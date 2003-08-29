Trinidad Sweetbread
A traditional coconut and fruit bread from the island of Trinidad in the Caribbean.
A traditional coconut and fruit bread from the island of Trinidad in the Caribbean.
Delicious recipe! Tastes like my Mom's. As a personal preference, I would use less sugar and a little less coconut and substitute Trinidad mixed essense (may be found in a West Indian or Indian grocery) for the almond extract. Thanks for the submission...I will be making this again!Read More
This recipe is larger than two 9x5 loafs of bread! The batter fills the 9x5 pans to the very top, so 350 degrees for 35 minutes is not long enough to cook the dough in the middle. It turns out burned on the outside, raw on the inside.Read More
This recipe is larger than two 9x5 loafs of bread! The batter fills the 9x5 pans to the very top, so 350 degrees for 35 minutes is not long enough to cook the dough in the middle. It turns out burned on the outside, raw on the inside.
Delicious recipe! Tastes like my Mom's. As a personal preference, I would use less sugar and a little less coconut and substitute Trinidad mixed essense (may be found in a West Indian or Indian grocery) for the almond extract. Thanks for the submission...I will be making this again!
This recipe is ok except the cooking time is all wrong. It requires way longer than the time specified. Like about an hour maybe!
Yum
Delish!! My only issue is that it makes a lot if sweet bread ...they need to have it measured out for maybe 2 loaves. I usually get 5 to 6 loaves from this recipe...but I. Love it.
Warning: the recipe has an error. It calls for 3 times too much baking powder! The batter was horribly bitter when I made it as is. I ended up having to make another (double) batch of this recipe without any baking powder and then mixing it all together, which turned out pretty well. The triple recipe gave me a total of 2 regular loaf pans, 5 mini loaves, an 8"x10" pan, 24 regular muffins, and 4 giant muffins. And all of them took WAAAAAY longer to cook than the recipe said. Even the regular muffins took almost half an hour. Having said that, however, the bread was quite tasty. I did make a few changes: I had no almond extract, so I substituted almond meal for about 1/3 of the flour called for. I also switched coconut cream for the evaporated milk, and I used coconut oil instead of 1/3 of the butter. I didn't have enough grated coconut for the whole triple recipe, but with those additions, it still tasted good and coconutty. (It probably would have tasted even better if I'd had enough instead of just about half.) I had a problem with the outside getting too dark while the inside was still gooey.
This recipe is nice. it makes 2 nice sized sweet breads. I didn't use the amount of flour required. And I had to add a bit more evaporated milk because the batter was a little stiff. I baked them for about 70 minutes on 350. It's delicious and my trini husband loves it.??
I halved the reciepe, the baking powder was definitely wrong, I used 1.5 tbs, omitted the mixed fruit went with raisins only and 1.5 cups sugar. Used 2% milk instead of evaporated and went half cinnamon half nutmeg. I got 4 mini loaves baked until the center was clean about 40 mins. It did taste good, but too much adjustment in my opinion.
Looks so good. But I made it for a friend.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections