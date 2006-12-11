Olive Oil Bread

A quick, easy bread that works well with Italian foods and pastas. Try forming the dough into a round ball or a long loaf for French bread.

Recipe by Dee

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix together the warm water (110 degrees), yeast, sugar, salt, and olive oil. Stir in 2 cups of the flour in order to make a soft ball. Knead in additional flour so that dough is soft and not sticky. Place kneaded dough in a medium size greased bowl. Cover and let rise until doubled in size.

  • Punch down dough, and form into ball or loaf shape. Place onto a greased cookie sheet. Cover and let rise for 15 to 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 3.8g; sodium 155.8mg. Full Nutrition
