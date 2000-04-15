Ham and Pineapple Dinner

THIS WAS VERY TASTY. I USED THE SMOKED BUTT OF HAM THAT I HAD THE PREVIOUS DAY. THIS IS A HAM THAT YOU SIMMER IN WATER AND COMES IN A CASING. I THINK IT IS PERFECT FOR THIS LEFTOVER MEAL BECAUSE THE HAM IS SO EASY TO CUT INTO CUBES BECAUSE IT IS A THICKER PIECE WHEN YOU SLICE IT DOWN. I REMOVED THE THIN SKIN AROUND THE OUTSIDE OF THE SLICES BEFORE CUTTING THEM INTO CUBES. IT WAS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. THE ONLY PROBLEM I HAD IF YOU CAN CALL IT THAT IS I THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE ENOUGH PINEAPPLE JUICE WHEN I DRAINED THE CHUNKS; BUT THAT WAS NOT THE CASE SO I HAD TO DROP DOWN ON SOME OF THE OTHER INGREDIENTS AND I DID NOT HAVE AS MUCH SAUCE AS I WOULD HAVE LIKED BUT IT WAS A DELICIOUS SAUCE. THE NEXT TIME I MAKE IT I WILL HAVE SOME PINEAPPLE JUICE ON HAND SO THAT I CAN MAKE IT ACCORDING TO THE ORIG. RECIPE. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS GREAT WAY TO USE LEFTOVER HAM.