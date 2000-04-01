Red Wine Baste
This is an easy to make, flavorful baste that will make your chicken crispy outside while holding in the juices. Red wine, butter, and seasonings combine to form this magical basting sauce. It's great on game hens too.
This is an easy to make, flavorful baste that will make your chicken crispy outside while holding in the juices. Red wine, butter, and seasonings combine to form this magical basting sauce. It's great on game hens too.
This sounded much too simple to be tasty, but the results were incredible! I roasted two chickens on the grill til almost done, then basted the chickens for the last 10 minutes of grilling. The skin was crispy and the basting sauce was so good. Thanks Ron for a very easy sauce that is delicious. There were no leftovers! I added 1 Tablespoon of sugar to give the glaze "sticking power", and may add fresh garlic the next time I try it. Very good and easy, and very big flavor impact!Read More
This was OK - I didn't find it to be anything exciting, and probably would only make again if I just want something simple, because it is that. And no, my chicken didn't stay crispy. I baked it and I think it has more to do with the cooking method than a baste.Read More
This sounded much too simple to be tasty, but the results were incredible! I roasted two chickens on the grill til almost done, then basted the chickens for the last 10 minutes of grilling. The skin was crispy and the basting sauce was so good. Thanks Ron for a very easy sauce that is delicious. There were no leftovers! I added 1 Tablespoon of sugar to give the glaze "sticking power", and may add fresh garlic the next time I try it. Very good and easy, and very big flavor impact!
This was OK - I didn't find it to be anything exciting, and probably would only make again if I just want something simple, because it is that. And no, my chicken didn't stay crispy. I baked it and I think it has more to do with the cooking method than a baste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections