Olive Oil Bread
A quick, easy bread that works well with Italian foods and pastas. Try forming the dough into a round ball or a long loaf for French bread.
Wonderful. Tastes like true European bread that one could get in a bakery or very nice restaurant. For those who had problems with dryness, I used 2 cups of flour to start with, as stated in the recipe, and then added until the dough felt right. Definitely not the entire half cup, perhaps a quarter cup or slightly less. I let it rise about an hour and a half. Also, I had a pan of water at the bottom of the often to provide moisture for the first twenty minutes or so of baking. I don't have anything to mist with, so I relied entirely on that method. Ended up with a great crust and soft tasty inside. All in all, it's pretty addictive, and I feel I could almost eat a whole loaf in one night.
I made this recipe and it turned out very dry. In fact, I couldnt even form the dough into one loaf, I had to make several small rolls. I think it calls for too much flour
Excellent bread! Moist, chewy, and flavorful. For all of the dry bread reviews, here is the trick ... add more water slowly, a little at a time, until the bread forms a ball. The ball should be sticky but not too sticky. This will prevent your bread from becoming dry or having too much flour in the recipe. bread recipes are tricky and the liquid amount varies depeding on where you live and what time of year it is. We live in Arizona and I used 1 cup of water.
This was the easiest yeast bread I've ever made. It makes a fairly small loaf so if your having company I would recommend making two loaves. I took this to a church dinner and there was none left at the end of the evening.
I loved this recipe! I added rosemary and a little more olive oil. It tasted wonderful. It tasted so good with grilled vegetable sandwiches!
When I made this bread, I only used 2 cups of flour; I got a delicious and moist loaf of bread! I also let it rise a bit longer than recommended, just because I had the time. Excellent bread, will definately make again, possibly to use as a pizza crust.
this is a good bread tho i did add all the flour and had to add about 4 more TBSP of warm water...i added vital wheat gluten coz i do that with ALL the yeast breads i make...but it turned out to be a good loaf of bread with great texture...and not too big so good for just me...hehe I LUV fresh bread!!!...i spritzed/added ice cubes to the oven when it was baking and the crust is nice and crusty/crispy just like i like it and used extra virgin olive oil coz that is all i had...i always use olive oil instead of any other kind...i don't even buy other oils...so i really liked this recipe and will forsure make it again...thanks for the recipe...
I tried this recipe twice and it turned out very dry both times.
The recipe was very easy and the best part is, it tastes wonderful! I brushed the crust with butter immediately after removing from the oven. That made the crust especially good.
Bread turned out great but recipe left out 3 crucial things; only mix yeast with water and sugar until lots of bubbles (mine took 20 min), only absorb 2.25 cups of flour, and when u cover in bowl to let rise, this took 3 hours. Had to throw out first one. This recipe took @ 6 hrs, not 1.5. Loaf was 8" long, 4" wide, and 2.5" tall. Delicious.
Loved this bread. Easier than any other bread recipe ive done. When it was time for dinner I put it back in the oven with a little bit of butter on top and a parmesan herb topping. It was delicious.
I really liked this dense, flavorful bread (hubbie thought it was too dense). It was wonderful with beef and veggie soup!
Kinda heavy. Maybe I rushed through it , though. May try again later to see if my results improve.
That is great! Although I didn't succeed the first I made it. The second time I used 1 cup of water and other ingredients as the recipe calls for. It turned out moist and delicious!
Very easy to make & Bake. ADDICTING taste & Texture. 1/8 inch golden crust.Added 1 teaspoon Garlic powder for "Garlic bread" flavor.The aroma of this bread puts a spell on your appetite.Execellent dipping Appetizer bread.Should have put cut lines in the bread to make it rise better but will Definitely make more--Yum Yum !
Very dry and heavy. We ate one slice and I ended up throwing the rest out. It might have been my fault, but I don't think I will make it again to find out!
This was a pretty good bread, but not the best i've had. I spritzed the loaf with water while it was cooking to prevent the crust from burning and ended up covering it with foil for the last 10 min or so. I would brush this with butter and garlic salt or some extra spice next time. I was worried about adding 1 tsp salt, but it wasn't too salty at all.
Tried this recipe, last night, 3-6-04, A-A-A-A, something is missing(?), it was a FLOP, I think it needs more liquid, less oil, (?). All items were fresh, used bread flour, high gluten, good quality olive oil, checked the water temp, OK.
