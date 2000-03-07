Simply Lemon Baked Chicken
A whole roasting chicken sprinkled with fresh lemon and paprika, then slow baked with the lemon halves inside! This recipe is very easy and the chicken comes out moist and tastes great!
I made this dish last night for dinner, but I modified it a bit. I rubbed the chicken with butter and lemon juice on the outside, then I followed it with Mrs. Dash. I also rubbed the insides with Mrs. Dash before inserting the cut lemons. After the chicken was ready, I added about 2 cups of water to the pan, and followed it with about 3 cups of instant rice. While the chicken cooked, the rice cooked. The juices & lemon from the chicken seasoned the rice. I covered it with foil and let it cook for two hours (it was a smaller chicken). The last fifteen minutes I took off the foil and let it broil to just crisp the outer layer of skin. Last minute mix the rice, and you're set to carve the chicken. A whole dinner made in one dish. Great recipe. Would make again. Family loved it.Read More
Easy and tasty. However, do not put all of that salt on it! It would ruin this dish. I just lightly sprinkled salt on, which was plenty. I probably used less than 1/4 tsp, and that was for two chickens! I also used less than half the amount of water, and next time I would just omit it. My chicken was super juicy without it, and it just diluted the yummy juices in the pan. Try it with a fresh tangerine- it's really good! Sounds wierd, but it's great.Read More
Absolutely the juiciest chicken I've ever had. I was a bit alarmed by the amount of salt and paprika, but I went ahead and followed the recipe. I think the salt & paprika form a crust which seals in the juices because I've never had such a juicy, tender chicken. I will be making this again!
This chicken is sooo easy- it is tender, moist and delicious!! I used 1T of salt on the outside and 1-2t of salt for the inside. I do have one suggestion-seal the entire chicken in foil with 1/4C water, place in a roasting pan and cover. Put the chicken in the oven for 3 hrs and forget about it. This eliminates the need for basting. You'll have the juiciest chicken!
While I like the flavor of lemon, my husband likes things plain. So instead of drizzling lemon juice on the outside, I just quartered a lemon and stuffed it into the chicken cavity along with a few sprigs of fresh rosemary and thyme. I drizzled a little olive oil over the chicken, seasoned with salt, pepper and paprika and the lemon/herb flavor was so subtle I could taste it but he could not quite indentify it, so it was perfect! Chicken came out very moist and delicious. One change, I actually baked at 375 and it took about 1 1/2 hours for a 6-ish lb. chicken.
I have made this recipe a couple of times and the chicken always turns out moist inside. When I made it the first time I worried that the skin would taste too salty but that hasn't been the case-its also nice and crispy. The aroma of the chicken baking is heavenly.
What a simple recipe! The first time I made this recipe I followed it to the letter and it came out tasting like, well, baked chicken. Nothing spectacular. But I wanted to give it another chance so I made it again last night with six lemons instead of one, (squeezing one whole lemon and a tiny bit of butter over it every 30 minutes and then basting it within an inch of its life) and it turned out lemony and delicious - very tender. Definitely a keeper.
I can't believe I haven't reviewed this yet - I've made this lots of times over the last few years! I am a fiend for anything citrus, so I hardly ever use just one lemon. Today I made it with two big lemons and a lime, which was delicious and adds much more flavor to the end result. One thing that never made sense to me was the order of the ingredients. Now I always start with the salt on the inside, then juice the lemons onto the chicken, then pat the outside with salt, and then SPRINKLE the outside very generously with the paprika; I much prefer that to the smeary wet paprika that results from patting after the chicken's wet with juice. I also just pour the water into the pan. Why wash off the paprika?! Today I used a covered roaster without basting at all, and it worked wonderfully - but that cuts the cooking time a LOT. Mine was already over temp when I checked it at 2 hrs (but still plenty juicy, thank goodness). A quick zap under the broiler to crisp up the skin, and I think it turned out great. I'll check at 1.5 hrs next time, though! I served it with asian-style shortgrain rice that had chopped cilantro, lime juice and lime zest mixed in, which was a really yummy combo. I spooned a little bit of the pan liquid, with most of the fat skimmed off, over it all. YUMMY!
This recipe was quick, easy and delicious. It is great for company. My boyfriend loved it.
