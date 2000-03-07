Simply Lemon Baked Chicken

4.5
145 Ratings
  • 5 100
  • 4 26
  • 3 13
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

A whole roasting chicken sprinkled with fresh lemon and paprika, then slow baked with the lemon halves inside! This recipe is very easy and the chicken comes out moist and tastes great!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Rub chicken with salt inside and out. Squeeze lemon juice from lemon halves over outside of chicken, then rub paprika over all. Place squeeze lemon halves inside chicken cavity, then place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour a little water over chicken to prevent drying.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 3 hours, basting with water as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 42.5g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 1903.7mg. Full Nutrition
