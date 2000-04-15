Ham and Pineapple Dinner
A great take on a Hawaiian-style dinner. This one's great for that leftover ham. Cubed ham sauteed with onions and pineapple in a sweet sauce. Kids love it and it's great served over rice or noodles.
I added some shredded carrots and diced up a jalepeno to add. That made it PERFECT because otherwise it would have been too sweet. It gave it a bite (but one my 2 year old could handle) and the sauce toned down the jalepeno. The sauce is pretty thick but still good. We had it over white rice. I only had 3/4 cup of pineapple juice, so I added apple juice to make it the right amount.Read More
Not bad, but make sure you plan on eating it all in one sitting as it is very starchy textured as a leftover. If I ever make it again I think i'd use less cornstarch and just make it thicker by heating it longer... Did not have any green onions at the time, so used half a small white onion. I added frozen brocolli and green peas, and served this over brown and wild rice cooked with veggie broth. I also used a stone ground dijon mustard. Was a good sweet flavor and the lover of ham and pineapple (separately) in the house loved it :)Read More
SUPER EASY AND SUPER QUICK MEAL. I bought 1# of Virginia Baked Ham at the grocery store deli when it was on sale and cubed it for this recipe. NOTE: there is not enough pineapple juice in the can of chunks - you will have to add real juice or open extra pineapple - I stir fried the ham, pineapple and onions till they started to brown - which made it have more of grilled taste. We ate it over white rice and it was delicious!
Loved this-the sauce was great over rice.
I really hate to give someone's recipe a bad review but for me it just didn't cut it. Some people say that the sauce is too sweet but all I could taste was the vinegar. I was really looking forward to making this recipe based on most of the reviews, unfortunately it just didn't turn out that good. I followed the recipe for the sauce exactly and added chunks of green pepper and onions with the ham and pineapple.
Really easy to make. I made this while camping, and the ham was the only special "cooler" item required. A great camping meal, quick, easy, and it tasted great.
This recipe was super and delicious. I changed a few things. Add 1-1/2C raisins,increase constarch to 3T for a thicker sauce, marinate over low heat for at least 2 hours for wonderful pineapple-raisin sauce.This will give the juices time to soften the ingredients (onions,cubed ham,& pineapple).Serve over thin spaghetti.A great find. My wife loved it! Dave
This was great and EASY! I chopped the ham ahead of time and froze it which cut down on my time. I used 2 20oz cans of pineapple. Using both of the cans for juice made the required ammount and then I used one can for in the dish and put the other can in the fridge to eat later. I liked having more pineapple in the dish. But my toddler liked and it and I liked the sweet taste to it. I served with rolls and a vegatable..Great job! LOved it.
I made this exactly as the recipe. I thought it was delicious, my husband didn't complain but found it a little sweet. Will definitely make this again the next time I have leftover ham. It was very quick with nice presentation.
Everyone in my family loved this dish - including my two toddlers! Easy to make and very yummy! I added some diced red onion and only used 3 teaspoons of the vinegar.
THIS WAS VERY TASTY. I USED THE SMOKED BUTT OF HAM THAT I HAD THE PREVIOUS DAY. THIS IS A HAM THAT YOU SIMMER IN WATER AND COMES IN A CASING. I THINK IT IS PERFECT FOR THIS LEFTOVER MEAL BECAUSE THE HAM IS SO EASY TO CUT INTO CUBES BECAUSE IT IS A THICKER PIECE WHEN YOU SLICE IT DOWN. I REMOVED THE THIN SKIN AROUND THE OUTSIDE OF THE SLICES BEFORE CUTTING THEM INTO CUBES. IT WAS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. THE ONLY PROBLEM I HAD IF YOU CAN CALL IT THAT IS I THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE ENOUGH PINEAPPLE JUICE WHEN I DRAINED THE CHUNKS; BUT THAT WAS NOT THE CASE SO I HAD TO DROP DOWN ON SOME OF THE OTHER INGREDIENTS AND I DID NOT HAVE AS MUCH SAUCE AS I WOULD HAVE LIKED BUT IT WAS A DELICIOUS SAUCE. THE NEXT TIME I MAKE IT I WILL HAVE SOME PINEAPPLE JUICE ON HAND SO THAT I CAN MAKE IT ACCORDING TO THE ORIG. RECIPE. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS GREAT WAY TO USE LEFTOVER HAM.
