Pork Chops with Stewed Tomatoes
Very easy, tender pork chops baked with onions, mushrooms and stewed tomatoes. This is a GREAT hit with my family and the chops will melt in the mouth!!
I just made this dish and I followed one of the other reviews by browning the chops first, then I sauteed the onions, mushrooms and added garlic. I did continue to use the stewed tomatoes and bake the dish for about 40 minutes. The dish was so tender and tasteful.My daughter who is always on a diet went for more. The sauce over rice was really good. You must cover the dish with foil to keep the chops tender. I will make this dish again.
This was not very good. Pork chops were very tough as they virtually boil in the liquid (and I bought very GOOD quality chops from the butcher). Ingredients do not add desirable or complimentary flavors to pork. I wouldn't recommend this recipe, or make it again. Edible, but that's it.
Nope. I am sorry to say this recipe needs help. Lots of it. The 90 minute cooking time essentially boiled the chops to death. We tossed it all in the trash.Maybe cutting the cooking time down would help but, somehow, I doubt it.
This is an excellent recipe IF you use a cut like pork steaks or bone-in pork chops AND lower the oven temp to between 275 and 325. These benefit from the long cook time on a low setting. However, a high quality cut like boneless pork loin chops will only get overdone and tough.
The recipe isn't bad, but needs some changes. It's better to brown the chops in a fry pan. Add the onion while browning. Then put it into a baking pan if you really want to bake them, but there's no need. Just add the remaining ingredients to the fry pan and cook just until the chops are done, certainly not and hour and a half. Good with mashed potatoes and salad, as well as good, garlicky bread.
The tomato sauce this recipe made was good, especially over rice, the only problem was that the sauce didn't soak into the pork real well. It was very fast to prep.
We loved these! I used Bone in Pork Chops And Canned Sliced Mushrooms. I served it with rice. It came out tender and delicious! I will be putting this into the dinner rotation.
I tried this recipe last night and it was wonderful. I did make one minor change though. I added shredded asiago/romano cheese to the top which seemed to finish it off quite nicely. I'd definitely make it again!!
I think there is a typo in the baking time. 1 1/2 hours will burn your dinner!
My wife just cooked this tonight. It was very good. She did make it a little different than what the recipe calls for. First she put some vegtable oil in a skillet, browned the diced up onion and the pork chops on each side for about 5 minutes total. Then she put the onions and pork chops in the baking dish seasoned with salt and pepper, and she used can diced tomatos instead of stewed tomatos since that is what we had on hand, then seasoned the tomatos with garlic pepper. She covered the dish and baked in the oven for 40 minutes, then uncovered it and baked for an additional 6-10 minutes. We ate it all over rice, and it was sensational...even our picky eaters of two boy's ate it. (we have a 9 year old, and 3 year old. Our 1 year old is not to big on table foods yet, but he did eat one piece of meat) My wife will definately be making this again!!
I plan to poke tenderizer into my chops then marinate them in tomato sauce & diced onions for a few hours!
Did not like this one!! Too tough and no flavor.
This recipe is not bad but missing something. I've been making something similar to this for years and it's a favorite with my family. I use nice cuts of pork loin, ( but any cut will work great), place in a casserole dish, add raw, baby carrots, quartered potato, diced celery and onion, green, red and yellow peppers, fresh mushrooms and cover with stewed tomatoes. Cover dish and bake @ 325 for about an hour. You can add your own spices to taste. Melt in your mouth dinner!!
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out as promised. The whole house loved this and asked when we can have it again. Since I was the only one that didn't care for the onions they will be omitted.
I was brought up eating this.... Ofcourse my Grandmother made it slightly different. It was prepared in a slow cooker. Pork chops, bacon, onions, diced tomatoes, and peas. Seasoned with plenty of garlic, blk pepper, and celery seeds. Served over egg noodles.
Just finished this recipe and thought it was great. I used center cut bone-in pork chops about 1" thick. As others mentioned I browned the chops in a large skillet for 4 minutes/side then removed them to a plate. Added the onions, garlic and mushrooms to the same pan and cooked about 5 minutes until onions clear, added the tomatoes and some dry oregano, heated to boiling, put the pork chops back into the pan and covered. Since I had something else in the oven already I just simmered on the stove top, 15min covered and then 15min uncovered. Very tender. Served over some pasta with a green salad.
I did not care for the presentation of this dish. Also, I think it requires more seasoning than just salt and pepper. When I made mine, I brushed with some white vinegar then with some olive oil. Then I sprinkled with a little bit of garlic, thyme, and cumin along with the salt and pepper. I also browned the pork before adding in the onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Baking the pork at 350 for 1 1/2 hours is too long, I think. If you brown the pork 1st, then only bake about 40-50 minutes and keep covered the whole time. Your meat will be super tender. If you don't brown your meat 1st, I'd say an hour at most will do the job. It is good by itself or served over rice.
I grew up on something very similar to this, the only difference being that we used canned diced tomatoes instead of seasoned stewed tomatoes. To all those saying the cooking time is too long and will burn your dinner - not so! This works perfectly every single time. If anything, you might want to lower the temp slightly. I even used thick boneless center cut loin chops and they came out super tender, not dried out. Make sure you follow the directions and COVER the dish. I'm not a huge fan of stewed tomatoes (they added some sweetness to the dish), so I think I'll stick with making it with diced tomatoes. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
This was the most tender pork chops I had ever had!!! I didn’t have mushrooms but they came out great!
I really enjoyed it. I used fresh mushrooms. I cooked for an hour than checked them and cooked for another 15 minutes... I used boneless pork chops
