Trinidad Sweetbread

Warning: the recipe has an error. It calls for 3 times too much baking powder! The batter was horribly bitter when I made it as is. I ended up having to make another (double) batch of this recipe without any baking powder and then mixing it all together, which turned out pretty well. The triple recipe gave me a total of 2 regular loaf pans, 5 mini loaves, an 8"x10" pan, 24 regular muffins, and 4 giant muffins. And all of them took WAAAAAY longer to cook than the recipe said. Even the regular muffins took almost half an hour. Having said that, however, the bread was quite tasty. I did make a few changes: I had no almond extract, so I substituted almond meal for about 1/3 of the flour called for. I also switched coconut cream for the evaporated milk, and I used coconut oil instead of 1/3 of the butter. I didn't have enough grated coconut for the whole triple recipe, but with those additions, it still tasted good and coconutty. (It probably would have tasted even better if I'd had enough instead of just about half.) I had a problem with the outside getting too dark while the inside was still gooey.