasta salad on the side and had a great meal.Read More
This recipe was great my kids absolutely loved it. This is a great family meal.
My husband love this one! Our favorite meal, easy to make too.
The meat was tender. I used fresh onion and garlic but it came out a bit bland. I added salt to compensate. Not bad.
i was NOT impressed with this recipe. the ingredients sounded like they would create a good flavor, but it did not. the drummettes were cooked through but i would not recommend this recipe to others. Sorry!
My mom left me with some drumsticks and that's about it. In a panic, I found this and made added a dash of cayenne, some garlic and herb, and a bayleaf. It looked like her chilmol and it was really good. She loved it.
Easy and good! I marinated mine for 8ish hours before baking.
Love this recipe very quick and easy.. I added more seasonings to my chicken as I always do, to give it my own flavor. Next time I will use only one can of the soup with a little bit of water to cover chicken. I garnished chicken with green onions and served yum so good
This was ok. I used a homemade version of tomato soup to keep it gluten free. Method is perfect!!
Pretty good but the tomato soup makes it a little sweet for my taste. Next time I will do one can of soup and one can of tomato sauce. And maybe some herbs.
