Grilled Stuffed Red Snapper
You can either stuff the fish with the seafood filling or simplify this recipe for yourself by spooning the stuffing on top of each fish fillet.
Great recipe. I left out the celery and piled the stuffing on top of the fish and baked at 350 for 18 mins.Read More
Had to use salmon, but it still turned out pretty good. Better than we expected.Read More
I used a whole snapper split open instead of filets and changed the stuffing recipe because my husband does not eat shell fish. I replaced the shell fish w/ Baked Blue Snapper. You can use any other type of light fish you prefer in this recipe. The end result was delicious!!!
Fantastic. Since we are on a low carb diet, we cut the bread crumbs in half but doubled the crabmeat. Cooked on a red hot fire, in 20 minutes we had one of our best meals ever.
Pretty darn good! I took others' advice and baked it. I did sprinkle it with a little shredded Parmesan cheese.
Soooo good! I made this once for a guy friend and once for my family and both times it was a huge hit! If you do your prep work in advance (chop up all of the veggies and stuff) it is a really easy recipe. It's even good heated up the next day. I baked the fish based on other reviews and 16 or 17 minutes at 350 was perfect.
This was so delicious! I had to cut the green onions (tummy doesn't like them), but made no difference, I'm sure. Light and flaky! Added cream cheese to the mixture to make it moist. That was a hit.
This was delicious! My husband caught some red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, so we had it fresh. I left out the celery, but made no other changes. I will definitely make this again!
I used slightly less bread crumbs and cooked it in the oven with the stuffing on top. We loved the result, I think it would be good with any type of fish.
I thought this was great -- and really easy. I just put the 'stuffing' on top of the fish, and it turned out great. I just had enough fish for two, so now I have leftover stuffing -- I am thinking of using it for stuffed mushrooms. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good and left-overs even better the next day. I added Old Bay to the bread crumb mixture and lemon pepper instead of regular pepper. I baked it in oven at 350 for approx. 18 minutes
My Family loved this. I cooked it in the oven instead of on the grill.
This was very good! My husband even had a second helping, and he usually doesn't care for fish. I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't have any parsley. My grocery store didn't have any fresh or frozen crabmeat, so I bought a can of Chicken of the Sea white crabmeat ($3.19 on sale). The recipe doesn't specify what size of shrimp - I purchased the tiny already-cooked shrimp. I didn't use all of the stuffing on the fish - as another reviewer stated, I will make stuffed mushrooms with the leftover stuffing. Will make this again!
Red Snapper wasn't available when we planned this dinner, so we went with tilapia instead, but this dinner still was a big hit in this household. We served it with aglio E olio and green beans.
Broke in my new grill with this recipe last weekend and got rave reviews from all. Did a few things different: added a little olive oil to the butter in skillet and also added the shrimp and crabmeat to skillet instead of cooking separately..used italian bread crumbs. Could not leave it alone so a tablespoon of Bobby Flay's white wine sauce for each filet and lights out! Think I will make it again this weekend.
I live in a Florida Panhandle fishing village, which the oil will soon overtake, and had to decide how to fix the beautiful snapper and shrimp my friends just caught and shared. This recipe truly makes the seafood shine -- and allows for alterations. I omitted the crabmeat (too expensive) and celery, and added sliced portobellow mushrooms. Used panko crumbs, dotted the whole shooting match with butter, and grilled 15 mins. Fabulous! Thank you.
This is SO good! The stuffing tastes great! I didn't change a thing!
This was a very easy dinner to put together at the last minute. I wasn't really sure how to cook snapper and found this recipe in a pinch. I was missing a few ingredients so I made the following modifications: regular onions instead of green, no celery, 2 cloves garlic, no shrimp, 8oz crab, oregano instead of parsley, and I added diced green and red bell peppers. Awesome!
This was really good.I also added cream cheese and actually added a can of minced clams that i quickly sauted in butter and used all the juice from the can so the stuffing wasn't so crumblie. I too will use the left over stuffing to make stuff mushrooms.
We really enjoyed this! Cut down on the butter and added a little olive oil and lemon juice at the end to bind it a little. Also substituted a white onion for the celery. Put the "stuffing" over salmon.
Very flexible on the stuffing! I didn't plan ahead, so was missing ingredients. I substituted diced onions for green onions, 1/2 can of tuna for the shrimp & crab, tarragon for the parsley and added a ~ 3 TBL of chopped sun dried tomatoes (great addition!). I forgot to add the salt and was glad that I had. None was needed. I BBQ'd the fish on tinfoil and it was delicious.
Very good recipe! Used a white sauce (butter flour milk) baked for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Delicious.
It was pretty good! I enjoyed how it came out with lots of different mixing flavors. Not a huge fan of seafood, but this was all right. Ate it with some alfredo pasta and it was a good dinner.
My husband and I really enjoyed. Will definitely make again. The only thing extra I would do is season the fish with something like Old Bay or at least salt and pepper
I loved this recipe. I modified a few things, but it came out fantastic. I didn’t feel like cooking the crab and I didn’t want imitation, so I added double smoked bacon in its place and I also used panko breading because I already had it instead of regular breading and everything came out amazing!! Best fish Ive ever cooked and maybe the best I’ve ever had.
