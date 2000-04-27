Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken
Cajun-seasoned chicken breast stuffed with a cottage cheese and spinach mixture, then baked in butter. Serve with tossed salad, if desired.
This dish was awful. I had to cook it for twice as long as the recipe called for, and it tasted bad. The cajun seasoning does not mix well with the spinach/cottage cheese stuffing. I definitely wouldn't recommend it.Read More
Yum!!! delicious and good for you! My boyfriend said that this was absolutely gourmet and couldn't believe that it was actually healthy. The cottage cheese gives it a creamy moist texture without being overpowering. I do think it would work better to butterfly the breasts first, or at least pound them to flatten them a bit so you can put more of the yummy filling in. I covered the breasts with whatever filling was left over, and it was fantastic.
This turned out really delicious...my picky husband even liked it a lot. Will definitely make again. I sauteed the spinach and onion with a dab of butter and garlic, salt and pepper before adding to the cottage cheese. I also added about 2 tbsp of cream cheese to the mixture. I recommend pounding out the chicken before seasoning (I rubbed chicken with about 1 tbsp of cajun seasoning and 1 tbsp of MAGIC seasoning) because this makes it easy to roll the chicken up. I baked at 400 for about 30 min and added some mozzarella for the last 10 min.
i did replace the cottage chees with goat chees ,marinated in a diced tomato ,garlic,basil,and organo souse and cooked for 55 min.
This was an ok recipe. I added garlic because of what other reviewers wrote, if I hadn't added garlic it probably would've been a "2". I did use fat free cottage cheese so really to me it was a "3", but since the recipe asked for regular I know it would've tasted more like a "4". I'll probably make it again, it's easy and healthy. Thanks.
VERY DELICIOUS!!! I followed the recipe and it turned out so delicious along with the fettuccine alfredo and steamed broccoli, very healthy yet plentiful for me being a savory and hearty person! :)
i put too much onion in this - for those who don't REALLY REALLY love onion, use less!
I don't really like cottage cheese so I substituted it for cream cheese and everyone loved it.
This was a great chicken recipe. I added a little garlic to the cottage cheese and spinach mixture. My family enjoyed this recipe. Thank you!!
This recipe was great! My husband complained the whole time I was making because he saw I was cooking with spinach, but he totally cleaned his plate!!! Like other reviewers, I added a large clove of garlic to the onion and sauted in a mixture of butter and olive oil with a little salt and pepper. I then added the spinach (be sure to drain completely - I wrung it in a paper towel), and cooked for a few minutes more. I didn't have quite enough cottage cheese , so I added parmesan and mozzarella cheese and a couple of tsp. of sour cream. I sliced my chicken into thin layers, added filling and rolled like a jelly roll. I then pan seared to brown on both sides and finished cooking in the oven (only took a few minutes). See picture submission (the one that's sliced).
I like that this recipe is a balance of easy and fancy. I did make some alterations though. Cajun didn't sound right to me so I skipped it and just did salt and pepper. I also added a minced garlic clove to the stuffing as well as the juice of half a lemon. I also butterflied the fillets and stuffed them instead of rolling. Next time I think I'll try adding thin slices of gouda, diced bacon, and maybe chopped walnuts. Maybe it wants a sauce over the top. A basic Italian tomato sauce, for example, would be great.
ok, thanks everyone for suggestions. I sauteed the onion and garlic in olive oil, once tender I added the spinach and about 3/4 can of artichoke hearts and sauteed a bit more. Once cooled I added that to the cottage cheese, to which I added 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup grated parm cheese and a bit of garlic powder. I butterflied the breasts and stuffed then closed with tooth picks. Half way through baking I added remaining stuffing. Once everything is cooked through, I served the left over stuffing I had placed in the baking dish over bow tie pasta. My family LOVED it. Warning: cooking time is much longer than stated in recipe.
