Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken

Great chicken recipe! I almost didn't make this dish tonight because we got home kind of late from running errands, and I thought this recipe would take a while to make since it's kind of "fancy". It is so simple and doesn't take much time at all. I think the prep time only took about 15 minutes or so and then popped it in the oven. I am so glad that I decided to make this recipe because it was loved by all. The only thing I changed was the baking temperature and time because I have found that this works perfect for getting a nice, juicy chicken without overbaking - 375 for 35 minutes. Works with every baked chicken dish I have ever made! I have seen a lot of reviewers say that they didn't use the Cajun spice mix because they thought it didn't go with the spinach/cottage cheese mixture, but it gives it a little kick along with the creaminess. Thank you for this wonderful dish that will be made again and again!