Simply Lemon Baked Chicken

Awesome! Brined the chicken in Simple Chicken Brine from this website. Let it brine overnight in the fridge so I reduced the salt by 1 teaspoon for this recipe. The recipe was awesome as is, didn't change much! Had some sour tangerines from a neighbors tree and they worked just fine. mixed black pepper, garlic powder, chili powder (out of paprika) and dried parsley with one tablespoon of salt. To me it made sense to rub some of the spice mixture in the cavity, then squeeze the juice all over the chicken surface, then stuffed the cavity with the fruit, I stuffed the whole cavity, way more than 2 pieces, but I didn't count them! Then I sprinkled the whole chicken with the remaining spices. I put it on a rack in roaster pan because I was concerned it might be too juicy because of the brining, but that was unnecessary, as it baked 3-4 Tablespoons of oil dripped to bottom of pan and I used that to baste the chicken. By the way, I only basted it one time. In fact, this chicken was on its own! The biggest change I made was in time and temperature. I baked it at 275* for 2 hours while we were at church, loosely covered in foil so the steam could escape. When got we got back I removed the foil, basted the bird and turned up the heat to 350*. It was picture perfect in about 1 and 1/2 hours, maybe less... didn't really pay attention to that part. I will make my chicken like this from here on out. Gorgeous, delicious, moist meat, crispy brown skin, perfection! Thanks for post!