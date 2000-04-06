Best Oatmeal Cookies

An oatmeal cookie with raisins and walnuts, spiced with a little cinnamon.

Recipe by Peggy Pelot

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the margarine, white sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy .Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, stir into the creamed mixture. Fold in the oatmeal, raisins and walnuts. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 106.4mg. Full Nutrition