This was really quick with a nice flavor. Great for a quick dinner after a busy day.
Love it! Quick, easy, and I always have the right stuff on hand!
We won't have this one again.
Easy, fast...kids loved it (even my 10 month old)!
I was looking for a way to use some of the leftover ham from Easter and tried this out. I used fresh pineapple cause that's what I had, some chicken stock cause I didn't have enough pineapple juice, and omitted the mustard. Also I used a yellow onion instead of the green. It was easy and the flavor was ok. Good way to use leftovers.
Add carrots, and cabbage change onion to 1 cup red onion, and maybe a jalapeno. Makes it in to serving for 8. top with coconut and cashews. tasty!!
I added half a pkg frozen stirfry veggies and cut the sauce in half. It was a great recipe for leftover ham.
Great recipe! I did make a few changes to it though. I used red sweet onions as opposed to the green onions. And for the sauce, I used a little less than a cup of pineapple juice than came from the can I used. I also used 1 tablespoon of flour as I did not have corn starch on hand. It looked pretty unappealing when mixing it, but after adding it to the sauted ham and pineapple, it cooked up very quickly. Great recipe though. My boyfriend and I loved it!
Absolutely loved this recipe. This was the first food I've ever cooked from this site and it was a terrific hit. When I first made this dinner a pineapple chunk tried to kill me because when I bit down it squirted the back of my throat and had me choking for a while. Thus I resolved to cut the pineapple into smaller chunks next time. the second time around tasted even better than the first! this is a must make for that leftover ham.... :)
This was an excellent meal. I served over white rice, and added in some frozen bell peppers with the onions. (I just used yellow onions, so the pepper added nice color also.) I think I'd like to try it with chicken also. =)
Easy and delicious, a perfect quick family meal, and one of the best uses of leftover ham I have found. I added sliced carrots and served over rice.
This was good for a weeknight meal. Easy to make and quick. I served over cooked rice.
This is a very simple way to add a jolt of variety to our menu options. I added a picture and as you can see, I added green pepper chunks too. Other changes I had to use: dehydrated diced onion at the saute phase, fresh pineapple, Pina Colada fusion juice, and regular vinegar. Weight Watcher's calculation is 7 PP and that includes the brown rice. Making this again!
I would this as good... Not bad but not excellent.
Easy, quick and delicious! Added green peppers but omitted the onions. Had to only use 3/4 cup pineapple juice, that's all that was in the can. Only wish I had rice to serve it over.
Made this yummy dish last night, and my family of 6 loved it! I cut the vinegar to 2 tsp. after reading other reviews, and I also increased the pineapple chucks to 2 cans (which gave me the 1 1/2 c. juice). I found that to be the perfect balance for the ham, especially since my kids love pineapple! Served over rice. will definitely make this EASY again...maybe with our Easter leftover ham!
Excellent dish. I had a can of pineapple rings, squeezed the juice out of the rings, chunking them and getting just enough juice to meet the recipe. didn't have ACV, so used 2 T Red Wine Vinegar instead and it seemed to work just as well. Served over quinoa and it was devoured!
My husband loved it, but he'll eat anything. It was a super easy recipe, but I didn't like eating it. Way too sweet and way too tart. I kept trying to add Soy sauce or something to it and I just couldn't finish my plate, which is UNLIKE me! Maybe it's just my taste, but I won't make it again.
I thought this recipe was great. Easy, quick and a great way to use leftover ham. My husband devoured it and took the rest for lunch the next day. Unfortunately, my kids didn't like it at all. Will probably make again, but slightly decrease vinegar and cornstarch.
I found a package of ham in the freezer when I set out to find a recipe to use it up with ingredients I had at home. This was a quick and easy dinner. I made as written but added some red, yellow and orange peppers that also needed to be used. The results were a nice filling dinner that I served over hot white and 'Microwave Corn on the Cob' from this site. This recipe reheated well the next day for leftovers.
My 4-year old loved it, I loved it, and the rice took longer to make!
I was really excited to try this one, but am slightly disappointed. It was decent, but not nearly as good as I had hoped. Definitely could taste the vinegar, which I did not like, and I actually thought it could have used a tad more brown sugar. It was wasn't awesome tasting like it had sounded. But very easy to make.
This is one of our favorite meals to use leftover ham for. It tastes great. My kids love it as do my husband and I. Very rarely are there leftovers and if there are I have to hide them in the back of the fridge to get them. I make the recipe as it is written with the exception of butter (I use a little oil instead) and I use flour instead of cornstarch.
We all loved it. Instead of using ham, we used turkey ham which my husband is very fond of. We didn't cube it either. We sliced it in about 3/4" slices. We will be making this again and again.
As a busy mom of two boys with little spare time, this recipe is on my #1 list!!! I only had a 20 oz. can of pineapple chunks, but that was o.k. because it JUST gave me the 1 1/3 c. of juice that was needed (squeeze, squeeze, squeeze! and if that doesn't work, add a little water!)...plus, I threw in the extra pineapple even thoughh it was a bit too much, knowing my kids would eat them right up! Served it over instant brown rice. While it was a tiny bit bland in flavor, we all still really loved it. Not a "knock your socks" off recipe, as others have said, but a SUPER easy, delicious one that makes dinner a no brainer! A mom friendly recipe that's a definate keeper!
I thought the sauce was just a little to sweet.I served it with rice.It was ok,but I probably won't make it again.
Tasted great, and it was a nice way to use up some leftover ham.
My husband loved this, and I thought it was good, gave it 5 stars for easy and fast. I did add green peas to it and served over Egg noodles. The left overs are very good too.
This recipe was a very good way to use the leftover ham from Christmas dinner. I made two substitutions. I used regular white cooking onions and the pineapple juice from from the pineapple chunks with some pink grapefruit juice added to make the volume needed. This recipe was good served over rice and I think that the sauce would be good with other meats as a sweet and sour sauce. Thanks!
While this is similar to an Asian sweet and sour dish, I liked the twist that it's served over egg noodles. I had some Creole mustard and used it instead of yellow mustard. We both thought it was a tasty and different dish, and it's an easy and great way to use leftover ham. A refreshing change from the ham-cheese-potatos ham dishes.
The taste was nothing special.
This was a quick and easy dinner to throw together. I served it over farfalle pasta and it was great. I didn't follow the recipe exactly, just estimated.
This was kinda bland, I probably should have increased the vinegar, and maybe added some soy sauce. It just really didn't do it for me.
Really great way to use up leftover ham. Is served it over rice. It is almost like a dessert.
This was a first for my family. We did a Hawaiian Dinner night for my daughters B-Day and everything turned out great. This is one of the best from that night. We'll make this dish again.
this recipe is quick and easy and is great served over rice
I liked this recipe. Ham and pineapple go together really well. We had it over rice, which was good. The only problem I had was mine turned out a bit soupy -- I may adjust the sauce proportions next time to make it seem meatier. Good recipe!
I also found it to be soupy, though after 15 minutes it did cook down. I found it to be delicious and quick. I did however add 1/3 cup sugar, 1/8 vinegar, and 2 T of Soy Sauce to further accent the sweet and sour taste. I stirred the mix in with egg noodles, which made the soupiness less noticeable.
This was pretty tasty. I served it over teriyaki rice a roni. It does work great with leftover ham.
This was so good!! And so easy to make to. It's great for leftover ham. I made a small change and that was to add cloves while simmering. My house smelled like Easter all over again
I really liked this. It was quick and easy. I served it over rice and substituted green peppers for green onions. Good use for leftover ham!
used white onion instead of green--delicious!
Yummy! I used a 20 oz can of pineapple tidbits. The tidbits were the perfect size for this recipe. I chopped a half of a green bell pepper and stir fried that for a few minutes before adding the ham, onions and pineapple. I only had 1 cup of pineapple juice so added 1/3 cup unsweetened grape juice. After reading the reviews, I only used half the cider vinegar called for and I am glad I did. Defiinitely a keeper for us to use up leftover ham.
We had the leftover ham so I made this and it was a big hit with my family. I plan to make it again.
Loved it!
Really quite good; I give it high marks for how easy it is (I served it with leftover rice, so all the prep work was already done). The family ate it without complaint. It isn't a knock-your-socks-off recipe, but very nice nonetheless. I will make it again.
This was good, but I found myself wanting to add something else (just not sure what!). It was so quick to make, so that's a plus for a weeknight dinner. Sweet and tasty but not a big flavor profile.
Just finished eating this. Stuck to the recipe using up some leftover ham. Husband and I both loved it and will definitely be making it again.
I thought this was easy and tasty...though not great. DH said he'd rather have his ham as ham. Ha. That's his personal preference and is not a real consideration for this rating. I'm not sure what I would do to improve it.
I love pineapple so I really loved it, very good tasting and happy husband :)
I enjoyed this dish, and it gets 5 stars for ease of preperation, but my husband and 2 yr. old didn't care for it. Good recipe and easy, just not for very picky eaters I guess!
Before making this dish I read the comments. Some people thought it was too sweet. A good cook will start with less and taste. It's like making a simple cocktail. Some folks like them sweet and some like them sour. In this recipe the sweet is the sugar and the sour is the vinegar. If you taste it while you make it, it's not possible to give this recipe a poor rating. I thought the comment adding some raisins was excellent and I also added a tablespoon of orange liqueur. I seldom follow recipes as printed. They are just "starting points".
Very quick and easy. Great for the kids. Nothing to special, but a great way to use left over ham.
Was expecting so much flavor, but found it to be bland and unimpressive. Wouldn't make it again.
Really good!
This dish was so good and easy to cook! The sauce was very delicious over rice. Will be making this again!!
I liked it - should have read more reviews about the vinegar. I did add some hot peppers, carrots and green peppers. Look forward to fixing again cutting the vinegar, I will try lemon juice, so far lemons have not offended my husband for sour.
Very yummy, and super easy! Sweet, but not overly. I didn't have any brown sugar (oops) so I used honey instead. Like I always do with anything that calls for butter, I used Parkay spray instead because it has no fat, no calories. I'll make this again for sure, looking forward to digging into the leftovers! :)
Wonderful. I usually have all the ingredients on hand except the green onion so I used sweet onion. Worked great! My pineapple can had exactly 1 1/3 cups juice. Fabulous!
Cut recipe in half for 2 people and didn't add onion (didn't have any) turned out great!
I used honey instead of the brown sugar, spicy brown mustard and 2 tsp of grapefruit balsamic instead of the apple cider vinegar. It was still sweet, but not overly so. A definite keeper for leftover ham.
this made a great dinner, especially when i added carrots, and a biscuit topping and baked it in the oven.
This was great. It was quick and easy and my family loved it.
VERY GOOD
This was a delicious way to use up the leftover ham from the holidays! I added red onion on the kabobs, but aside from that made the recipe exactly as called for. Highly recommended!
This was just so-so for the effort that went into it. Added extra pineapple juice to the sauce, because it needed additional liquid, served it over rice as pictured, but just seemed blah.
This was a great recipe! Only thing I did different is I used red onion because I had no green onions and also put in some chopped green pepper. Served it with steamed brown rice. Gobbled it all up with no left-overs, it was so good!
This is very tasty. Did not measure ham, used a yellow onion, added grated carrots and used all the pineapple in the can (i think 14 oz can). Also added a diced jalapeño and mustard powder, to give it a little zing. Did have extra juice, which was needed to make correct amount. Served over cooked barley, as dh won't eat rice, but will use quinoa next time. Made early in the day and was great reheated.
