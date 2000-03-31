Upside Down Supper

A ham and lima bean dish that is baked in a casserole dish with a buttermilk and cornmeal batter poured over it. The crust is on top - hence the name 'Upside Down Supper'.

Recipe by WILSONACADEMY

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish, combine the ham, beans, corn, cheese, onion and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well and cover.

  • Bake, covered, at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a separate medium bowl, combine the buttermilk baking mix, cornmeal, egg and milk. Mix together well and pour over the ham mixture in the casserole dish.

  • Return to oven and bake, uncovered, for 20 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 107.3mg; sodium 1555.3mg. Full Nutrition
