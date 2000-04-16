Pork Chops with Stewed Tomatoes

My wife just cooked this tonight. It was very good. She did make it a little different than what the recipe calls for. First she put some vegtable oil in a skillet, browned the diced up onion and the pork chops on each side for about 5 minutes total. Then she put the onions and pork chops in the baking dish seasoned with salt and pepper, and she used can diced tomatos instead of stewed tomatos since that is what we had on hand, then seasoned the tomatos with garlic pepper. She covered the dish and baked in the oven for 40 minutes, then uncovered it and baked for an additional 6-10 minutes. We ate it all over rice, and it was sensational...even our picky eaters of two boy's ate it. (we have a 9 year old, and 3 year old. Our 1 year old is not to big on table foods yet, but he did eat one piece of meat) My wife will definately be making this again!!