Yogurt Glaze without Powdered Sugar

3.7
10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Fat free and easy yogurt glaze. It's surprisingly good. Use lemon juice or vanilla for flavoring.

Recipe by JLUEN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 glaze for a 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine yogurt, brown sugar and lemon juice. Stir until smooth and spread on cooled cake.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.9g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 12.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022