I made this recipe in approximately a double quantity, to use up ham leftovers. I also added chunks of onion and bell pepper to make it like a sweet & sour Chinese dish. It was very good. My husband thought the sauce was a bit too sour, & perhaps a bit less vinegar or a bit more brown sugar would remedy that. My impression was that it was much like a sweet & sour sauce. I will repeat.
The sauce took longer to thicken than I thought and made too much of it so I would probably cut back on the pineapple juice quantity. I also added cashews. Other than that It was delicious.
Quite tasty. Added bell pepper.
Made it as written; was missing something, so I used some rice vinegar and it helped with the sour.
This is very quick and easy weeknight dinner. Thanks for sharing. YUM!
This was so easy to make. A perfect way to use those ham leftovers. Everyone at the table enjoyed it and it wasn't too sweet as some reviewers have said. This will definitely be used again next time I make a ham.
This is one of my husband's favorite dishes!
This was ok, just not a hit in my house at all. It was too sweet!
Great to use with left over ham! Added to the sauce...rosemary, BBQ sauce, ground ginger, Cayenne pepper.
This recipe is terrific. I served mine over Orzo (cuz I don’t care for white rice). But you could totally use any style of rice, Saffron, egg noodles, or whatever. I didn’t have green onions, so I just chopped up purple onion cuz it’s what I had - about a quarter cup in a frying pan. I sauteed them in the pan with the butter, then I added the drained pineapples and ham and turned it off (I used the left-over country ham from breakfast). The recipe called for 1-1/3 cups of pineapple juice, but I only had about 1 cup of the juice from the pineapple can, so I topped it off with orange juice in my fridge. I warmed the juice & apple cider vinegar on the stove with the brown sugar & Dijon mustard (since I don’t know what “prepared mustard” is). Then I poured it into a bowl and whisked in the cornstarch by hand and poured it all over the pineapples, ham & onion in the pan - Put on medium heat until thick. Note: Be careful while stirring the pineapples & ham, so it doesn’t turn to mush.
It was OK, a good way to use up leftover ham. Used fresh pineapple and served over white rice. A little too sweet for my preference.
MAGNIFICENT!!! My compliments to the chef/creator! I made a few modifications, since I follow a Paleo diet. I subbed Trop 50 for pineapple juice (lower in sugar), used brown coconut sugar (lower glycemic), and arrowroot instead of cornstarch. I also served it over rice (although that's not Paleo), as in the picture. It's now one of my favorite meals.
Easy & tastes great. Added: peas & green pepper. skipped the brown sugar.
We liked it! I did add some red bell pepper and next time I may try marinating the meat in a soy mixture. It was fast and easy, colorful and very tasty.
I had some deli ham slices I needed to use and this was an easy and quick recipe to serve over rice or chow mien noodles. I did add sliced garlic cloves with the ham and pineapple while sauteing.
Used fresh pineapple. Didn't have enough juice. Added some honey about a tablespoon. Added about 1/4 cup water because I was worried there wouldn't be enough liquid. Added half purple onion and red and green pepper. Served over instant brown rice. Turned out great!!! Big hit! Takes more time chopping veggies than it does to cook. I will make sure I have the ingredients on hand often as this is a new family favorite!
I tried the recipe because the sauce was similar to a sweet & sour sauce ive made before for chicken, and loved. I love hawaiian style foods, so am constantly trying ones such as, but this was extremely good, had a great meal for me and my boyfriend but w/ plenty of leftovers for lunches. I skipped the onions since they werent on hand, added a bit more pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, and brown sugar...(you know..the good stuff ;] ) , topped it over jasmine rice and I think it was all for the best! 5 star meal!
I didn't add any onions because I have children, this was better th a n I expected not too sweet.
Everyone licked their plate! I followed the recipe exactly,only substituting turkey ham for actual ham. I found it to be perfect not too sweet and I could not detect the presence of the apple cider vinegar. Served over white rice, delicious!
I really enjoyed it. Though I did not think it was quite sweet enough so I added a Tbsp. of brown sugar and a sprinkle of salt. It was delicious. I love the addition of mustard. Also, it calls for a lot of cornstarch to thicken it so be careful when heating it up so it does not get too thick.