This is definately a 5 star chicken. EASY and Delicious
I was skeptical of the lemon and all that salt, but the result was very good and very easy
Excellent! I heeded some other people's advice, and made revisions of my own. I used about 1.5 tbsp of salt to rub around the chicken. For basting, I used the juice of 2 lemons + 2 tbsp butter and 1/4 cup water. I placed the gizzards in the pan to cook with the chicken. Baste often. Eventually, I ran out of my basting sauce, but the chicken produced enough liquid in the pan that I used that to brush the chicken with. the gizzards and neck helped flavor the liquid, too. I served this with Oven Roasted Vegetables found in this site as well. This recipe now belongs in our 2-week menu rotation plan. Thank you for sharing!
Simple to make and it came out great. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken and used two lemons instead of one.
WOW. This is good eating! My chicken is wonderful. I used one lemon, a 4 lb bird and it was the perfect amount of tang! Instead of the paprika I used a chicken rotisserie spice to coat the chicken, and I placed dabs of butter underneath the skin on the breasts (like I always do). I also sprinkled a bit of olive oil over the chicken around 90 minutes into the baking. The end result was a juicy, flavorful bird. Thank you for the recipe!
Well, simple and good, practically my mantra. Lemons in the middle is a neat idea and works great (no room for stuffing, though). Tastes a lot like Swiss Chalet's; I doubt this would work in low sodium diets as it is QUITE salty (but tasty). Boil down the drippings for a great sauce! A surefire hit.
I've made this several times and it has always come out tender and just the right amount of tangy. I only use one lemon though not 2, first time I did it with 2 and the lemon took over the taste. I cooked it for a friend and between him and I we ate it all in one meal.
300° F is too low. I bake it at 350° F this will brown the chicken better also. I take the lemon and zest it and put it over chicken and marinate for a few hours for the lemon to get into the chicken or you will not have the flavor like many others have said.
Very good, very easy, and very salty. I think I will reduce the salt by one tablespoon next time. The chicken was juicy and had a great taste. It took no time to throw together and my family loved it. This will become a bi-weekly favorite at our house. Thanks!
Great recipe. I have made this 3 times so far, twice in a rotisserie and once baked. I really love it in the rotisserie, it doesn't sit in the fat from the chicken. My 5 year old daughter absolutely loves it. It is also so easy. This is a new favorite recipe in this house.
What a delicious recipe this is! I followed other reviewer's suggestion and wrapped it in foil with 1/4 cup of water. The meat just fell off the bone! Will definitely make again!
Awesome! Brined the chicken in Simple Chicken Brine from this website. Let it brine overnight in the fridge so I reduced the salt by 1 teaspoon for this recipe. The recipe was awesome as is, didn't change much! Had some sour tangerines from a neighbors tree and they worked just fine. mixed black pepper, garlic powder, chili powder (out of paprika) and dried parsley with one tablespoon of salt. To me it made sense to rub some of the spice mixture in the cavity, then squeeze the juice all over the chicken surface, then stuffed the cavity with the fruit, I stuffed the whole cavity, way more than 2 pieces, but I didn't count them! Then I sprinkled the whole chicken with the remaining spices. I put it on a rack in roaster pan because I was concerned it might be too juicy because of the brining, but that was unnecessary, as it baked 3-4 Tablespoons of oil dripped to bottom of pan and I used that to baste the chicken. By the way, I only basted it one time. In fact, this chicken was on its own! The biggest change I made was in time and temperature. I baked it at 275* for 2 hours while we were at church, loosely covered in foil so the steam could escape. When got we got back I removed the foil, basted the bird and turned up the heat to 350*. It was picture perfect in about 1 and 1/2 hours, maybe less... didn't really pay attention to that part. I will make my chicken like this from here on out. Gorgeous, delicious, moist meat, crispy brown skin, perfection! Thanks for post!
Very good, moist chicken. I used chicken breasts bone in and layed the squeezed lemon under them. Baked in a stone pan. I found not a profound lemon flavor. Next time, I will squeeze two whole lemons over two breasts. After baking, I boiled the drippings in a small saucepan adding lemon juice and a twig of tyme until reduced. I poured the sauce over the chicken before serving. Excellent. Thank you -
There is absolutely nothing bad about this recipe, it just really doesn't have a whole lot of flavor. I couldn't taste even a hint of the salt, lemon, paprika, or the garlic powder I added. That being said, the chicken was SO moist and juicy. We love chicken any which way though, so we didn't mind the lack of flavor. It went over well and I would make this again to get the meat for other recipes that call for cooked chicken because it was so nicely cooked. Thanks :)
This recipe is an excellent base for how to roast a chicken, I followed it but added a few things of my own. I stuff with lemons and oranges, baste very often with a chicken stock, white wine and honey mixture, went heavy on the paprika and sea salt rub and glazed with honey at the end....it turned out delicious! Falling off the bone tender and infused with a nice citrus flavor that was neither to faint or too intense. Really loved the honey on the skin, it was just so delicious and amazingly easy to do...btw...I've never roasted or dressed a whole chicken until this recipe!
