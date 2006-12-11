Olive Oil Bread

3rd time is a charm. As I am a newbie, I made tons of mistakes, so for other newbies. Tried twice, 1st time exactly as it says - got very dry, second time after reading the reviews: more water, less flour - got terrible dough and through it away. But I saw beautiful breads on pictures and really wanted to make this one, so I read about bread-making and this is what you need to do: 1.mix yeast with water and sugar and leave it to grow for about 8-10 min, should be some baubles. 2. Stir in ingredients (I will place half of oil next time) 1.5 cups of flour, see by the dough, then take it to covered with flour surface (and your hands should be in flour too) and knead it well, about 10 min. add in flour to it all the time till its elastic and not sticky. 3. Now is the tricky part - cover it and place into oven, don't heat it, just place the in order to not let the humidity to get to it (I live in a very-very high humidity, so my bread will never rise a lot, only this trick with oven helps a bit). Wait about 2 hours (I think one isn't enough). 4. Form a ball or a loaf, place on greased surface to bake, cover and wait 20 min (again in oven). Then make some cuts in dough. 5. Now in preheated oven (for mine it takes about 2 min to preheat) place a oven friendly bowl with water and your dough next to it and bake it about 40 min (I bake with lower temperature). I also rotate surface with dough when it begins to become brown so it would be the same color all over. Good Luck!