I love this bread. I've made it several times now since my family makes a lot of chili, and it's the perfect bread to go along with it. I only use 2 cups of flour, and I usually add garlic salt and cheddar cheese to the dough, and brush olive oil and garlic powder on top before baking. There are a few other ways I've varied the recipe, and each time is delicious. This bread adapts wonderfully.
This is a really simple bread. Like some of the other reviewers I only added 2 C. flour. I also used a Mix Master with a dough hook. I added probably 1 more T. olive oil while it was mixing and the dough came out perfect. I added rosemary into the dough and a little on top before I baked. i also added a pan of water at the bottom of the oven while it baked. This is a dense bread but delicious and a nice texture. I think if I make it again I would add just a little bit more salt but if you use salted butter on it it's perfect.
Very good, and very easy! I've made it several times a week since I first tried it and have been experimenting with herbs to vary the flavor (rosemary, thyme, etc)...but the plain version is wonderful! I took it to a staff meeting and my colleagues have been asking me for the recipe ever since.
This bread has a beautiful texture. The crust cuts easily without cracking and melts in the mouth, while the inside is slightly chewy and has a wonderful flavor. However, the recipe calls for too little liquid I believe. I used 1% milk instead of water, but when the dough didn't form (far too crumbly) I added a little water. It took forever to knead it into the dough, so I suggest adding an additional 1/4 cup of liquid from the start. Otherwise, this is amazing bread!
The crust is so wonderful on this bread & it takes no time at all to mix up! My family loves this bread.
This bread is easy and it's good, but we didn't like the texture, it came out quite dense with too oily of a texture for us. Maybe I had wanted a crusty bread and this just wasn't it.
Im not sure what happened but my bread turned out horrible. It was very hard to get it to knead together and was just overall pretty bad.
The first time I made this it did not turn out. Then I realised I hadn't added enough olive oil, (duh) so I gave it another try and loved it. It's simple and quick to make. It's smaller so it works for my little family, plus it would be very easy to double. Very yummy!! Thanks for this recipe!
Came out pretty dry for me, the flavor was nice but was more of a biscuit texture.
I love this bread, and it is not hard to make at all. I served this with Chicken Marsala and Garlic Linguine, two other recipes I found here at All Recipes and it was like eating out at an Italian restaurant. LOVE IT!
3rd time is a charm. As I am a newbie, I made tons of mistakes, so for other newbies. Tried twice, 1st time exactly as it says - got very dry, second time after reading the reviews: more water, less flour - got terrible dough and through it away. But I saw beautiful breads on pictures and really wanted to make this one, so I read about bread-making and this is what you need to do: 1.mix yeast with water and sugar and leave it to grow for about 8-10 min, should be some baubles. 2. Stir in ingredients (I will place half of oil next time) 1.5 cups of flour, see by the dough, then take it to covered with flour surface (and your hands should be in flour too) and knead it well, about 10 min. add in flour to it all the time till its elastic and not sticky. 3. Now is the tricky part - cover it and place into oven, don't heat it, just place the in order to not let the humidity to get to it (I live in a very-very high humidity, so my bread will never rise a lot, only this trick with oven helps a bit). Wait about 2 hours (I think one isn't enough). 4. Form a ball or a loaf, place on greased surface to bake, cover and wait 20 min (again in oven). Then make some cuts in dough. 5. Now in preheated oven (for mine it takes about 2 min to preheat) place a oven friendly bowl with water and your dough next to it and bake it about 40 min (I bake with lower temperature). I also rotate surface with dough when it begins to become brown so it would be the same color all over. Good Luck!
Very easy to make, delicious product! I even snacked on the leftovers for breakfast the next morning.
This bread has great flavor! When I removed the bread from the oven I poured more olive oil on top. Wonderfully flavorful bread. Thanks for the recipe. I did find the dough a bit dry too. I used less flour than recommended and more water. I used a Kitchen Aid, next time I'll hand knead it. Oh I took the leftover bread and sliced it into breadsticks. Added a little more oil, salt and basil and baked until crispy. Mmmm yummy breadsticks.
This Bread was very good! Having read the other reviews - I didnt add all the flour at once...but added 2 cups and then added 1 T at a time till it was how I thought it should be. It was very moist and had a soft crust. I added a little more salt then called for. It would also be very good with some herbs added with the flour. YUMM!
I had hoped this recipe would rate higher with me, but I had the same issues as other reviewers. The bread is dry. I even cut the amount of flour back. It didn't help. I may continue to work with it as the loaf size is perfect for our small family. I used a preheated baking stone and shaped the loaf into a round ball. I then coated lightly with olive oil before baking. The crust was nice, but I just didn't care for the texture.