Absolutely delicious. I used thinly sliced chicken breast instead and was able to make 8 stuffed chicken rolls. I also used fresh spinach instead of frozen. I sauteed the spinach with 1 small onion, 1 clove of garlic, freshly ground pepper and sea salt. When cooled mixed with the cottage cheese and added a little mozzarella and baked for 25 mins. I will definitely make this again.
AWESOME! I have been using this recipe left and right since I found it a year or so ago. It's been the quick-and-easy yet impressive dish I pull out for company. I always end up with extra filling, so I usually add it to the pan halfway through cooktime so it gets nice and melty and a little brown. I use it as a finishing touch, and have also used the extra filling mixture over noodles. Thanks for this recipe, sorry I didn't say it sooner!
Not bad. I think I over stuffed the chicken. With this recipe less is more.
This was absolutely delicious! I had a hard time finding a cajun seasoning, but used a mild monterey seasoning and it was still great! The whole family loved it and several people have requested the recipe! Very easy and will definately use again! Thanks!
Made this dish last night & my boyfriend & I both really liked it. I took some of the suggestions from the reviews. I sauteed spinach, onions, 2 cloves of garlic & then added that to cottage cheese & 2T of cream cheese mixture. I didn't have cajun seasoning so just put Seasoning Salt on the chicken. I also just cut chicken in 1/2 & filled them that way. Put extra on top & topped with shredded mozzerella at the end. Also baked for about 40 min. at 350. Its very easy & a definate keeper!
Good stuff! Elegant for company, it was also quite kid-friendly (in my house anyway)
I make this all the time, my family and guests love it! I do change it a little...I add a 'vegetable' spice with a little pepper right into the spinach/cottage cheese mixture. I also use red onions. I then mix in some more spice in the butter before pouring on. I tend to make too much of the spinach mixture which I have used the next night. I have added an 'italian' spice to it and stuffed it in canneloni and used it as a layer in lasagna. Makes a couple of great meals!
If I could rate this recipe higher than five stars, I would. This was hands down an awesome dish. I usually make all recipes according to the directions the first try and then adjust to my family's tastes however I added some chopped fresh baby portabella mushrooms to the spinach/cottage cheese mixture. It was fabulous, not only was this dish extremely tasty it looked gorgeous on the plate as well.
This was pretty good for a low-cal chicken meal. I did not use the cajun spice, but sprinkled on garlic salt & pepper. I also baked it for an hour because my meat was pretty thick. I would suggest pounding out the chicken breasts before filling & wrapping them. I also used fresh spinach rather than frozen--that was good.
I took a lot of recommendations from these reviews, and it turned out wonderfully. I added a minced clove of garlic, and sauteed the veggies before mixing them with the cottage cheese. I added some cream cheese to the mixture as well (about 2 tsp). I cut the breasts and stuffed them that way, instead of flattening and folding. Used extra filling ontop, and used 4T of butter. All in all, a great recipe that both my husband, my picky toddler, and I love!
Not a winner on our table. The spinach flavor just didn't work for us.
I searched "cottage cheese" and "chicken" and found this so forgive the following substitions: Left out the onion added some softened cream cheese added a large clove of garlic created makeshift cajun seasoning with a blend of salt, freshly ground pepper, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, crushed red pepper, McCormick's Fiery 5 Pepper totally forgot the butter HOWEVER with all these mediocre subs the chicken came out fanTAStic. My only recommendation is that you blend the cottage cheese, onion, and w/e else you added, then FOLD in spinach - better appearance. Served with plain white rice.
Pretty good, but the cottage cheese really had no taste. Next time I'm going to make three changes when I make this. I'm going to add garlic bread the chicken and substitute ricotta. I think that will be just the fix this needs.
This turned out really well! The only difference I made was I seasoned the cheese mixture with salt, garlic powder, paprika, and dried parsley. Full of flavor and low in fat. Yummy!
