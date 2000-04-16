Pork Chops with Stewed Tomatoes

25 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Very easy, tender pork chops baked with onions, mushrooms and stewed tomatoes. This is a GREAT hit with my family and the chops will melt in the mouth!!

By Lisa

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut the onion into thick slices and arrange them on the bottom of a casserole dish. Lay the pork chops over the onions. Season the chops with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Cover the chops with the mushrooms and pour the stewed tomatoes over all.

  • Bake, covered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Remove cover and bake for 30 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 276.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022