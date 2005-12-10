Fish and Things Teriyaki Marinade

Rating: 4.13 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a very very good teriyaki marinade. It's good for chicken, steaks, fish and making beef jerky.

By Jill Lopez

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, green onions, ginger and garlic in a 2 quart saucepan. Bring the mixture to a slight boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Pour the remaining white and brown sugar and the honey into the saucepan. Bring to a boil. The mixture will rise and foam, when it does this and doubles in size remove the pan from heat and cool.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 26.7g; sodium 1205.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

HermionePlease
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2005
I have always doubled the marinade recipe for "Baked Teriyaki Chicken" by Marian Collins on this site when I need teriyaki sauce (that sauce has cider vinegar and has more of a bite). "Fish and Things" was a sweeter sauce and was different for us but still was very good. I scaled this recipe back to 12 servings and used just a little less honey than was called for. One thing I wasn't prepared for was how fast it foams up when you add the honey...I wasn't ready for it and it spilled all over my stove. I will definitely make sure that doesn't happen next time:o). Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

Joy
Rating: 3 stars
09/06/2003
I thought this teriyaki was just ok. It is EXTREMELY sweet. It did have potential to be good but next time I will only use half the honey and half the sugar. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
RAMENGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2003
this teriyaki is the bomb! my son loved it - (and he's a bit picky about teriyaki's!!)- like a few others, i added less honey, brown sugar, white sugar. if you like your teriyaki sweeter than i'd follow the original recipe..this is the homestyle asian sauce that i could never find in a bottle..brilliant! Read More
Helpful
(17)
CAFEHEAVEN
Rating: 1 stars
09/05/2003
I'd really love to try this if only I knew how much garlic to use. ____________ jm Read More
Helpful
(8)
CHAYA RADIN
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2003
This was a good marinade but not unlike something you can buy in a bottle. I tried it with beef. It did make the house smell great. Read More
Helpful
(8)
CA Cook
Rating: 3 stars
12/09/2010
This was ok nothing to rave about. Read More
Helpful
(6)
ABBEYVET
Rating: 3 stars
07/22/2005
This is nice but as it is I found it tooth-curlingly sweet. I skipped the white sugar and halved the honey and brown sugar which left it about right for our taste. I used it first on tuna - very good. It's good on beef too with the addition of about a teaspoon of Worchester sauce. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Stacey
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2006
Very good recipe. Anytime I can make a sauce instead of buy it is great. It is sweet but it really works great with Amber's Sesame Chicken!! DELIGHTFUL!! I wonder how long this keeps? It's such a big batch so I reduced it for my family. I also had enough left over so I used it for Almond Chicken Salad and it was a very nice addition to that recipe as well! Read More
Helpful
(5)
ChefJeremy
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2010
This makes an excellent marinade or even a base to bake/broil in. However if you are going to cook the fish in the sauce I would recommend leaving out one of the sweeteners. It is really too sweet otherwise. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