This dish was delicious! I added garlic to the spinach mixture and sauted the veggies before stuffing the chicken. I used about 4tbsp of butter and topped the chicken off with some fiesta blend cheese. Highly recommended.
This recipe was pretty good. You definetly have to add garlic. I also pounded out the chicken and folded in half to put in the filling. I substitued ricotta for the the cottage cheese. Next time I think I will throw some artichokes into the mix and it will be great!
Thought it was VERY bland, but my very picky eater of a Father loved it!! Sorry, but I probably wont make again.
Bland, bland, bland.
Very good!! Followed some suggestions off the reviews. My family loved it!!!
Really tasty and quick. I used fresh spinach and added a bit of garlic as others recommended. I also halved the chicken breasts and stuffed them in--I didn't quite understand the concept with the toothpick. The result was a fresh tasting supermoist chicken!
Very easy & quick to make, specially when you are running late in preparing dinner and you have 100 other things to do. Just prep and bake. The even better thing is it is so delicious! All the ingredients compliment each other.
I never thought that I would like spinach so much! This chicken was delicious. A different recipe to add some variety. And great for low-carb diets as well.
I followed some of the other reviews. Because I was pressed for time, I seasoned my breasts with cayenne and threw them on the Foreman grill for 3 mins per side. I sautéed my spinach and onion in a tiny bit of EVOO and added the 2tbsp butter at the end. Then I mixed in the cottage cheese, salt and pepper and just placed it on top of the chicken. I butterflied the breast but just end up making 2 pieces out of one. It was incredibly delicious!
Great chicken recipe! I almost didn't make this dish tonight because we got home kind of late from running errands, and I thought this recipe would take a while to make since it's kind of "fancy". It is so simple and doesn't take much time at all. I think the prep time only took about 15 minutes or so and then popped it in the oven. I am so glad that I decided to make this recipe because it was loved by all. The only thing I changed was the baking temperature and time because I have found that this works perfect for getting a nice, juicy chicken without overbaking - 375 for 35 minutes. Works with every baked chicken dish I have ever made! I have seen a lot of reviewers say that they didn't use the Cajun spice mix because they thought it didn't go with the spinach/cottage cheese mixture, but it gives it a little kick along with the creaminess. Thank you for this wonderful dish that will be made again and again!
I MADE THIS RECIPE TONIGHT, SO GOOD I DIDN'T HAVE ANY SPINICH ON HAND, SO I USED BROCCOLI AND SWEET ONION DICED WITH SALT AND PEPPER. I ALSO SKIPPED THE CAJUN SEASONING AND USED GALIC PEPPER ON THE CHICKEN. GREAT RECIPE WOULD LOVE TO TRY WITH SPINICH.
Delicious! The only problem I had was evenly flattening the chicken. But the results were so outstanding I will be making it again. Used Kickin Chicken seasoning and added 1/3 c. cream cheese to the cottage cheese. Yum, yum. Thanks, Beth
Although this had a good flavor, the chicken was not cooked all the way through, even after baking it longer than the recipe called for. I ended up putting it back in the oven for an additional 20 minutes, while the rest of my dinner got cold. I would recommend baking at least 45 minutes, if not longer.
I used boneless thighs because that's what I had on hand. Obviously breasts would be better because not much filling would fit inside smaller chicken pieces. Layered the extra filling on top of everything. I used a 6 oz. package of fresh baby spinach and reduced it along with the onion and some garlic. Cooked at 375 degrees for around 40 minutes. It was superb! I served it with rice pilaf.
Bland
This was okay. Other than the overpowering amount of cajun seasoning, it seemed kind of bland. If I make this again, I would reduce the amount of cajun seasoning by half, if not more, and then reduce the amount of spinach.
My husband loves this chicken and I love it because it is SO easy to throw together. I did some minor alterations: added garlic, cayenne pepper and white pepper to the spinach/cottage cheese mix. Instead of using cajun style seasoning I used Greek seasoning mix and I used olive oil instead of butter over the chicken.
