Ham and Pineapple Dinner

A great take on a Hawaiian-style dinner. This one's great for that leftover ham. Cubed ham sauteed with onions and pineapple in a sweet sauce. Kids love it and it's great served over rice or noodles.

Recipe by Melissa

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the ham, onions and pineapple chunks in the butter for about 5 minutes.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the pineapple juice, vinegar, brown sugar, mustard and cornstarch. Stir this together well and pour over the ham mixture in the skillet. Stir well and allow to heat through and thicken, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 65.1mg; sodium 1258.8mg. Full Nutrition
