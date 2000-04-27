Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken

Cajun-seasoned chicken breast stuffed with a cottage cheese and spinach mixture, then baked in butter. Serve with tossed salad, if desired.

By POTLICKER

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Squeeze excess water out of thawed spinach; in a large bowl, mix spinach with onion and cottage cheese and set aside.

  • Season chicken breasts with Cajun-style seasoning, then place 1/4 of cheese/spinach mixture in the center of each breast and fold in half. Secure with toothpicks and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Drizzle with melted butter and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 25 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 92.1mg; sodium 1109.5mg. Full Nutrition