This recipoe was wonde4rful and SO simple. I made it for my boyfriend and he was speechless, i drizzled the butter over the chicken breasts, and used a bit if creole seasoning all over. I did have to bake it for a while longer than directed... maybe pierce the breast a few place for more even distribution of heat, but other wise VERY tasty, not bland at all, will make again and again
This was an enjoyable dish. I did make a few changes. I flattened the chicken breast and then sprinkled the Cajun seasoning on the piece of meat, after that I pan fried it. Once I took the breast of chicken out of the pan I let it cool before placing the cottage cheese mixture onto it and placed it in the oven for thirty minutes. One final addition was the pine nuts to the cottage cheese mixture. Absolutely divine.
This was really easy to make but I didn't like it at all. Was way too bland for my family.
I was very disappointed. This is not very flavorful, and the onions didn't have time to soften. Maybe if you sauteed the spinach and onions with butter it might have been better.
I cooked this last night for dinner along with a salad and a loaded baked potato. everyone loved it, now they're begging me to cook on a regular basis. i used 4tb of butter instead...which i think gave it good flavor, and kept the chicken moist. i baked it longer than it recomended(40 mins?), but it was well worth the wait.
didn't care for this one... too "spinachy" or something - and i love spinach
Husbands comments say it all "That chicken was the bomb" The chicken was so moist, even after 2 days. The only suggestion he made was next time to add a little mozarella because he would like them even more cheesier! Very easy to make too.
This recipe was great. You can make it really healthy if you are looking for a low-fat dinner. Just use fat-free cottage cheese.
Easy enough for dinner parties, the stuffing is enough for 8 chicken breasts. But then I also used twice the cottage cheese, and put the seasoning on the top, bottom and inside the butterfly cut.... yummm yummm
Very good flavor and easy and quick to make. Even my two and half year old loved it!
This is delicious! I did not have any spinach so I used roasted brussel sprouts and it turned out so good. I think broccoli could also be substituted. I cooked it for about 40mins @ 400 degrees F. The cottage cheese is a nice light alternative to the usual cream cheese used in stuffed chicken dishes, and it does melt out that much.
This meal was fast and easy! I was a little bland... So I think next time I am going to add some parmesean cheese to the mix and than top with Mozzarella in the last 10 minutes... The receipe said to bake it for 25 minutes... We had to add an additional 15 minutes... Overall it was very good.... Even my 12 year old son liked it, who doesn't like cottage chesse or spinach... He said it was really good....
Great blend of flavors and can be done low-cal. We sauteed fresh spinach in olive oil and pounded the chicken flat as it's easier to fold over that way. No need to drizzle with butter, as the dish has plently of flavor with the seasonings and cottage cheese.
Easy and tastes awesome!
I found this recipe to be rather bland. My husband who eats everything didn't eat the leftovers like he usually does. I would definately kich it up a little bit with some swiss cheese or some dijon mustard.
My husband enjoyed this recipe. My sister came over the next night, and I warmed the chicken up in the oven. She loved it. It is even good as leftovers.
This dish is just plain weird. I'm a fan of all the ingredients, but they don't work together. After reading the other reviews, I first sauteed the spinach and onion in butter, plus added extra cayenne for zip. There's something about hot cottage cheese that doesn't do it for me, and as much as I like cajun spice, to my palate, it doesn't belong here. I won't be making this again.
I LOVE this recipe. The only change I added is to use dry curd cottage cheese instead of the liquid kind. I liked it better that way. I also added some garlic powder to the cottage cheese mixture. but its a great healthy recipe!
I can't believe anyone called this bland! Here is what I am thinking about that--I mixed my own Cajun seasoning and was very liberal with it--perfect!
When the chicken was done I had a baking dish full of water and only the spinach remained, no cheese. Why would this happen?
