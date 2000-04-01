Red Wine Baste

This is an easy to make, flavorful baste that will make your chicken crispy outside while holding in the juices. Red wine, butter, and seasonings combine to form this magical basting sauce. It's great on game hens too.

Recipe by Ron

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the red wine, butter, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, sage, lemon juice and hot pepper sauce, if desired. Stir all together well and let simmer for about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 57.3mg. Full Nutrition