This bread was easy to make. Before I made it I thought that 1 tsp of salt was a lot for only 2 cups of flour... I was right. It was rather salty. Next time I will make it with 3/4 or 1/2 tsp salt. The salty flavor made it perfect for honey though. I only let the bread rise once because I was in a hurry to get dinner on the table and it turned out fine.
I made this twice, thinking that I must've messed up for the bread to turn out this badly. Yikes! The texture was WAY too dry, it didn't rise at all, and it was overly salty.
Totally agree with Tamarala and Amary -- a fine recipe for real Italian style bread...but needs a little more water and a little less flour than called for. Bread-makers probably remember that different conditions make for different instructions in bread-making.
I made the mistake of using white whole wheat flour first, and got a hard, dry lump instead of dough. I guess the oil needs a softer flour. With regular unbleached flour it's excellent, and easy. Within fifteen minutes of cutting it, my wife declared that I hadn't made enough, so I made another loaf. I might just double the quantities next time. The crust turned out crumbly, almost like a short crust. The bread was moist and very tasty. For such a simple and apparently reliable recipe I'm very satisfied.
Perfect! (since I'm only cooking for one or two)
this recipe is great. I learned, you can over proof the yeast. It will swell and use to much of the liquid before you add it to the flour. which will make dry dough.
We loved this bread! I added a little extra olive oil and water and didn't use all the flour. I plan on making two more loaved today for the neighbors!
i live at a very low altitude that i had to add a little extra water and olive oil but it was a great hit everyone said that they wished i made more than the 2 i made
I only used two cups of flour and added about 1/8 a cup more water. Otherwise the dough would have been way too dry. Other than that, the bread was very dense and moist and the olive oil gave it an amazing taste. The crust was just right as well. My boyfriend and I ate the whole loaf in ten minutes it was that good! Next time I might add some fresh herbs or Parmesan to the dough.
Doesn't make a very big loaf. I'd double the recipe. And the dough can be a bit dry. Might add more olive oil next time.
It was good. I'm glad I read the comments before making it, I did end up having to use more water, it was quite a process! LOL :D BUT....it was a fairly easy recipe with that adjustment. My only "complaint" is that the crust tasted funny....but I'm not sure if it was something I did in the process that caused it or not? The inside of the bread was nice and chewy and delicious. I will definitely try again and maybe use a better olive oil (I think I didn't use Extra Virgin, maybe that's the difference?). It was so easy to put together. :)
The ratio of warm water to yeast is not right. This bread was hard and dry, sorry.
too much olive oil in proportion to the other ingredients. The proportion of ingredients is just way off. I only added a scant 2 cups of flour or it would have been too dry. Even with the addition of some herbs, fresh garlic, and gluten, it is heavy when done and all you can taste is olive oil. I always use cornmeal on my baking sheet when baking bread, and with the amt. of oil in the recipe, all the cornmeal got absorbed into the bottom of the crust. There would be no need to grease the baking sheet. I guarantee this would not stick with the amt. of oil in the recipe. thanks for letting me try this.
Absolutely delicious bread! Simple recipe. My very Italian husband (he’s from Italy ) loves it too so I’ll be making it a lot for him.
Very nice bread. The inside is soft and the outside is crusty like a French or Italian loaf--and I made regular loaves in my bread pan. Perfect! It is tasty as well. I doubled it and had to add a bit of water. Loved it and will make again. Thanks for the recipe!
The beard came out fine but it didn't puff up in the oven.
Awesome! I followed a suggestion by another review to add extra water and it came out perfectly! (Probably about a half cup extra of water) I am a novice baker and this was easy and absolutely delicious. My roommates came in while it was baking and were crowding around as I pulled it out of the oven. Everyone loved it!
This was a very good bread. It was light and flavorful It doesn't have a very chewy crust but I do think if I sprayed water into the oven while it was baking it would some what cure that problem. I am looking forward to making them into breadsticks or surveing it with a tomatoe baced meal.
Followed the directions perfectly and the dough never rose.
Made this with a chicken Milano recipe. We loved it. No leftovers! Crunchy outside and soft inside. Looked so impressive right out of the oven. I brushed with some garlic butter before baking. Also I made the three cuts on top as pictured. So yummy and easy to make! I will definitely double the recipe next time! also I did use King Author bred flour instead of all purpose.
This recipe is completely screwed up. It's dry as dirt.
