Best Oatmeal Cookies
An oatmeal cookie with raisins and walnuts, spiced with a little cinnamon.
The key is, ADD MORE OATS!!!! Geez people... if you don't use walmust or rasins, you MUST replace taht item with something else... adding more flour will just make a tougher cookie!! ADD OATS!!!Read More
I like this recipe but I used a trick taught to me by a danish grandmother. I take 3 eggs and whip them with vanilla and a tsp of water. then I soak the raisins in in egg mix for 45 min. I add the egg last to hold the dough together. this makes for very chewey and moist cookieRead More
This recipe is the worst I have ever used. It should be pulled from here so other people don't waste time and money. I wasted money making 2 batches each Christmas having to throw them away. Take my advice and everyone elses on here and do not use this recipe unless you want to waste time and money. I give this recpie 2 thumbs down.
I will not ever make these cookies again. They were tasty but they were very spread out and fell apart. I ended up waiting until they were cool enough to touch and combined two cookies into one by making them into a thin hamburg style cookie. After three days they were ready to eat without falling apart too badly.
cookies were thin and crispy, not what I expected! I had to add moreflour, then wasted onehalf of the cookies I made. The second round was good
I just made these and my husband, I know, will love them because they are thin and cripsy. I am not sure what everyone else was doing to mess up the recipe. Take them out when they look a tad bit undercooked but the bottoms are brown and the residual cooking will finish them on the counter.
Horrible results, they don't cook all the way in the middle and they burn on the edges. They fall apart and spread all over the place. They're good but certainly not for presentation. I wish I would have read the reviews before making these and wasting my money.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. The cookies tasted alright but the looked horrible. When they came out of the over they were as thin as paper and fell apart. I want a recipe for thick soft cookies. This wasn't it.
these are a very easy and fast cookie. Chewy and taste just like my moms when I was a little girl. Highly recommend them.
I will never use this recipe again.
They stick to the pan and they fall apart and they don't cook in the middle.
Amazing Cookies!!! I have been searching for this recipe for most of my adult life. My grandmother used to make these cookies and her recipe got lost. Thank you so much! They are not cake-like, more chewy than most recipes, and I love them!
We LOVED IT. Yes they did spread on the pan - may try some of the "fixes" mentioned. But this was the best cookie I ever ate! But even if the fix does not work.. then this will remain a favorite of ours. We made just enough for 24 cookies. The next day we added a tiny bit more oats and beat it a little longer.. and they were absolutely PERFECT in shape and did not spead much . Just like the picture.
I absolutely love this recipe! I work at a retirement home and the residents always rave about these little gems. Thank you Peggy for this wonderful recipe. It definitely deserves a 5 star.
These are just what I was looking for! I don't like a thick, cakey cookie, so I think these are awesome! An alternative way I made these was to omit the cinnamon, raisins, and walnuts and instead add a cup of chopped pecans - yummy! I also added a cup of shredded coconut one time, too, along with the pecans - equally yummy. Adding the coconut keeps the cookies more moist - without it, the cookies come out beautifully thin, lacey, and crisp, and with it, they're still thin, but not as crisp. It's all a matter of preference - our house likes both ways.
Quite possibly the best oatmeal cookies EVER!! They are moist and chewy... perfect! We loved them and will continue to love them in the future. :0)
I've tried this recipe twice and both times the cookies just crumbled and fell apart. They taste good, but are very chewy and sticky and they just don't stay together. There's no substance to hold them together and they just crumble apart.
Excellent recipe for oatmeal cookies. They taste great and are quick and easy to make.
This recipie was very bad, the cookies not turning out well at all...they fell apart, and didn't taste all that great. i would not reccomend this recipie
these cookies were flat and runny from the oven I made a double batch and ended up wasteing 1/2 of them and adding extra flour I would not recommend this recipe to anyone.
I did not care for this recipe.
They are like really, really, really, thin oatmeal cookies. My husband likes them because they look ridiculous and I won't share them with anyone else.
Great recipe...I added more oats to replace the raisins and I always add a tsp. more butter and vanilla. They turned out soft and nicely shaped and not burnt. To all who previousely used this recipe and din't like it....pay attention to how you are baking and mixing the batter!!! My family at all the cookies up within two days!!!
Great recipe....Used dried cranberries instead of raisins and pecans instead of walnuts. We buy the oatmeal cookies at Starbucks and this recipe is much better. Keep this kind of cookie coming. Dar
I will never use this recipe again it turned out so bad.
I will NEVER make them again! I will stick with my tried and true recipe from Quaker Oats.
I added coconut instead of walnuts. The cookies were not too thing, but too soft. I baked for 12-14 minutes instead of the recommended 8-10 and the cookies were great. My husband had one and said they were okay, than finished the jar and said "they grew on me".
I loved this recipe. It reminds me of my grandmothers oatmeal cookie, moist, chewy and they freeze well. This is my new favorite cookie.
I liked that these cookies are chewy, and the flavor was good, but they were a little too soft. They also looked very different from any oatmeal cookie I've ever made before, very flat and spread out. I think I would add more flour next time.
These cookies spread too much during their baking. My two-year-old looked into the oven and said, "Ucky cookies." 'Nuff said.
Unfortunately, this recipe does not include the quantity of walnuts to add, so I made them without nuts. If you like a very thin, crispy cookie, then you will love these.
My husband loves oatmeal-raisin cookies and couldn't get enough of these. I made them even more cinnamony with cinnamon covered raisins I found at the grocery store.
Cookies taste good but spread too thin. Use more oats, add baking soda and large or jumbo eggs. Not my favorite oatmeal cookies.
These cookies turned out awful. They are falling apart and are paper thin. Horrible recipe!!!!!
Followed directions to the tee, spread out and not a good batch
It’s pretty good, the cookies are not super crunchy but not too soft, my family loved them
I made these cookies but substituted dried cranberries for the raisins. They were excellent! Thanks for the recipe.
350 degrees for 12 minutes. Very good cookie.
My fiancé and I love them. The only thing I changed was to put in half cup of raisins and half cup dried cranberries . Would certainly make again! Tried this recipe in my new Kitchenaid mixer.
The trick to this recipe is to add more flour. I add 1/2 a cup to the original recipe and they turn out beautifully. I bake these for the residents at the retirement home I work at all the time. It is one of their favorites! Packed with a lot of flavour and those walnuts are so yummy in there.
You must read suggestions in the reviews to get an idea of what works. I added a little more oatmeal and the cookies came out perfect. I also baked them on parchment paper so no burns. The cookies tasted great and did not fall apart as some reviewers said. You must give them time to cool. They were firm on the outside and chewy on the inside. Perfect with a cup of milk!
these were not what I expected either! I should have read the comments first. I will know better next time. not using this recipe again.
Very good cookies. Easy to make and just the way I like'em. I substituted the walnuts with almonds and they were just as delicious.
the cookies turned out thin and fell apart and stuck to the pan. I added flour and a little milk and it was better. I will use my version of this recipe. not the original thumbs down on this one.