I used this recpe for the first meal I ever cooked for my boyfriend, and it was an absolute success!! I couldn't believe how easy it was to prepare and how tasty it came out. Truly a five star recipe!
Love this recipe for its ease, flavor, and healthiness. Agree that it takes a bit longer to cook than recipe indicates. However, it's minimum prep work and well worth the wait! We use no-fat cottage cheese and drizzle no-fat liquid butter to make it more healthy. Definitely worth trying!
This dish as cooked is a little bland, but healthy. Might want to add worschire sauce to the butter and vegetable seasoning to the cottage cheese and Spinach mixture.
Wow! These chicken breasts were awesome! I followed the recipe exactly, and my husband and I both loved it. The cajun seasoning added just the right amount of kick, perfect with the creamy spinach stuffing. This would be a great company dish for spinach-loving friends :)
added garlic as previously recommended, and decreased spinach a bit...superb! so fast and easy to make too!
This is one of my favorite recipes! It's healthy, full of protein and tastes great!
WONDERFULL & EASY! Loved it & soo did my boyfriend. I might add more cottage cheese next time but that's just because I love the stuff. The chicken's flavor was great and the cajun seasoning added the just needed kick. Definite keeper!
I deviated a little bit. I butterflied, then pounded the breast before filling. I also replaced the cajun seasoning with a garlic italian seasoning. Cook time is longer than it says. Everybody loved this dish.
Nice appearance! I didn't have toothpicks and they held just fine. Very easy, but a tad bland. I would add some garlic to the onion and something more spicy to kick it up a notch!
This was a great base recipe. I opted to use chicken thighs instead because I like the dark meat much better. I removed the skin first. I added garlic and shredded cheddar cheese to the mixture and substituted with fresh spinach. I used Mccormick's Jerk seasoning, garlic pepper,ginger powder & poultry season on my chicken. I omitted the butter & wrapped the chicken with bacon! It did cook a little longer than the original recipe called for, but it turned out a lil more fattening but a Lot more delicious.
Great Recipe !! I changed things up a bit. I used 8 chicken breasts and cut them sideways (like a taco) and stuffed that way. I pretty much doubled everything. I seasoned the chicken with Tony Sasserie's Seasoning. I sauteed fresh cut garlic/butter/pepper/onion/alittle more seasoning in olive oil then added the spinach and cottage cheese. I let it cool and baked at 400 for 50 min. You will have tons of filling - about half way thru the baking I added more stuffing mix to the chicken. TASTED GREAT. My friends LOVED it.
I add a little more cottage cheese and butterflies the chicken, cut them apart and flattened them a bit to cut the cooking time to 25 minutes. My kids 6 years and 1year loved them!
This recipe is great if you love raw chicken breast! The cooking temp and time need to be increased.
"Its a Keeper" thats what my husband and I both said after trying it. I read alot of the reviews and made a few changes... subsitute half of the cottage cheese with low fat cream cheese, add garlic, add onion powder(didnt put yellow onion in), add italian seasoning, and instead of cajun seasoning I used a spicy montery seasoning we had... baked on 400 for 30 min, and for the last 10 I sprinkled swiss cheese on top. A+++, next time will try with fresh spinach
This recipe was pretty good. I followed the recipe pretty much to the letter and took up a few of the suggestions about adding garlic cloves, more seasoning (I like things well seasoned) and sprinkling parmesan cheese on top. It took a bit longer to cook than recipe states, but chicken was pretty moist. It still felt like it was missing something though; however, I will cook again perhaps with some variations. On the plus side, my DH and picky sister cleaned their plates.
Worked out great. According to my husband, it's just as good leftover. And, INCREDIBLY filling. We were surprised.
This was delicious. I just started eating cottage cheese and the combination of chicken and spinach with it is great. Thanks for the recipe
I doubled the recipe so I could use a whole container of cottage cheese and an entire bag of family size spinach . I plan to freeze a batch. I used onion powder (hubby won’t eat onion) & fresh garlic to sauté the spinach as recommended by another commenter. I also substituted olive oil for butter- turned out great!