Great! I rubbed minced garlic to the inside and outside. I also baked covered for 1 1/2 hour and uncovered until done. That way it says incredibly juicy, and has a brown crispy skin.
I really didn't think this would be all that good. Shows how much I know about cooking. I loved it. The CHicken was moist and the flavors mingled well. I did decrease the salt to just 1 Tablespoon. I will definately make this again. THANKS LISA
This turned out really well. I used someone else's suggestion to add 3 cups of rice and 2 cups of water. I had to add more chicken broth so the rice didn't end up dry. I also skipped the paprika and instead used lemon pepper seasoning over the chicken and rice. We had plenty left over the next day, so I sauteed carrots, celery, onions and green peppers, then added the lemon pepper rice and chicken. It tasted awesome!
This was moist and flavorful, but not as good as I hoped. I followed reveiwer's advice and used two lemons and it was a bit overpowering. If you want a great lemon-flavored chicken try "roasted lemon herb chicken" also on this site.
I found this recipe today, and made this for dinner tonight. It was tender and juicy, as described. The ease of just a few ingredients and the delicious results are a great addition to my usual roasted chicken dinners. One lemon is perfect for the flavor without being too tart. I served this with stuffed zucchini from this site.
Good and simple. This recipe works well in a rotisserie.
Tasty and juicy. Good lemon chicken recipe.
This is a really good recipe. The chicken was super moist and tender...it just fell off the bone. I'll be making this again, for sure.
Awesome. We used two lemons instead of one. Moist, tender and easy. We cooked it hotter for two hours.
Very simple, yet delicious. I used a free-range chicken and the chicken flavors really came through and were not over-shadowed by overpowering ingredients.
Wow, really good, moist & flavorful. The drippings were very salty so I used a jarred gravy rather than making some with the juices. Definitely will be serving this one again.
Great recipe! Just made a few substitutions- - used chicken breast instead of a full chicken - squeezed both lemon and orange onto the chicken - Added pepper and thyme for extra seasoning First time I cooked a main dish, and my Mom was very happy :D Definitely will make again
Used three lemons and followed recipe with excellent results. Everyone loved it! Leftovers made great chicken salad sandwiches.
I would say it was decent but did not knock my socks off. I was seeking a more lemony chicken. It was very tender and great to use leftover chicken for other dishes, but the recipe itself was just slightly above average.
this chicken was delightful! i used a chicken about 5 1/2 lbs. but the cooking time didn't need to be increased at all, i used a meat thermometer to be sure. inserting the lemon inside the chicken kept the meat moist as well as flavorful. my whole family loved this recipe, my mother's already asked when i'll make it again!
I just made this today...and it came out awesome...nice and crispy on the outside...and tender chicken on the inside...and the lemon is not overpowering...will definitely make this one again...it's like making one on my rottiserie...but without having to use it...wonderful!!!..thank you :)
Instead of just stuffing the chicken with lemons I also stuffed it with fresh rosemarry!! It was so flavorful! This dish was excellent....i had NO left overs!
omitted paprika and rubbed chicken with butter and rosemary kept the rest the same. chicken was AWESOME a definate keeper for cheap whole chicken.
I made this for a small dinner party. next time I will have to make two. it was so delicious everyone was looking for more. preparing Cornish hens this way would be awesome too.
this chicken came out really well! i used 2 whole lemons instead of 1 and not so much salt. it came out very moist and falling apart in the pan! not difficult to debone that chicken!! with noodles and homemade biscuits, everyone went back for seconds!
nothing special at all
I enjoyed the ease of this recipe along with the taste. My local grocery store didn't have lemons, oddly enough, so I substituted limes and I think it was still great. The chicken turned out very tender with the meat falling off the bone. Next time I think I might try basting with lemon/lime juice rather than water because I enjoy more than a hint of citrusy taste.
This was good. Next time, I will add some black pepper, seasoned salt, and more lemon. I will also baste with a dab of butter. Thanks for the recipe!
I fixed this roast for some company and it was delicious. Followed the advice of others and used two lemons for more zing. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! My husband practically ate the whole chicken. I used a couple of limes instead of lemon and it was just wonderful. Thanks Lianne....
