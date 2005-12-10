Fish and Things Teriyaki Marinade

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars this teriyaki is the bomb! my son loved it - (and he's a bit picky about teriyaki's!!)- like a few others, i added less honey, brown sugar, white sugar. if you like your teriyaki sweeter than i'd follow the original recipe..this is the homestyle asian sauce that i could never find in a bottle..brilliant! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I have always doubled the marinade recipe for "Baked Teriyaki Chicken" by Marian Collins on this site when I need teriyaki sauce (that sauce has cider vinegar and has more of a bite). "Fish and Things" was a sweeter sauce and was different for us but still was very good. I scaled this recipe back to 12 servings and used just a little less honey than was called for. One thing I wasn't prepared for was how fast it foams up when you add the honey...I wasn't ready for it and it spilled all over my stove. I will definitely make sure that doesn't happen next time:o). Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars I thought this teriyaki was just ok. It is EXTREMELY sweet. It did have potential to be good but next time I will only use half the honey and half the sugar. Helpful (16)

Rating: 1 stars I'd really love to try this if only I knew how much garlic to use. ____________ jm Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This was a good marinade but not unlike something you can buy in a bottle. I tried it with beef. It did make the house smell great. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars This was ok nothing to rave about. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars This is nice but as it is I found it tooth-curlingly sweet. I skipped the white sugar and halved the honey and brown sugar which left it about right for our taste. I used it first on tuna - very good. It's good on beef too with the addition of about a teaspoon of Worchester sauce. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Very good recipe. Anytime I can make a sauce instead of buy it is great. It is sweet but it really works great with Amber's Sesame Chicken!! DELIGHTFUL!! I wonder how long this keeps? It's such a big batch so I reduced it for my family. I also had enough left over so I used it for Almond Chicken Salad and it was a very nice addition to that recipe as well! Helpful (5)