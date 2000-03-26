Yogurt Glaze without Powdered Sugar
Fat free and easy yogurt glaze. It's surprisingly good. Use lemon juice or vanilla for flavoring.
it tastes like well....yogurt
I used this recipe to coat dog biscuits in. I was reluctant about using it because of the sugar but I couldn't find any other recipe online so I gave in. It tastes fine, but I had to freeze the cookies to get the icing to form at all, and when I took them out to wrap them to give to people, the yogurt melted inside the plastic and ruined the look of them. I ended up throwing most of them away because I was embarrassed to give them out based on their appearence. I won't use this recipe again.
This was really tasty but I served it on the side at a staff meeting and encouraged people to dip their BLUEBERRY CREAM MUFFINS BY KK3 in it since it's runny. I will definatelty make this again but I might add a enough powdered surger to give it more body.
Only used 1/2 cup fruit yogurt and brown sugar and it was the perfect glaze for a yogurt cake for my mom's birthday!
Used vanilla Greek yogurt and drizzled over Carrot and Raisin Bars from this site. The vanilla yogurt brought a nice sweetness to the glaze. Very nice non-sugar glaze, my husband said 5 stars.
This is amazing!!!!!!!!!! And its much better when you add 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. (it gives it more flavor and makes it more tasty!!!)
This was a quick and easy frosting to drizzle over some persimmon cookies I made. I gave it four stars because I used greek yogurt and added a 1/2 tsp vanilla.
Loved it. Made it with blueberties and poured over yellow blueberry cake.
tastes like flavored yogurt - not what I had in mind