This was ok; chicken was moist, but we could discern no lemon, despite using 2 lemons for this. I covered it in foil instead of basting every 30 minutes like another reviewer suggested; maybe that was the problem. Otherwise, I don't understand the glowing reviews this recipe seems to have earned. Nevertheless, this recipe omits an important first step: you need to rinse the chicken and pat dry, being sure to also remove the giblets from the chicken cavity.
This is my go-to roast chicken recipe, and it always turn out perfect. The only thing is, I use sea salt, and only use one tablespoon of it instead of two.
I surrounded the chicken with potatoes, carrots, onions and celery. I added garlic powder to both the chicken and the veggies. It turned out great!
I was disappointed. I followed it exactly and, didn't taste any lemon flavor at all in my chicken. I even basted every half hour. I don't know what went wrong.
I always make the recipe as written the first time unless I try to simplify it first (like canned chopped toms instead of fresh, pre shredded cheese, etc). This one was perfect as written. The salt was the right amount. The chicken was very moist and tasty. The lemon flavor was perfect with just one lemon. The skin was nice and crisp. No need to tent or cover with foil. I will definitely make this again and again. The entire family liked it.
So we used boneless chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. Chicken was as many said nothing special could not really taste the lemon. Also DO NOT MIX WITH SOY SAUCE!! the after taste was nasty. I am sorry but not one I will make again.
Loved it with the rice added around esp.
Turned out really good. I followed the directions as is, probably a little more lemons and lemon juice. Turned out perfect and juice!
Very good and moist. I doubled the lemon and tented it with an hour to go. Injected some lemon juice into it also.
This chicken was very good... the outside was crunchy and the inside was tender and juicy. I followed the recipe exactly except I raised the temp to 350 and cooked it for about 2.5 hours. It turned out fine. Next time I would add a few more spices instead of just paprika... maybe some seasoned salt, rosemary, etc. Otherwise, it was really delicious and there WILL be a next time!
A simple recipe that makes a moist and delicious roast chicken with crispy skin. I made a larger chicken because I use the extra chicken for salads, soups, etc. so I increased the cooking time. Easily a five star recipe.
I made this with two chicken breasts, so I used 1/3 of the recipe. I also increased cooking temp to 350, since I needed it done in 2 hours, but other than that, I made no changes and it came out perfect. My hubs raved about how tender the chicken was and asked how I had made it. Next time, I'll probably keep the juices and use it for veggies (I ended up making gravy, so we used that instead).
Great recipe, I love the lemon flavor. I tossed a couple of garlic cloves inside the chicken as well as a dash of cayenne. Someone earlier posted making rice in the pan while the chicken cooks, I will try this next.
This recipe provided the perfect guide on how to cook a whole chicken. I added pepper and garlic and rosemary and olive oil and i really dont think you can go wrong as long as you season it according to your own tastes. I also added rice to the broth that was in the bottom of the dishafter it had cooked for a few hours (the last 30-ish mins before it was ready). I suggest any Nooblet cook to try this recipe and go crazy with the herbs you have on hand to make it taste wonderful :)
very moist. I followed the recommendation of using half a lemon and drizzle olive oil then put rosemary and herbs with lemon rind in cavity. Cooked for 1.5 hours at 375 degrees -- perfect
This was very tasty, but not as moist as I would have hoped. Normally when I bake chicken I just brush the skin with butter, cut the lemon in half and put it inside the chicken. It always turns out wonderfully, with meat falling off the bone, so I think I will just revert to that method. I did think this was a good recipe, and if I would have heeded the reviewers advice it probably would have been more moist (less salt).
I love this! I also have tried oranges and limes instead of lemons. With orange I use some ginger; with lime I use some cilantro. If you want a pretty, brown skinned chicken, rub some oil or butter on the chicken skin. If I want to take the time, I will rub a little spice under the chicken skin.
Great recipe! I use coconut oil because we have dementia issues is the genes but otherwise followed the recipe. (No need to add any liquid.)I was on a tight schedule so I heated the oven to 350, threw the prepared bird in, and then lowered the heat to 275 because I had to leave. I wasn't home to baste it but it turned out great anyway. It ended up baking for about 1 1/2 hrs. and was falling off the bone. I'll use this one again. Can't wait to try it out on the church family! Thanks Barb!
This is so good! I've never made a whole chicken before,band it was very juicy and with a nice crispy skin. I'm so proud of myself. I'll be making this recipe for many years to come. 5 stars for sure!
SO easy, comes out beautiful and absolutely delicious!