Terrible flavor. If I made again I'll try with vegetable oil
ok my worst nightmare is making bread. BUT I tried this twice and each time adding the salt to the yeast bowl KILLED the yeast. A few more of these and we could have built a hut ! Also, how long should I let the dought rise. I waited 4 hrs and the only thing that happened was NOTHING! Please be aware novices are reading your recipes and don't omit anything. Thank you
Awesome bread!!!! I put some basil into the mix and it turned out wonderful! I added 1 cup of water instead and used the ice cube method in the oven to make the crust crunchy; it is a wonderful recipe, Thank you!
I have used other french bread recipes but I really really like this one it has a good taste and very tender on the inside
Bread tasted good but didn't rise like it should.
I added two tablespoons of bran to this recipe and reduced the flour to two cups. However the next time I make it I will use more water so that the dough will be smoother. The dough was hard before it was left to rise. It eventually puffed up and became soft. They left out to knead it for at least eight minutes. Also I added the yeast, oil and water together but put the salt in the flour. I’ll give it try one more time with the tweaks.
I did have the problem of either too much flour or not enough water... Unfortunately, I didn't consider that the measurements might be a bit off, so I ended up having to knead water into it with my mixer and dough hooks. Once that was taken care of, it did become a really nice dough with a great smooth texture. I shaped it into a ball and cut an X in the top. After it finished rising, I brushed it with egg whites with a bit of water whisked in it to get a more crusty crust and sprinkled sesame seeds in the area of the X and poppy seeds on the outer sides just for a different look. It baked beautifully. Overall I am very pleased with the dough quality, after adding the extra water. I will make it again.
So good! Mine didn't turn out very pretty, but it tasted wonderful!
I made this recipe I put water at the bottom of the oven, and added 3 tsp yeast instead of the amount in the recipe. It tasted nice and it came out great.
This bread didn't turn out well for me. I can only give it 3 stars.
I loved this bread, turned out excellent, a new favorite.
I use this recipe for pizza crust. It's so easy to roll out on the pan, and it tastes great and cooks to have crispy edges -- YUM!
Great recipe!! I made this in my stand mixer and did have to add 4-5 extra tbs of water and I subbed honey for the sugar. I didn't proof the yeast but I use it often so I knew that it was fresh. I do believe that the amount of time from start to finish is off but the end result is so worth it. Thanks!!
Needed more water than listed in the recipe (1 cup). Otherwise followed pretty close. Made a round loaf and it turned out great!
Great bread! I threw in 1/4 cup green olives 3/4 cup black olives and it is a great recipe. I made some oil bread dipping sauce to go with it. Delicious!
I doubled the recipe, used 1/2 cup of Whole Wheat Flour. Turned out great, but too small of a loaf. I will make just one loaf with the doubled recipe next time.
The bread is fabulous and goes great with any pasta dish.
I made it for 30 servings & only used 1 Tb. of yeast & 4 1/2 Cups flour (bread flour) and had to up the water to 13 ounces. Dough was sticky, like croissant dough. Rolled out beautifully thin & made 8 LOVELY rolls for Steak Au Juice sandwiches. Oooo, smells lovely, tastes great, like a bakery. I also kept a pan of hot water in the oven & spritz the inside of the oven at 10 min intervalls for the first 30 mns. Loved it (with my small changes, that's why I only give it 4 instead of 5)!
I added all of my ingredients like it says to, and it was too dry even with just 2 cups of flour. Will update when it’s done rising and baked as to how I changed the recipe if it ends up working. Very small quantity this recipe makes, so it’s definitely a test loaf.
I followed other suggestions and got a great loaf for butter and honey as a spread. I started with 2 cups of flour, added a bit more until it was slightly sticky. I let it rise for almost 2 hours for the first rise and a whole hour for the second. Also, I kneaded just until it was thoroughly mixed. This bread seemed dense when pulled out of the oven but it cut light and fluffy with a crisp crust. I would suggest reducing salt to 1/2 tsp. unless you want to top with jam or honey. The saltiness really mellowed out the sweetness of the honey and it was great but for eating with oil/butter or using for a sandwich it seems a bit salty.
After reading all the reviews commenting on it being dry, I started out with 1 cup of water. I added the yeast and sugar and let it proof before adding the salt, oil and 2 cups of flour. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer with the bread hook . It was a little sticky so I gradually added about another 1/4 cup of the flour. I brushed it with an egg white wash and sprinkled it with a lot of sesame seeds . I put a pan with ice cubes on an oven shelf below the bread while it was baking. the bread turned out moist and with a great crust.
I used more olive oil and water to get the desired consistency. Very rich and great tasting with butter.
