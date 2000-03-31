Upside Down Supper
A ham and lima bean dish that is baked in a casserole dish with a buttermilk and cornmeal batter poured over it. The crust is on top - hence the name 'Upside Down Supper'.
A good, quick recipe--even the kids liked it (and I've since given it to a few friends who enjoyed it). I did, however, make a change: I used Jiffy cornbread mix over the top to make it a truly easy meal. A keeper for use after a long day!Read More
This dish was alright, but I can't say that I'd make it again. The combination just wasn't quite right to me and it seemed a little on the dry side.Read More
For a quick, easy "pantry meal," I thought this was great. Gourmet? Of course not; but quick, tasty & satisfying. I followed another reviewer's suggestion to add garlic & more Worschstershire, which I would not recommend -- overpowered the sweetness of the creamed corn, which I think is really meant to complement the cornbread topping.
This recipe was very easy to make with left over ham. My daughter really loved it she even wanted to eat the leftovers for breakfast!!! It definately was a keeper!
This was an wonderful recipe. Very easy to make and something different to do with left over ham. I will diffently make this again.
We liked this recipe but probably won't make it too often.
This works if you need a quick meal on a weeknight.
Good stuff. I used edamame instead of lima beans, tripled the worcestershire, doubled the onions, and added garlic