I love this recipe and make it frequently. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious! I was a little apprehensive about the 1T of paprika but used it anyway. I also rubbed in about 1/2tsp of Lemon Pepper seasoning to give it a little more of a kick. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all. I can't wait to make it again!
This was a very easy recipe to make and it sure tasted good, thank you for this recipe.
It was fairly tender even though I didn't baste as often as I wanted. The taste was pretty good, especially for so few ingredients and without marinating. I will keep this recipe.
I decided to try this in the crock pot instead of the oven. I let it cook on low for about 8 hours and it came out sooo tasty. I didn't bast the chicken at all which caused the white meat to be a little dry. Great recipe though!
EXTREMELY easy. Completely delicious. I was a little concerned about the amount of salt, so I added slightly less. Chicken was very moist and delicious. I will definitely be making it again!
Excellent!!
This is an excellent recipe, however, I made a couple of small changes: I used chicken broth instead of water and added some dry white wine towards the end. You can get the broth in 32-oz cartons in the soup aisle. It also comes in a low-salt form.
Couldn't be easier and leaves you with a very tasty and moist bird!
My family likes this one. I could not baste it every 1/2 hour, so I also covered it with foil. The outside is very crisp. The inside is very tender and juicy. We like more lemon taste so we use more lemon the the recipe suggests, but that is just our personal taste.
This chicken was awesome. I have never had such a moist chicken, and the kids loved it!!
I made this with potatoes, added a bit of olive oil and butter, also added a bit of garlic salt, onion granules and ground pepper. I put foil over the chicken like other users suggested and cooked at 150 degrees celsius (300F) for 3 hours. After 3 hours the chicken wasn't done so I had to up the temp to 200 degrees and leave it for 20 more minutes. So make sure you're not in a rush when you make this recipe. Otherwise, the chicken turned out so delicious, and not dry AT ALL. I highly recommend it. :) This is a great starter recipe, to which you can add as much flavouring as you like.
I rated this a four as written because I used garlic salt, onion & garlic powder and a little poultry seasoning as well to the paprika as the rub and low sodium chicken broth vs water to add more flavor. Nice!
My family really enjoyed this. We actually had it 2 nights in a row. I was to make it for company, but wanted to try it first. The 1st night, I made it according to the directions. For our liking, I would have cooked it a little more. We like it falling off the bone. The next day, I prepared the chicken, but put it in the crock pot to cook all day. It gave it more lemon flavor this way - very moist & good. The leftovers are great too. Thanks for sharing!!
I made this with leg quarters. I did use a little olive oil to help the skin crisp and I added some salt and pepper. I put slices off lemon under the skin and it was amazing! My husband said I have a "chicken thumb!" Haha!!
I ended up using a 3 lb chicken but everything worked out really well even with the same amount of spices and the cooking time. Two things I noticed: you need to add another 1 and 1/2 cups of water otherwise it will dry out and you will have nothing to baste it with and you can also use lemon juice off the shelf - a lemon has about 2 tbsp of juice.
The chicken was a little dry, and I basted it several times throughout the process, and let it sit for 15 minutes after it came out. I used a whole lemon in the middle and also added half a lime, and the flavor was still almost undetectable. Next time I will try using a bigger lemon and putting slices under the skin to help the flavor really soak in.
Easy and tasty.
Wow!!! Juicy chicken and the flavor was amazing!! My only regret was not making a bigger chicken! Will be making again soon!!
This is my go to baked chicken that my husband loves, highly recommend!!!
So much salt!
Moist and delicious! This recipe is a keeper.
It came out awesome...the chicken had this beautiful golden color and the taste was delicious. The only thing I added was onion and some potatoes an hour before it was done.
This was the tastiest chicken I have EVER had... I added 1 lemon and a lime as suggested by others and also used chicken broth in place of just water. I threw in some oregano from my garden and it was tender and juicy!!
OUTSTANDING! We all loved this recipe! Very simple to prepare and the finished product was quite rewarding! Very tender and flavorful! :o)
So simple and easy. The kids and hubby loved it. Moist and tender
This was the juiciest baked chicken I have ever had! My husband grew up eating chicken and he agreed that this is the best chicken dish ever! I did change some of the seasonings though. Instead of adding plain iodized salt, I added seasoning salt along with garlic salt and curry powder. I also put fresh rosemary inside! It came out perfect! HAPPY EATING!
Very good. Followed the directions exactly and the whole family really enjoyed. Thanks
Easy and delicious! I put the lemons in the chicken. It was great!
Oh my god I just found the perfect recipe for chicken when dieting! My boyfriend loved it too! Very healthy and sooo simple! Congrats :)