Three stars because I felt I had to modify the recipe a fair amount. I sautéed the onion and spinach and added a couple cloves of garlic, also sautéed. Then, I threw in a palm-full of bacon bits (real bacon). Baking time is more like an hour. Husband declared it delicious, so all’s well that ends well.
My husband hates cottage cheese AND spinach, but loved this! I loved it too :)
was really good, I used fresh spinach instead of frozen and didnt chop the spinach, but very good well definelty make again, cooking times were the same as recipe indicated
I cooked it on the stove, with chicken strips, rocket instead of spinach. More garlic powder. Pretty nice
Awesome dish! I added the Cajun spices to the mixture and seasoned my chicken (both sides) and drizzled with Cajun & lemon juice when I stuffed them. I highly recommend pounding out breast. I also broiled on high the last few minutes for extra crispy browning. It did cook about 50 minutes when finished. Will make again maybe add some sour cream to mixture when not counting calories ;).
nice recipie, i wraped the chicken with turkey bacon to hold it.
The instructions were very unclear for someone like myself who's newer to cooking, and without the added garlic and spices that others have added it would have been very bland. 2 stars because it's got a lot of potential to be good with the right changes. It definitely needs more cottage cheese (or less of the other ingredient as ours made WAY too much for the chicken), although we did use a 12oz bag of spinach and our onion was large. Garlic is a must, and we all agreed the chicken needed something more to keep it from drying out.
Followed this recipe exactly and alothought it looked great...there was just not enough flavor. was way too bland for my b/f and I.
We really liked the concept and healthfulness of this dish. I will admit that I substituted Italian seasoning and garlic for the cajun seasoning and onion, respectively. I also omitted the butter to make it a bit lighter, and the chicken was still moist and very flavorful. Unlike other reviewers, I had no problem securing the breasts with the toothpicks. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
We loved this Chicken Recipe. I did add fresh garlic and used fresh spinach instead of frozen. Also, I didn't roll the chicken. I simply made a "pouch" and added the stuffing mix. I took the advise of another and baked at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. It remained juicy! I will make over and over again. Thank you!
Oh so good! I added about 1/2 cup of light cream cheese to the spinach mixture. I didn't have any cajun seasoning, so I left that part out. I was too lazy to butterfly the breasts and stuff them. So, instead, I just put the spinach in a baking dish, layed the breasts on top, and them sprinkled them with some grated cheddar. Really juicy and nice flavour! YUM :)
I used fresh now frozen and a little more cottage cheese its was very good will be keeping it for the future
Family loved this.... but my breasts might have been a little too big (lol this coming from a man) ... I butterflied the breasts ....but wished I could get more of the mixture in....
As written this is an okay base recipe. In regards to ingredients, I made this as written. As for directions, I pounded my chicken breast thin with a cast iron skillet. This allows the chicken to be uniform in size, allows for the chicken to be folded over and cook in 25 minutes. Putting the recipe together, I seasoned both sides of my chicken breast with cajun seasoning and used the full amount of filling. The end result was chicken that gets the majority of its flavor from the cajun seasoning and onions that are still crunchy despite being chopped up tiny. As written I would not make this recipe again with tweaks like sautéing the onions, adding garlic, etc. this one gets put in a maybe pile.
Fair.
This was an ok meal but it does have potential to be something. Like some of the reviewers said and are right this is very bland, even after I altered it just a tad. I will make this another time but alter even more. Look out for a repost.
This was pretty good chicken! My stove didn't work so I made it on a skillet w/ the butter and covered it for about 10min on the first side and 7 on the other. It was a very juicy. I can see what people mean about the bland flavor. The chicken was really good (because I covered it in cajun seasoning) but the filling could use just a little kick. Next time I will try peoples suggestion of garlic to see if that helps. A bit of parmesan cheese could be tasty too.
