Trinidad Sweetbread

A traditional coconut and fruit bread from the island of Trinidad in the Caribbean.

By Bernadette

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 5x9 inch loaf pans and set aside.

  • Blend together the butter, sugar, eggs, evaporated milk and almond extract.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Add to wet ingredients and stir.

  • Add coconut, coarsely mixed dry chopped fruit and raisins. Mix well and pour into prepared loaf tins.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from pans and cool on wire rack.

Per Serving:
1063 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 188.8g; fat 30g; cholesterol 108.8mg; sodium 1362.7mg. Full Nutrition
